Best Credit Cards for Travel No Annual Fee in 2026

Picking the best credit cards for travel no annual fee starts with where you spend and how you want to redeem your rewards. Our list is led by Wells Fargo Autograph Card, which earns 3X points on travel with a $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee. Four more cards fit different spending styles: Discover it Miles Card for first-year rewards, Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card for flat-rate earning, Capital One VentureOne for travel portal bookings, and Citi Strata Card for domestic travelers.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Every rate, fee, and bonus below was checked directly on each issuer’s own page as of November 5, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Travel No Annual Fee: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best no annual fee credit cards for travel stack up before you dig into the full reviews below.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Purchase APR Wells Fargo Autograph Card Best travel rewards rate 3X on travel, restaurants, gas and transit, streaming, and phone plans; 1X other 20,000 points after $1,000 in purchases in 3 months $0 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable Discover it Miles Card Best first-year miles match 1.5X miles on every purchase Unlimited first-year miles match $0 17.74% to 26.74% variable Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card Best flat-rate travel card Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 25,000 points after $1,000 in purchases in 90 days $0 17.74% to 27.74% variable Capital One VentureOne Best travel portal bonus 1.25 miles per $1; 5 miles on Capital One Travel hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars 20,000 miles after $500 in purchases in 3 months $0 18.74% to 28.74% variable Citi Strata Card Best everyday bonus categories 5X on Citi Travel bookings; 3X on supermarkets, gas, transit, and a self-select category; 2X restaurants; 1X other 20,000 points after $1,000 in purchases in 3 months $0 18.74% to 28.74% variable

Wells Fargo Autograph Card pays the most on travel purchases, while Discover it Miles Card matches your first-year miles and Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card keeps a flat rate. Capital One VentureOne adds a bonus-miles portal and mile transfers but requires Excellent credit.

Citi Strata Card covers everyday categories and charges a 3% foreign purchase fee. The other four picks skip foreign transaction fees, which matters when you shop for the best credit card for international travel no annual fee.

The best travel credit card no annual fee depends on where you spend and how you redeem. Welcome bonuses use points, miles, and cash values that do not convert at a fixed rate, so weigh each one against your own travel budget. Match these strengths to your spending to find the best travel no annual fee credit card for you.

5 Best Credit Cards for Travel No Annual Fee, Reviewed

Let’s look at each of the five best credit cards for travel no annual fee up close, starting with our top pick. You’ll see what it pays, what it costs, and who it suits best.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph Card [Best Travel Rewards Rate]

Wells Fargo Autograph Card suits travelers who book flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises directly and want 3X points on travel with a $0 annual fee. It leads the best credit cards for travel no annual fee because it pays a bonus rate without tying you to a single booking portal.

Here’s an overview of what Wells Fargo Autograph Card offers.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card BEST TRAVEL REWARDS RATE 3X ON TRAVEL 20,000 BONUS POINTS Card Details Rewards rate 3X points on travel, including airlines, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and travel agencies; 3X on restaurants, gas stations and transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans; 1X on all other purchases Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months; $200 cash redemption value Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable APR after the intro period Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Other fees Foreign transaction: $0 Balance transfer: 3% ($5 minimum) for the first 120 days, then up to 5% Cash advance: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Minimum interest charge: $1.00 Credit needed Not listed by Wells Fargo Card network Visa Signature Other perks Up to $600 cell phone protection against damage or theft, with a $25 deductible; points do not expire while the account is open Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Wells Fargo counts airlines, hotels, rental cars, cruise lines, and travel agencies as travel, so one card covers most trip spending. It also pays 3X on restaurants, gas stations and transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans, which keeps rewards coming between trips. That mix makes it the best travel credit card no annual fee for people who spend on trips and daily life alike.

