Best Credit Cards for Restaurants in 2026

The best credit cards for restaurants are led by Wells Fargo Autograph Card, which earns 3X points at restaurants with a $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee. The same 3X rate also covers travel, gas stations, transit, streaming, and phone plans. American Express Gold Card suits heavier diners who can use its credits despite its $325 annual fee, while Capital One Savor Cash Rewards pays 3% cash back on dining.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Every rate, fee, and bonus below was checked directly on each issuer’s own page as of November 5, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Restaurants: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best credit cards for restaurants stack up before you dig into the full breakdowns below.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Credit needed Wells Fargo Autograph Card Best No-Annual-Fee Restaurant Card 3X points on restaurants 20,000 points after $1,000 in purchases in 3 months $0 Not listed by Wells Fargo American Express Gold Card Best Dining Credits and Perks 4X restaurant points worldwide on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1X Not listed on the card page $325 Not listed by American Express Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Best Simple Cash Back Dining Unlimited 3% cash back on dining $200 after $500 in purchases in 3 months $0 Excellent Chase Sapphire Preferred Best Travel Protections for Diners 3X points on dining 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months $95 Not listed by Chase Citi Strata Premier Card Best 3X Points Beyond Dining 3X points on restaurants, supermarkets, gas, and air travel and hotels Not listed on the card page $95 Not listed by Citi

Wells Fargo Autograph Card and Capital One Savor Cash Rewards charge no annual fee, while American Express Gold Card has the highest fee and the highest restaurant multiplier. Chase Sapphire Preferred and Citi Strata Premier Card charge $95 and add travel benefits. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards is the only card here that states a credit level, Excellent.

The best restaurant credit card depends on fees, caps, and redemption choices, not the multiplier alone. Welcome bonus size can’t tell you which of the best credit cards for restaurants fits you either, because points and cash back don’t convert at a fixed rate. Weigh both against your own dining budget.

5 Best Credit Cards for Restaurants, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best credit cards for restaurants, in rank order, with the verified rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph Card [Best No-Annual-Fee Restaurant Card]

Wells Fargo Autograph Card combines 3X restaurant points, a $0 annual fee, and no foreign transaction fee. This restaurant credit card is a practical alternative if you want points without paying for dining credits you might not use. The same 3X rate also covers travel, gas stations, transit, streaming, and phone plans, which is why it leads our best credit cards for restaurants picks.

Here’s an overview of what Wells Fargo Autograph Card offers.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card BEST NO-FEE POINTS 3X RESTAURANT POINTS $0 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations and transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans; 1X on all other purchases Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable APR after the intro period Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Other fees Foreign transaction: $0 Balance transfer: $5 or 3% of each transfer for 120 days; then up to 5%, $5 minimum Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Minimum interest charge: $1.00 Credit needed Not listed by Wells Fargo Card network Visa Signature Other perks Up to $600 cell phone protection against damage or theft, with a $25 deductible; auto rental collision damage waiver; points do not expire while the account is open Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The absence of an annual fee keeps the ongoing cost straightforward. You do not need a hotel booking or a particular dining service to justify keeping the card. Its purchase intro APR can help with planned expenses, but it is temporary. Make a repayment plan and never treat the introductory period as extra spending money. Those low ongoing costs matter when you compare the best credit cards for restaurants over several years.

Wells Fargo Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo‘s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for restaurants. Rewards value (40%): 3 out of 5. 3X points on restaurants with no annual fee, though the rate trails the 4X rate on American Express Gold Card.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee, confirmed directly on the card’s own terms.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. Credit needed is not listed by Wells Fargo, and the page states no restriction beyond the $1,000 spend requirement for the welcome bonus.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft, with a $25 deductible, plus flexible points transfers.

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Its 3X restaurant rate trails the 4X rate on American Express Gold Card, though that card charges a $325 annual fee. Points from different programs are not interchangeable, so the rate gap does not establish a cash-value difference. As a restaurant rewards credit card, it also needs to work at the places you visit, so check how Wells Fargo classifies your usual spots. That clarity helps when you compare the best credit cards for restaurants on total cost.

