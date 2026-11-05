Best Credit Cards for Rewards: Cash Back and Travel in 2026

The best credit cards for rewards pay you back in cash, points, or miles on spending you already do. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is our top pick, with 5x points on Chase Travel, 3x on dining, and travel protections for a $95 annual fee. If you want no annual fee, Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and U.S. Bank Cash+ pay cash back in categories you choose.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Every rate, fee, and bonus below was checked on each issuer’s own page as of October 16, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Rewards: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the five best credit cards for rewards compare before you read the full breakdowns below.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Purchase APR Chase Sapphire Preferred Best overall rewards card 5x Chase Travel; 3x dining, gas, EV charging, and online grocery; 2x other travel; 1x other 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months $95 19.49% to 27.74% variable Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Best for no-fee cash back Standard 3% choice category; 2% grocery/wholesale; shared $2,500 quarterly cap, then 1%; first-year choice-category bonus below $200 after $1,000 in purchases in 90 days No annual fee 17.74% to 27.74% variable Capital One Venture Rewards Best for travel bonus miles 2x miles on every purchase; 5x on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars via Capital One Travel. 75,000 miles after $4,000 in purchases in 3 months; separate first-year $300 travel credit $95 19.74% to 28.74% variable American Express Gold Card Best for dining and groceries 4x restaurants up to $50,000 per calendar year; 4x U.S. supermarkets up to $25,000 per calendar year; then 1x Up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in 6 months $325 19.74% to 28.74% variable for Pay Over Time U.S. Bank Cash+ Best for rotating 5% categories 5% on two chosen categories, shared $2,000 quarterly cap; 2% one everyday category; 1% other purchases $200 after $1,000 in eligible purchases in 90 days No annual fee 17.99% to 28.24% variable after intro period

Chase Sapphire Preferred balances rewards with travel protections. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and U.S. Bank Cash+ charge no annual fee, but their higher cash-back rates have quarterly caps. American Express Gold Card has the highest fee and largest advertised point bonus, although offers vary.

Capital One Venture Rewards needs less spending for its 75,000-mile bonus ($4,000) than Chase Sapphire Preferred needs for 75,000 points ($5,000). Points and miles don’t convert to dollars at a fixed rate, so bonus size alone can’t tell you which card fits you.

5 Best Credit Cards for Rewards, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best credit cards for rewards, in rank order, with the verified rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred [Best Overall Rewards Card]

Chase Sapphire Preferred suits travelers who also spend regularly on dining and want useful insurance benefits. Its $95 annual fee comes with up to $100 a year in hotel credits, trip cancellation coverage, and no foreign transaction fees. It fits people who want rewards and protections together.

Here’s an overview of what Chase Sapphire Preferred offers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred BEST OVERALL 5X ON CHASE TRAVEL $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 5x points on Chase Travel purchases; 3x dining, gas stations, EV charging, and online grocery; 2x other travel; 1x all other purchases Welcome bonus 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.49%–27.74% variable Intro APR None Other fees Chase Pay Over Time: up to 1.72% of the amount of each eligible purchase transaction or amount you select to pay over time with no interest, just a fixed monthly fee. Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Late payment: up to $40. Return payment: up to $40. Foreign transaction and return check: $0. Credit needed Good to Excellent Card network Visa Coverage details Trip cancellation up to 10,000 per traveler (20,000 per trip) for covered reasons; purchase protection for 120 days, up to $500 per item; primary rental car coverage up to $60,000 if you decline the rental company’s collision insurance and charge the full rental to the card Last verified October 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The earning structure rewards both booking travel and paying for meals. You can also receive up to $100 in hotel statement credits each account anniversary year for stays purchased through Chase Travel. Among the best credit cards for rewards, that credit is worth the most if you’d book an eligible stay through the service anyway. Compare booking prices before choosing Chase Sapphire Preferred for the credit. Compare booking prices before you choose the card for the credit.

