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How to Buy Riot Points with Eneba Wallet in 2026

Learning how to buy Riot Points with Eneba Wallet gives you another way to purchase League of Legends currency without relying on a direct payment through Riot‘s in-game store. Instead, you use your available Eneba balance to purchase a compatible prepaid code from the marketplace and redeem it on your Riot account.

The distinction matters: Eneba Wallet pays for the prepaid product, but it does not deposit RP directly into League of Legends. You must still activate the purchased code through Riot. Your Eneba account, wallet balance, and Riot account are separate.

Regional compatibility is equally important. Even when a product carries a GLOBAL label, its activation restrictions can exclude particular countries or Riot account regions. This guide explains the wallet requirements, purchasing process, fees, Cashback limitations, and redemption steps so you can complete your purchase without unnecessary payment or activation problems.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with Eneba Wallet

Before spending your balance, check these five details. They address the most important differences between purchasing a prepaid code through Eneba and buying RP directly from Riot.

Game compatibility: Riot prepaid cash codes for League of Legends are intended for the PC version. They are not interchangeable with Wild Rift currencies or other Riot game currencies. Check the product description before purchasing.

Riot prepaid cash codes for League of Legends are intended for the PC version. They are not interchangeable with Wild Rift currencies or other Riot game currencies. Check the product description before purchasing. Account-region restrictions: Riot cash codes are region-locked. Check the listing’s activation restrictions against the region of your Riot account rather than relying exclusively on a GLOBAL product label.

Riot cash codes are region-locked. Check the listing’s activation restrictions against the region of your Riot account rather than relying exclusively on a GLOBAL product label. Wallet registration: You need a registered Eneba account and must complete the required Hyperwallet registration before using Eneba Wallet. The wallet must also contain enough eligible funds to cover the purchase.

You need a registered Eneba account and must complete the required Hyperwallet registration before using Eneba Wallet. The wallet must also contain enough eligible funds to cover the purchase. Cashback restrictions: Cashback is not equivalent to regular wallet credit. It requires at least €5 in collected rewards, can cover no more than 30% of an eligible order, and has a €10 maximum contribution per order. Currency equivalents can differ.

Cashback is not equivalent to regular wallet credit. It requires at least €5 in collected rewards, can cover no more than 30% of an eligible order, and has a €10 maximum contribution per order. Currency equivalents can differ. Code redemption: A Riot cash code is single-use and must be redeemed for one game on one account. You cannot divide its value between different Riot accounts or games. Riot states that cash codes do not expire, but keeping the order receipt and code details is still important.

These distinctions help prevent two common mistakes: purchasing a code that cannot activate on your account and assuming that all money displayed in your Eneba balance has identical spending conditions.

How to Buy Riot Points with Eneba Wallet

Your wallet purchase happens at a retailer, followed by redemption with Riot, rather than through the in-game store. Eneba handles the payment and gives you access to the purchased code. Here’s how to buy Riot Points with Eneba Wallet.

Step 1: Sign in to Eneba

Visit Eneba and sign in to the account containing your available wallet funds. If you haven’t registered yet, create an account first. Use the same account throughout the transaction so you can easily access your wallet balance, order history, and purchased code.

Step 2: Prepare your eligible balance

Complete Hyperwallet registration and review your available funds. To add credit using an Eneba gift card, open Balance, select Redeem gift card, and enter its code. If you’re using cashback, make sure you’ve collected enough and have other funds for the remainder.

Step 3: Choose a compatible Riot Points card

Find a prepaid card for PC League of Legends and read its account-region requirements. Before you buy LoL RP, make sure the card’s amount suits your planned purchase, since you can’t split a redeemed code between accounts.

Step 4: Review the cart total

Add your selected card to the cart and review the final amount, including any checkout charges. Compare that total with your usable wallet balance, keeping cashback restrictions separate from regular funds.

Step 5: Pay with Eneba Wallet

Select Eneba Wallet and press Continue to complete payment. When spending eligible cashback alongside other funds, turn on Use Eneba wallet balance where applicable and review the amount applied before approving the order.

