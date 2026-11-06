Best Credit Cards for Airline Miles in 2026

The best credit cards for airline miles turn everyday spending into free flights, and the right one depends on how you fly. Our top pick, Chase Sapphire Preferred, earns 5x points on Chase Travel and 3x on dining, then transfers them to 10 airline partners for a $95 annual fee. If you stay loyal to one carrier, this list also covers co-branded cards from United, Delta, and American Airlines with perks like free checked bags, plus a premium pick for lounge access.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Every rate, fee, and offer below was checked on each issuer’s own page as of November 4, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Airline Miles Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best credit cards for airline miles stack up before you dig into the full breakdowns below.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Signature perk Chase Sapphire Preferred Flexible airline transfers 5x Chase Travel, 3x dining and everyday categories, 2x other travel, 1x other purchases 75,000 points after $5,000 spend in 3 months $95 Up to $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit United Explorer Card United flyers 3x United purchases, 2x dining and hotels booked direct, 1x other purchases 70,000 bonus miles after $3,000 spend in 3 months; 10,000 bonus miles for adding an authorized user in the first 3 months $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 Free first checked bag, worth up to $200 per round trip Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Delta flyers 2x Delta purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets; 1x other purchases Up to 80,000 bonus miles plus a $250 statement credit after $3,000 spend in 6 months (offer text ends Nov 4, 2026) $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 Up to $100 annual Delta Stays credit Capital One Venture X Lounge access and flat-rate miles 2x on all purchases; 10x hotels and rental cars and 5x flights via Capital One Travel See issuer page $395 Capital One Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select American Airlines flyers 2x American purchases, restaurants, and gas stations; 1x other purchases See issuer page $0 for the first 12 months, then $99 Free first checked bag for you and up to 4 companions

Chase Sapphire Preferred has the lowest ongoing annual fee at $95. United Explorer Card, Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express, and Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select waive their fees for the first year only, and Capital One Venture X charges the most at $395 in return for lounge access. The best airline miles credit card depends on which airlines you fly with frequently and how you book.

If you are searching for the best credit cards for airline miles with no annual fee, check the ongoing fee first, because first-year waivers end after 12 months. No-annual-fee airline cards exist, such as the AAdvantage MileUp, Delta SkyMiles Blue, and United Gateway, but they generally don’t include a free checked bag and have fewer perks.

5 Best Credit Cards for Airline Miles, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best credit cards for airline miles. For each one, you’ll see the rates, fees, and fine print to help you decide which one fits the way you fly.”

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred [Best for Flexible Airline Transfers]

Chase Sapphire Preferred suits travelers who book flights on several airlines and want one point balance for all of them. It charges a annual fee, the lowest ongoing fee in this roundup, and its points transfer to 10 airline partners, including United MileagePlus, Southwest Rapid Rewards, and Air Canada Aeroplan.

Here’s an overview of what Chase Sapphire Preferred offers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred FLEXIBLE TRANSFERS $95 ANNUAL FEE 10 AIRLINE PARTNERS Account Details Welcome bonus 75,000 points after $5,000 spend in the first 3 months Rewards rate 5x on Chase Travel, 3x on dining, gas stations, EV charging, select streaming services, online groceries (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs), and vacation homes at top brands, 2x on other travel, 1x on all other purchases Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.49%–27.74% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Annual hotel credit Up to $100 per account anniversary year on hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel Other perks Up to $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years; trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip Eligibility Unavailable if you currently hold this card; the bonus may not be available if you previously held it or received a bonus for it Last verified November 4, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

It offers 5x on Chase Travel purchases, and 3x on dining, gas stations, EV charging, select streaming services, and online groceries, so the card earns between flights too. Seat availability decides what a transfer buys, so compare award space on the airline’s site before you move points. The card lists no lounge access and no airline-specific perks such as free checked bags.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for airline miles. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 5x on Chase Travel, 3x on dining and everyday categories, a 75,000-point bonus after $5,000 in 3 months, and transfers to 10 airline partners. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $95 annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, and a published 19.49%–27.74% variable APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. No credit score is published, and the bonus may not be available if you held the card before. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit, $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit, and trip cancellation coverage up to $10,000 per traveler. Show details

The card does not include lounge access and it doesn’t offer airline-specific perks such as free checked bags, so its value comes from the points. Chase adds a $100 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel, which only helps if you would book hotels there anyway, and a $120 credit toward a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application every four years.

