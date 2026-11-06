Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards in 2026

The best balance transfer credit cards combine a long 0% intro APR, a low transfer fee, and a fair standard APR once the promotion ends. Citi Diamond Preferred Card is our top pick, with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on transfers completed within 4 months and a 3% intro transfer fee, which costs $100 less than the 5% fee at three rivals on a $5,000 balance. For the lowest ongoing rate, choose BankAmericard credit card, and for cash back on purchases, choose Citi Double Cash Card.

We scored each card out of 5 on intro APR length and value (40%), balance transfer fee and total cost (25%), ongoing standard APR (20%), and perks and support (15%). Every APR and fee below was checked directly on each issuer’s own website as of October 26, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best balance transfer credit cards stack up before you dig into the full breakdowns below.

Card Best for Intro APR Transfer fee Standard APR (variable) Transfer window Citi Diamond Preferred Card Lowest transfer fee 0% for 21 months on transfers 3% (min. $5) for 4 months, then 5% 16.74% to 27.49% 4 months Wells Fargo Reflect Card Longest intro on purchases and transfers 0% for 21 months on purchases and transfers 5% (min. $5) 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% 120 days BankAmericard credit card Lowest ongoing APR 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers 5% 15.24% to 26.24% 60 days U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card Extra perks 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers 5% (min. $5) 17.24% to 28.24% 60 days Citi Double Cash Card Cash back while you pay down debt 0% for 18 months on transfers 3% (min. $5) for 4 months, then 5% 18.49% to 28.74% 4 months

Citi Diamond Preferred Card and Citi Double Cash Card have the lowest intro transfer fee among the best balance transfer credit cards at 3%, which costs $150 on a $5,000 balance. Wells Fargo Reflect Card, BankAmericard credit card, and U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card charge 5%, or $250, but each gives you 21 months or 21 billing cycles at 0%.

BankAmericard credit card has the lowest standard APR range, and Citi Double Cash Card is the only balance transfer rewards credit card here, with 2% on everyday purchases. All five cards charge a $0 annual fee.

5 Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best balance transfer credit cards, in rank order, with the verified fees, APRs, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Citi Diamond Preferred Card [Best for Lowest Transfer Fee]

Citi Diamond Preferred Card is our top pick among the best balance transfer credit cards for readers who want the longest 0% window on a transferred balance at the lowest upfront cost. It gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, and its intro transfer fee is 3% (minimum $5), lower than the 5% charged by the other 21-month cards in this guide.

Here’s an overview of what Citi Diamond Preferred Card offers.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card BEST OVERALL 3% INTRO FEE 21 MONTHS 0% Card Details Annual fee $0 Intro APR on balance transfers 0% for 21 months from account opening on transfers completed within 4 months Intro APR on purchases 0% for 12 months from account opening Balance transfer fee 3% (minimum $5) on transfers made within 4 months of account opening; 5% (minimum $5) after that Standard APR 16.74% to 27.49% variable, based on your creditworthiness Penalty APR Up to 29.99% after a late or returned payment Rewards None Other perks Citi Flex Pay Free access to your FICO Score Choose your payment due date Foreign purchase fee 3% Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Rates updated regularly

The 3% intro fee costs $150 on a $5,000 transfer, which is $100 less than the 5% fee at Wells Fargo Reflect Card, BankAmericard credit card, or U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card. New purchases get a 0% intro APR for 12 months, and after each intro period the variable APR runs from 16.74% to 27.49%. The 3% rate applies only to transfers made within the first 4 months, so start your transfers right after approval.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Citi Diamond Preferred Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best balance transfer credit cards. Intro APR length and value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 0% for 21 months on transfers made within 4 months; purchases get 0% for only 12 months.

Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): 4.5 out of 5. 3% (minimum $5) for 4 months, then 5%.

Ongoing standard APR (20%): 4 out of 5. 16.74% to 27.49%, the second-lowest range in this guide.

Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Citi Flex Pay and free FICO Score access, but no rewards and a penalty APR of up to 29.99%.

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Pay on time with this card. Citi may end your intro APR and apply the penalty APR if you make a late payment, and the card earns no rewards, so it works best as a payoff tool.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 21 months on transfers completed within 4 months. ✅ 3% intro transfer fee (minimum $5), the lowest among the 21-month cards. ✅ $0 annual fee. ❌ A late payment can end the intro APR and trigger a penalty APR of up to 29.99%. ❌ No rewards.