Chase Sapphire Preferred has the same $95 annual fee as Capital One Venture Rewards, but it adds trip cancellation, purchase, and primary rental car coverage. Coverage has conditions and exclusions, so read the benefits guide before you count on it for an expensive trip.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for rewards. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Earns 5x, 3x, and 2x points across travel and dining categories plus a 75,000-point bonus after $5,000 in spend in 3 months, with a $100 annual hotel credit.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. A $95 annual fee is modest for the perks offered, and the issuer states it plainly on its pricing page.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. The welcome bonus is unavailable to current cardholders, and the issuer says it weighs how many cards an applicant has opened and closed, narrowing who qualifies for the bonus.

Perks and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Includes trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per traveler, purchase protection up to $500 per item, and primary rental car coverage up to $60,000.

Show details

Eligibility is the main limit. Chase restricts the bonus for current cardholders, so check your status before you apply.

Pros Cons ✅ 5x points on Chase Travel purchases, 3x dining, and 2x other travel ✅ Up to $100 hotel credit each account anniversary year for eligible bookings ✅ Trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per covered traveler ❌ $95 annual fee ❌ Hotel credit requires booking through Chase Travel

Eligible applicants can earn 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. You can’t get the card if you already have it open, and the bonus may not be available if you’ve held the card before. Through December 31, 2027, you also earn 5x total points on eligible Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150, and through September 30, 2027, 5x total points on Lyft rides.

A welcome bonus makes the first year different from later years, so judge the card by how well it performs once the bonus is earned. The best credit card with rewards for you should still be useful after that bonus is earned, particularly when an annual fee continues.

Chase Sapphire Preferred leads our best credit cards for rewards because its earning categories and protections serve several travel needs. Choose it if you can use the benefits naturally. Choose Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards instead if avoiding an annual fee matters more than travel coverage.

BEST OVERALL REWARDS CARD Chase 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

2. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards [Best for No-Fee Cash Back]

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the easiest card on this list to keep, because it charges no annual fee, even if you use it only now and then. Its standard 3% choice-category rate gets a 3% first-year bonus, and grocery stores and wholesale clubs earn 2%, subject to a shared cap.If you’re comparing no annual fee credit cards with rewards, this one pays the most in its first year, with 6% in the category you choose.

Here’s what Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards offers at a glance.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards NO-FEE CASHBACK 3% CHOICE CATEGORY $200 BONUS Card Details Rewards rate Standard 3% choice category plus 3% first-year bonus; 2% grocery stores/wholesale clubs; shared $2,500 quarterly cap, then 1%; 1% other purchases Welcome bonus Online $200 cash rewards bonus after $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days Annual fee No annual fee Purchase APR 17.74%–27.74% variable Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days Other fees Monthly Custom Pay Plan: 1.72% of the amount of purchases. Balance transfer: 3% of each transaction for the first 60 days your account is open, then 5%. Cash advance: 5% of the amount of each transaction. Foreign transactions: 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction made in a foreign currency. Late payment: up to $41. Credit needed Good to Excellent Card network Visa Last verified October 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The choice category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs all use one $2,500 quarterly spending allowance. Once combined purchases exceed it, the higher category rates give way to 1%. A household with heavy grocery spending can use most of that allowance before it buys anything in the chosen category, so factor in the shared limit.

Bank of America Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Bank of America’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for rewards. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. Pays 6% cash back in a chosen category and 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on the first $2,500 in combined spend each quarter, plus a $200 bonus after $1,000 in spend in 90 days. Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. Charges no annual fee at all, the clearest fee structure of any card in this lineup. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. The issuer states no explicit credit score requirement for this card. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Adds a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, plus $0 liability protection on fraudulent transactions. Show details

The first-year choice-category rate is 6%, made up of standard 3% cash back plus a 3% first-year bonus. Compare that ongoing 3% with U.S. Bank Cash+, which pays 5% on two categories you pick each quarter. Among the best credit cards for rewards, this one fits people who prefer one main choice category over managing two quarterly categories.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ Standard 3% choice-category cash back plus a 3% first-year bonus ✅ 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs within the shared cap ❌ Choice-category boost lasts only the first year ❌ $2,500 quarterly allowance is shared across bonus categories

The online offer includes $200 after $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. The first-year choice-category boost is separate from that spending bonus. Both deserve attention, but neither should replace a comparison of long-term earning rates. The best credit card rewards should fit your budget after introductory offers end.