Pros Cons ✅ Earns 5x points on Chase Travel purchases ✅ Earns 3x points on dining and everyday categories ✅ $95 annual fee, the lowest ongoing fee here ✅ Transfers to 10 airline partners ❌ Highest rewards category requires Chase Travel bookings ❌ Welcome offer requires $5,000 spend in 3 months and may exclude past cardholders

Transferable points are one of the main reasons why this card is among the best credit cards for airline miles. Also, the welcome offer gives you a head start: 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Count that requirement against spending already in your budget, since Chase may also weigh how many cards you have opened and closed when it decides bonus eligibility.

If you mostly fly one airline, United Explorer Card suits regular United passengers better. If you want lounge access, Capital One Venture X adds it for a higher annual fee.

BEST FOR FLEXIBLE AIRLINE TRANSFERS Chase 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

2. United Explorer Card [Best for United Flyers]

United Explorer Card is one of the best credit cards for airline miles for regular United passengers who don’t want a premium-card fee. It charges a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150, and pairs a welcome offer of up to 80,000 bonus miles with baggage and airport benefits.

Here’s an overview of what United Explorer Card offers.

United Explorer Card UNITED FLYERS FREE CHECKED BAG $0 FIRST YEAR Account Details Welcome bonus 70,000 bonus miles after $3,000 spend in 3 months; 10,000 bonus miles for adding an authorized user in the first 3 months Rewards rate 3x on United purchases (9x total on eligible United flights, including MileagePlus member earnings); 2x on dining and hotel stays booked with the hotel; 1x on all other purchases Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 Purchase APR 19.99%–28.49% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Free checked bag First standard checked bag free for you and one companion on the same reservation, up to $200 per round trip; terms apply Other perks 2 United Club one-time passes per year; Group 2 priority boarding; up to $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every 4 years; over $500 in annual partner credits; 25% back on United in-flight purchases Eligibility Unavailable to current cardmembers and to anyone who received a new cardmember bonus for this card in the past 24 months Last verified November 4, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The free first checked bag covers you and one companion on the same reservation, with advertised savings of up to $200 per round trip. You need to buy your ticket with the card and add your MileagePlus number to qualify, although the ticket requirement is waived for flights in your first 90 days. Chase’s page, verified November 4, 2026, also lists two United Club one-time passes each year, Group 2 priority boarding, and 25% back on in-flight purchases.

United Explorer Card Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for airline miles. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 3x on United purchases, 2x on dining and hotels booked direct, and up to 80,000 bonus miles; the per-dollar rate beyond United is modest. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150; no foreign transaction fee; published 19.99%–28.49% variable APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Unavailable to current holders or anyone who received its bonus in the past 24 months. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Free first checked bag for you and a companion, two United Club passes, a $120 Global Entry credit, and over $500 in annual partner credits. Show details

Even among the best credit cards for airline miles, several credits depend on spending: a $100 United TravelBank credit follows $10,000 in purchases each calendar year, and a 10,000-mile award flight discount follows $20,000. Estimate your baggage savings and airport use before the $150 fee kicks in, since the card’s value depends on how often you fly United.

Pros Cons ✅ First standard checked bag free for you and one companion ✅ Two United Club one-time passes per year ✅ Up to 80,000 bonus miles ✅ $0 intro annual fee for the first year ❌ Annual fee becomes $150 after the first year ❌ Existing ownership or a recent bonus can prevent eligibility

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. A separate offer provides 10,000 bonus miles after you add an authorized user during that same window, so add someone only if it fits how you manage your account. Chase Sapphire Preferred suits flyers who split trips across airlines.

