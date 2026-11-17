Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit for Rebuilding in 2026

The best credit cards for bad credit combine manageable costs with an application you can qualify for. Our top pick is Discover it Secured Cash Back credit card because it earns 5% category cash back with no annual fee. Consider Chime for no interest and no credit check, or OpenSky for higher advertised cash back.

This comparison covers U.S. credit cards; eligibility and availability vary by issuer. We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Rates, fees, and requirements were checked on each provider’s official page on November 16, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit: Top 5 Compared

The best credit cards for bad credit differ most in annual fees, deposit requirements, and the conditions attached to rewards.

Card Best for Rewards rate Credit needed Annual fee Purchase APR Discover it Secured Cash Back Best for Cash Back With No Annual Fee 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories you activate No credit score required to apply $0 29.24% variable Chime Secured Credit Card Best for No Fees and Interest 5% cash back on a chosen category with qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month No credit check to apply $0 None; no interest OpenSky Launch Secured Visa Best for Cash Back Rewards Up to 10% cash back on everyday spending No credit check to apply; advertised 85.91% approval rate $35 28.49% variable Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Best for Monitoring Credit Score Not listed by Capital One No credit score required to apply $0 29.24% variable Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Best for Everyday Bonus Categories 1% cash back on eligible gas, groceries, mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services Rebuilding credit; pre-qualification available $75 first year, then $99 annually See issuer page

Discover leads the best credit cards for bad credit here through its $0 annual fee and 5% category cash back, which requires quarterly activation. Chime charges no annual fee or interest, while its rewards require qualifying direct deposits. OpenSky advertises the highest potential rewards rate and charges an annual fee. Its “up to” rate describes a maximum available rate; actual rewards depend on qualifying purchases.

Capital One offers a $0 annual fee and a deposit that can be smaller than the initial credit line. Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit has the highest annual fee here and rewards selected everyday expenses. For secured credit cards for bad credit, the cash you can comfortably set aside also matters.

5 Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the four best credit cards for bad credit, in rank order, with the rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Discover it Secured Cash Back [Best for Cash Back With No Annual Fee]

Discover it Secured Cash Back credit card is our pick for the best credit card for bad credit if you want category cash back without an annual fee. It requires a refundable security deposit starting at $49. Its 5% cash back applies to quarterly bonus categories you activate, so your spending pattern affects its rewards value.

The main costs and rewards conditions for Discover it Secured Cash Back credit card are below.

Discover it Secured Cash Back Credit Card BEST OVERALL NO ANNUAL FEE 5% CATEGORY CASH BACK Card Details Rewards rate 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories you activate, up to the quarterly maximum Welcome bonus Unlimited Cashback Match for the first year Annual fee $0 Purchase APR (annual percentage rate) 29.24% variable Intro APR None Other fees Balance transfer fee: 5% of each transferred balance at a promotional APR (none at the Transfer APR) Cash advance fee: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment fee: none the first time, then up to $41 Returned payment fee: up to $30 Credit Needed No credit score required to apply Card network Discover Security deposit $49 minimum, refundable Other perks Cashback Match in the first year; automatic reviews for a move to an unsecured card Fine print Bonus categories change each quarter and require activation; the 5% rate applies up to the quarterly maximum; a refundable security deposit of at least $49 is required Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

At the 5% category rate, an estimated $300 in eligible purchases in one quarter earns $15 in cash back, with no annual fee deducted. That estimate assumes you activate the category and the purchases qualify. For readers comparing the best credit cards for bad credit, Discover works best when your regular spending already fits the quarterly categories.

Discover Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for bad credit. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Earns 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories you activate, up to the quarterly maximum, with no annual fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. Charges no annual fee, but its 29.24% variable APR makes carrying a balance costly. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. Requires a refundable deposit starting at $49, a manageable entry cost for most budgets. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5.