Pros Cons ✅ $0 annual fee ✅ No foreign transaction fee ✅ 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months ✅ Up to $600 cell phone protection, subject to terms ❌ 3X dining multiplier trails the 4X rate on American Express Gold Card ❌ Cell phone protection has a $25 deductible and eligibility conditions

Earn 20,000 bonus points after $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. The purchase offer provides 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening. Afterward, the variable APR is 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74%, depending on the terms assigned to your account. We verified these terms on November 5, 2026.

This is among the best credit cards for restaurants for avoiding annual and foreign transaction fees. It may be your best restaurant credit card if you prefer its points and supporting benefits. Choose American Express Gold Card for the higher dining multiplier, or Capital One Savor Cash Rewards for cash back.

BEST NO-ANNUAL-FEE RESTAURANT CARD Wells Fargo 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

2. American Express Gold Card [Best Dining Credits and Perks]

Heavy restaurant spending makes American Express Gold Card more compelling. It earns 4X points at restaurants worldwide on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1X, but its $325 annual fee requires a closer look at benefits you will actually use. It has the highest earning ceiling of the best credit cards for restaurants in this guide.

Here’s an overview of what American Express Gold Card offers.

American Express Gold Card BEST DINING CREDITS 4X RESTAURANT POINTS $325 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 5x points on prepaid hotels and x points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or Amex Travel App™; 4x points at restaurants worldwide on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1x; 4x at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x; 2 1x on other eligible purchases Welcome bonus Up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in the first 6 months; offers and eligibility vary Annual fee $325 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable for Pay Over Time on eligible charges Intro APR None Other fees Foreign transaction: None Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Plan fee: up to 1.33% monthly of each purchase placed in a plan Credit needed Not listed by American Express Card network American Express Other perks Up to $120 a year in dining credits (up to $10 a month at Grubhub, Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder; enrollment required); $120 a year in Uber Cash; up to $100 a year in Resy credits; up to $84 a year in Dunkin’ credits Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The $325 annual fee is the largest recurring cost here. Count credits only when they replace spending you would make anyway. The card offers up to $120 in dining credits, $120 in Uber Cash, and a $100 Resy credit, each subject to its own terms. These benefits are not the same as unrestricted cash back. Few of the best credit cards for restaurants reward heavy spenders as much.

American Express Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express‘s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for restaurants. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 4X points at restaurants worldwide on up to $50,000 in purchases a year, the highest dining multiplier here, offset by a $325 annual fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 2 out of 5. The $325 annual fee is the highest of the five cards, though foreign transactions carry no fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Credit needed is not listed by American Express, which says you can check whether you are approved with no impact to your credit score. Perks and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Up to $120 in dining credits, $120 in Uber Cash, and a $100 Resy credit, the richest credit stack in this set. Show details

Financing eligible purchases can add a separate cost. The Pay Over Time APR is 19.74% to 28.74% variable on eligible charges, so check the rate in your offer before you finance a dining bill. A restaurant rewards credit card is better evaluated with a plan to pay in full. Pay the balance in full each month, and the best credit cards for restaurants like this one can return real value.

Pros Cons ✅ 4X restaurant points worldwide on up to $50,000 per calendar year ✅ Up to $120 dining credit ✅ Up to $120 in Uber Cash ✅ Up to $100 Resy credit ✅ Up to $84 Dunkin’ credit ❌ $325 annual fee, the highest here ❌ Welcome offers vary and some applicants may not qualify

The advertised welcome offer is up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in the first 6 months. “Up to” matters: your application may show a different offer, and eligibility is not assured. Save the terms of the offer you actually accept.

This may be the best restaurant credit card for heavier diners who naturally use its credits. It is not the cheapest choice for occasional meals out. For rewards on ordinary dining spending, compare the no-fee alternatives before committing to an annual fee. Occasional diners can find better value elsewhere among the best credit cards for restaurants. Check how it codes bars before treating it as the best credit card for bars and restaurants.

