10 Best Fortnite Halloween Skins in 2026: New Outfits, Collabs & Item Shop Schedule

Fortnite Halloween skins 2026 have arrived with Fortnitemares, Epic Games’ annual October takeover of the island. The event began on October 1, 2026, bringing horror crossovers, anime outfits, original seasonal designs, and returning classics to the Item Shop.

This guide tracks the most important new Fortnite Halloween skins, confirmed Fortnitemares 2026 releases, leaked outfits still awaiting shop dates, and the recurring fan favorites worth saving V-Bucks for.

Fortnitemares 2026 is especially strong for collectors: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Freddy Krueger, Black Clover, Halloween Horror Nights, Scream, and Hollow Knight all have confirmed early-October appearances, with more crossovers expected later in the month.

10 Fortnite Halloween Skins for 2026

The first wave of Fortnitemares 2026 is unusually crowded. Epic has confirmed shop dates for several major collaborations, while datamines and official teasers point to additional releases later in October.

1. Freddy Fazbear & Friends [Five Nights at Freddy’s]

Release Date Thursday, October 1, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price 4,500 V-Bucks – FNAF Fortnite bundle

Five Nights at Freddy’s leads Fortnitemares 2026 with Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, packaged in the FNAF Fortnite bundle for 4,500 V-Bucks. The appeal is immediate: these are recognizably sinister animatronics, but their blocky, toy-like proportions translate naturally into Fortnite’s expressive art style.

Freddy is the clear centerpiece, with his brown casing, top hat, bow tie, and unsettling stage-performer grin. Bonnie and Chica give the set strong squad potential, while Foxy’s sharper silhouette and pirate-inspired details make him the most distinctive of the four. Expect the bundle to be the easiest way to complete the group, rather than buying each animatronic separately.

If you are new to the game or returning after a break, check our full primer on what V-Bucks are and how Fortnite’s currency works before filling up your wallet for the event.

Final Verdict: The best opening purchase of Fortnitemares 2026 for horror fans, squad collectors, and anyone who wants an instantly recognizable gaming-horror crossover.

2. Freddy Krueger [A Nightmare on Elm Street]

Release Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC

A Nightmare on Elm Street brings Freddy Krueger to Fortnite, arriving one day after the FNAF drop. He is the event’s headline movie-slasher collaboration and the most obvious pick for players who want a traditional horror icon rather than a stylized monster.

The outfit’s core appeal is the contrast between Freddy’s burned face, battered sweater, fedora, and clawed glove. In Fortnite’s third-person view, that silhouette should remain readable without losing the character’s grimy, nightmare-driven identity. If Epic includes a glove-based Pickaxe, themed Emote, or dream-themed Back Bling, this could become one of the most complete licensed horror bundles of the year.

This can be a great gift for your squadmate! So if you are planning to gift Freddy or any of the other horror icons, read our guide on whether you can gift V-Bucks in Fortnite to see how gifting works across different platforms.

Final Verdict: The essential movie-monster purchase of Fortnitemares 2026, especially for slasher fans building a dedicated horror locker.

3. Asta, Yuno & Noelle [Black Clover]

Release Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC

Black Clover is Fortnitemares 2026’s major anime crossover, with Asta, Yuno, and Noelle expected as part of the collaboration. Datamines have pointed to all three characters, making this one of the more substantial anime drops of the season rather than a single-token outfit release.

Asta’s anti-magic aesthetic, Yuno’s wind-focused look, and Noelle’s elegant magical design give the set three distinct silhouettes. That variety matters for players who want a coordinated squad without buying three near-identical outfits. While not strictly Halloween-themed, the dark fantasy tone fits neatly alongside the event’s witches, monsters, and supernatural crossovers

Flex these magic and anti-magic-wielding outfits while climbing the competitive leaderboards with your squad and check out our breakdown of all Fortnite ranks in order to see how the competitive progression system works this season.

Final Verdict: The best anime pick of Fortnitemares 2026 for Black Clover fans and players who want a stylish alternative to pure horror skins.

4. Jack the Clown & Hamikuma [Halloween Horror Nights]

Release Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights collaboration introduces Jack the Clown and Hamikuma, a zombie teddy bear, to Fortnite. It is one of the most thematically appropriate releases of the event, drawing directly from a real-world Halloween brand rather than adapting a film or game franchise.

Jack the Clown should be the standout: his theatrical makeup, wide grin, and carnival-horror styling give Fortnite a more theatrical kind of scare. Hamikuma, meanwhile, offers the creepy-cute counterweight – a plush-inspired bear design with a rotten, undead twist. Together, they should appeal to players who want a matching duo with strong visual personality.