Adds a first-year Cashback Match and a path to an unsecured card, though it lacks Chime’s overdraft coverage. Show details

The quarterly categories change, and you must activate them to earn 5%. Someone whose spending rarely matches those categories should assess the card mainly on its $0 annual fee and credit-building function. The 29.24% variable APR also makes carrying a balance expensive.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee ✅ 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories you activate ✅ Unlimited dollar-to-dollar Cashback Match at the end of first year ❌ Bonus categories change each quarter and require activation ❌ Requires a security deposit

Discover is a strong choice among credit cards to rebuild credit if you want cash back without an annual fee and can set aside a refundable deposit of at least $49. Its rewards pay off most when your regular spending lands in the quarterly categories. If you want to avoid interest entirely, compare Chime‘s no-interest structure before choosing.

BEST FOR CASH BACK WITH NO ANNUAL FEE Discover 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. it Secured Cash Back Credit Card Apply Now

2. Chime Secured Credit Card [Best for No Fees and Interest]

Chime Secured Credit Card suits someone who wants credit-building access with no annual fee or interest. There is no credit check to apply and no minimum security deposit. Its 5% cash back on a chosen category requires qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month, so your deposit pattern affects its rewards value.

The main costs and rewards conditions for Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card are below.

ChimeSecured Credit Card LOW-COST PICK NO ANNUAL FEE NO INTEREST Card Details Rewards rate 5% cash back on a chosen category with qualifying direct deposits Welcome bonus Not listed by Chime Annual fee $0 Purchase APR None; no interest is charged Intro APR None Other fees No late fees or interest for missed payments. Out-of-network ATM withdrawal and over-the-counter advance fees may apply. Credit needed No credit check to apply Card network Visa Security deposit No minimum security deposit Other perks SpotMe fee-free overdraft coverage up to $200, subject to eligibility Fine print The 5% cash back category benefit requires qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month; the card is paused if a statement balance remains unpaid for 24 days past the due date Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

At the qualifying 5% rate, an estimated $1,200 in eligible annual purchases earns $60 in cash back, with no annual fee deducted. That estimate assumes all the purchases qualify for the chosen category and you meet the direct deposit requirement. For readers comparing the best credit cards for bad credit, Chime‘s qualifying direct deposits should fit regular income without extra spending to earn rewards.

Chime Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chime’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for bad credit. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. Earns 5% cash back on a category of choice with qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month, though cardholders without that deposit get no stated cash back rate. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. Charges no annual fee and no interest, with no late fees for missing payments, among the most transparent fee structures in this set. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. Requires no credit check to apply and no minimum security deposit, the most accessible approval path of the five cards compared. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Adds SpotMe fee-free overdraft coverage up to $200 on top of credit-building reporting, the strongest perk set among the five cards. Show details

The rewards requirement is substantial: $3,000+ per month in qualifying direct deposits. Someone with irregular income should assess the card mainly on its fee structure and credit-building function. Missed payments also have consequences, including the card pause described above.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee or interest ✅ No credit check to apply and no minimum security deposit ✅ SpotMe coverage up to $200, subject to eligibility ❌ Rewards require qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month ❌ Card pauses after a statement balance remains unpaid for 24 days past the due date

Chime is a strong choice among credit cards to rebuild credit if you want low ongoing costs and can manage the account consistently. Its rewards are most useful when your regular deposits already meet the requirement. If that requirement is out of reach, compare OpenSky‘s available rewards with its annual fee before choosing.

BEST FOR NO FEES AND REWARDS Chime 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card Apply Now

3. OpenSky Launch Secured Visa [Best for Cash Back Rewards]

OpenSky Launch Secured Visa credit card offers up to 10% cash back on everyday spending and requires no credit check to apply. It suits someone who can fund a refundable deposit of at least $150 and expects to use eligible rewards offers. The advertised 85.91% approval rate describes applicant outcomes and gives no assurance about your individual application.

OpenSky ties the credit limit to the deposit you choose.