Step 6: Retrieve your code

Open the completed order to access your prepaid code and activation instructions. Keep the receipt, then redeem with the intended Riot account; the marketplace payment itself doesn’t add currency to your game balance.

💡 Extra tip: Eneba offers compatible prepaid products that you can purchase with Eneba Wallet. Try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers, then compare the updated total. Wallet payments and orders using discount codes don’t earn new cashback, so leave future cashback out of that comparison.

Eneba Wallet Fees and Limits for Riot Points

Your final spending amount depends on the prepaid card’s selling price, applicable checkout charges, and the type of funds you’re using. Regular wallet credit and Cashback have different rules, so review both before confirming your purchase.

Wallet payment fees: Eneba does not specify one universal fixed fee for every Eneba Wallet purchase. Check your checkout summary for any applicable charges before approving the transaction.

Eneba does not specify one universal fixed fee for every Eneba Wallet purchase. Check your checkout summary for any applicable charges before approving the transaction. Currency conversion: If your wallet or payment provider operates in a different currency from the displayed offer, conversion rates and provider charges may affect the final amount. Review the currency shown at checkout.

If your wallet or payment provider operates in a different currency from the displayed offer, conversion rates and provider charges may affect the final amount. Review the currency shown at checkout. Taxes: Applicable taxes may change your final purchase cost depending on your location and transaction. Use the checkout total rather than the advertised product price when comparing offers.

Applicable taxes may change your final purchase cost depending on your location and transaction. Use the checkout total rather than the advertised product price when comparing offers. Wallet funding: Eneba Gift Cards can be redeemed into your wallet. Hyperwallet registration is required to use Eneba Wallet, and available account funding or payout arrangements may depend on the applicable account conditions.

Eneba Gift Cards can be redeemed into your wallet. Hyperwallet registration is required to use Eneba Wallet, and available account funding or payout arrangements may depend on the applicable account conditions. Cashback minimum: You need at least €5 in collected Cashback to use it. The minimum may be adjusted to your account’s currency.

You need at least to use it. The minimum may be adjusted to your account’s currency. Cashback contribution: Cashback can cover up to 30% of the order price , with a maximum contribution of €10 per order . The 30% contribution must also reach the minimum €5 threshold.

Cashback can cover up to , with a maximum contribution of . The 30% contribution must also reach the minimum €5 threshold. Cashback and other payments: The remaining 70% or more must be covered by another eligible payment source. You can use a combined payment where available or sufficient regular Eneba Wallet funds.

For example, on a hypothetical $20 Riot Points purchase, eligible Cashback could cover $6 (30%), leaving $14 to be paid through another eligible payment method.

Troubleshooting Eneba Wallet Payments for Riot Points

Your order status helps you separate a wallet problem from a delivery or redemption issue. Start there before another payment, and keep the receipt so support can trace the original transaction.

Eneba Wallet Option Missing

Make sure you’re signed in to the account containing your funds and have completed Hyperwallet registration. If the option still doesn’t appear, contact Eneba support with your checkout details so you can resolve the account issue before paying another way.

Insufficient Wallet Balance

The checkout total may exceed your balance once charges are included, or some funds may be cashback with spending restrictions. Compare the required payment with your eligible funds, then add only what’s needed. Check the status of a recent wallet top-up before repeating it.

Cashback Isn’t Applying

Your order may fall below the cashback spending threshold, even if you’ve collected enough rewards. Check the eligible contribution and enable “Use Eneba wallet balance.” Combined payment or regular wallet funds can cover the remaining amount, provided the order meets the cashback rules.

Eneba Wallet Approval Keeps Failing

An interrupted checkout session can leave you unsure whether payment completed. Review your purchase history and wallet activity before restarting checkout. If repeated attempts fail without a completed order, give Eneba support the error message and order reference.