If you’re teaming up with friends on different consoles to run this spooky duo together, check out our guide on whether Fortnite is cross-platform to ensure your party can connect across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Final Verdict: A must-watch release for collectors who prefer carnival horror and original-looking seasonal designs over mainstream slasher icons.

5. Ghost Face [Scream]

Release Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC

Scream’s Ghost Face arrives on October 6, making him one of the most anticipated new horror crossovers of Fortnitemares 2026. Unlike Freddy or Michael Myers, Ghost Face’s design is built around anonymity: the elongated white mask, black hooded robe, and knife association create an instantly recognizable silhouette.

That simplicity should work exceptionally well in Fortnite. The outfit does not need elaborate armor or bright colors to stand out – the mask does most of the work. A phone-themed Emote, knife-inspired Pickaxe, or Scream-branded Wrap would make the bundle especially attractive, though Epic has not confirmed the full cosmetic contents at the time of writing.

Final Verdict: One of the cleanest and most versatile new Halloween skins of 2026, ideal for players who want understated horror rather than a loud, colorful outfit.

6. Hollow Knight [The Knight]

Release Date Wednesday, October 7, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC

Hollow Knight is the standout gaming Legends collaboration of the early Fortnitemares 2026 schedule. The Knight’s pale mask, dark cloak, horned helmet, and nail weapon make it a natural fit for Fortnite’s more atmospheric Halloween content.

This is likely to be the best pick for players who prefer gothic fantasy to slasher movies. The design should translate cleanly into Fortnite’s stylized world, and its compact silhouette should remain easy to read during combat. If the release includes a Nail-inspired Pickaxe or a bug-themed Back Bling, it could become one of the most desirable premium cosmetics of the month.

If you enjoy playing indie and standalone horror titles like this to set the mood for October, check out our roundup of the best Halloween video games to play this season.

Final Verdict: The best new gaming crossover of Fortnitemares 2026 for fans of atmospheric, gothic design rather than jump-scare horror.

7. Bunnybone [Mummified Rabbit]

Release Date Expected October 2026 Status Leaked / New V-Bucks Price TBC

Bunnybone is one of the first original Fortnitemares 2026 designs surfaced by leakers. The outfit reimagines a rabbit as a mummified creature, complete with a sweater featuring a glowing skeleton print. It fits the event’s creepy-cute lane perfectly – unsettling enough for Halloween, but playful enough to feel distinctly Fortnite.

The glowing skeleton detail is the key selling point. It suggests the skin may have visual flair in darker areas of the map, while the mummy wrapping gives it more personality than a standard animal outfit. Based on early leaks, Bunnybone is expected to appear in the Item Shop during October, though Epic has not confirmed its final price or release date.

Final Verdict: A strong original Halloween option for players who want something weird, colorful, and less predictable than another movie killer.

8. Vampire Cowboy [Fortnite Crew Exclusive]

Release Date Expected October 2026 Status Leaked / New V-Bucks Price TBC – reportedly tied to Fortnite Crew

The leaked Vampire Cowboy is the other major original 2026 concept to emerge ahead of Fortnitemares. According to early reports, it is expected to be tied to the October Fortnite Crew subscription rather than a standard V-Bucks purchase.

The concept is simple but effective: classic vampire features – pale skin, fangs, and a dark cape or coat – combined with Western styling such as a hat, boots, and rugged detailing. That makes it a good fit for players who enjoy themed original skins rather than licensed crossovers. If the Crew package includes matching accessories, it may offer better overall value than buying a single Item Shop outfit.

Final Verdict: A promising Crew-exclusive alternative for players who prefer original Fortnite designs with a Western-horror twist.

9. Jack-A-Nape [Free Quest Reward]

Release Date Available during Fortnitemares 2026 Status New – Free V-Bucks Price Free with 26 event quests

Jack-A-Nape is the headline free outfit of Fortnitemares 2026. Players unlock it by completing all 26 Fortnitemares quests, with the final reward arriving after the full quest list becomes available during the event.

The design leans into a mischievous jack-o’-lantern aesthetic, supported by the event’s broader wind-up toy and clockwork theme. It is not a premium licensed crossover, but it is the best no-cost skin of the season – particularly for players who want a new Halloween outfit without spending V-Bucks. The quest track also includes a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Loading Screen, Banner Icon, and several Emotes.

If you want to know more ways you can get skins without spending a dime, check out our guide on how to get Fortnite skins for free.

Final Verdict: The best free Fortnite Halloween skin of 2026 and an easy priority for every player during the event.