BEST DINING CREDITS AND PERKS American Express 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Gold Card Apply Now

3. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards [Best Simple Cash Back Dining]

For diners who would rather avoid point valuations, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining with a $0 annual fee. Its stated Excellent Credit requirement makes eligibility an important first check. Cash back also makes it one of the easiest of the best credit cards for restaurants to evaluate.

Here’s an overview of what Capital One Savor Cash Rewards offers.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards SIMPLE CASH BACK 3% ON DINING $200 BONUS Card Details Rewards rate Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services, and grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target); 5% on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases; 1% on all other purchases Welcome bonus $200 cash bonus after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR after the intro period Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers Other fees Foreign transaction: $0 Balance transfer: 3% in the first 12 months, then 4% at a promotional APR, or none at the purchase APR Cash advance: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Credit needed Excellent Card network Not listed by Capital One Other perks Hertz Five Star status; 50% off handcrafted drinks at Capital One Cafés; rewards do not expire for the life of the account; extended warranty and travel accident insurance Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The cash-back structure makes the dining reward easier to understand. You do not need to choose a point redemption to assess the advertised rate. Grocery, entertainment, and popular streaming rewards also make this restaurant credit card useful beyond meals out, though superstores are excluded from the grocery category.

The 5% travel rate applies only to hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. It also makes the best restaurant credit card for diners who skip point math, though you should confirm how it codes bars if you want the best credit card for bars and restaurants.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One‘s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for restaurants. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. Unlimited 3% cash back on dining and grocery stores, with no annual fee, though the rate trails the 4X point cards here. Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee, with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 2.5 out of 5. Capital One lists Excellent Credit as the needed credit level, the only card here to state a requirement outright. Perks and support (15%): 2.5 out of 5. 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars through Capital One Travel, with fewer dining-specific credits than Amex Gold or Chase. Show details

Do not assume 4X points automatically beat 3% cash back. Point value depends on redemption, and the available evidence does not establish a common dollar value across these programs. This restaurant rewards credit card is strongest for simplicity, not for dining-specific statement credits or the travel protections offered by other picks.

Simple math helps when you compare the best credit cards for restaurants side by side. Among the best credit cards for restaurants, that simplicity is its main selling point.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited 3% cash back on dining ✅ $0 annual fee ✅ No foreign transaction fee ✅ 5% on qualifying hotel and rental bookings through Capital One Travel ❌ Excellent Credit is the stated credit level ❌ Fewer dining-specific credits than American Express Gold Card

Earn a $200 cash bonus after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The separate financing offer provides 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. The subsequent purchase APR is 18.74% to 28.74% variable.

Choose this card if cash back is more useful to you than managing points. It belongs among the best credit cards for restaurants for that practical reason. If travel benefits also matter, compare Chase Sapphire Preferred before choosing cash back alone.

BEST SIMPLE CASH BACK DINING Capital One 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Savor Cash Rewards Apply Now

4. Chase Sapphire Preferred [Best Travel Protections for Diners]

Chase Sapphire Preferred combines 3X dining points with travel and purchase protections at a $95 annual fee. Its case is strongest when you want one card for meals and trips, rather than dining rewards alone. That mix puts it on our list of the best credit cards for restaurants for frequent travelers.

Here’s an overview of what Chase Sapphire Preferred offers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred TRAVEL PROTECTIONS 3X ON DINING $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 5x points on Chase Travel purchases; 3x points on dining, gas stations, EV charging, top streaming services, online grocery, and vacation homes; 2x points on other travel; 1x on all other purchases Welcome bonus 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.49% to 27.74% variable APR Intro APR None Other fees Foreign transaction: None Balance transfer: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Chase Pay Over Time: up to 1.72% a month per plan Credit needed Not listed by Chase Card network Visa Coverage details Trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per covered traveler; purchase protection for 120 days, up to $500 per item; up to $100 hotel statement credit each account anniversary year for stays purchased through Chase Travel Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The $95 annual fee needs support from benefits beyond dining. Trip cancellation coverage can reimburse up to $10,000 per covered traveler, subject to policy terms. Eligible new purchases have protection against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item. Neither benefit replaces reading the exclusions. Few of the best credit cards for restaurants include protections this broad.