The card also offers 0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and eligible balance transfers made within the first 60 days. Transfer fees and repayment terms affect whether that feature suits your budget. After the introductory period, the standard variable purchase APR is 17.74% to 27.74%.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is our no-fee runner-up among the best credit cards for rewards. It suits spending that fits within its shared cap. Consider U.S. Bank Cash+ if its two selected categories better match your bills.

BEST FOR NO-FEE CASH BACK Bank of America 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Customized Cash Rewards Apply Now

3. Capital One Venture Rewards [Best for Travel Bonus Miles]

Capital One Venture Rewards stands out for its 75,000-mile welcome bonus and first-year travel credit. Its $95 annual fee matches Chase Sapphire Preferred, so compare the ongoing benefits after the first year. It earns unlimited 2x miles on every purchase and 5x on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, which makes it the simplest travel card on this list.

Among the best credit cards for rewards, its closest match is Chase Sapphire Preferred, so compare the two based on trips you actually take. The details below show how Capital One Venture Rewards earns and what it costs.

Capital One Venture Rewards TRAVEL MILES 75,000-MILE BONUS $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 2x miles on every purchase; 5x on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars via Capital One Travel. Welcome bonus 75,000 miles after $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74%, based on creditworthiness Intro APR None Other fees Balance transfer: 4% of the amount of each transferred balance at a promotional APR, $0 for balances transferred at the regular transfer APR. Cash advance: $5 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Late payment: up to $40. Foreign transaction: $0. Credit needed Excellent Card network Visa Other perks $300 first-year credit for hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel; up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every 4 years); $50 experience credit on eligible Lifestyle Collection stays; 50% off Capital One Café drinks Last verified October 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The first-year $300 credit applies to hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. That restriction matters if you normally book directly with accommodation providers. A booking credit pays off only when the eligible options and prices suit a trip you already plan to take.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for rewards. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Pays 75,000 bonus miles after $4,000 in spend in 3 months plus a $300 travel credit, and it earns unlimited 2x miles on every purchase. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. A $95 annual fee is stated clearly, and the card charges no foreign transaction fees. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Capital One lists the card for excellent credit, and you can’t get the bonus if you’ve received a Venture or Venture X bonus in the past 48 months. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Offers a $50 Lifestyle Collection experience credit, up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, and 50% off Capital One Café drinks. Show details

For everyday spending, Capital One Venture Rewards earns unlimited 2x miles on every purchase and 5x on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, which makes it the simplest travel card among the best credit cards for rewards.

The best credit card rewards depend on both how quickly you earn them and how you can redeem them. Capital One says the 75,000-mile bonus plus the $300 credit adds up to more than $1,000 in travel value.

Pros Cons ✅ 75,000 bonus miles after $4,000 in purchases in 3 months ✅ $300 first-year credit for eligible travel bookings ✅ Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ❌ $95 annual fee ❌ $300 booking credit is a first-cardholder-year benefit

Eligible primary account holders earn 75,000 bonus miles after $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. The separate $300 credit is available for eligible hotel and vacation rental bookings in the first cardholder year. Keep those timelines separate when planning purchases and travel.

Other benefits include up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and a $50 experience credit on each eligible Lifestyle Collection stay. Review the requirements and eligible purchases for each credit. Avoid assigning full value to a benefit you would not otherwise use.

Capital One Venture Rewards suits travelers who can meet the bonus requirement naturally and use the first-year booking credit. For a rewards credit card chosen mainly for ongoing dining earnings and travel protections, Chase Sapphire Preferred remains our stronger all-around choice.

