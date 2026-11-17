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How to Buy Riot Points with Google Pay in 2026

If you’re researching how to buy Riot Points with Google Pay, you have two main options: pay directly through the League of Legends store if Google Pay appears among your available payment methods, or purchase a compatible prepaid code from a retailer that accepts it.

Google Pay is currently not a guaranteed payment option in every Riot Games checkout. Its availability depends on the retailer, supported payment methods, and your region. Prepaid codes provide another purchasing route, but their activation restrictions require attention.

This guide covers purchasing steps, payment fees, regional availability, troubleshooting, and safe Riot Points code redemption so you can complete your purchase without unnecessary payment problems.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with Google Pay

Matching your payment setup to your PC account helps you avoid buying a product you can’t redeem. Regional code restrictions and the checkout handling your payment deserve particular attention. Here are a few essentials worth checking before you reach checkout.

Game compatibility: Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has a separate balance, and won’t be redeemable on PC.

Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has a separate balance, and won’t be redeemable on PC. Platform compatibility: Use the League of Legends PC client or Riot’s official redemption service for compatible cash codes. Google Play billing isn’t a route for adding currency to your PC account.

Use the League of Legends PC client or Riot’s official redemption service for compatible cash codes. Google Play billing isn’t a route for adding currency to your PC account. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: Direct purchases add currency without redemption. A direct Riot Points code adds currency when redeemed, while a platform gift card adds store credit for a separate purchase where supported.

Direct purchases add currency without redemption. A direct Riot Points code adds currency when redeemed, while a platform gift card adds store credit for a separate purchase where supported. Google Pay requirements: Website payments require a payment method saved to your Google Account and a checkout offering Google Pay. Google Play balance can’t top up Google Pay.

Website payments require a payment method saved to your Google Account and a checkout offering Google Pay. Google Play balance can’t top up Google Pay. Regional restrictions: Riot cash codes and prepaid cards are region-locked. Read the activation restrictions even when a listing includes “GLOBAL,” since the detailed account-region requirements still matter.

Those checks help you distinguish a usable code from an offer that only looks suitable. With your account region and payment setup settled, you can choose a purchasing route.

How to Buy Riot Points with Google Pay

The direct purchasing route is through the League of Legends PC client. However, Google Pay must appear as an available payment option for your account and region.

Here’s how to buy Riot Points with Google Pay:

Step 1: Open the League of Legends store

Launch the League of Legends PC client and sign in to the Riot account where you want the RP credited. Open the in-game store and select the option to purchase Riot Points.

Step 2: Choose your RP pack

Review the available RP bundles and select one that you desire. Compare the displayed RP amount with the final price instead of automatically choosing the largest bundle.

Step 3: Confirm your account and billing details

Check that you’re signed in to the correct Riot account. Review the billing region and payment information, particularly if you recently moved or use multiple accounts.

Step 4: Select Google Pay

Select Google Pay from the available payment methods, choose an eligible saved payment method, and review the billing currency and final amount. Complete any requested bank authentication to authorize the purchase. If Google Pay isn’t listed, it’s unavailable for that transaction.

Step 6: Confirm your RP balance

Wait for the transaction confirmation and check your League of Legends account balance. Save your receipt and review your purchase history if the currency doesn’t appear immediately. Avoid submitting another payment until you establish whether the first transaction succeeded.

💡 Extra tip: If Google Pay isn’t available at checkout, check your Riot account’s billing region and the payment methods supported in your country. Also, make sure your Google account has an eligible card or payment method configured. If the option remains unavailable, use another payment method or buy a Riot Points code instead.

Eneba offers compatible prepaid Riot Points code with multiple payment methods available, including Google Pay. Confirm its activation requirements and choose Google Pay at checkout. Apply HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, then redeem your code.

Google Pay Fees and Limits for Riot Points

Google Pay charges no buyer fee for standard payments, so the other checkout details determine any extra cost. Your card issuer, billing currency, taxes, and the seller’s charges can still affect what you pay.

Purchase fees: Standard Google Pay payments carry a 0% buyer fee. Any retailer service charge is separate and should appear in the order total.

Standard Google Pay payments carry a buyer fee. Any retailer service charge is separate and should appear in the order total. Currency conversion: Some issuers charge 2%–3% for foreign transactions, while others charge 0% . Your own card terms determine the applicable rate, so review them when the checkout uses another currency.