BEST FOR UNITED FLYERS Chase 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. United Explorer Card Apply Now

3. Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express [Best for Delta Flyers]

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express fits travelers looking for the best credit cards for airline miles whose usual routes favor Delta. Its $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 gives you time to assess the ongoing benefits before paying the standard fee.

Here’s an overview of what Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express offers.

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express DELTA FLYERS 2X ON DINING AND GROCERIES $0 FIRST YEAR Account Details Welcome bonus Up to 80,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months Rewards rate 2x on Delta purchases, at restaurants (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.), and U.S. supermarkets; 1x on all other eligible purchases Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150 Purchase APR 19.74%–28.74% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Checked bags First checked bag free on Delta flights worldwide; second bag free on domestic Delta flights Credits Up to $100 per year in Delta Stays credit; $200 Delta Flight Credit after $10,000 in purchases in a calendar year; $120 a year in rideshare credits, paid as $10 monthly credits after your first card renewal, enrollment required Other perks Zone 5 priority boarding; 20% back on in-flight food and beverage purchases; 15% off award travel booked with miles on delta.com Last verified November 4, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The card earns 2x miles on Delta purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets, so everyday spending builds miles between trips. Your first checked bag is free on Delta flights worldwide, and the second is free on domestic flights, which helps if you check bags often.

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for airline miles. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 2x on Delta purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets, plus an offer of up to 80,000 miles and a $250 credit that is listed through November 4, 2026. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150, with no foreign transaction fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. No credit score is published, and Amex notes you may not be eligible for the maximum welcome offer. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. $100 Delta Stays credit, 20% back on in-flight food and drinks, free checked bags, and a $120 rideshare credit after your first renewal. Show details

The annual Delta Stays benefit provides up to $100 back for qualifying prepaid hotel or vacation-rental bookings made through the designated service with the card. Eligible in-flight food and beverage purchases receive 20% back as a statement credit. These benefits help only if those purchases fit your normal travel plans.

The $200 Delta Flight Credit requires $10,000 in purchases in a year. That is a separate spending target from the welcome offer, so do not assume earning the bonus also earns the flight credit.

Pros Cons ✅ Earns 2x miles on Delta purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets ✅ Up to $100 annual Delta Stays credit on qualifying prepaid bookings ✅ First-year annual fee waiver ✅ First checked bag free, plus a second bag free on domestic flights ❌ Standard annual fee is $150 after the first year ❌ Flight credit requires $10,000 in annual purchases

The opening offer is up to 80,000 bonus miles plus a limited-time $250 statement credit after $3,000 in purchases within the first 6 months. Keep “up to” in mind when reviewing your application offer. Match the loyalty program to your routes: United Explorer Card fits regular United travelers at the same ongoing annual fee, and a flexible-points card suits those without a preferred carrier.

BEST FOR DELTA FLYERS American Express 3.8 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Delta SkyMiles Gold Apply Now

4. Capital One Venture X [Best for Lounge Access and Flat-Rate Miles]

Capital One Venture X is one of the best credit cards for airline miles if you want a flat 2x miles on every purchase and lounge access in one card. It charges a $395 annual fee, earns 10x on hotels and rental cars and 5x on flights booked through Capital One Travel, and gives primary cardholders access to Capital One Lounges and more than 1,300 Priority Pass lounges.

Here’s an overview of what Capital One Venture X offers.

