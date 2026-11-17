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How to Buy Riot Points with PayPal in 2026

If you’re wondering how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, League of Legends’ official store lets you choose a pack and approve payment, provided PayPal is available at checkout for your region. You can also top up using compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.

Keep in mind that PayPal only handles the payment; it doesn’t change your account region or a code’s activation restrictions. A product described as LoL RP still needs to match your account.

The right checkout depends on whether you want currency added directly or a code to redeem afterward. This guide covers the essentials first on how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, followed by purchasing instructions, payment troubleshooting, and code redemption.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with PayPal

Your account region, chosen product, and available payment funds help determine which purchase will work for you. Getting those details right also makes it easier to resolve an unexpected checkout error. These are the details that matter most when finding out how to buy Riot Points with PayPal.

Game compatibility: Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own currency balance, so choose a product intended for the PC game.

Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own currency balance, so choose a product intended for the PC game. Platform compatibility: You redeem cash codes in the PC version or through Riot’s official redemption website. Make sure you’re using the Riot account where you want the currency.

You redeem cash codes in the PC version or through Riot’s official redemption website. Make sure you’re using the Riot account where you want the currency. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: A direct store purchase adds Riot Points without redemption. A prepaid code needs activation, and its entire value goes to one game and one account.

A direct store purchase adds Riot Points without redemption. A prepaid code needs activation, and its entire value goes to one game and one account. PayPal funding: Your PayPal account needs sufficient funds for the purchase. In the United States, account holders must be at least 18, and the checkout must offer the method for your region.

Your PayPal account needs sufficient funds for the purchase. In the United States, account holders must be at least 18, and the checkout must offer the method for your region. Regional restrictions: Cash codes and prepaid cards are region-locked. Read the activation restrictions on the product page, including any account-region requirements, even when the product title sounds broadly compatible.

With those details settled on how to buy Riot Points with PayPal, you can choose a pack based on what your account actually needs. The next steps keep the direct purchase separate from the prepaid option so you know what happens after payment.

How to Buy Riot Points with PayPal

Your in-game store is the straightforward route, while an official platform website may offer purchase options for your account. Payment choices follow the checkout and region. Here’s how to buy Riot Points with PayPal through the official route.

Step 1: Open the official store

Launch League of Legends on PC and open the store’s RP purchase area. If you start on Riot’s official website, use the purchase option offered for your account or follow its directions into the client.

Step 2: Choose your RP pack

Select a pack that covers your planned purchase after allowing for your existing balance. When you buy LoL RP, compare the pack’s currency amount with what you need, not just its headline price.

Step 3: Review your account details

Make sure you’re signed in to the intended Riot account and region. A direct purchase belongs to that account, so this is especially helpful if you switch between several logins.

Step 4: Select PayPal

Choose PayPal from the payment options shown for your account. If it isn’t displayed, review your region and the other official checkout options before proceeding.

Step 5: Approve the payment

Sign in to PayPal, review the payment amount and billing currency, and complete any security checks. Keep the receipt and store order confirmation so you have both references if support needs them.

Step 6: Check your RP balance

Return to the client and check your LoL RP balance once the order is complete. Currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours; check your purchase history before submitting another payment.

💡 Extra tip: Prepaid codes give you an alternative to a direct store purchase, with redemption after checkout. Eneba offers compatible products you can pay for with PayPal, and you can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the code’s account-region restrictions match before paying.

PayPal Fees and Limits for Riot Points

PayPal doesn’t charge you a standard purchase fee without currency conversion. You’ll find when learning how to buy Riot Points with PayPal that the amount you actually pay can still change with the billing currency, taxes, seller charges, and your funding source. Review the final payment screen.

Purchase fees: The U.S. consumer schedule lists a 0% buyer fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. A retailer’s service charge is separate from PayPal’s buyer fee.

The U.S. consumer schedule lists a buyer fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. A retailer’s service charge is separate from PayPal’s buyer fee. Currency conversion: If PayPal converts your payment, the U.S. schedule lists a 4% spread on its base exchange rate. Other countries can have different rates, so read the conversion details before approval.

If PayPal converts your payment, the U.S. schedule lists a spread on its base exchange rate. Other countries can have different rates, so read the conversion details before approval. Taxes: Your location and the seller’s checkout determine applicable taxes. Check whether the displayed total already includes them.

