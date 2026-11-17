Best Credit Cards for Groceries and Everyday Spending in 2026

Among the best credit cards for groceries, Capital One SavorOne is our top pick for unlimited 3% grocery cash back, with a $39 annual fee. Its uncapped rate suits households with steady grocery spending throughout the year. Choose American Express Blue Cash Everyday, our best gas and grocery credit card, if you want no annual fee and bonus rewards on gas and online retail, too.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Rewards, fees, annual percentage rates (APRs), and offers for our best credit cards for groceries and gas were checked on each issuer’s own page on November 16, 2026. APR is the annualized rate used to calculate borrowing interest. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Groceries: Top 5 Compared

The best credit cards for groceries differ most in spending caps, category rules, and the cost of keeping the card.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Purchase APR Capital One SavorOne Best Unlimited Grocery Rewards Unlimited 3% at grocery stores, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services; 5% through Capital One Travel on eligible bookings; 8% through Capital One Entertainment; 1% other purchases Not listed by Capital One $39 29.24% variable American Express Blue Cash Everyday Best for No Annual Fee 3% at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retail, each on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%; 1% other eligible purchases As high as $200 after $2,000 in purchases in 6 months No annual fee 19.74% to 28.74% variable American Express Blue Cash Preferred Best Supermarket Cash Back 6% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%; 6% on select U.S. streaming; 3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit; 1% other purchases As high as $250 after $3,000 in purchases in 6 months $0 intro annual fee, then $95 19.74% to 28.74% variable Discover it Cash Back Best Cash Back Match 5% in activated rotating quarterly categories up to the quarterly maximum; 1% other purchases $200 statement credit after $500 in purchases in 3 months No annual fee 18.74% to 28.74% variable Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Best Customizable Rewards Automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs; 3% choice category (6% during the first year); $2,500 combined quarterly cap, then 1%; 1% other purchases $200 online bonus after $1,000 in purchases in 90 days No annual fee 17.74% to 27.74% variable

Capital One SavorOne charges a $39 annual fee, and American Express Blue Cash Preferred charges $95 after a $0 first year. American Express Blue Cash Everyday offers separate category caps and a 2.7% foreign transaction fee. Its gas rewards make it our strongest no-fee option for shoppers comparing the best credit cards for groceries and gas.

Discover it Cash Back requires quarterly activation, and its grocery value depends on the active categories. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards includes wholesale clubs at its automatic grocery rate, while grocery and choice-category purchases share a $2,500 quarterly cap. The best grocery credit card for your household depends on where you shop and how quickly you use those caps.

5 Best Credit Cards for Groceries, Reviewed

These best credit cards for groceries are ranked by their weighted scores, with the rates, fees, and conditions behind each award below.

1. Capital One SavorOne [Best Unlimited Grocery Rewards]

Capital One SavorOne is our best credit card for groceries if you want unlimited 3% grocery cash back without quarterly activation. Dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services also earn that rate, which gives this grocery rewards credit card useful coverage beyond the supermarket. The annual fee makes it a better fit when you expect to use those categories regularly.

The card’s ongoing rates and costs are summarized below.

Capital One SavorOne BEST OVERALL UNLIMITED 3% GROCERY CASH BACK FAIR CREDIT Card Details Rewards rate Unlimited 3% at grocery stores, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services; 5% through Capital One Travel on hotels, rental cars, and vacation rentals; 8% through Capital One Entertainment; 1% on other purchases Welcome bonus None listed Annual fee $39 Purchase APR 29.24% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Balance transfer: 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer; none for balances transferred at the Transfer APR. Cash advance: either $5 or 5% of the amount of each advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Credit needed Fair credit Card network Not listed Other perks Extended warranty on eligible purchases Fine print Cash advances, balance transfers, and checks do not earn rewards; merchant category coding determines bonus eligibility Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Capital One gives an estimated $132 in cash back per year in its own spending example. Your grocery credit card rewards depend on your purchases, and the $39 annual fee is a separate cost. That example is useful context, though it cannot establish what your household would earn.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for groceries. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. Unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores with no cap, while American Express Blue Cash Everyday limits its 3% supermarket rate to $6,000 per year, Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards shares a $2,500 quarterly cap across its bonus categories, and Discover it Cash Back’s 5% rate applies only to activated rotating categories up to a quarterly maximum. Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. Charges a $39 annual fee and publishes a detailed rate table, including no foreign transaction fee and a 29.24% variable APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. The issuer’s own page lists “Fair credit” as the credit band for this card. Approval still depends on Capital One’s assessment of your application. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Extended warranty coverage, 8% cash back through Capital One Entertainment, and 5% cash back on Capital One Travel bookings. Show details