BEST FOR TRAVEL BONUS MILES Capital One 3.9 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Venture Rewards Apply Now

4. American Express Gold Card [Best for Dining and Groceries]

Restaurant and supermarket spending is the main reason to choose American Express Gold Card. Its 4x earning categories are useful for food-focused budgets, but the $325 annual fee demands a closer review of benefits than either no-fee pick.

Here are the rates, fees, and credits that come with American Express Gold Card.

American Express Gold Card DINING AND GROCERIES 4X ON FOOD $325 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 4x restaurants worldwide up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1x; 4x U.S. supermarkets up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x; 3x flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com; 5x prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com; 1x other eligible purchases Welcome bonus Up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in the first 6 months; offers and eligibility vary Annual fee $325 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable for Pay Over Time on eligible charges Intro APR None Other fees Monthly Plan fee: up to 1.33% of each purchase placed in a plan. Cash advance: $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Foreign transaction: None. Late payment and returned payment: up to $40. Credit needed Good to Excellent Card network American Express Other perks Up to 10 a month in dining credits (120 a year, enrollment required); $120 a year in Uber Cash; up to $100 a year in Resy credits; up to $84 a year in Dunkin’ credits; Hertz Five Star status Last verified October 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The restaurant and supermarket caps are separate calendar-year limits. Restaurant purchases earn 4x up to $50,000, while U.S. supermarket purchases earn 4x up to $25,000. Purchases in each category earn 1x after that category’s limit, so heavy spending in one does not consume the other’s allowance.

American Express Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for rewards. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Earns 4x points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets, each capped at a yearly spending limit, plus up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in spend in 6 months. Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. The $325 annual fee is the highest of this group, though the issuer lists it clearly alongside its Pay Over Time APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. The issuer notes welcome offers vary and some applicants may not be eligible for one, without stating a credit score requirement. Perks and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Stacks monthly dining, Uber Cash and Resy credits worth up to $120, $120 and $100 a year respectively, plus complimentary Hertz Five Star status. Show details

The $325 fee is the highest among these best credit cards for rewards. Dining credits, Uber Cash, and Resy credits can help, along with a Dunkin’ credit of up to $84 a year, but each one pays off only if you already use those merchants. The best rewards credit card for a food-heavy budget depends on whether you already use the eligible services.

Pros Cons ✅ 4x at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets within separate annual caps ✅ Advertised welcome offer up to 100,000 points ✅ Dining, Uber Cash, and Resy benefits ❌ $325 annual fee ❌ Welcome offers vary and some applicants may not qualify

The advertised welcome offer is up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in the first 6 months. “Up to” matters: your application may show a different offer, and eligibility is not assured. Save the terms of the offer you actually accept.

The dining benefit provides up to $10 in monthly statement credits, up to $120 annually, at eligible merchants with enrollment required. Other listed benefits include $120 in Uber Cash and up to $100 in annual Resy statement credits. Each credit runs on its own clock: Uber Cash posts at $10 a month, and the Resy credit splits into up to $50 for January through June and up to $50 for July through December. The best credit card rewards do not require spending extra to use credits.

American Express Gold Card suits people who spend heavily on food and naturally use its credits. For a lower annual fee and broader travel protections among the best credit cards for rewards, choose Chase Sapphire Preferred. If keeping costs predictable matters most, start with the no-fee options among the best credit cards for rewards.

BEST FOR DINING AND GROCERIES American Express 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Gold Card Apply Now

U.S. Bank Cash+ offers 5% cash back in two categories you choose, with no annual fee. It suits people who don’t mind picking their categories each quarter. That ongoing effort sets it apart from the other no-fee pick among the best credit cards for rewards.

We checked these terms in the U.S. Bank’s website on October 16, 2026. The table below covers the details.