10. Bunny Mummy [Quest Pack]

Release Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Status New V-Bucks Price TBC – Quest Pack

The Bunny Mummy Quest Pack is the event’s main paid progression release, arriving on October 2. Quest Packs typically bundle an Outfit with challenges that unlock additional matching cosmetics, making them a better value than a standalone skin when the theme appeals to you.

This pack appears to complement the broader mummy-and-mischief direction of Fortnitemares 2026, alongside Bunnybone and the free Jack-A-Nape rewards. It is worth considering if you want a structured way to earn multiple cosmetics rather than purchasing individual shop items. As with all Quest Packs, check the included challenges and reward list before buying – the value depends on how many extras you actually intend to unlock.

Final Verdict: The best paid bundle option for players who want more than one Halloween cosmetic from a single Fortnitemares purchase.

Returning Fortnitemares Favorites in the 2026 Item Shop

Not every great Halloween skin is new. The following returning outfits remain the safest V-Bucks investments for players building a long-term spooky locker, and many have appeared repeatedly across previous Fortnitemares events.

For more background on these legacy outfits, see our guide to the best Fortnite Halloween skins of 2025.

Michael Myers [Best for Traditional Slasher Fans]

Release Date Returning during Fortnitemares 2026 Status Returning V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks

Michael Myers remains the benchmark for licensed slasher skins in Fortnite. First released during Fortnitemares 2023, The Shape pairs a pale mask with a dark mechanic suit, creating one of the most immediately recognizable horror silhouettes in the game.

The outfit’s strength is restraint. There are no flashy effects or oversized accessories – just quiet, imposing menace. The associated knife-inspired Pickaxe and stalking Emote reinforce the theme without overwhelming the design. For players who missed previous rotations, this is still one of the best Halloween purchases available.

Final Verdict: The definitive returning slasher skin of Fortnitemares 2026 and a near-essential purchase for horror collectors.

Jack Skellington & Sally [Best Creepy-Cute Seasonal Duo]

Release Date Returning during Fortnitemares 2026 Status Returning V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks each / 2,600 V-Bucks – Pumpkin King bundle

Jack Skellington and Sally remain the best creepy-cute duo in Fortnite. Jack’s skeletal frame and tailored suit make him ideal for players who want a Halloween look that also works during the winter season, while Sally’s stitched patchwork dress gives the pair a softer, more handcrafted aesthetic.

The Pumpkin King bundle is the smarter purchase if you want both characters. It typically includes themed accessories and Emotes, including Jack’s Santa-inspired presentation, which extends its usefulness beyond October. For Disney and Tim Burton fans, this remains one of the most versatile seasonal collaborations Epic has released.

Final Verdict: The best returning duo for players who want Halloween style with enough charm to last through the holidays.

Ghost Face / Billy the Puppet [Best for Psychological Horror Collectors]

Release Date Returning during Fortnitemares 2026 Status Returning V-Bucks Price TBC

Ghost Face and Jigsaw’s Billy the Puppet represent two very different kinds of horror. Ghost Face is minimalist and anonymous, while Billy is theatrical, painted, and deliberately unsettling. Both have become recurring Fortnitemares favorites because their designs read clearly from a distance.

Billy remains especially strong for collectors because of the Perilous Puppet presentation: pale face, spiral cheeks, painted teeth, and a stiff suit that feels straight out of Saw. If you already own one, the other makes a natural companion purchase for a dedicated psychological-horror locker.

Final Verdict: A strong returning pairing for players who prefer psychological horror and iconic villain designs over action-heavy crossovers.

Skull Trooper & Ghoul Trooper [Best for Nostalgic OG Fans]

Release Date Returning during Fortnitemares 2026 Status Returning V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks each

Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper are the original Fortnitemares icons. Both debuted in 2017 and have returned repeatedly, making them the clearest choice for players who want classic Fortnite Halloween identity rather than a modern crossover.

Skull Trooper is the more iconic of the two, with selectable glow styles and a clean skeleton design. Ghoul Trooper offers the undead-soldier alternative, complete with a green zombie aesthetic and later alternate styles. Together, they form the foundation of any serious Halloween locker.

Final Verdict: The best returning OG picks for collectors who want timeless Fortnite Halloween style.

Peely Bone [Best for Comedy-Horror Lovers]

Release Date Returning during Fortnitemares 2026 Status Returning V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks

Peely Bone is the comedy-horror pick of the returning lineup. Half banana, half skeleton, the outfit turns one of Fortnite’s most recognizable characters into a bizarre seasonal classic. It first released in 2019 and has remained a recurring Halloween favorite ever since.