The $39 annual fee reduces the value you keep, even during months when you spend less. The 29.24% variable purchase APR also makes paying the statement balance in full important. Among the best credit cards for groceries, an uncapped reward rate helps most when your spending would otherwise exceed a competing card’s cap.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited 3% grocery cash back ✅ No foreign transaction fee ✅ Fair credit listed as issuer guidance ❌ $39 annual fee ❌ 29.24% variable purchase APR

Households wanting one steady grocery rate and fewer category limits will find Capital One SavorOne our best grocery credit card for those needs. If your priority is keeping ongoing costs low, American Express Blue Cash Everyday provides no annual fee and rewards on gas. For someone seeking the best gas and grocery credit card, that second option deserves a close look.

BEST UNLIMITED GROCERY REWARDS Capital One 3.9 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. SavorOne Apply Now

2. American Express Blue Cash Everyday [Best for No Annual Fee]

American Express Blue Cash Everyday is our no-annual-fee choice among the best credit cards for groceries. Its 3% cash back applies to eligible U.S. supermarket, U.S. gas station, and U.S. online retail purchases, with a separate annual spending cap for each category. That combination makes it our best credit card for groceries and gas within this comparison.

Separate category limits are central to how this card earns rewards.

American Express Blue Cash Everyday FOR NO ANNUAL FEE NO ANNUAL FEE 3% AT U.S. SUPERMARKETS Card Details Rewards rate 3% at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retail, each on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%; 1% on other eligible purchases Welcome bonus As high as $200 after $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening Foreign transaction fee 2.7% after conversion to U.S. dollars Other fees Balance transfer: either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Overlimit: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Not listed Other perks $84 Disney Streaming Credit, up to $7 monthly with enrollment and qualifying subscription purchases; up to $15 monthly toward an eligible Home Chef subscription, up to $180 per year; Purchase Protection up to $1,000 per covered purchase Fine print Each 3% category has its own $6,000 annual purchase cap, then earns 1%; supermarket eligibility excludes superstores, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, and meal-kit delivery services Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months is $197 to $287, using the ongoing 19.74% to 28.74% APR range. This estimate for our best credit card for groceries and gas excludes the introductory period. A grocery rewards credit card provides more useful value when you can avoid carrying an interest-bearing balance.

American Express Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for groceries. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 3% cash back at US supermarkets, online retail, and gas stations each on up to $6,000 a year in purchases, then 1%, with no annual fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. No annual fee and a stated 0% intro APR for 15 months, but it carries a disclosed 2.7% foreign transaction fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. American Express does not publish a credit-score requirement on this card’s page, so approval odds can’t be stated either way. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. $84 Disney Streaming Credit, up to $15 a month toward Home Chef, and Purchase Protection up to $1,000 per item. Show details

Each bonus category falls to 1% after $6,000 in annual purchases, and foreign purchases carry a 2.7% transaction fee. Households comparing the best credit cards for groceries and gas should track supermarket and gas spending separately. Those separate limits help our best gas and grocery credit card preserve the gas bonus after supermarket purchases reach their cap.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ 3% in three separate eligible spending categories ✅ Welcome offer as high as $200 after qualifying purchases ✅ Monthly streaming and meal-kit credits for qualifying purchases ❌ 2.7% foreign transaction fee ❌ Each 3% category falls to 1% after $6,000 in annual purchases

The welcome offer and introductory financing have separate requirements.

Welcome offer: Earn as high as $200 after $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months. The offer you receive can vary.

Earn as high as $200 after $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months. The offer you receive can vary. Introductory APR: Purchases and balance transfers receive 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, followed by 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR.

Households with supermarket, fuel, and online shopping expenses that stay within the category caps are the best fit for our best credit card for groceries and gas, American Express Blue Cash Everyday. It is the best grocery credit card here for avoiding an annual fee while earning those three bonuses. Choose Capital One SavorOne when uncapped grocery rewards and purchases abroad matter more to your spending pattern.