Your location and the seller’s checkout determine applicable taxes. Check whether the displayed total already includes them. Spending limits: Your account status, available funds, and payment-provider controls can affect approval. There’s no single verified purchase limit that applies to every buyer.

Your account status, available funds, and payment-provider controls can affect approval. There’s no single verified purchase limit that applies to every buyer. Funding source: Your bank or card issuer may apply its own international-payment charges or restrictions. Review those terms separately from any fee shown by PayPal.

For a hypothetical $20 purchase, that conversion spread would add about $0.80, while a payment without conversion avoids that particular cost. Comparing final checkout totals helps you judge the whole purchase instead of treating the payment fee as the only extra.

Troubleshooting PayPal Payments for Riot Points

Your payment status and receipt usually give you the best starting point when a purchase stalls. Match the issue below to what you see, then check the order history before making another payment.

PayPal Option Missing

Your account region determines which payment choices appear. Make sure you’re in the PC game’s RP checkout and using the intended region. If PayPal is unexpectedly missing from a supported checkout, contact Riot Support.

Funding Source Declined

Insufficient available funds or a bank restriction can stop your payment. Check your PayPal balance and funding details, review any issuer message, and contact your bank or PayPal if the issue continues.

PayPal Authentication Failed

An interrupted sign-in or unfinished security check can prevent approval. Open PayPal directly to complete any account verification, then review both payment activity and the store order status before restarting checkout.

Payment Pending but No Riot Points

A pending transaction means you should establish the order’s status before paying again. Compare PayPal Activity with your Riot purchase history, keep the receipt, and contact the processing seller if the payment remains unresolved.

Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing

Your purchase may still be processing, or you may be checking another account. Review your purchase history and signed-in account, then restart the client; if the balance is still missing after 24 hours, contact Riot Support with your receipt before trying another purchase.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

A region mismatch, typing error, or previously redeemed code can prevent activation. Compare your account region with the product restrictions and enter the code exactly as shown. If it still fails, contact the retailer with your order reference and error message.

PayPal Availability for Riot Points by Country

You can use PayPal through Riot’s official checkout in the markets below. The table shows published regional support, while your signed-in account’s checkout shows the options available for your particular purchase.

Country PayPal Support Notes United States 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. South Korea 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. United Kingdom 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. Germany 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. France 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. Canada 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. Brazil 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. Australia 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. Mexico 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal. India 🟩 Riot Store supports PayPal.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Available on at least one relevant official platform store.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for an individual transaction. Your device, account region, and selected store still matter.

A compatible prepaid product also gives you another price to compare before you buy LoL RP. On Eneba, make sure the code supports your game and account region, pay with PayPal, and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

PayPal gives you one way to pay, alongside other official checkout options and retailer purchases. Your account’s payment screen determines the direct-store choices, while a retailer purchase gives you a compatible prepaid product to redeem afterward.

Payment Method Where Available Best For Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Fast mobile checkout Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Quick mobile wallet payment Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Alternative digital asset payment Eneba Wallet Eneba only Using stored store credit Credit Card Official + Third-party Standard card payments

For a later purchase, Snakzy lets you work toward rewards through eligible mobile games. Once you meet the redemption requirements, available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit can go toward your next Riot Points purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Your prepaid Riot Points code needs to be applied to the intended Riot account. Have the code and its product instructions ready, since redemption assigns the whole value to one game and account. Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Retrieve your code from the retailer’s order confirmation or order page. Read the product’s region restrictions and redemption instructions. Sign in to the intended account in the League of Legends PC client. Open the store and click the Account button. Select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit. Check your RP balance after redemption.

Alternatively, you can use Riot’s official redemption website at shop.riotgames.com/redeem. Make sure you’re signed in to the same intended account before submitting the code there.

A platform gift card adds store credit instead of directly adding Riot Points. Only choose that route when the resulting credit can fund the RP purchase you’re planning.

For your next top-up, compare region-compatible codes on Eneba before choosing a pack. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers and review the final total before paying.

Get Riot Points Cheaper with PayPal on Eneba

Eneba lets you compare Riot Points offers and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final total, including checkout fees, with your official store to see how much you could save.

Choose a code that matches League of Legends on PC and your account’s activation region. Paying with PayPal completes the retailer purchase; you’ll then have a prepaid product to redeem on your chosen account.

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