Wallet Charged but Code Missing

Open your purchase history and compare the order status with your wallet activity. A pending order needs a status check, not another payment. If funds were deducted and the code remains unavailable, contact Eneba support with your receipt.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

Check the product’s account-region requirements and enter the code exactly as shown. Make sure you’re using the specified Riot redemption service and intended account. If it still fails, send the retailer your order reference and error message, keeping the full code private.

Code Redeemed but Riot Points Missing

Review your purchase history and make sure you’re signed in to the Riot account that received the code before you try again. Your currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours. If it remains missing after that, contact Riot support with your redemption details and receipt.

Unable to Fund Eneba Wallet

Available funding routes can differ by account and region. A compatible Eneba gift card provides another way to add funds through Balance and Redeem gift card. If redemption fails, check the card’s restrictions and contact support before buying another.

Eneba Wallet Availability for Riot Points by Country

The ways you can fund Eneba Wallet may differ by country and account eligibility. This table covers that funding distinction, not payment support in Riot‘s store or the activation region of a particular prepaid card.

Country Wallet Funding Notes United States 🟩 Direct wallet top-ups expected through eligible funding methods. United Kingdom 🟩 Direct funding expected, subject to account verification. Germany 🟩 Direct top-ups expected. Check any funding or conversion fees. France 🟩 Direct funding expected through supported payment providers. Canada 🟩 Direct top-ups expected, with available providers varying by account. Australia 🟩 Direct funding expected, depending on account eligibility. Spain 🟩 Direct top-ups expected through supported funding methods. Brazil 🟨 Gift-card funding may be needed if direct top-ups aren’t offered. Mexico 🟨 An eligible Eneba Gift Card may provide an alternative to direct funding. Indonesia 🟨 Direct funding is reported as unavailable. An eligible Eneba Gift Card provides an alternative.

What the colors mean:

🟩 You may be able to add funds to Eneba Wallet without purchasing a gift card.

🟨 Direct top-ups may be unavailable, making an eligible Eneba Gift Card the practical alternative.

These are indicative funding routes, not guaranteed country-level availability. Payment options can also depend on your account setup and eligibility.

A compatible Eneba gift card can fund your wallet through Balance and Redeem gift card, although account verification still applies. Once funded, you can purchase region-compatible Riot Points cards on Eneba using Eneba Wallet and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

Other payment methods give you a choice between direct purchases and prepaid cards. Your Riot checkout shows the official options for your region, while retailers offer separate ways to purchase LoL RP codes. The table highlights the practical differences.

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Requires a funded account and approval of the selected funding source. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Requires an eligible Apple device; Riot’s “Digital Wallets” label doesn’t confirm Apple Pay. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party A saved Google account card doesn’t establish Google Pay support at a particular checkout. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Match the asset and network, account for transfer fees, and check the retailer’s cart minimum. Credit Card Official + Third-party Debit cards work the same way; your issuer may request verification or apply international charges.

For a future purchase, you can also build toward eligible rewards through Snakzy. Playing eligible mobile games earns coins you can exchange for available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Your prepaid LoL RP code needs activation on the Riot account where you’ll spend it. Have the code and product instructions ready, since the entire redemption goes to one game and one account.

Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Retrieve the code from your completed order. Review the product’s activation region and redemption instructions. Open the PC League of Legends client and sign in to the intended account. Open the store. Click the Account button. Select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit. Check your updated currency balance.

Riot also lets you redeem through shop.riotgames.com/redeem. If your purchase is a platform gift card instead, its redemption adds credit to that platform, not directly to Riot; check that the credit can fund your intended purchase.

For another prepaid purchase, Eneba lets you compare cards with the account-region restrictions visible before payment. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, and make sure the chosen card supports your Riot account.

Eneba Helps You Save on Riot Points with Eneba Wallet

Eneba gives you prepaid Riot Points offers to compare, plus the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final total, fees included, with the official store before you buy LoL RP to see which option costs less.

Choose a card that supports PC League of Legends and your account’s activation region, then pay with Eneba Wallet. Existing eligible funds can cover the purchase without another payment method, provided your usable balance meets the checkout total.

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