Wells Fargo Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for travel no annual fee. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 3X points on travel and other everyday categories, plus a 20,000-point bonus worth $200 after $1,000 in purchases in 3 months. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, and a clearly disclosed 0% intro APR for 12 months. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Wells Fargo lists no minimum credit score, and the three-tier APR shows that pricing varies with creditworthiness. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Up to 25 deductible) and points that do not expire while the account is open. Show details

Interest is the cost to watch. After the 12-month 0% intro APR period, $1,000 carried for 12 months costs about $187 at 18.74% or $287 at 28.74% in simple interest. Pay the statement balance in full, and the best no annual fee credit cards for travel, this one included, keep their rewards advantage.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 12 months ✅ $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee ✅ 20,000-point welcome bonus worth $200 ❌ Variable APR after the 12-month intro period runs 18.74% to 28.74% ❌ Cell phone protection carries a deductible and coverage terms

The welcome bonus requires $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months after opening. It earns 20,000 bonus points with a $200 cash redemption value. The separate purchase offer provides 0% intro APR for 12 months, followed by 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR. Confirm the offer attached to your application before submitting it.

Choose this card if you want flexible 3X travel earning and no foreign transaction fee. It also qualifies as the best credit card for international travel no annual fee when you want phone protection on trips abroad. Choose Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card if most of your spending falls outside travel and you prefer one flat rate.

BEST TRAVEL REWARDS RATE Wells Fargo 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

2. Discover it Miles Card [Best First-Year Miles Match]

Discover it Miles Card suits travelers who want a flat rate and a first-year miles match with no spending minimum. That match makes it one of the best no annual fee credit cards for travel during your first 12 months.

Here’s an overview of what Discover it Miles Card offers.

Discover it Miles Card FIRST-YEAR MATCH 1.5X MILES UNLIMITED MATCH Card Details Rewards rate Unlimited 1.5X miles on every purchase Welcome bonus Unlimited first-year miles match: Discover matches all miles you earn in your first 365 days, with no minimum spend and no cap Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 17.74%, 21.74%, 24.74% or 26.74% based on creditworthiness Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers Other fees Foreign transaction: $0 Balance transfer: 3% of each transfer posted in the first 15 months, then 5% on balances that post at a promotional APR offered later Cash advance: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: none the first time, then up to $41 Returned payment: up to $30 Credit needed Not listed by Discover Card network Discover Other perks Miles redeem at 100 miles = $1 for travel statement credits, cash deposited to your bank account, or PayPal purchases; miles do not expire for the life of the account; $0 fraud liability; free FICO Score through CreditWise Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

You earn unlimited 1.5X miles on every purchase, and Discover matches all the miles you earn in your first year. Spend $1,000 a month and you earn 18,000 miles, then receive another 18,000 as the match: about $360 in first-year value at 100 miles per $1. The match has no cap and no minimum spend.

Discover Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for travel no annual fee. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 1.5X miles on every purchase, plus a match of every mile you earn in the first year, which doubles year-one rewards. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. $0 annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months; the card page does not show the full fee schedule or quantify the balance transfer fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Discover lists no minimum credit score, and the offer you receive depends on the standard application. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. $0 fraud liability, free FICO Score and Social Security number alerts, and 24/7 customer service, with miles that never expire. Show details

The 0% intro APR lasts 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a 17.74% to 26.74% variable APR. A $1,000 balance carried for 12 months at those rates costs about $177 to $267 in simple interest. Miles redeem for travel statement credits, cash, or PayPal purchases at one cent each, which keeps redemption simple but offers no transfer partners.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited first-year miles match with no cap or minimum spend ✅ $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee ✅ 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers ❌ Miles redeem at about 1 cent each, with no transfer partners ❌ Discover has narrower acceptance abroad than Visa or Mastercard

The first-year match is automatic and needs no sign-up. Discover adds the matched miles to your rewards account within two billing periods after the match period. Discover also states that the promotion may not be available in the future, so confirm it on the application page.

Choose this card if you want straightforward earning and a rewards boost in year one. It works as the best travel no annual fee credit card for first-year spenders who would rather skip category tracking. Choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card if travel is your biggest spending category.

BEST FIRST-YEAR MILES MATCH Discover 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. it Miles Apply Now

3. Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card [Best Flat-Rate Travel Card]

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card gives you unlimited 1.5 points per $1 on everyday purchases with no category tracking. It suits travelers who want one flat rate, a $0 annual fee, and no foreign transaction fee.

Here’s an overview of what Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card offers.