The split design is what makes it work: the bright banana side keeps it funny, while the exposed skeleton side gives it genuine Halloween energy. The built-in xylophone Emote adds to the absurdity, making it one of the few horror skins that feels equally suited to casual squads and serious collectors.

If you want to see how these seasonal classics stack up against the all-time legendary outfits in the game, check out our master ranking of the best Fortnite skins to see which icons are worth adding to your permanent locker.

Final Verdict: Peely Bone is the best returning skin for players who want Halloween flair without going full nightmare fuel.

Free Fortnite Halloween Skins in 2026: Quest Rewards & Bundles

Fortnitemares 2026 includes 26 event quests and eight free rewards, with progress shared across supported modes. The final reward is the Jack-A-Nape Outfit, unlocked after completing all 26 quests.

2 quests – Homebase Banner Icon

– Homebase Banner Icon 5 quests – The Clockwork Ape Loading Screen

– The Clockwork Ape Loading Screen 8 quests – Wind-Up Key Back Bling

– Wind-Up Key Back Bling 12 quests – Monkey Biz Emote

– Monkey Biz Emote 16 quests – Jack-A-Nape Emote

– Jack-A-Nape Emote 20 quests – Jack’s Tambourine Pickaxe

– Jack’s Tambourine Pickaxe 24 quests – Tambourine Surprise Emote

– Tambourine Surprise Emote 26 quests – Jack-A-Nape Outfit

Quests do not need to be completed in order, and rewards unlock at milestone totals. The event’s free rewards are available until October 31, 2026, so prioritize the quest track before the final week if you want the skin without spending V-Bucks.

If you want to clear your milestones as efficiently as possible, mastering how to level up fast in Fortnite will ensure you unlock both the free event rewards and your remaining Battle Pass tiers before the season ends.

More so, you can learn how to earn V-Bucks in Fortnite through free and paid methods to build up your V-Bucks balance for the rest of the shop rotation – from Battle Pass progression to Save the World grinding.

How Long Are Halloween Skins in the Fortnite Shop 2026?

Fortnitemares 2026 began on October 1, 2026, alongside update v42.30. The event is expected to run until November 1, 2026, aligning with the end of the current season and the conclusion of the Halloween period.

Individual skins do not stay in the Item Shop for the full event. Epic rotates Halloween cosmetics daily or every few days, with confirmed early releases including FNAF on October 1, Freddy Krueger on October 2, Black Clover on October 3, Halloween Horror Nights on October 5, Ghost Face on October 6, and Hollow Knight on October 7.

If a skin is marked as a limited-time release, treat its listed shop date as the safest buying window. Returning classics such as Skull Trooper, Ghoul Trooper, and Peely Bone usually reappear in future events, but licensed crossovers can disappear for much longer depending on licensing agreements.

Stock up on V-Bucks codes early to ensure you don’t miss a daily rotation, and read our step-by-step guide on how to redeem V-Bucks on Epic Games to add the currency to your account instantly.

Console players carrying an unused Microsoft Store balance should check our guide on buying V-Bucks with an Xbox gift card to convert those wallet funds before the next shop refresh.

My Overall Verdict: Which 2026 Skins Are Worth Your V-Bucks?

Deciding how to spend your V-Bucks during Fortnitemares 2026 comes down to balancing high-cost crossover bundles, quest packs, and free event rewards. If you want to maximize your V-Bucks balance, here is the quick verdict on the top picks across every category:

BEST FORTNITE HALLOWEEN SKINS 2026 Five Nights at Freddy’s Best New Collab – The strongest opening release, offering four instantly recognizable animatronic characters in a complete bundle option. Bunny Mummy Quest Pack Best Value Bundle – Ideal if you want multiple Halloween cosmetics from a single purchase rather than a standalone outfit. Jack-A-Nape Best Free Skin – Unlockable at zero V-Bucks cost simply by completing all 26 Fortnitemares event quests. Michael Myers Must-Have Classic – Still the definitive returning slasher outfit for players building a serious horror locker. Black Clover Best Stylish Alternative – The top anime option for Black Clover fans or players who prefer a dark-fantasy/supernatural look over traditional horror styling.

For most players, the smart approach is simple: claim Jack-A-Nape first, then decide whether the FNAF bundle, Freddy Krueger, or Hollow Knight best matches your locker.

Now, if you have leftover balance and want to make sure you’re getting maximum value out of every purchase, check out our ranking of the best items to buy with V-Bucks before spending the rest of your stash.

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