Capital One Venture X LOUNGE ACCESS 2X MILES ON EVERYTHING $395 ANNUAL FEE Account Details Welcome bonus 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of card ownership Rewards rate 10x on hotels and rental cars and 5x on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel; 5x on Capital One Entertainment; 2x on all other purchases Annual fee $395 Purchase APR 19.74%–28.74% variable Foreign transaction fee None Lounge access Capital One Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges for primary cardholders; Priority Pass requires enrollment, and access is subject to space and terms Transfer partners 15+ travel loyalty programs; miles don’t expire for the life of the account Other perks $300 annual credit for hotels, flights, vacation rentals and more through Capital One Travel; 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary; up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years; cell phone protection up to $800; hotel experience credit of up to $100 (Premier Collection) or $50 (Lifestyle Collection) on qualifying charges; 50% off a Cultivist Enthusiast membership for up to 2 years Credit level Excellent, per Capital One Last verified November 4, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Every purchase earns 2x miles, and Capital One Travel bookings earn more, at 10x on hotels and rental cars and 5x on flights and vacation rentals. Miles transfer to more than 15 travel loyalty programs, so you can still book airline awards. Lounge access covers Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass locations for primary cardholders, and the cell phone protection reimburses up to $800 when you pay your phone bill with the card, subject to terms and exclusions.

Capital One Venture X Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for airline miles. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 2x on every purchase, 10x and 5x on Capital One Travel bookings, and transfers to 15+ programs. No welcome bonus is credited because the issuer page doesn’t show one. Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. $395 annual fee with no foreign transaction fee and a published 19.74%–28.74% variable APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Capital One lists the credit level as Excellent and publishes no other approval rules. Perks and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Capital One Lounges, 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges, $800 cell phone protection, and hotel experience credits. Show details

Among the best credit cards for airline miles, Capital One Venture X carries a $395 fee that is the main cost to weigh, so estimate how many lounge visits, hotel stays, and Capital One Travel bookings you would realistically use each year before you apply.

Pros Cons ✅ Earns 2x miles on every purchase ✅ Lounge access at Capital One Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass locations ✅ Transfers to 15+ loyalty programs ✅ Up to $800 in eligible cell phone protection when you pay the phone bill with the card ❌ $395 annual fee ❌ Highest earn rates (10x and 5x) require booking through Capital One Travel

Capital One Venture X gives you a $300 annual credit toward hotels, flights, and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles each anniversary, which Capital One equates to $100 toward travel. If you would book through Capital One Travel anyway, those two perks cover the $395 fee, and the welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months comes on top.

BEST FOR LOUNGE ACCESS AND FLAT-RATE MILES Capital One 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Venture X Apply Now

5. Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard [Best for American Airlines Flyers]

Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard is the mid-tier American Airlines card for travelers who want free bags at a modest fee. Citi waives the annual fee for the first 12 months, and the card covers a free first checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 4 companions on the same reservation.

Here’s an overview of what Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select offers.

Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard AMERICAN AIRLINES FREE FIRST BAG $0 FIRST YEAR Account Details Welcome bonus 50,000 AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases in the first 3 months Rewards rate 2 AAdvantage miles per $1 on eligible American Airlines purchases, restaurants (including takeout), and gas stations; 1 mile per $1 on all other purchases; 1 Loyalty Point per eligible mile earned from purchases Annual fee $0 for the first 12 months, then $99 Purchase APR 19.74% to 29.74% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Bags and boarding First checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 4 companions; preferred boarding for you and up to 4 companions; 25% savings on in-flight food and beverages Lounge access Not included Eligibility Bonus unavailable if you received a new account bonus for this card in the past 48 months, or converted another Citi card that earned a bonus in the last 48 months Last verified November 4, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Spending earns 2 AAdvantage miles per dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases, restaurants, and gas stations, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Citi also lists preferred boarding for you and up to 4 companions, 25% savings on in-flight food and beverages, and no foreign transaction fees. The card doesn’t include lounge access, and Citi points to its Citi / AAdvantage Executive card for Admirals Club access.

Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Overall Score: 3.7 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Citi’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for airline miles. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 2x on American Airlines purchases, restaurants, and gas stations, 1x elsewhere. No welcome bonus is credited because Citi’s page doesn’t show one. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. Annual fee waived for the first 12 months, no foreign transaction fee, and no lounge cost to track. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. The new-cardmember bonus is unavailable if you earned one on this card in the past 48 months. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Free first checked bag for up to 5 travelers, preferred boarding, and 25% in-flight savings, with no lounge access. Show details

Citi’s new-cardmember bonus is unavailable if you received a new account bonus for this card in the past 48 months, or if you converted another Citi card that earned one in the last 48 months. Citi doesn’t typically offer an intro APR on this card, so any balance you carry accrues interest at the variable purchase APR.

Pros Cons ✅ First checked bag free for you and up to 4 companions on domestic American itineraries ✅ Preferred boarding for you and up to 4 companions ✅ 2x miles on American Airlines purchases, restaurants, and gas stations ✅ Annual fee waived for the first 12 months ❌ No lounge access ❌ Welcome bonus unavailable if you earned one on this card in the past 48 months

If you fly Delta instead, Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express is another of the best credit cards for airline miles at a modest price, and Chase Sapphire Preferred suits flyers who split trips across airlines.

BEST FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES FLYERS Citi / AAdvantage 3.7 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Platinum Select Apply Now

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. United Explorer Card: Which Is Better?

Factor Chase Sapphire Preferred United Explorer Card Welcome bonus 75,000 points after $5,000 spend in 3 months 70,000 bonus miles after $3,000 spend in 3 months; 10,000 bonus miles for adding an authorized user in the first 3 months Annual fee $95 $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 Rewards rate 5x Chase Travel, 3x dining and everyday categories, 2x other travel, 1x other purchases 3x United purchases, 2x dining and hotels booked direct, 1x other purchases Signature perk Up to $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit Free first checked bag, worth up to $200 per round trip Our score 4.2 out of 5 4.0 out of 5

Choose Chase Sapphire Preferred if you fly several airlines and want transferable points plus useful dining rewards. Choose United Explorer Card if you already fly United regularly and can use its checked-bag benefit.

The best credit cards for airline miles should fit your usual routes without requiring a change in travel habits. Compare the best credit cards for airline miles over more than the opening year. Ongoing benefits should justify the renewal cost.

BEST FOR FLEXIBLE AIRLINE TRANSFERS Chase 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

How Much Could Carrying a Balance Cost You on These Cards?

Interest can outweigh the value of rewards. On Chase Sapphire Preferred, a $1,000 balance over 12 months produces an estimated $195 in interest at the low end of its variable APR range, and the same balance costs $197 on Capital One Venture X.

APR used for estimate Card and APR Interest on a $1,000 balance over 12 months Low end of range Chase Sapphire Preferred at 19.49% $195 Capital One Venture X at 19.74% $197 United Explorer Card at 19.99% $200 High end of range Chase Sapphire Preferred at 27.74% $277 United Explorer Card at 28.49% $285 Capital One Venture X at 28.74% $287

These simplified estimates assume the balance and APR stay unchanged; actual charges depend on your payments, billing, and account terms. Annual fees come on top of interest, so paying your statement balance in full each month is the surest way to keep the best credit cards for airline miles working in your favor. Check each issuer’s page for the current purchase APR before you apply.

What Is an Airline Miles Credit Card?

An airline miles credit card earns miles or points that can help pay for flights. Co-branded cards connect rewards to one airline’s program, while flexible-points cards can offer transfers to several airline partners. The better choice depends on where you fly and how you want to redeem.

An airline miles rewards credit card may also provide benefits beyond rewards, such as checked bags or airport access. Those perks can be useful even when you pay cash for a ticket. To identify the best credit cards for airline miles for your trips, add up the whole ongoing package, including the annual fee, and check redemption rules as well as earning rates.

Airline Cards vs. Flexible Travel Cards: Which Earns Better Miles?