OpenSky Launch Secured Visa CASH BACK REWARDS NO CREDIT CHECK $36 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate Up to 10% cash back on everyday spending Welcome bonus Not listed by OpenSky Annual fee $24 during the first year (billed in monthly installments of $2/month), then $36 ($3/month) after Purchase APR 28.49% variable Intro APR None Other fees Cash advance fee: $6 or 5%, whichever is greater Foreign transaction fee: 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars Late payment fee: up to $41 Returned payment fee: up to $40 Credit needed No credit check to apply; advertised 85.91% approval rate Card network Visa Security deposit $150 to $3,000, setting the credit limit Other perks Choice of deposit-backed credit limit Fine print A one-time refundable security deposit equal to the chosen credit limit is required; advertised rewards are up to 10%; a $36 annual fee applies Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A $150 deposit backs a $150 credit limit, while a $300 deposit backs a $300 limit. Keep the refundable deposit separate from the $35 annual fee when budgeting: each serves a different purpose. Include both the refundable deposit and annual fee when comparing opening costs across the best credit cards for bad credit.

OpenSky Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from OpenSky’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for bad credit. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. Offers up to 10% cash back on everyday spending, the highest advertised rate here, though a $35 annual fee works against that rate. Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. Charges a $36 annual fee and a 28.49% variable APR, both clearly disclosed, but the annual fee cuts into its cash back edge. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. No credit check to apply and an 85.91% approval rate make qualifying easier, with the chosen deposit amount setting the credit limit. Perks and support (15%): 2.5 out of 5. Deposit amounts from $150 to $3,000 set the credit limit, but the page lists no added perks like overdraft coverage or statement credits. Show details

The 28.49% variable purchase APR makes carrying a balance costly. “Up to” cash back also requires care when comparing rewards: your spending may earn less than the maximum advertised rate. Pay attention to the purchases that qualify before giving rewards much weight in your decision.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 10% cash back on everyday spending ✅ No credit check to apply ✅ Advertised 85.91% approval rate ❌ $36 annual fee ❌ Minimum security deposit required is $150

Among secured credit cards for bad credit, OpenSky fits a reader who values rewards access without a credit check and can afford the deposit. Choose Chime if avoiding annual fees and interest is your priority. Capital One also removes the annual fee and offers a different deposit structure.

BEST FOR CASH BACK REWARDS OpenSky 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Secured Visa Credit Card Apply Now

4. Capital One Platinum Secured [Best for Monitoring Credit Score]

Capital One Platinum Secured credit card charges a $0 annual fee and requires no credit score to apply. It lets you monitor your credit score at no cost through CreditWise from Capital One. Its minimum required deposit is $49, $99 or $200, depending on approval, for an initial credit line of at least $200. That structure can help someone who has limited cash available for a secured card.

The deposit deadline and purchase APR are central to Capital One‘s offer.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card FREE CREDIT MONITORING NO ANNUAL FEE REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT Card Details Rewards rate Not listed by Capital One Welcome bonus Not listed by Capital One Annual fee $0 Purchase APR 29.24% variable Intro APR None Other fees No foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee: 4% of each transferred balance at a promotional APR (none at the Transfer APR) Cash advance fee: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater Late payment fee: up to $40 Credit needed No credit score is required to apply Card network Not listed by Capital One Security deposit $49, $99, or $200, refundable Other perks $0 fraud liability; opportunity to earn the deposit back as a statement credit and move to an unsecured card Fine print Complete the required deposit within 35 days of approval; each deposit payment must be at least $20 and in whole-dollar increments; the initial credit line is at least $200 after approval and required funding Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