Chase Overall Score: 3.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase‘s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for restaurants. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 3X points on dining with no stated cap, carrying a $95 annual fee, lower than Amex Gold’s. Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. A $95 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee, with the fee clearly disclosed on Chase’s own pricing page. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Credit needed is not listed by Chase, and the welcome bonus requires $5,000 in purchases within 3 months. Perks and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per traveler and purchase protection up to $500 per item, among the strongest protections here. Show details

Interest is another cost to consider before choosing this restaurant rewards credit card. The supplied example estimates $195 to $277 in interest on a $1,000 balance over 12 months at the standard APR range. With no intro APR listed, this card is a less suitable choice if you expect to finance restaurant spending rather than pay it off. Paid in full each month, it holds up well against the other best credit cards for restaurants here.

Pros Cons ✅ Trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per covered traveler, subject to terms ✅ Purchase protection up to $500 per eligible item ✅ No foreign transaction fee ✅ Up to $100 hotel statement credit each account anniversary year through Chase Travel ❌ $95 annual fee ❌ No intro APR

The offer is 75,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Plan that spend around purchases you already expect to make, and review the application terms before counting on welcome points.

Consider this card when travel protections matter as much as dining rewards. Diners who mainly want low-cost rewards should favor Wells Fargo Autograph Card or Capital One Savor Cash Rewards. The best credit cards for restaurants should match your wider spending without requiring benefits you rarely use. Bars and delivery codes vary, so confirm them before you call it your best credit card for bars and restaurants.

BEST TRAVEL PROTECTIONS FOR DINERS Chase 3.5 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

5. Citi Strata Premier Card [Best 3X Points Beyond Dining]

Citi Strata Premier Card earns 3X points on restaurants and three other everyday categories for a $95 annual fee. It suits diners who also spend on groceries, gas, and travel. That breadth earns it a spot among the best credit cards for restaurants for everyday spenders.

Here’s an overview of what Citi Strata Premier Card offers.

Citi Strata Premier Card BROAD 3X EARNING 3X ON RESTAURANTS $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 3x points on restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, and air travel and other hotel purchases; 10x on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com; 1x on all other purchases Welcome bonus Not listed on the card page; check the offer shown at application Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.74% to 27.74% variable APR, based on creditworthiness Intro APR None listed on the card page Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each advance, whichever is greater Foreign transaction: None Minimum interest charge: $0.50 Late Payment and return payment: up to $41 Credit needed Not listed by Citi Card network Mastercard Coverage details Up to $100 off one hotel stay of $500 or more per calendar year booked through cititravel.com; trip cancellation and interruption, trip delay, and lost or damaged luggage coverage; rental car coverage Last verified November 5, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The $95 annual fee pays off when your spending reaches beyond dining. Supermarkets, gas stations, and air travel and hotels also earn 3X, so one card can handle much of a month’s spending. The hotel benefit requires booking through cititravel.com and a stay of $500 or more. That makes it one of the best restaurant credit card options for people who also buy groceries and gas.

Citi Overall Score: 3.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Citi‘s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for restaurants. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 3X points on restaurants plus supermarkets, gas stations, and air travel and hotels, with a $95 annual fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. A $95 annual fee and no foreign transaction fee; the card page leaves the welcome bonus amounts blank. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Citi lists no credit score or income requirement and says it considers multiple factors, including credit score. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. A $100 hotel savings benefit, travel protections, and points transfers, with no dining-specific credits. Show details

Interest is a cost to weigh as well. The card page lists a 20.24% to 28.24% variable APR, which works out to about $202 to $282 in simple interest on a $1,000 balance over 12 months, and it shows no intro APR. Pay the balance in full each month, and this restaurant rewards credit card holds its own among the best credit cards for restaurants.

