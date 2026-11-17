How to Buy Riot Points with PayPal in 2026
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To buy Riot Points with PayPal, open the League of Legends PC store, choose an RP pack, and select PayPal where offered for your account region. Approve the payment and check your balance. For a better deal, buy a League of Legends RP code on Eneba using HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, and redeem your compatible code.
If you’re wondering how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, League of Legends’ official store lets you choose a pack and approve payment, provided PayPal is available at checkout for your region. You can also top up using compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.
Keep in mind that PayPal only handles the payment; it doesn’t change your account region or a code’s activation restrictions. A product described as LoL RP still needs to match your account.
The right checkout depends on whether you want currency added directly or a code to redeem afterward. This guide covers the essentials first on how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, followed by purchasing instructions, payment troubleshooting, and code redemption.
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Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with PayPal
Your account region, chosen product, and available payment funds help determine which purchase will work for you. Getting those details right also makes it easier to resolve an unexpected checkout error. These are the details that matter most when finding out how to buy Riot Points with PayPal.
- Game compatibility: Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own currency balance, so choose a product intended for the PC game.
- Platform compatibility: You redeem cash codes in the PC version or through Riot’s official redemption website. Make sure you’re using the Riot account where you want the currency.
- Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: A direct store purchase adds Riot Points without redemption. A prepaid code needs activation, and its entire value goes to one game and one account.
- PayPal funding: Your PayPal account needs sufficient funds for the purchase. In the United States, account holders must be at least 18, and the checkout must offer the method for your region.
- Regional restrictions: Cash codes and prepaid cards are region-locked. Read the activation restrictions on the product page, including any account-region requirements, even when the product title sounds broadly compatible.
With those details settled on how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, you can choose a pack based on what your account actually needs. The next steps keep the direct purchase separate from the prepaid option so you know what happens after payment.
How to Buy Riot Points with PayPal
Your in-game store is the straightforward route, while an official platform website may offer purchase options for your account. Payment choices follow the checkout and region. Here’s how to buy Riot Points with PayPal through the official route.
Step 1: Open the official store
Launch League of Legends on PC and open the store’s RP purchase area. If you start on Riot’s official website, use the purchase option offered for your account or follow its directions into the client.
Step 2: Choose your RP pack
Select a pack that covers your planned purchase after allowing for your existing balance. When you buy LoL RP, compare the pack’s currency amount with what you need, not just its headline price.
Step 3: Review your account details
Make sure you’re signed in to the intended Riot account and region. A direct purchase belongs to that account, so this is especially helpful if you switch between several logins.
Step 4: Select PayPal
Choose PayPal from the payment options shown for your account. If it isn’t displayed, review your region and the other official checkout options before proceeding.
Step 5: Approve the payment
Sign in to PayPal, review the payment amount and billing currency, and complete any security checks. Keep the receipt and store order confirmation so you have both references if support needs them.
Step 6: Check your RP balance
Return to the client and check your LoL RP balance once the order is complete. Currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours; check your purchase history before submitting another payment.
💡 Extra tip: Prepaid codes give you an alternative to a direct store purchase, with redemption after checkout. Eneba offers compatible products you can pay for with PayPal, and you can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the code’s account-region restrictions match before paying.
Shop Riot Points Deals on Eneba
PayPal Fees and Limits for Riot Points
PayPal doesn’t charge you a standard purchase fee without currency conversion. You’ll find when learning how to buy Riot Points with PayPal that the amount you actually pay can still change with the billing currency, taxes, seller charges, and your funding source. Review the final payment screen.
- Purchase fees: The U.S. consumer schedule lists a 0% buyer fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. A retailer’s service charge is separate from PayPal’s buyer fee.
- Currency conversion: If PayPal converts your payment, the U.S. schedule lists a 4% spread on its base exchange rate. Other countries can have different rates, so read the conversion details before approval.
- Taxes: Your location and the seller’s checkout determine applicable taxes. Check whether the displayed total already includes them.
- Spending limits: Your account status, available funds, and payment-provider controls can affect approval. There’s no single verified purchase limit that applies to every buyer.
- Funding source: Your bank or card issuer may apply its own international-payment charges or restrictions. Review those terms separately from any fee shown by PayPal.
For a hypothetical $20 purchase, that conversion spread would add about $0.80, while a payment without conversion avoids that particular cost. Comparing final checkout totals helps you judge the whole purchase instead of treating the payment fee as the only extra.
Troubleshooting PayPal Payments for Riot Points
Your payment status and receipt usually give you the best starting point when a purchase stalls. Match the issue below to what you see, then check the order history before making another payment.
PayPal Option Missing
Your account region determines which payment choices appear. Make sure you’re in the PC game’s RP checkout and using the intended region. If PayPal is unexpectedly missing from a supported checkout, contact Riot Support.