An approved applicant assigned the $49 deposit can receive an initial credit line of at least $200 after completing the required funding. You have 35 days after approval to finish the deposit. This flexibility makes Capital One worth comparing with other credit cards for no credit history when upfront cash is limited.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for bad credit. Rewards value (40%): 1.5 out of 5. No rewards program is listed on Capital One’s page, the lowest rewards value among the five cards despite its open approval terms. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. Charges $0 annual fee with no foreign transaction fees and a clearly disclosed 29.24% variable APR, among the most transparent pages here. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. States no credit score is required to apply, among the most open approval terms in this set, with a refundable $49 to $200 deposit. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Includes $0 fraud liability and a path to earn back the deposit and move to an unsecured card with responsible use. Show details

The 29.24% variable APR deserves attention if you expect to carry purchases between statements. A no-annual-fee card can still generate interest costs. Also, “no credit score required” does not mean the issuer skips a credit check; confirm its screening policy before applying.

Pros Cons ✅ No credit score required to apply ✅ $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees ✅ Opportunity to earn the refundable deposit back and move to an unsecured card ❌ Required deposit must be completed within 35 days of approval ❌ 29.24% variable purchase APR

Capital One belongs among the best credit cards for bad credit for someone focused on a manageable deposit and no annual fee. Responsible use may lead to an unsecured account, although approval for that change is conditional. Readers who place greater weight on cash back should compare Chime and OpenSky.

BEST FOR NO CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED Capital One 3.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Platinum Secured Credit Card Apply Now

5. Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit [Best for Everyday Bonus Categories]

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit, issued by Credit One Bank, earns 1% cash back on eligible gas, groceries, and listed monthly services. Pre-qualification is available. Its annual fee makes it the most expensive card to keep in this comparison.

The eligible spending categories and annual fee define Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit‘s value.

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit EVERYDAY BONUS CATEGORIES 1% CATEGORY CASH BACK PRE-QUALIFICATION AVAILABLE Card Details Rewards rate 1% cash back on eligible gas and groceries, plus monthly mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services Welcome bonus None listed Annual fee $75 first year, then $99 annually, billed at $8.25 per month Purchase APR 29.99% (variable) Intro APR None Other fees Balance transfer fee: $5 or 8%, whichever is greater Cash advance fee: $5 or 8%, whichever is greater Foreign transaction fee: none Late payment fee: up to $39 Returned payment fee: up to $39 Credit needed Rebuilding credit; pre-qualification available Card network Visa Security deposit None Other perks Contactless payment; zero fraud liability; easy-to-use mobile app; customizable notifications; choice of a new payment due date; access to credit tools; credit line increase reviews Fine print Cash back applies to eligible gas, groceries, mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services; the annual fee rises after the first year Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Budget for $75 in the first year, followed by $99 annually, billed at $8.25 per month. Those charges continue to affect value even if you use the card sparingly. Among credit cards to rebuild credit, an ongoing fee deserves particular scrutiny when your goal is to stabilize your finances.

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Overall Score: 2.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for bad credit. Rewards value (40%): 3 out of 5. Earns 1% cash back only on eligible gas, groceries and select monthly bills, the lowest rewards rate of the five cards compared. Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. Charges $75 the first year, then $99 annually, the highest annual fee in this set, though the fee itself is clearly disclosed. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Positioned for rebuilding credit with a pre-qualification check available, but the page states no specific credit score or no-credit-check policy. Perks and support (15%): 3.2 out of 5. Offers credit line reviews and a choice of payment due date, as well as contactless payment; zero fraud liability; easy-to-use mobile app; customizable notifications; choice of a new payment due date; access to credit tools. Show details

Its category-limited rewards and annual fee make this a narrower choice. Gas, groceries, and the listed bills qualify for cash back, so other spending should play a smaller role in evaluating the rewards. Leave room for the annual fee and monthly payments when budgeting for any of the best credit cards for bad credit.