Pros Cons ✅ 3X points on restaurants, supermarkets, gas, and air travel and hotels ✅ No foreign transaction fee ✅ Up to $100 off one $500+ hotel stay a year through cititravel.com ✅ Points transfer to partners such as American Airlines and JetBlue ❌ $95 annual fee ❌ No welcome bonus declared

Choose this card if you want 3X points on more than dining and can use the travel benefits. Diners who want to avoid an annual fee should look at Wells Fargo Autograph Card or Capital One Savor Cash Rewards. If bars and restaurants make up much of your spending, test how Citi codes your usual spots before you call it the best credit card for bars and restaurants.

BEST 3X POINTS BEYOND DINING Citi 3.3 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Strata Premier Card Apply Now

Wells Fargo vs. American Express: No Annual Fee or Dining Credits?

Account detail Wells Fargo Autograph Card American Express Gold Card Dining rate 3X points on restaurants 4X points on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1X Welcome bonus 20,000 points after $1,000 in purchases in 3 months Up to 100,000 points after $8,000 in purchases in 6 months; offers vary Annual fee $0 $325 Purchase APR 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable 19.74% to 28.74% variable for Pay Over Time Foreign transaction fee $0 $0 Additional credits Up to 25 deductible) Up to $120 dining credit, $120 Uber Cash, $100 Resy credit, and $84 Dunkin’ credit Overall score 3.8 out of 5 3.7 out of 5

Choose Wells Fargo Autograph Card if you want 3X restaurant points without an annual fee and can skip statement credits. Choose American Express Gold Card if your restaurant spending justifies the fee and you already use its dining, Uber Cash, and Resy credits.

The best restaurant credit card is the one that matches your recurring spending, long after the welcome offer is earned. Both cards rank among the best credit cards for restaurants because of that fit.

BEST NO-ANNUAL-FEE RESTAURANT CARD Wells Fargo 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

How Much Can a Restaurant Credit Card Cost You?

On Chase Sapphire Preferred, we estimate $195 to $277 in interest on a $1,000 balance over 12 months, using the standard variable APR range. These cost examples show why repayment matters when comparing the best credit cards for restaurants.

Card Interest over 12 months, low end Interest over 12 months, high end Wells Fargo Autograph Card $187 at 18.74% $287 at 28.74% American Express Gold Card $197 at 19.74% $287 at 28.74% Capital One Savor Cash Rewards $187 at 18.74% $287 at 28.74% Chase Sapphire Preferred $195 at 19.49% $277 at 27.74% Citi Strata Premier Card $202 at 20.24% $282 at 28.24%

These are simplified interest estimates, not statement forecasts. Actual interest depends on payments, timing, account terms, and APR changes. The best credit cards for restaurants are most useful when rewards are not offset by interest. Point multipliers also should not be treated as cash-back percentages without checking redemption value.

The examples assume a constant $1,000 balance for 12 months and use simple interest at the standard variable APR endpoints. They exclude introductory APRs, annual fees, payments, and additional purchases. Even the no-fee picks among the best credit cards for restaurants need a repayment plan.

What Is a Restaurant Credit Card?

A restaurant credit card is a rewards card with an elevated earning rate for qualifying dining purchases. It may earn points, like the 4X and 3X options above, or cash back, like the 3% dining category on Capital One Savor Cash Rewards. A flat-rate card instead uses the same advertised earning structure across purchases.

The best restaurant credit card fits both spending and redemption habits. A higher multiplier is not enough if you dislike the available redemptions or pay for benefits you ignore. These are consumer rewards cards, not financing products designed specifically for restaurant owners. Keep that in mind as you compare the best credit cards for restaurants in this guide.

How Does Restaurant Category Coding Work?

A merchant’s category classification helps determine whether a purchase earns dining rewards. A restaurant rewards credit card does not automatically treat every food purchase as dining. Fast food, delivery services, and bars may qualify differently depending on the merchant classification and issuer terms.

Issuers treat takeout, delivery, and bars differently, so check how your card classifies them. To find the best credit card for bars and restaurants you actually visit, check posted rewards on ordinary purchases rather than assuming every venue qualifies. Category rules apply to all of the best credit cards for restaurants, so test your own go-to spots with a normal purchase and ask the issuer about any unexpected result before you put larger meals on the card. A bar that codes as a restaurant on one issuer may not on another, which is why the best credit card for bars and restaurants varies by where you actually spend.