BEST FOR NO ANNUAL FEE American Express 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Blue Cash Everyday Apply Now

3. American Express Blue Cash Preferred [Best Supermarket Cash Back]

American Express Blue Cash Preferred is our top supermarket pick among the best credit cards for groceries. It earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, which is the highest grocery rate in this comparison.

The supermarket cap and the annual fee decide how much this card pays you.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred HIGHEST SUPERMARKET RATE 6% AT U.S. SUPERMARKETS UP TO $300 BONUS Card Details Rewards rate 6% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%; 6% on select U.S. streaming subscriptions; 3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit; 1% on other purchases Welcome bonus As high as $300 after $3,000 in purchases within the first 6 months Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening Foreign transaction fee 2.7% after conversion to U.S. dollars Other fees Balance transfer: either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Overlimit: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Not listed Other perks Reward Dollars redeemable for a statement credit or other select options Fine print The 6% supermarket rate falls to 1% after $6,000 in annual supermarket purchases. American Express sets which merchants count as supermarkets; check its terms for exclusions. Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months is $197 to $287, using the ongoing 19.74% to 28.74% APR range and excluding the introductory period. Carrying a balance can erase much of the 6% supermarket reward.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Overall Score: 3.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for groceries. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 a year, then 1%, plus 6% on select U.S. streaming and 3% at gas stations and on transit. Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. A $0 introductory annual fee and a stated 0% intro APR for 12 months, but the fee rises to $95 after the first year and foreign purchases carry a 2.7% fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. American Express does not publish a credit-score requirement on this card’s page, so approval odds can’t be stated either way. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Reward Dollars redeem for a statement credit or other select options. Show details

The 6% rate falls to 1% after $6,000 in annual supermarket purchases, and the $95 annual fee starts after the first year. Track your supermarket spending against the cap so you know when the rate drops.

Pros Cons ✅ 6% at U.S. supermarkets, the highest grocery rate here ✅ $0 introductory annual fee for the first year ✅ Welcome offer as high as $250 after qualifying purchases ✅ 6% on select U.S. streaming and 3% at gas stations and on transit ❌ $95 annual fee after the first year ❌ 2.7% foreign transaction fee

Households that spend about $500 a month at U.S. supermarkets reach the $6,000 cap and earn up to $360 a year, which covers the $95 annual fee after the first year. American Express Blue Cash Preferred is the best credit card for supermarket cash back here at that spending level. Choose American Express Blue Cash Everyday when you want no annual fee, or Capital One SavorOne when you want uncapped grocery rewards.

BEST SUPERMARKET CASH BACK American Express 3.6 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Blue Cash Preferred Apply Now

4. Discover it Cash Back [Best Cash Back Match]

Discover it Cash Back suits shoppers willing to activate categories and adjust which card they use each quarter. Its first-year Cashback Match adds value across eligible spending, while the regular bonus categories change. Among the best credit cards for groceries, this is the pick that requires the most attention to the rewards calendar.

Activation and the quarterly maximum determine when the higher rate applies.

Discover it Cash Back CASH BACK MATCH $200 BONUS CREDIT FIRST-YEAR CASHBACK MATCH Card Details Rewards rate 5% in rotating quarterly categories up to the quarterly maximum when activated; 1% on other purchases Welcome bonus $200 bonus statement credit after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months; plus an unlimited Cashback Match for the first year Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 18.74% to 28.74% variable Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; balance transfer fee applies Foreign transaction fee None listed Other fees Balance transfer: 3% introductory fee on each transferred balance that posts during the first 15 months your account is open; then 5% of each transferred balance that posts at a promotional APR offered at any other time. There is no fee for balances transferred at the Purchase APR after the first 15 months. Cash advance: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment: none the first time you pay late, then up to $41 Returned payment: up to $30 Credit needed Not listed Card network Discover Other perks Automatic match of first-year cash back; $0 Fraud Liability; accepted at 99% of places that take credit cards nationwide Fine print Quarterly activation is required for 5%; the quarterly maximum applies; grocery eligibility depends on the active category Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A constant $1,000 balance over 12 months produces estimated interest of $187 to $287 at the ongoing 18.74% to 28.74% APR range. The introductory APR is excluded from that estimate. Paying interest on a grocery credit card can substantially reduce the benefit of the first-year match.