Some issuers charge for foreign transactions, while others charge . Your own card terms determine the applicable rate, so review them when the checkout uses another currency. Taxes: Applicable taxes depend on your location and the seller handling the purchase. Check the final amount after you’ve entered the required billing information.

Applicable taxes depend on your location and the seller handling the purchase. Check the final amount after you’ve entered the required billing information. Spending limits: Your available funds, issuer limits, and account purchase controls affect approval. Google Pay doesn’t replace those restrictions with a universal spending allowance.

Your available funds, issuer limits, and account purchase controls affect approval. Google Pay doesn’t replace those restrictions with a universal spending allowance. Funding source: A saved card still follows its issuer’s rules for online and international payments. Make sure the selected payment method has enough available funds or credit for the full checkout total.

Troubleshooting Google Pay Payments for Riot Points

Most checkout problems come from the payment option, saved card, or order status. Start by checking what happened to your first attempt, then use the matching fix below to avoid a duplicate purchase.

Google Pay Option Missing

Your official checkout may offer different payment methods for your region. Look for Google Pay by name, since a “Digital Wallets” label alone doesn’t confirm it. If it isn’t shown, choose another supported payment method or a compatible prepaid-code checkout that accepts it.

Saved Card Declined

A saved card can fail because of insufficient funds, outdated details, or an issuer restriction. Check the payment method in your Google Account and review any bank notification. If the details are correct, ask your issuer about the decline before another attempt.

Google Pay Authentication Failed

An interrupted payment window or unfinished bank verification can prevent approval. Follow the verification request for your selected card and keep the checkout open until it returns to the order page. Review your order and payment history before restarting the purchase.

Payment Pending but No Riot Points

A pending payment isn’t the same as a completed currency order. Compare your bank’s transaction status with the seller’s purchase history and look for a confirmation receipt. If the order remains unclear, contact the processing seller with your reference number before paying again.

Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing

Check your purchase history and make sure you’re signed in to the Riot account used for the order. Restart the client and allow up to 24 hours for the currency to arrive before contacting Riot Support with your receipt. For a retailer purchase, check whether you received a code that still needs redemption.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

A region mismatch or incorrectly entered characters can stop redemption. Compare the code’s restrictions with your account region and enter it exactly as shown. If it appears invalid or already redeemed, contact the retailer with your order details and error message, keeping the full code private.

Google Pay Availability for Riot Points by Country

Google Pay isn’t available as a direct payment method in the official League of Legends client store. Instead, you can purchase Riot Points through third-party retailers, such as Eneba, that offer Google Pay at checkout.

Availability depends on your country, the retailer, and the product you’re buying. Before purchasing, check that Google Pay is offered at checkout and that your prepaid card matches your Riot account’s region.

On Eneba, you can browse compatible Riot Points cards and select Google Pay at checkout. You can also try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers before reviewing your final checkout total.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

Google Pay is one option among several for purchasing Riot Points. Other payment methods can suit a different funding source or checkout, while prepaid purchases still require the same account-region checks. The table separates official-store routes from retailer-only options.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Players who prefer using their PayPal balance or linked accounts. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Apple users who want a quick, convenient checkout. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Crypto holders who want to spend their digital assets. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Shoppers with existing Eneba Wallet funds. Credit Card Official + Third-party Players who prefer paying directly with their bank card.

Rewards can also contribute toward a later purchase if you’re not ready to pay for everything now. With Snakzy, eligible mobile-game activities earn coins toward available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Your prepaid code needs to be applied to the intended Riot account before you can spend the currency. The full code goes to one game and one account, so make sure both selections are correct.

Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Retrieve the code from your completed retailer order. Review its account-region restrictions and redemption instructions. Open the League of Legends PC client and sign in to the intended account. Open the store. Click the Account button. Select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit. Check your currency balance after redemption.

Riot’s official web redemption page is another option if your product instructions direct you there. Select League of Legends and review the account details before confirming; a platform gift card instead adds store credit that you must spend separately.

For your next purchase, compare region-compatible Riot Points codes on Eneba. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, and make sure the product restrictions match your account before paying.

Get Riot Points Cheaper with Google Pay on Eneba

Eneba lets you compare prepaid Riot Points offers and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, including fees, with your official store to see how much you could save.

When you buy LoL RP there, choose a code for the PC game that matches your account and activation region. Select Google Pay at checkout and review the total before approving payment.

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