Pros Cons ✅ 1% cash back on eligible gas and groceries ✅ 1% cash back on listed monthly phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services ✅ Pre-qualification available before applying ❌ $75 first-year annual fee, then $99 annually ❌ Rewards restricted to eligible categories

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit suits someone seeking category cash back for rebuilding credit who accepts its ongoing cost. Pre-qualification provides an initial screening step, with final approval subject to the application. Compare Chime first if keeping annual fees and interest out of your budget matters most.

BEST FOR EVERYDAY BONUS CATEGORIES Credit One Bank 2.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Apply Now

Discover it Secured Cash Back Credit Card vs. Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card: Which Is Better for Rebuilding Credit?

Discover earns 5% category cash back with a $0 annual fee, while Chime charges no interest and ties its category rewards to direct deposits. Your eligible spending determines the return from these two best credit cards for bad credit.

Account detail Discover it Secured Cash Back Credit Card Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card Rewards rate 5% on quarterly bonus categories you activate 5% on a chosen category with qualifying direct deposits Rewards qualification Activation of quarterly categories Qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month Annual fee $0 $0 Purchase APR 29.24% variable None; no interest Credit requirement See issuer page No credit check to apply Security deposit $49 minimum, refundable No minimum security deposit Our score 4.2 out of 5 4.1 out of 5

Choose Discover if you want quarterly category cash back with no annual fee and can fund a refundable deposit of at least $49. Choose Chime if no interest matters most and qualifying direct deposits fit your income. Each card still requires an application and approval.

BEST FOR CASH BACK WITH NO ANNUAL FEE Discover 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. it Secured Cash Back Credit Card Apply Now

How Much Can a Credit Card for Bad Credit Be Worth in Cash Back?

At Chime‘s qualifying 5% rate, estimated annual eligible spending of $1,200 earns $60 in cash back after the $0 annual fee. When comparing the best credit cards for bad credit, count rewards only on purchases already in your budget.

Card $600 eligible annual spending $1,200 eligible annual spending $2,400 eligible annual spending Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card $30 $60 $120

These estimates assume every purchase shown qualifies for the chosen category, qualifying direct deposits of $3,000+ per month continue, and the rewards rate stays unchanged for the year. They exclude a sign-up bonus and any additional spending categories. The best credit card to build credit should also have costs you can manage without relying on rewards.

What Is a Credit Card for Bad Credit?

A credit card for bad credit is designed for applicants with damaged or limited credit histories. These cards often use a security deposit or higher fees to support lending to applicants who may have trouble qualifying elsewhere. The best credit cards for bad credit combine accessible eligibility with manageable ongoing costs.

A card can help establish a payment record when account activity is reported to credit bureaus. All five options here are presented as credit-building or rebuilding cards. On-time payments and manageable balances support that goal, while missed payments can work against it.

Credit cards for no credit history also serve people who are starting without an established borrowing record. That situation differs from rebuilding after missed payments, so the best credit cards for bad credit may overlap with beginner credit cards. Choose based on the requirements and costs that apply to you.

Secured vs. Unsecured Cards for Bad Credit

Secured credit cards for bad credit require money to back the account. OpenSky uses a deposit equal to the credit limit, while Capital One may assign a required deposit below the initial credit line. Discover starts its refundable deposit at $49. Chime is secured and has no minimum security deposit.

An unsecured card extends credit without a security deposit, and the borrower remains responsible for repayment. When comparing the best credit cards for bad credit, separate refundable money held as security from fees charged for keeping the account.

A deposit also affects your available cash. Choose an amount that leaves money for rent, food, and emergencies, even if a larger deposit could support a higher credit limit. The best credit card to build credit is one you can fund and repay comfortably.

How To Apply for a Credit Card for Bad Credit

Compare eligibility and opening costs before starting an application for the best credit cards for bad credit. Have your identifying information ready and allow room in your budget for any required deposit.