U.S. Bank Cash+ 5% CASHBACK NO ANNUAL FEE $200 BONUS Card Details Rewards rate 5% on two chosen categories, first $2,000 in combined quarterly eligible purchases; 2% on one everyday category; 1% other purchases Welcome bonus $200 after $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 90 days Annual fee No annual fee Purchase APR 17.99% to 28.24% variable after the intro period Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles Other fees U.S. Bank ExtendPay: a monthly fee not to exceed 1.6% of the original principal amount. Balance transfer and convenience check cash: 5% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Cash advance and cash equivalent: 5% of the amount of each advance or $10 minimum, whichever is greater. Foreign transaction: 3% of each foreign transaction. Late payment and returned payment: up to $41. Overdraft and overlimit: None. Credit needed Good to Excellent Card network Visa Signature Last verified October 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The two 5% categories share a $2,000 quarterly cap between them. The separate everyday category earns 2%, and other purchases earn 1%. The 5% choices include fast food, home utilities, TV, internet and streaming, cell phone providers, department stores, and electronics stores, so check them against your recent statements first. Grocery and gas purchases at discount stores, supercenters, and wholesale clubs earn only 1%.

U.S. Bank Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from U.S. Bank’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for rewards. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. Pays 5% cash back on two chosen categories up to $2,000 in combined quarterly spend, 2% on one everyday category, plus a $200 bonus after $1,000 in spend in 90 days. Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. Charges no annual fee, and the standard variable APR after the intro period is stated clearly as 17.99% to 28.24%. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. The issuer states no explicit credit score requirement for this card. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Adds a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles and optional ExtendPay installment plans with a fixed monthly fee instead of interest. Show details

Category management is the main practical drawback compared with Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards. If you don’t choose your categories in a given quarter, every eligible purchase earns just 1%, so set a quarterly reminder.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ 5% on two selected categories within a shared quarterly cap ✅ 2% on one everyday category ❌ $2,000 combined quarterly limit for the 5% categories ❌ Category selections require ongoing attention ❌ Other purchases earn 1%

The limited-time welcome offer provides $200 after $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 90 days. Confirm that the offer remains available when you apply. Its spending requirement matches the online cash bonus on Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards. When bonuses match, compare the cards’ ongoing earning categories.

The card also offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. Afterward, the standard variable APR is 17.99% to 28.24%. Balance transfers cost 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum), so factor that in before you move a balance.

U.S. Bank Cash+ belongs among the best credit cards for rewards for people whose regular bills match its selectable categories. Weigh its ongoing 5% rate against the shared cap and selection effort. Choose Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards if its simpler category structure fits better.

BEST FOR ROTATING 5% CATEGORIES U.S. Bank 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Cash+ Apply Now

Chase vs. Bank of America: Travel Rewards or No Annual Fee?

Account detail Chase Sapphire Preferred Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Rewards rate 5x/3x/2x/1x by category Standard 3% choice category; 2% grocery/wholesale within shared cap; 1% other First-year category boost None Additional 3% in choice category Welcome bonus 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months $200 after $1,000 in purchases in 90 days Annual fee $95 No annual fee Purchase APR 19.49% to 27.74% 17.74% to 27.74% variable Foreign transaction fee $0 3% Overall score 4.2 out of 5 4.0 out of 5

Choose Chase Sapphire Preferred if travel and dining dominate your spending and you can use the eligible hotel credit without changing your booking habits. Choose Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards if you want cash back without an annual fee and your purchases fit its cap. The best rewards credit card is the one that matches recurring spending, long after the welcome offer is earned.

BEST OVERALL REWARDS CARD Chase 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

How Much Can a Rewards Credit Card Cost You?

On Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, we estimate $177 to $277 in interest on a $1,000 balance over 12 months, using the standard variable APR range. These cost examples show why repayment matters when comparing the best credit cards for rewards.

Card Interest over 12 months, low end Interest over 12 months, high end Chase Sapphire Preferred $195 at 19.49% $277 at 27.74% Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards $177 at 17.74% $277 at 27.74% Capital One Venture Rewards $197 at 19.74% $287 at 28.74% American Express Gold Card $197 at 19.74% $287 at 28.74% U.S. Bank Cash+ $180 at 17.99% $282 at 28.24%

The examples assume a constant $1,000 balance for 12 months and use simple interest at the standard variable APR endpoints. They exclude introductory APRs, annual fees, payments, and additional purchases. Actual charges depend on daily balances, payment timing, and account terms.