Citi Diamond Preferred Cardsuits you if you plan to move a balance in the first four months and pay it down steadily. If you expect to carry some debt past month 21, BankAmericard credit card has the lowest standard APR range, as the head-to-head below shows.

BEST FOR LOWEST TRANSFER FEE Citi Diamond Preferred Card 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers Apply Now

2. Wells Fargo Reflect Card [Best for Longest Intro on Purchases and Transfers]

Wells Fargo Reflect Card gives you the same 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and it allows 120 days from account opening to request a transfer. It is the best balance transfer credit card here if you need extra time to move balances from several cards or plan to keep spending on the card while you pay down debt.

The details below show how Wells Fargo Reflect Card stacks up.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card LONGEST INTRO 120-DAY WINDOW $0 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Annual fee $0 Intro APR 0% for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Transfer window Balance transfer requests must be made within 120 days of account opening Balance transfer fee 5% of each transfer, with a minimum of $5 Standard APR 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable, based on your creditworthiness Cell phone protection Up to $600 per claim, $25 deductible, when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction converted to U.S. dollars Late payment fee Up to $40 Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Rates updated regularly

The 5% transfer fee costs $250 on a $5,000 balance, $100 more than Citi Diamond Preferred Card charges in its first four months. You also cannot transfer a balance from any account issued by Wells Fargo or its affiliates. The cell phone protection reimburses up to $600 per claim, less a $25 deductible, with a maximum of two paid claims per 12 months.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo Reflect Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best balance transfer credit cards. Intro APR length and value (40%): 5 out of 5. 0% for 21 months on both purchases and transfers, with 120 days to transfer.

Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): 3.5 out of 5. 5% of each transfer, with a $5 minimum.

Ongoing standard APR (20%): 3.5 out of 5. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49%.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Up to $600 of cell phone protection; no rewards program.

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The standard APR starts at 17.74%, so a balance that remains after month 21 costs more here than at BankAmericard credit card or Citi Diamond Preferred Card. The page lists no rewards program, and foreign transactions carry a 3% fee.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and qualifying transfers. ✅ 120 days to complete a transfer. ✅ Up to $600 of cell phone protection ($25 deductible). ❌ 5% transfer fee, with a $5 minimum. ❌ No rewards program listed.

Wells Fargo Reflect Cardfits you best if you need more than 60 days to arrange transfers or want 0% on new purchases too. If the lower upfront fee matters more, Citi Diamond Preferred Card saves you $100 on a $5,000 transfer.

BEST FOR LONGEST INTRO ON PURCHASES AND TRANSFERS Wells Fargo Reflect Card 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and transfers Apply Now

3. BankAmericard credit card [Best for Lowest Ongoing APR]

BankAmericard credit card pairs a 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles with the lowest standard APR range in this guide, 15.24% to 26.24%. The intro rate applies to purchases and to any balance transfers made within 60 days of opening your account, and the card charges a $0 annual fee.

Here’s a quick look at what BankAmericard credit card offers.

BankAmericard credit card LOWEST ONGOING APR NO PENALTY APR $0 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Annual fee $0 Intro APR 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made within 60 days of opening your account Balance transfer fee 5% of each transfer Standard APR 15.24% to 26.24% variable Penalty APR None; paying late won’t automatically raise your APR Rewards None listed on the issuer page Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction converted to U.S. dollars Late payment fee Up to $41 Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Rates updated regularly

The 5% fee costs $250 on a $5,000 transfer, and the 60-day window is the shortest in this guide, so request your transfer right after approval. You can’t use a transfer to pay another Bank of America account. If you carry any balance past the intro period, the low standard APR range keeps the cost down.

BankAmericard credit card Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from BankAmericard credit card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best balance transfer credit cards. Intro APR length and value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers, with 60 days to transfer.

Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): 3.5 out of 5. 5% of each transfer.

Ongoing standard APR (20%): 4.5 out of 5. 15.24% to 26.24%, the lowest range in this guide.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. No penalty APR, though the page lists no rewards program.