Discover Overall Score: 3.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for groceries. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 5% cash back rotates by quarter and requires activation, and Discover automatically matches a cardholder’s first-year cash back. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. No annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months are both stated plainly, though the page does not address a foreign transaction fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Discover’s own page sets no credit-score requirement for this card, so approval odds can’t be confirmed either way. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. $0 Fraud Liability and 99% nationwide merchant acceptance, with fewer named extras than the other four picks. Show details

The 5% rate requires activation and an eligible quarterly category. A shopper seeking consistent monthly grocery rewards may find a fixed-category card easier to manage. Discover it Cash Back works best when you are comfortable using another card outside its bonus categories.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ Automatic first-year Cashback Match ✅ 99% nationwide acceptance at places taking credit cards ❌ Quarterly activation required for 5% rewards ❌ Grocery bonus eligibility depends on the quarterly category and maximum

The first-year offers reward qualifying purchases on different schedules.

Statement credit: Earn a $200 bonus statement credit after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Earn a $200 bonus statement credit after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Cashback Match: Discover automatically matches the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.

Discover automatically matches the cash back you earn at the end of your first year. Introductory APR: Receive 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by 18.74% to 28.74% variable APR. A balance transfer fee applies.

Discover it Cash Back fits an organized shopper who will activate categories and use the first-year match. For steady supermarket rewards, American Express Blue Cash Everyday is easier to use as your everyday grocery credit card. Uncapped grocery earnings make Capital One SavorOne our best grocery credit card for that benefit, with an annual fee.

BEST CASH BACK MATCH Discover 3.5 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. it Cash Back Apply Now

5. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards [Best Customizable Rewards]

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards combines automatic 2% grocery and wholesale club rewards with a separate choice category. Its appeal among the best credit cards for groceries is flexibility across household spending. This grocery rewards credit card’s shared quarterly cap needs attention because purchases in the choice category use the same allowance as groceries.

The choice-category promotion and ongoing grocery rate have different terms.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards CUSTOMIZABLE REWARDS $200 ONLINE BONUS 2% GROCERY Card Details Rewards rate Automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs; 3% in the choice category, increased to 6% during the first year; grocery, wholesale club, and choice-category purchases share a $2,500 quarterly cap, then earn 1%; unlimited 1% on other purchases Welcome bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 17.74% to 27.74% variable Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days Foreign transaction fee 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction made in a foreign currency. Other fees Balance transfer: 3% introductory fee on each transaction made within 60 days of opening your account, 5% of the amount of each transaction Cash advance: 5% of the amount of each transaction, for direct deposit and check cash advances and for ATM, over-the-counter, same-day online, and cash equivalent cash advances alike Late payment: up to $41 Credit needed Not listed Card network Not listed Other perks Automatic redemptions starting at $25 into an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account; statement credit and eligible checkout redemption options Fine print Groceries receive the automatic 2% rate; grocery purchases are outside the selectable choice category; the shared quarterly spending cap applies Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months is $177 to $277, using the ongoing 17.74% to 27.74% APR range. That estimate excludes introductory financing. The lower end of an advertised APR range is a possible rate, and your assigned rate depends on the issuer’s assessment.

Bank of America Overall Score: 3.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Bank of America’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for groceries. Rewards value (40%): 3 out of 5. Groceries earn an automatic 2%, and the 6% first-year rate applies only to the choice category, which cannot be groceries. Grocery and choice-category purchases share a $2,500 combined quarterly cap, then 1%. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. No annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles are both stated, along with a clear 3%-then-5% balance transfer fee schedule. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Bank of America’s page sets no credit-score requirement for this card, so approval odds can’t be confirmed either way. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Automatic redemptions starting at $25 into a Bank of America or Merrill account, with fewer named extras than Capital One or Amex. Show details

Grocery rewards and the choice category share the $2,500 quarterly purchase cap. Large purchases in your chosen category can leave less spending eligible for the higher grocery rate. For shoppers comparing the best credit cards for groceries, the shared allowance matters alongside each category’s rate.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ Automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs ✅ Choice category earns 6% during the first year, then 3% ❌ Grocery and choice-category purchases share a $2,500 quarterly cap ❌ Grocery purchases receive 2% and are outside the selectable choice category

The first-year choice-category boost is separate from the cash bonus.

Online cash bonus: Earn $200 after at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days.

Earn $200 after at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. Choice-category boost: The standard 3% choice-category rate increases to 6% during the first year. The shared $2,500 quarterly cap applies.