Welcome bonuses, statement credits, and category rates can add real value on planned purchases, but those benefits do not remove financing costs. For points and miles, check the redemption terms before assigning a dollar value or comparing them directly with cash back. Even the no-fee picks need a repayment plan.

What Is a Rewards Credit Card?

A rewards credit card returns points, miles, or cash back on eligible purchases. Cash-back cards count as rewards cards too, since they return a share of what you spend. Earning rates depend on merchant category, booking channel, spending caps, and whether you picked a category.

The best credit cards for rewards pay off most when you pay your statement in full, because at APRs above 17%, interest on a carried balance can outweigh the rewards you earn. Decide whether you want simple cash back or are willing to manage travel points, and choose the rewards you’ll actually redeem.

How to Apply for a Rewards Credit Card

Apply for any of the best credit cards for rewards through the issuer’s official page after checking the offer, pricing disclosures, and application requirements.

Review your finances. Check existing balances and recent credit applications before adding another account. Gather the requested information. Have your identity, address, and income details ready, following the issuer’s application instructions. Test the spending requirement. Compare the welcome bonus deadline with purchases you already expect to make. Confirm the live offer. Read the bonus eligibility and fee disclosures before submitting. Plan payments. If approved, set up payment reminders or autopay and check statements regularly.

Narrow down the best credit cards for rewards before you apply, so you only submit the applications you need. If an annual fee does not suit your budget, compare more cash-back cards before committing.

Choosing From the Best Credit Cards for Rewards

Start with your spending pattern and preferred redemption method. A useful ongoing rate is more important than a temporary boost when you expect to keep the card for years. Compare the annual fees on the best credit cards for rewards with benefits you already use, then check caps and category rules. The best credit card rewards match purchases you would make without an incentive.

Overall travel and dining: Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Sapphire Preferred No-fee choice-category cash back: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Travel bonus miles: Capital One Venture Rewards

Capital One Venture Rewards Restaurants and U.S. supermarkets: American Express Gold Card

American Express Gold Card Two selected cash-back categories: U.S. Bank Cash+

Chase Sapphire Preferred suits a different goal from a no-fee category card. Narrow your comparison with our travel card picks if travel benefits are your priority. If you are building experience with credit, our beginner card guide may be a more appropriate starting point.

A card without an annual fee removes one recurring cost, but not interest or transaction fees. Compare ongoing rates and limits before introductory offers. Your best rewards credit card may be the less complicated option if you will not manage categories or benefit enrollments.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluated the best credit cards for rewards in this guide using the same process I use for every account and card in our Financial guides: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Rewards To rank the best credit cards for rewards, I score every card out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from each issuer’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 16, 2026. Rewards value (40%): earning categories, spending caps, welcome bonuses, and usable credits.

earning categories, spending caps, welcome bonuses, and usable credits. Fees and transparency (25%): annual fees, APR disclosures, and clarity of ongoing costs.

annual fees, APR disclosures, and clarity of ongoing costs. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): stated application and bonus restrictions. This score is not an estimate of any applicant’s approval probability.

stated application and bonus restrictions. This score is not an estimate of any applicant’s approval probability. Perks and support (15%): travel protections, purchase benefits, credits, and payment features. The overall score weights each factor as shown above. Picks rank by overall score. When two picks tie, the one with the higher rewards value score ranks first, which is why American Express Gold Card (4.5) sits ahead of U.S. Bank Cash+ (3.5), since both score 3.8 overall. I recheck every card after each Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Rewards

Among the best credit cards for rewards, Chase Sapphire Preferred is our strongest all-around pick for travel and dining, with a $95 annual fee and useful protections. Capital One Venture Rewards suits travelers who want bonus miles, and American Express Gold Card fits food-heavy spending. If you want to skip the annual fee, choose Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for one main bonus category or U.S. Bank Cash+ for two. Pick the benefits you will use, and don’t stretch your budget for a bonus.

BEST OVERALL REWARDS CARD Chase 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

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