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The card works as a payoff tool, because its page lists no rewards program, so most readers will move to a card that earns once the balance is gone.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers made within 60 days. ✅ Lowest standard APR range in this guide. ✅ No penalty APR for a late payment. ❌ Only 60 days to complete a transfer. ❌ No rewards program listed.

BankAmericard credit cardsuits you if you expect to carry some of the balance past the promotion, which keeps it among the best balance transfer credit cards for slower payoffs. If you want the lower upfront fee, Citi Diamond Preferred Card charges a 3% fee during its first four months, compared with 5% here.

BEST FOR LOWEST ONGOING APR BankAmericard credit card 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles, no penalty APR Apply Now

4. U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card [Best for Extra Perks]

U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening, with a $0 annual fee. The card also adds a $20 annual statement credit, up to $600 of cell phone protection, and a $0 ExtendPay Plan option, which makes it our pick for extras beyond the intro rate.

Here’s an overview of what U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card offers.

U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card BEST FOR PERKS 21 BILLING CYCLES 0% 4% CASH BACK Card Details Annual fee $0 Intro APR 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening (limited-time offer) Balance transfer fee 5% of each transfer, with a $5 minimum Standard APR 17.24% to 28.24% variable Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, car, and hotel reservations booked in the Travel Center Statement credit $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases Cell phone protection Up to $600 reimbursed when you pay your monthly cellular bill with the card ExtendPay Plan 3-month $0 fee plan once per calendar year, after the intro purchase APR expires Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Rates updated regularly

The 5% fee (minimum $5) costs $250 on a $5,000 transfer, the same as at Wells Fargo Reflect Card and BankAmericard credit card. The intro offer is for a limited time, and U.S. Bankdoesn’t allow transfers from other U.S. Bank accounts. You can cancel a transfer request within 10 days of account opening by calling the bank.

U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best balance transfer credit cards. Intro APR length and value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 0% for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers, with 60 days to transfer.

Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): 3.5 out of 5. 5% of each transfer, with a $5 minimum.

Ongoing standard APR (20%): 3.5 out of 5. 17.24% to 28.24%.

Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. $20 annual credit, $600 cell phone protection, and a $0 ExtendPay Plan.

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The issuer’s page lists the 4% cash-back rate only for prepaid air, car, and hotel bookings in the Travel Center, so check the base earning rate before you plan to use the card for everyday spending.

Pros Cons ✅ 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles on purchases and transfers made within 60 days. ✅ $20 annual statement credit and up to $600 of cell phone protection. ✅ $0 annual fee. ❌ 5% transfer fee, with a $5 minimum. ❌ The 4% cash back applies only to Travel Center bookings.

U.S. Bank Shield Visa Cardfits you best if you want phone protection and a payment-plan option alongside the intro rate. If the lowest rate after the promotion matters more, BankAmericard credit card ranks ahead on standard APR.

BEST FOR EXTRA PERKS U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles, $20 annual statement credit Apply Now

5. Citi Double Cash Card [Best for Cash Back While You Pay Down Debt]

Citi Double Cash Card is the best balance transfer rewards credit card in this guide. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on purchases (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay) and gives you a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, with a $0 annual fee.

The following details show what Citi Double Cash Card offers.

Citi Double Cash Card BEST FOR REWARDS 2% CASH BACK 18 MONTHS 0% Card Details Annual fee $0 Intro APR on balance transfers 0% for 18 months from account opening on transfers completed within 4 months Intro APR on purchases None Balance transfer fee 3% (minimum $5) on transfers made within 4 months of account opening; 5% (minimum $5) after that Standard APR 18.49% to 28.74% variable, based on your creditworthiness Rewards Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases: 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay; no categories or caps; balance transfers earn no cash back Penalty APR Up to 29.99% after a late or returned payment Foreign purchase fee 3% Late payment fee Up to $41 Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Rates updated regularly

The card shares Citi Diamond Preferred Card‘s 3% intro transfer fee, which costs $150 on a $5,000 balance. Its intro APR does not apply to purchases, so you pay interest on new purchases unless you pay your entire balance, including the transferred amount, by each due date. Balance transfers also earn no cash back.

Citi Double Cash Card Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Citi Double Cash Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best balance transfer credit cards. Intro APR length and value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 0% for 18 months on transfers only, the shortest window in this guide.

Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): 4.5 out of 5. 3% (minimum $5) for 4 months, then 5%.