The standard 3% choice-category rate increases to 6% during the first year. The shared $2,500 quarterly cap applies. Introductory APR: Receive 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days. Afterward, the variable APR is 17.74% to 27.74%. Balance transfers cost 3% during the first 60 days, then 5%.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards suits shoppers who value wholesale club rewards and a customizable second category. Its shared spending limit makes it less flexible for heavy grocery spending. Choose Capital One SavorOne if an uncapped grocery rewards credit card better matches your household budget.

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE REWARDS Bank of America 3.3 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Customized Cash Rewards Apply Now

Capital One SavorOne vs. American Express Blue Cash Everyday: Which Grocery Card Wins?

Capital One SavorOne wins our overall ranking of the best credit cards for groceries through uncapped rewards and stated fair-credit guidance. American Express Blue Cash Everyday is our best gas and grocery credit card for avoiding an annual fee and earning a gas bonus.

Account detail Capital One SavorOne American Express Blue Cash Everyday Grocery rate Unlimited 3% 3% on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% Other bonus categories 3% dining, entertainment, and popular streaming; 5% eligible Capital One Travel bookings; 8% Capital One Entertainment 3% at U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail, each on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% Annual fee $39 No annual fee Foreign transaction fee None 2.7% Purchase APR 29.24% variable 19.74% to 28.74% variable Credit needed Fair credit Not listed by American Express Our score 3.9 out of 5 3.7 out of 5

Choose Capital One SavorOne if its uncapped grocery rewards and other bonus categories earn enough extra cash back to offset the annual fee. American Express Blue Cash Everyday is our best credit card for groceries and gas here because it has no annual fee and separate supermarket and gas bonuses. Compare rewards at your actual spending levels, then subtract annual fees to see which card delivers more net value.

BEST UNLIMITED GROCERY REWARDS Capital One 3.9 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. SavorOne Apply Now

How Much Can a Grocery Credit Card Be Worth?

Capital One SavorOne shows estimated cash back of $132 per year in its own spending example. For illustration, its 29.24% variable APR implies about $292 in annual interest on a constant $1,000 balance, using balance times APR and excluding fees and introductory offers.

Card Estimated 12-month interest on a $1,000 balance Capital One SavorOne $292 American Express Blue Cash Everyday $197 to $287 American Express Blue Cash Preferred $197 to $287 Discover it Cash Back $187 to $287

These estimates use a constant balance and the low and high ends of each ongoing purchase APR range. They exclude introductory APRs and fees; actual interest depends on daily balances, payment timing, and the assigned APR. The best credit cards for groceries deliver their clearest rewards benefit when you pay your statement balance in full.

A grocery rewards credit card’s net value also depends on annual fees and credits you actually use. Subscription credits on the best gas and grocery credit card are useful only when they cover purchases already in your budget. The best grocery credit card should support your existing spending habits without encouraging extra purchases.

What Is a Grocery Credit Card?

A grocery credit card pays an elevated reward rate on qualifying grocery purchases. The bonus can be a fixed category benefit, a rotating quarterly offer, or part of a broader household rewards program. The best credit cards for groceries combine a useful rate with store eligibility and limits that fit your shopping.

Cash back rates apply to qualifying purchases, so the store matters as much as the items in your cart. Food bought at a supermarket can receive different rewards from food bought at a warehouse club or superstore. A meal-kit subscription can also fall outside a card’s supermarket category.

The best grocery credit card for a supermarket shopper can differ from the best option for a wholesale club member. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards explicitly includes wholesale clubs at its automatic grocery rate. American Express Blue Cash Everyday uses a narrower supermarket definition.

How Purchase Categories Are Coded

Merchant category codes classify the seller’s business. Capital One uses these codes to determine whether a purchase qualifies for additional cash back, and some grocery-adjacent purchases may earn the base rate. The best credit cards for groceries and gas use the merchant’s classification, which a receipt containing groceries does not establish.

American Express excludes superstores, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, and meal-kit delivery services from its supermarket category. When comparing the best credit cards for groceries and gas, match both your usual food stores and fuel sellers to the eligible categories. Matching those categories is especially important in choosing the best credit card for groceries and gas if most of your shopping happens at a multipurpose retailer.