How to Apply for a Restaurant Credit Card

Choose from the best credit cards for restaurants based on your existing budget, then prepare your personal and financial information for the issuer’s application.

Check spending patterns: Compare recent dining purchases with quarterly and annual category caps. Include bar tabs, since the best credit card for bars and restaurants depends on how issuers code them. Review eligibility: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards lists Excellent Credit. A welcome-bonus spending requirement is not an approval requirement. Apply through the issuer: Have your identity, address, income, and requested tax-identification information ready. Plan bonus spending: Match the exact purchase threshold and deadline to expenses you already expect. Never overspend to hit a bonus on any of the best credit cards for restaurants. Review benefit setup: Follow enrollment and qualifying-use instructions for any credits you intend to use.

Save the offer terms you receive, since an advertised maximum may differ from your offer. If you are choosing your first restaurant credit card, compare the best credit cards for beginners before applying. Then return to the best credit cards for restaurants above and apply for the one that fits your routine.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Restaurants for You

Start with the cost and complexity you are willing to accept. Your best restaurant credit card might offer straightforward cash back, while someone else prefers points and travel benefits. Do not pay an annual fee solely because the list of credits looks impressive. Each of the best credit cards for restaurants in this guide has a different strength, so match one to how you actually dine.

Here is how the best credit cards for restaurants line up by need:

No annual fee, 3X on restaurants and more: Wells Fargo Autograph Card

Wells Fargo Autograph Card Heavier dining spending and useful credits: American Express Gold Card

American Express Gold Card No annual fee, simple cash back: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Travel protections alongside dining: Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Sapphire Preferred 3X on groceries, gas, and travel too: Citi Strata Premier Card

Choose dining rewards that fit your actual routine. If cash back is your priority, compare our cash-back card picks. Frequent travelers can compare our travel card picks before deciding whether dining alone should drive the choice.

A restaurant rewards credit card also needs a sensible repayment plan. Choose a card you can manage without stretching your budget to meet a bonus or justify a fee. Keeping your current card may be better than opening another account for benefits you will not use. Any of the best credit cards for restaurants works best when you can pay the bill in full.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluated the best credit cards for restaurants in this guide using the same process I use for every account and card in our Financial guides: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Restaurants I score each of the best credit cards for restaurants out of 5 on four factors using the issuer’s own product and pricing information. I checked the figures on November 5, 2026. Rewards value (40%): Standard dining rewards, category caps, and usefulness of the earning structure. I do not assume points from different programs have equal cash value.

Standard dining rewards, category caps, and usefulness of the earning structure. I do not assume points from different programs have equal cash value. Fees and transparency (25%): Annual fees, foreign transaction fees, APR disclosures, and introductory financing terms.

Annual fees, foreign transaction fees, APR disclosures, and introductory financing terms. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): Stated credit requirements and application or welcome-offer restrictions. This factor is not an estimate of any individual’s approval probability.

Stated credit requirements and application or welcome-offer restrictions. This factor is not an estimate of any individual’s approval probability. Perks and support (15%): Useful credits, travel and purchase protections, and supporting benefits. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. When two picks tie, the one with the higher rewards value score ranks first, which is why American Express Gold Card (4.5) sits ahead of Capital One Savor Cash Rewards (4), since both score 3.7 overall. I recheck every card after each Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Restaurants

The best credit cards for restaurants are led by Wells Fargo Autograph Card, with 3X restaurant points and no annual fee. Choose American Express Gold Card for heavier spending and useful credits, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards for simple cash back, Chase Sapphire Preferred for travel protections, or Citi Strata Premier Card for 3X points on more everyday categories. Your dining card still needs to fit your budget after fees. Use the scores above to narrow the best credit cards for restaurants to the one that matches your spending.

BEST NO-ANNUAL-FEE RESTAURANT CARD Wells Fargo 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Autograph Card Apply Now

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