Ongoing standard APR (20%): 3 out of 5. 18.49% to 28.74%, the highest range in this guide.

Perks and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Unlimited 2% cash back with no categories or caps.

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The 18-month window and the 18.49% starting APR make this card a better fit for a smaller balance that you can clear quickly. Once the debt is gone, the 2% rate keeps the card useful.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited 2% cash back: 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay. ✅ 3% intro transfer fee (minimum $5). ✅ $0 annual fee. ❌ 0% intro APR lasts 18 months, the shortest here. ❌ No intro APR on purchases.

Citi Double Cash Cardsuits you if you want one balance transfer rewards credit card for payoff and for everyday spending afterward. If you want the best balance transfer credit card for a long 0% window, Citi Diamond Preferred Card adds three more months at the same intro fee.

BEST FOR CASH BACK WHILE YOU PAY DOWN DEBT Citi Double Cash Card 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 2% cash back and 0% intro APR for 18 months on transfers Apply Now

Citi Diamond vs. BankAmericard: Lower Fee or Lower Ongoing APR?

Both of these best balance transfer credit cards give you 21 months at 0% on a transferred balance. Citi Diamond Preferred Cardwins on upfront cost, with a 3% fee against 5%, and gives you 4 months to transfer, compared with 60 days. BankAmericard credit card wins on the rate that follows the promotion, with a standard APR range that starts 1.5 points lower, and it has no penalty APR.

Account detail Citi Diamond Preferred Card BankAmericard credit card Intro APR on transfers 0% for 21 months 0% for 21 billing cycles Intro APR on purchases 0% for 12 months 0% for 21 billing cycles Transfer window 4 months 60 days Transfer fee 3% (minimum $5) for 4 months, then 5% 5% Fee on a $5,000 transfer $150 $250 Standard APR (variable) 16.74% to 27.49% 15.24% to 26.24% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% None Our score 4.2 out of 5 4.1 out of 5

Choose Citi Diamond Preferred Card if you will transfer within four months and want to keep the fee low. Choose BankAmericard credit card if you expect to carry a balance past month 21 or want protection from a penalty APR. Either way, match the card to your payoff timeline to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.

BEST FOR LOWEST TRANSFER FEE Citi Diamond Preferred Card 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers Apply Now

How Much Can a Balance Transfer Save You?

Moving a $5,000 balance to Citi Diamond Preferred Card costs a $150 fee at the 3% intro rate. Paying off $5,150 in equal installments over 21 months works out to about $245 a month. If the same balance stayed on a card charging 25% APR and you paid it off over the same 21 months, you would pay about $1,224 in interest, so the transfer nets about $1,074 in savings.

The table shows the same math for each of the best balance transfer credit cards on our list. The three cards with a 5% fee cost $100 more upfront, and Citi Double Cash Card nets the least because its 0% window ends after 18 months.

Card Transfer fee on $5,000 Monthly payment at 0% Interest at 25% APR Net savings Citi Diamond Preferred Card (21 months) $150 $245 $1,224 $1,074 Wells Fargo Reflect Card (21 months) $250 $250 $1,224 $974 BankAmericard credit card (21 billing cycles) $250 $250 $1,224 $974 U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card (21 billing cycles) $250 $250 $1,224 $974 Citi Double Cash Card (18 months) $150 $286 $1,047 $897

These estimates assume you move $5,000, pay it off in equal monthly installments before the intro period ends, and would otherwise pay a 25% APR over the same number of months. Your savings change if your current card charges a lower or higher rate. For a sense of scale, leaving $1,000 untouched for a year at Citi Diamond Preferred Card‘s standard range adds about $167 to $275 in interest, before compounding. For more on how the carrying cost works, see [INTERNAL LINK: how credit card APR works].

What Is a Balance Transfer Credit Card?

A balance transfer credit card lets you move an existing balance from another card and pay it down at 0% (or a very low rate) for a set intro period, usually in exchange for a one-time transfer fee. That fee is a percentage of the amount you move, so a $5,000 transfer costs $150 at 3% and $250 at 5%. When the intro period ends, any balance left reverts to the card’s standard variable APR.