Your transaction history can help you compare the best credit cards for groceries by showing how a regular store earns rewards on your card. Use an ordinary planned purchase, then look at its posted rewards before shifting more household spending. The best gas and grocery credit card should reward the stores you already use.

How To Apply for a Grocery Credit Card

This comparison covers U.S. credit cards. Choose from the best credit cards for groceries after matching the ongoing rates, caps, and costs to your budget. An issuer’s stated credit band offers guidance on the best credit cards for groceries and gas, and approval remains subject to its assessment.

Check credit guidance: Capital One SavorOne lists fair credit. Treat that description as guidance, with approval dependent on the full application. Prepare your information: Have your income, address, and identifying information ready, and enter the details requested by the issuer. Apply through the official page: Select the exact product you compared, especially where an issuer offers similarly named cards. Set up rewards after approval: Activate Discover it Cash Back categories or select your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards choice category.

Set payment reminders for your grocery rewards credit card and track the statement balance once the account opens. If you are building credit experience, our guide to the best credit cards for beginners offers another way to compare your options.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Your Grocery Spending

The best credit cards for groceries fit your usual stores, annual spending, and payment habits. Start with your recent statements, then identify whether a fixed rate, rotating category, or shared cap fits that pattern. Keep annual fees separate from gross cash back when judging value.

Uncapped grocery rewards: A steady grocery bonus and broader dining and entertainment coverage make Capital One SavorOne our best grocery credit card for uncapped rewards.

A steady grocery bonus and broader dining and entertainment coverage make Capital One SavorOne our best grocery credit card for uncapped rewards. No annual fee and gas rewards: American Express Blue Cash Everyday is our best credit card for groceries and gas within this group.

American Express Blue Cash Everyday is our best credit card for groceries and gas within this group. Highest supermarket rate: American Express Blue Cash Preferred pays 6% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred pays 6% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. First-year cash back match: Discover it Cash Back suits shoppers who will activate categories and follow the quarterly calendar.

Discover it Cash Back suits shoppers who will activate categories and follow the quarterly calendar. Wholesale clubs and customization: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards combines automatic grocery rewards with a choice category.

The best gas and grocery credit card for a driver may differ from the best fit for someone who rarely buys fuel. Similarly, a household that shops mostly at warehouse clubs needs a different comparison from one using traditional supermarkets. Your best credit card for groceries and gas should reflect those recurring purchases in the weight you give each bonus category.

A grocery rewards credit card can complement a broader rewards strategy if you are comfortable managing several accounts. Our cash back credit card comparison covers options for spending beyond groceries. A single card remains a reasonable choice when simpler payments and category tracking help you stay consistent.

The best credit cards for groceries and gas should also remain useful after welcome offers end. Compare the ongoing category rates and caps before assigning value to a first-year promotion. An extra account makes sense only when its benefit fits your spending and you can manage its payments.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Groceries I score each card out of 5 using issuer product pages and stated terms. I checked rewards, fees, APRs, and offers on November 7, 2026. Rewards value (40%): Grocery earning rates, spending caps, activation requirements, and useful rewards beyond groceries

Grocery earning rates, spending caps, activation requirements, and useful rewards beyond groceries Fees and transparency (25%): Annual fees, purchase APRs, introductory financing, foreign transaction charges, and clarity of terms

Annual fees, purchase APRs, introductory financing, foreign transaction charges, and clarity of terms Approval odds and eligibility (20%): Stated credit guidance and application conditions; a credit band does not establish individual approval odds

Stated credit guidance and application conditions; a credit band does not establish individual approval odds Perks and support (15%): Usable credits, purchase benefits, redemption features, and support protections The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Cards rank by score; ties are broken by the higher Rewards value score. I recheck this comparison quarterly and when an issuer changes a featured offer. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Groceries

The best credit cards for groceries in this comparison are led by Capital One SavorOne, with unlimited 3% grocery cash back and a $39 annual fee. Our no-annual-fee alternative, American Express Blue Cash Everyday, is our best credit card for groceries and gas.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred pays the highest supermarket rate here for households that stay within its $6,000 cap. Discover it Cash Back suits quarterly category tracking, while Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards adds wholesale club rewards and customization. Your choice among the best credit cards for groceries should reflect eligible stores, ongoing costs, and the spending limits you are likely to reach.

BEST UNLIMITED GROCERY REWARDS Capital One 3.9 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. SavorOne Apply Now

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