Separate the credit requirements. Chime and OpenSky require no credit check to apply. Capital One says no credit score is required, which is a different eligibility statement. Check the issuer’s page for the credit requirements of Discover and Credit One Bank. Choose an affordable deposit. Discover starts at $49; OpenSky lists $150 to $3,000; Capital One assigns $49, $99, or $200 as the minimum required deposit. Use the official application. Enter accurate identifying and financial information, then complete the provider’s requested screening. Complete required funding. Capital One allows 35 days after approval to finish its deposit, with each payment at least $20 and in whole-dollar increments. Set up payment reminders. Plan how you will track purchases, statements, and due dates before using the card.

After approval, keep purchases within the amount you can repay from your income. Credit cards to rebuild credit work best with consistent payments and careful account monitoring. Our [INTERNAL LINK: how to build credit] guide covers habits to establish once the account is open.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Bad Credit for You

Start with the cost you can sustain through a difficult month. Among the best credit cards for bad credit, cash back should carry less weight if a required deposit strains your cash reserves or an annual fee adds pressure to your budget. A simple account you can manage consistently can serve your rebuilding goal well.

Cash back with no annual fee: Discover it Secured Cash Back Credit Card, for readers who can use quarterly bonus categories and fund a refundable deposit of at least $49.

Discover it Secured Cash Back Credit Card, for readers who can use quarterly bonus categories and fund a refundable deposit of at least $49. Highest advertised cash back: OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card, for readers who can use eligible rewards and accept its annual fee.

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card, for readers who can use eligible rewards and accept its annual fee. No credit score required: Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, with a refundable deposit and no annual fee.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, with a refundable deposit and no annual fee. Everyday category rewards: Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit, for readers who accept its higher annual fee.

Compare best secured credit cards if refundable deposit options fit your situation. The best credit cards for bad credit should keep enough cash available for daily needs while giving you an account you can use responsibly. A higher available limit creates room to spend, so set your own budget before the card arrives.

If annual fees are your main concern, compare best no annual fee credit cards. Keep the long-term cost in view, including purchase interest and recurring fees. You can revisit rewards-focused options after your credit and cash flow become more stable.

The best credit cards for bad credit also need to fit how you get paid. Steady direct deposits make Chime‘s rewards requirement easier to meet, while irregular income calls for greater caution about assuming rewards eligibility. Choose using your normal income pattern and ordinary purchases.

Our ranking uses the same weighted factors across all four cards.

Heading (H2) Why Trust Eneba Description I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process:Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products.I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance.– Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit I score every card out of 5 using the provider’s official product information. I checked the rates, fees, and requirements in this comparison on November 7, 2026. Rewards value (40%): I assess earn rates, qualifying categories, direct deposit requirements, and how annual fees affect rewards value.

I assess earn rates, qualifying categories, direct deposit requirements, and how annual fees affect rewards value. Fees and transparency (25%): I assess annual fees, purchase interest, other disclosed charges, and how clearly the provider explains them.

I assess annual fees, purchase interest, other disclosed charges, and how clearly the provider explains them. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): I assess credit-check policies, score requirements, pre-qualification, and required security deposits. An advertised approval rate gives context and does not predict an individual decision.

I assess credit-check policies, score requirements, pre-qualification, and required security deposits. An advertised approval rate gives context and does not predict an individual decision. Perks and support (15%): I assess additional features such as overdraft support, fraud protection, and opportunities to move to an unsecured card. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Cards rank by their rounded overall score. The tie-break is the higher standard Rewards value score. I recheck the comparison quarterly and immediately when a figure cannot be reconfirmed. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit

The best credit cards for bad credit in this comparison are led by Discover it Secured Cash Back credit card, with no annual fee and 5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories. Chime adds no interest and no credit check to apply, though its rewards require qualifying direct deposits. OpenSky fits readers seeking higher potential cash back, while Capital One offers no annual fee and no credit score requirement.

Among the best credit cards for bad credit, choose the option whose deposit, repayment obligations, and recurring costs fit your regular budget.

BEST FOR NO FEES AND REWARDS Chime 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card Apply Now

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