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card FLAT 1.5 POINTS 1.5 POINTS PER $1 $250 BONUS Card Details Rewards rate Unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on everyday purchases Welcome bonus 25,000 online bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days; redeemable for a $250 statement credit toward travel and dining Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 17.74% to 27.74% variable APR after the intro period Intro APR 0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases, and on balance transfers made within the first 60 days Other fees Foreign transaction: None Balance transfer: 3% of each transaction made within 60 days of opening your account, then 5% Cash advance: 5% of each transaction Late payment: up to $41 Credit needed Not listed by Bank of America Card network Visa Other perks Points redeem as statement credits toward flights, hotels, vacation rentals, baggage fees, and restaurants including takeout; $0 liability guarantee on fraudulent transactions Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Spending $1,000 a month for a year produces $430 in first-year value: $180 from 18,000 points plus the $250 bonus, redeemed as a travel and dining statement credit. Among the best credit cards for travel no annual fee, it is the easiest to explain, since every purchase earns the same rate.

Bank of America Overall Score: 3.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Bank of America’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for travel no annual fee. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. A flat unlimited 1.5 points per $1 on everyday purchases, plus 25,000 bonus points worth $250 after $1,000 in purchases within 90 days. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and a disclosed 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Bank of America lists no minimum credit score, and eligibility rests on the standard online application. Perks and support (15%): 2.5 out of 5. A $0 liability guarantee and fraud monitoring, with no cell phone protection or travel credits beyond the points program. Show details

Redemption is the main limitation. Points cover travel and dining purchases as statement credits, so the value holds only if you use them that way. Interest matters too: the variable APR runs 17.74% to 27.74% after the 15-billing-cycle intro period, about $177 to $277 on a $1,000 balance over 12 months. The best no annual fee credit cards for travel pay off most when you clear the balance every month.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee and no foreign transaction fee ✅ 25,000-point bonus worth $250 after $1,000 in 90 days ✅ 0% intro purchase APR for 15 billing cycles ❌ No higher rate on travel purchases ❌ Points redeem only as travel and dining statement credits ❌ Balance transfers carry a 3% to 5% fee ❌ Variable APR after the intro period runs 17.74% to 27.74%

The welcome offer pays 25,000 online bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days, worth a $250 statement credit toward travel and dining. The intro APR lasts 15 billing cycles. Balance transfers made in the first 60 days carry a 3% fee, and the fee rises to 5% after that.

Choose this card if most of your spending falls outside travel categories and you want a simple rate with a larger bonus. It earns a place among the best credit cards for travel no annual fee for everyday spenders who book a few trips a year. Choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card if travel is a major spending category.

BEST FLAT-RATE TRAVEL CARD Bank of America 3.5 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Travel Rewards credit card Apply Now

4. Capital One VentureOne [Best Travel Portal Bonus]

Capital One VentureOne suits travelers with excellent credit who book hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars. It pays 5 miles per $1 through Capital One Travel and 1.25 miles on everything else, with a $0 annual fee.

Here’s an overview of what Capital One VentureOne offers.

Capital One VentureOne TRAVEL MILES 5X ON CAPITAL ONE TRAVEL 20,000-MILE BONUS Card Details Rewards rate 1.25 miles per $1 on every purchase; 5 miles per $1 on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74% to 28.74% variable APR after the intro period Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers Other fees Foreign transaction: $0 Balance transfer: 3% of each transfer posted in the first 15 months, then 4% on balances that post at a promotional APR offered later Cash advance: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Credit needed Excellent Card network Not listed by Capital One Other perks Miles transfer to 15+ travel loyalty programs; Hertz Five Star status; price prediction on flights through Capital One Travel; miles do not expire for the life of the account Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The standout feature is redemption flexibility. You can redeem miles for travel statement credits or transfer them to 15+ travel loyalty programs, an option the flat-rate cards here do not offer. That makes it a strong best travel no annual fee credit card for travelers who like to optimize.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for travel no annual fee. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 1.25 miles on every purchase and 5 miles on Capital One Travel hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars, plus 20,000 bonus miles after $500 in 3 months. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, and a 0% intro APR for 15 months, with the balance transfer fee clearly disclosed. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 2 out of 5. Capital One lists Excellent credit, a narrower bar than the other cards here. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Mile transfers to 15+ partners and Hertz Five Star status, but the bonus earning depends on booking through Capital One Travel. Show details