A plain rewards card earns points or cash back on your spending, while a balance transfer credit card earns its value from the intro APR and the fee. Citi Double Cash Card is the exception in this guide and the one balance transfer rewards credit card on the list. The APR applies only to a balance you carry, so paying your statement in full each month avoids interest even after the intro period ends. Learning how to choose a balance transfer credit card starts with matching the intro window to your payoff timeline.

Term What it means Example in this guide Intro APR A 0% rate on purchases, balance transfers, or both for a set period Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 21 months on both Standard APR The variable rate that applies after the intro period ends BankAmericard credit card: 15.24% to 26.24% Penalty APR A higher rate an issuer may apply after a late payment Citi Diamond Preferred Card: up to 29.99%; BankAmericard credit card has none

How to Apply for a Balance Transfer Credit Card

Applying online takes a few minutes if you have your income and account details ready, and approval depends on your credit profile and existing debt. The steps look similar across the best balance transfer credit cards, though the transfer window and fee vary by issuer.

Check whether the issuer offers a preapproval or prequalification tool, which can show likely terms before you apply. Gather your Social Security number or ITIN, your income details, and the account numbers and balances of the cards you want to pay off. Apply on the issuer’s website and request the balance transfer during setup or right after your account opens. Watch the transfer window: 4 months at Citi, 120 days at Wells Fargo, and 60 days at Bank of America and U.S. Bank. Keep paying your old card’s minimum until the transfer posts. Set up autopay and a payoff plan that clears the balance before the intro period ends, so no interest builds at the standard APR.

Choosing the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for You

The deciding factor is how long you need to pay off the balance and how much you can spend on the transfer fee. Here is how to choose a balance transfer credit card from this list, so you can pick the best balance transfer credit card for your payoff plan:

You want the lowest upfront cost: Citi Diamond Preferred Card fits best, with a 3% intro fee and 21 months at 0%.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card fits best, with a 3% intro fee and 21 months at 0%. You need the most time to arrange transfers: Wells Fargo Reflect Card fits best, with 120 days to transfer and 0% on new purchases too.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card fits best, with 120 days to transfer and 0% on new purchases too. You expect to carry a balance past the promotion: BankAmericard credit card fits best, with the lowest standard APR range and no penalty APR.

BankAmericard credit card fits best, with the lowest standard APR range and no penalty APR. You want extras beyond the intro rate: U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card fits best, with $600 of cell phone protection and a $0 ExtendPay Plan.

U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card fits best, with $600 of cell phone protection and a $0 ExtendPay Plan. You want a balance transfer rewards credit card: Citi Double Cash Card fits best, with 2% cash back on purchases.

None of the five issuer pages lists a minimum credit score, so check each issuer’s eligibility details before you apply. If your credit is still building, start with [INTERNAL LINK: best credit cards for building credit]. After you clear the balance, a card from [INTERNAL LINK: best no annual fee credit cards] can keep earning for you.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards I score every card out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the issuer’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 26, 2026. Intro APR length and value (40%): how long the 0% rate lasts, which balances it covers, and how much time you get to transfer.

how long the 0% rate lasts, which balances it covers, and how much time you get to transfer. Balance transfer fee and total cost (25%): the transfer fee, its minimum, and whether it rises after an intro window.

the transfer fee, its minimum, and whether it rises after an intro window. Ongoing standard APR (20%): the variable APR range that applies once the intro period ends, and any penalty APR.

the variable APR range that applies once the intro period ends, and any penalty APR. Perks and support (15%): rewards, protections, and payment tools that add value beyond the intro rate. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks rank by score; when two picks tie, the one with the longer intro window ranks first, which is why Wells Fargo Reflect Card sits ahead of BankAmericard credit card. I recheck every figure every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision, so the best balance transfer credit cards on this list stay accurate as terms change. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Citi Diamond Preferred Cardis the best balance transfer credit card in this comparison, with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on transfers completed within 4 months and a 3% intro fee that costs $100 less than the 5% fee at three rivals on a $5,000 balance. Among the best balance transfer credit cards here, BankAmericard credit card is the best choice if you expect to carry a balance after the promotion, and Wells Fargo Reflect Card gives you the most time to transfer. Confirm the live rate and fee on the issuer’s site before you apply.

BEST FOR LOWEST TRANSFER FEE Citi Diamond Preferred Card 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers Apply Now

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