Funding Source Declined
Insufficient available funds or a bank restriction can stop your payment. Check your PayPal balance and funding details, review any issuer message, and contact your bank or PayPal if the issue continues.
PayPal Authentication Failed
An interrupted sign-in or unfinished security check can prevent approval. Open PayPal directly to complete any account verification, then review both payment activity and the store order status before restarting checkout.
Payment Pending but No Riot Points
A pending transaction means you should establish the order’s status before paying again. Compare PayPal Activity with your Riot purchase history, keep the receipt, and contact the processing seller if the payment remains unresolved.
Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing
Your purchase may still be processing, or you may be checking another account. Review your purchase history and signed-in account, then restart the client; if the balance is still missing after 24 hours, contact Riot Support with your receipt before trying another purchase.
Prepaid Code Won’t Activate
A region mismatch, typing error, or previously redeemed code can prevent activation. Compare your account region with the product restrictions and enter the code exactly as shown. If it still fails, contact the retailer with your order reference and error message.
PayPal Availability for Riot Points by Country
You can use PayPal through Riot’s official checkout in the markets below. The table shows published regional support, while your signed-in account’s checkout shows the options available for your particular purchase.
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Country
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PayPal Support
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Notes
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United States
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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South Korea
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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United Kingdom
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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Germany
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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France
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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Canada
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🟩
|
Riot Store supports PayPal.
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Brazil
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🟩
|
Riot Store supports PayPal.
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Australia
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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Mexico
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
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India
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🟩
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Riot Store supports PayPal.
What the colors mean:
- 🟩 Available on at least one relevant official platform store.
These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for an individual transaction. Your device, account region, and selected store still matter.
A compatible prepaid product also gives you another price to compare before you buy LoL RP. On Eneba, make sure the code supports your game and account region, pay with PayPal, and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.
Shop Riot Points Deals on Eneba
Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points
PayPal gives you one way to pay, alongside other official checkout options and retailer purchases. Your account’s payment screen determines the direct-store choices, while a retailer purchase gives you a compatible prepaid product to redeem afterward.
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Payment Method
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Where Available
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Best For
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Official (limited) + Third-party
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Fast mobile checkout
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Official (limited) + Third-party
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Quick mobile wallet payment
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Third-party retailers
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Alternative digital asset payment
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Eneba only
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Using stored store credit
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Official + Third-party
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Standard card payments
For a later purchase, Snakzy lets you work toward rewards through eligible mobile games. Once you meet the redemption requirements, available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit can go toward your next Riot Points purchase.
Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply.
How to Redeem a Riot Points Code
Your prepaid Riot Points code needs to be applied to the intended Riot account. Have the code and its product instructions ready, since redemption assigns the whole value to one game and account. Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:
- Retrieve your code from the retailer’s order confirmation or order page.
- Read the product’s region restrictions and redemption instructions.
- Sign in to the intended account in the League of Legends PC client.
- Open the store and click the Account button.
- Select Redeem Codes.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit.
- Check your RP balance after redemption.
Alternatively, you can use Riot’s official redemption website at shop.riotgames.com/redeem. Make sure you’re signed in to the same intended account before submitting the code there.
A platform gift card adds store credit instead of directly adding Riot Points. Only choose that route when the resulting credit can fund the RP purchase you’re planning.
For your next top-up, compare region-compatible codes on Eneba before choosing a pack. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers and review the final total before paying.
Shop Riot Points Deals on Eneba
Get Riot Points Cheaper with PayPal on Eneba
Eneba lets you compare Riot Points offers and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final total, including checkout fees, with your official store to see how much you could save.
Choose a code that matches League of Legends on PC and your account’s activation region. Paying with PayPal completes the retailer purchase; you’ll then have a prepaid product to redeem on your chosen account.
Shop Riot Points Deals on Eneba
FAQs
You can buy Riot Points with PayPal using a compatible prepaid code through a retailer’s phone checkout. Redeem it for your PC account afterward; buying on a phone doesn’t turn it into a mobile-game purchase.
Yes, you can purchase a compatible code and let your friend redeem it on their own account. Ask for their account region first, then share the unused code privately without exchanging account passwords.
Yes, Riot refunds unused RP bought directly within 14 days to the original payment method. For a retailer code, contact that seller under its refund policy; Riot can’t refund prepaid cards.
Yes, Riot cash codes never expire, so you can keep an unused code for a later purchase. Store it privately with the receipt and retain the original activation instructions for when you’re ready to redeem it.
No, you must redeem the entire code to one game and one account. If you’re buying for two people, choose separate compatible codes so each recipient can redeem their own purchase.
No, PayPal is a payment method, not a guaranteed discount. Your final checkout total, including conversion and seller charges, is what matters when choosing how to buy Riot Points with PayPal.