Borrowing costs deserve a look. After the 15-month intro period, the variable APR runs 18.74% to 28.74%, which costs about $187 to $287 on a $1,000 balance over 12 months. Balance transfers carry a 3% fee in the first 15 months. The best no annual fee credit cards for travel lose their edge when you carry a balance.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 15 months ✅ $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee ✅ Miles transfer to 15+ travel loyalty programs ✅ 20,000-mile bonus after only $500 in 3 months ❌ Excellent credit is required ❌ Balance transfers carry a 3% to 4% fee

Spend $500 in the first 3 months to earn 20,000 bonus miles, a lower spending requirement than the Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citi offers. Capital One states that you do not qualify if you received a new cardmember bonus on VentureOne, Venture, or Venture X in the past 48 months.

Choose this card if you book hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel and meet its credit recommendation. It also fits a best credit card for international travel no annual fee search, since it charges no foreign transaction fee. Compare the direct price with the portal price before you book.

BEST TRAVEL PORTAL BONUS Capital One 3.4 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. VentureOne Apply Now

5. Citi Strata Card [Best Everyday Bonus Categories]

Citi Strata Card suits travelers who spend mostly in the United States and want 5 points on Citi Travel bookings plus 3 points on groceries, gas, and transit. It earns a spot among the best credit cards for travel no annual fee for its earning breadth, but its 3% foreign purchase fee makes it a poor choice for trips abroad.

Here’s an overview of what Citi Strata Card offers.

Citi Strata Card EVERYDAY 3X 5X ON CITI TRAVEL 3X ON GROCERIES AND GAS Card Details Rewards rate 5 points per $1 on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com; 3 points per $1 at supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, select transit, and one self-select category; 2 points at restaurants; 1 point on all other purchases Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74% to 28.74% variable APR after the intro period, based on creditworthiness Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers Other fees Foreign purchase: 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each purchase Balance transfer: 3% ($5 minimum) within the first 4 months, then 5% ($5 minimum) Cash advance: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater Minimum interest charge: $0.50 Late payment and returned payment: up to $41 Credit needed Not listed by Citi Card network Mastercard Other perks Points transfer to partners including American Airlines, JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic, Cathay, and EVA Air; Mastercard ID Theft Protection; choose your payment due date Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Everyday categories carry this card. Supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, select transit, and a self-select category you choose each earn 3 points, so rewards keep building between trips. Points transfer to airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, and Virgin Atlantic. That breadth suits domestic travelers who want the best travel credit card no annual fee can offer for daily spending.

Citi Overall Score: 3.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Citi’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for travel no annual fee. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 5 points on Citi Travel bookings and 3 points on supermarkets, gas, transit, and a self-select category, plus 20,000 bonus points after $1,000 in 3 months. Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months, offset by a 3% fee on foreign purchases. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Citi lists no minimum credit score on the card page, and approval depends on the standard application. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Points transfer to airline partners and the card includes Mastercard ID Theft Protection, with no travel insurance listed on the card page. Show details

The 3% foreign purchase fee is the main limitation. On $2,000 of spending abroad, it adds $60 in fees. If you want the best credit card for international travel no annual fee, choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card or Discover it Miles Card, which charge no foreign transaction fee. The card also carries a variable APR of 18.74% to 28.74% after the 15-month intro period.

Pros Cons ✅ 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in 3 months ✅ Points transfer to airlines including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic ✅ $0 annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months ❌ 3% fee on foreign purchases ❌ Balance transfers carry a 3% to 5% fee

Spend $1,000 in the first 3 months to earn 20,000 bonus points. Citi states the offer is unavailable if you currently have or previously had a Citi Strata or Citi Strata Student account. Offers can differ by channel, so check the terms on the application.