Airline-branded cards, such as United Explorer Card, Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express, and Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select, deposit miles into one airline’s program and add perks like free checked bags and priority boarding. Flexible cards, such as Chase Sapphire Preferred and Capital One Venture X, earn points you can transfer to several airline partners, which helps when award seats vary by carrier.

If you fly one airline a few times a year and check bags, a co-branded card can cover much of its fee through bag savings. If you split trips across airlines, a flexible card keeps your options open. This list includes both types, so start with the airline you fly most.

The best airline miles credit card for you depends on where you fly and how you spend. Compare your everyday purchases, your flight purchases, the transfer options, and the redemption rules, then weigh them against the annual fee. If hotels and general travel purchases matter too, our travel-card comparison covers cards built for both.

How to Apply for an Airline Miles Credit Card

Apply directly through the issuer after checking its current offer and pricing disclosures. Prepare your income and employment information, and follow the application’s identity-verification requirements. Approval and welcome-offer eligibility are separate considerations.

Check the spending requirement. Use purchases already in your budget to assess whether the opening offer is realistic. Review existing-card restrictions. Prior ownership or a previous bonus can affect eligibility. Chase Sapphire Preferred is unavailable if you currently hold it, United Explorer Card excludes anyone who received its bonus in the past 24 months, and Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select uses a 48-month window. Read the pricing terms. Check the annual fee, APR, and other charges before submitting. Save your offer. Keep a copy of the bonus terms shown during your application. Track benefits after approval. Complete any required enrollment and confirm qualifying purchases.

Choose the card before pursuing the bonus. If this is your first credit account, compare beginner credit cards before committing to a travel card with an annual fee. Offer restrictions vary, so read the application disclosures before you apply.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Airline Miles for You

The best credit cards for airline miles should match the airline you actually fly or the flexibility you actually need. Start with your usual routes, then assess spending categories and benefits. A lounge perk is less useful if your airport lacks an eligible location, just as an airline-specific benefit is less useful when you rarely fly that carrier.

Flexibility across airlines: Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Sapphire Preferred Loyal United flyer: United Explorer Card

United Explorer Card Loyal Delta flyer: Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Loyal American flyer: Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select

Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Lounge access and flat-rate miles: Capital One Venture X

First-year fee waivers end after 12 months, so none of these five is a permanent no-annual-fee card. If you want to avoid annual fees entirely, compare no-annual-fee options before you choose.

Compare cashback cards if simple rewards suit you better than award searches. The best airline miles credit card is not automatically the best rewards card for every household.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate Credit Cards for Airline Miles I score every card out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the issuer’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on November 4, 2026. Rewards value (40%): ongoing earning categories, welcome-offer requirements, and airline redemption flexibility.

ongoing earning categories, welcome-offer requirements, and airline redemption flexibility. Fees and transparency (25%): annual fees, pricing clarity, and conditions attached to credits.

annual fees, pricing clarity, and conditions attached to credits. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): stated application and welcome-offer restrictions, without treating a score as an approval prediction.

stated application and welcome-offer restrictions, without treating a score as an approval prediction. Perks and support (15%): airline benefits, airport access, protections, and the practical requirements for using them. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks rank by weighted score before rounding, so Capital One Venture X sits ahead of Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select even though both display 3.7. I don’t assign a cash value to points or miles, and I leave a figure out of the score when the issuer’s page doesn’t publish it. I recheck figures every 30 days or within a few days of a Federal Reserve rate decision. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Airline Miles

The best credit cards for airline miles start with Chase Sapphire Preferred for most flyers, thanks to its $95 annual fee, 75,000-point bonus, and transfers to 10 airline partners. United Explorer Card, Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express, and Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select suit loyalists of those airlines, and Capital One Venture X fits flyers who want lounge access and 2x miles on every purchase. Choose for the benefits you will use after the first year, and check the live offer before you apply.

BEST FOR FLEXIBLE AIRLINE TRANSFERS Chase 4.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Preferred Apply Now

FAQs