Choose this card if you travel mostly in the U.S., book through Citi Travel, and spend heavily on groceries and gas. It belongs among the best no annual fee credit cards for travel only for that domestic profile. If you travel abroad, choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card or Discover it Miles Card.

BEST EVERYDAY BONUS CATEGORIES Citi 3.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Strata Card Apply Now

Wells Fargo vs. Discover: Travel Rewards or First-Year Match?

Account detail Wells Fargo Autograph Card Discover it Miles Card Everyday rate 3X on travel and other bonus categories; 1X elsewhere 1.5X miles on every purchase Welcome bonus 20,000 points ($200 cash redemption value) after $1,000 in 3 months Unlimited first-year miles match, no minimum spend Annual fee $0 $0 Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers Purchase APR 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable 17.74% to 26.74% variable Foreign transaction fee $0 $0 Additional benefit Up to 25 deductible) $0 fraud liability and free FICO Score Overall score 4.1 out of 5 3.7 out of 5

Choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card if travel is a major spending category and cell phone protection appeals to you. Choose Discover it Miles Card if you want one flat rate and a year-one boost without tracking categories. The best travel no annual fee credit card is the one that matches your recurring spending, long after the welcome offer is earned. Both cards rank among the best credit cards for travel no annual fee for that reason, and Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card offers a larger stated bonus value if you prefer a statement credit.

BEST TRAVEL REWARDS RATE Wells Fargo 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

How Much Can a No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card Earn or Cost You?

Spending $1,000 a month on Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card produces $430 in first-year value, including the welcome bonus. The same spending on Discover it Miles Card produces about $360, since the first-year match doubles 18,000 earned miles at 100 miles per $1. Both examples assume you redeem toward travel and meet any bonus requirement.

Borrowing costs can erase those rewards. Even the best credit cards for travel no annual fee charge interest after their intro offers. These examples use a $1,000 balance carried for 12 months at the standard APR endpoints.

Card Interest over 12 months, low end Interest over 12 months, high end Wells Fargo Autograph Card $187 at 18.74% $287 at 28.74% Discover it Miles Card $177 at 17.74% $267 at 26.74% Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card $177 at 17.74% $277 at 27.74% Capital One VentureOne $187 at 18.74% $287 at 28.74% Citi Strata Card $187 at 18.74% $287 at 28.74%

These are simplified estimates that do not forecast your statements. They assume the intro period has ended and use standard variable APRs for the full 12 months. Actual interest depends on daily balances, payments, transaction timing, and rate changes. They also exclude annual fees, balance transfer fees, and additional purchases.

What Is a No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card?

A no annual fee travel credit card is a rewards card that earns points or miles without a yearly membership charge. The rewards may come from everyday spending, travel categories, or bookings through a particular portal. Interest and transaction fees can still apply. Premium travel cards charge an annual fee in exchange for lounge access and larger bonuses, so compare those perks with what you would actually use.

Some cards also skip foreign transaction fees, a separate charge on purchases made outside the U.S. The best credit card for international travel no annual fee pairs that waiver with rewards you can redeem easily. Our broader travel credit card comparison covers fee-based options.

The best travel credit card no annual fee should make redemption practical for you. Someone who wants statement credits has different needs from someone willing to learn a points transfer program.

Do No Annual Fee Travel Cards Charge Foreign Transaction Fees?

Some do. Foreign transaction fees are a separate charge, commonly 1% to 3%, added when a purchase is made or processed outside the U.S. Four of our five picks charge none: Wells Fargo Autograph Card, Discover it Miles Card, Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, and Capital One VentureOne. Citi Strata Card charges 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each foreign purchase.

That fee shapes the best credit card for international travel no annual fee decision more than any multiplier does. On $2,000 of spending abroad, the Citi fee adds $60. Check your available credit and how the card network is accepted at your destination, and keep a second payment method with you.

Among the best credit cards for travel no annual fee, choose based on earning and redemption after you confirm the foreign fee treatment.

How to Apply for a No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card

Prepare your income, address, and identifying information, then review the application requirements for the card you choose. An eligibility check does not equal approval.

Match rewards to your budget: Compare your recent travel and everyday spending with each card’s earning rates. Use the spending you already plan to compare the best travel credit card no annual fee options, and avoid extra purchases. Read the current offer: Confirm the purchase APR, intro terms, bonus requirement, and foreign transaction fee. Check eligibility where available: Capital One VentureOne lists Excellent credit and offers an eligibility check in as little as 90 seconds with no credit score impact. Apply through the issuer: Supply the information requested and wait for its decision before making purchases that depend on approval. Track the bonus window: Capital One VentureOne requires $500 in 3 months; Wells Fargo Autograph Card and Citi Strata Card require $1,000 in 3 months; Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card requires $1,000 in 90 days. Discover it Miles Card has no spending minimum for its first-year match. Set payment reminders or autopay: Check the first statement and confirm the due date.

Apply before purchases you already planned, and set a reminder for the offer deadline. If you are new to credit, review our best credit cards for beginners before choosing a rewards card. Then return to the best credit cards for travel no annual fee above and apply for the one that fits your routine.

Choosing From the Best Credit Cards for Travel No Annual Fee

Start with where you spend and how you want to redeem, then review borrowing terms and eligibility. The best credit cards for travel no annual fee are useful only when their rules fit purchases you already make. Treat the best travel no annual fee credit card as the one that fits your habits.

Travel purchases booked across different providers: Wells Fargo Autograph Card, with 3X points on travel.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card, with 3X points on travel. A simple flat rate with a year-one boost: Discover it Miles Card, with 1.5X miles and a first-year match.

Discover it Miles Card, with 1.5X miles and a first-year match. A flat rate with a $250 statement-credit bonus: Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, with unlimited 1.5 points per $1.

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, with unlimited 1.5 points per $1. Hotels and rental cars through one portal: Capital One VentureOne, with 5 miles per $1 on Capital One Travel.

Capital One VentureOne, with 5 miles per $1 on Capital One Travel. Everyday categories and U.S. travel: Citi Strata Card, with 3 points on groceries, gas, and transit.

Four of the five waive foreign transaction fees, so confirm that detail before you travel abroad. If you rarely redeem for travel, compare cashback credit cards too.

The biggest welcome offer should not determine your choice. Choose a card you will still use after the bonus, and prioritize repayment over rewards whenever you expect to carry debt. The best travel credit card no annual fee for you is the one you will keep using.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate No Annual Fee Travel Credit Cards I score each of the best credit cards for travel no annual fee out of 5 using issuer product pages and offer terms. I checked the figures on November 5, 2026. Rewards value (40%): Standard earning rates, category and booking restrictions, welcome bonuses, and supported redemption values.

Standard earning rates, category and booking restrictions, welcome bonuses, and supported redemption values. Fees and transparency (25%): Annual fees, foreign transaction fees, purchase APRs, introductory offers, and clarity of transaction fees.

Annual fees, foreign transaction fees, purchase APRs, introductory offers, and clarity of transaction fees. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): Stated credit recommendations, eligibility tools, and application conditions. A missing minimum score is not evidence of easy approval.

Stated credit recommendations, eligibility tools, and application conditions. A missing minimum score is not evidence of easy approval. Perks and support (15%): Useful benefits such as cell phone protection, fraud protection, mile transfers, and customer support. The overall score weighs these factors as shown. Picks rank by weighted score, and if two cards tie, the one with the higher rewards value score ranks first; no tie-breaker was needed here. I do not assume points or miles from different programs have equal dollar values. I recheck quarterly and review an offer immediately if its terms cannot be reconfirmed. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Travel No Annual Fee

The best credit cards for travel no annual fee are led by Wells Fargo Autograph Card, with 3X travel rewards, useful cell phone protection, and no foreign transaction fee. Choose Discover it Miles Card for a flat rate with a first-year match, Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card for a $250 statement-credit bonus, Capital One VentureOne for portal bookings and mile transfers, or Citi Strata Card for everyday categories at home.

Use the scores above to narrow the best credit cards for travel no annual fee to the best travel no annual fee credit card for your spending. Whichever best travel credit card no annual fee you pick, pay in full whenever possible and compare the current application terms before choosing.

BEST TRAVEL REWARDS RATE Wells Fargo 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

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