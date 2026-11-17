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Figuring out how to buy Riot Points with crypto is simple once you choose a compatible prepaid card from a crypto-accepting retailer such as Eneba. Pay its invoice, then redeem the card on your account; official game stores don’t generally take crypto directly. The sections below cover what to check, how to pay, what to do if a payment fails, and how to redeem a code.

The Riot Points you purchase stay tied to the account where you redeem them. Make sure the card supports your account region, since paying with crypto doesn’t remove activation restrictions.

For LoL RP, the card’s denomination and your checkout total are separate considerations. A small card may need a larger cart before crypto payment becomes available.

What Are Riot Points?

Riot Points (RP) are the premium in-game currency used in League of Legends on PC. Players can use RP to purchase cosmetic items such as champion skins, chromas, emotes, icons, and event passes. RP doesn’t directly improve a champion’s stats or give players a competitive advantage, since it is mainly used for optional content.

You can add RP to your account through eligible prepaid Riot Points cards. These cards provide a redeemable code that credits the currency to your League of Legends account once activated. A gift card, on the other hand, may add credit to a platform’s store balance rather than directly providing RP. Always check the product description to confirm what you’re buying, which game it supports, and whether it can be redeemed in your account’s region.

Why Buy Riot Points with Crypto?

Buying Riot Points with crypto can be a convenient alternative if you already use digital currencies. Here are a few reasons players might choose this payment method:

Payment flexibility: You can use supported cryptocurrencies instead of relying only on traditional payment methods such as credit cards or PayPal.

You can use supported cryptocurrencies instead of relying only on traditional payment methods such as credit cards or PayPal. Wallet-based payments: Pay directly from a compatible crypto wallet or exchange, provided it supports the asset and network required by the checkout.

Pay directly from a compatible crypto wallet or exchange, provided it supports the asset and network required by the checkout. More purchasing options: Some third-party retailers accept crypto for eligible prepaid Riot Points cards, giving you another way to fund your League of Legends account.

Keep in mind that available cryptocurrencies, payment networks, fees, and regional restrictions vary by retailer. Always check the checkout details before sending a payment.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with Crypto

Choosing a compatible card and preparing your wallet properly can help you avoid payment issues. Your account region, redemption destination, and payment network each matter. Here’s what to check before you complete your purchase.

Game compatibility: Choose a card for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own balance, so these prepaid cards aren’t a mobile-game top-up.

Choose a card for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own balance, so these prepaid cards aren’t a mobile-game top-up. Platform compatibility: Redeem your card through the PC client or Riot’s supported web redemption service. Make sure the product supports the account where you play.

Redeem your card through the PC client or Riot’s supported web redemption service. Make sure the product supports the account where you play. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: A direct store purchase doesn’t require a separate code redemption. A prepaid currency code adds currency after activation, while a platform gift card adds store credit for a separate purchase.

A direct store purchase doesn’t require a separate code redemption. A prepaid currency code adds currency after activation, while a platform gift card adds store credit for a separate purchase. Crypto requirements: Your wallet or exchange must support the asset and network on the invoice. Allow enough funds for transfer fees and any retailer minimum.

Your wallet or exchange must support the asset and network on the invoice. Allow enough funds for transfer fees and any retailer minimum. Regional restrictions: Riot cash codes and prepaid cards are region locked. Read the account-region restrictions even when a product title includes “GLOBAL.”

These checks help you choose a usable card before committing funds to a blockchain transfer. With the product settled, the next step is preparing the payment itself.

How to Buy Riot Points with Crypto

A crypto-accepting retailer is the practical route for buying prepaid Riot Points cards. Follow these steps to complete your Riot Points purchase with crypto.

Step 1: Choose your account destination

Before browsing, identify the League of Legends PC account where you want to add RP. Check its region in your Riot account settings, since the prepaid card must support that account’s redemption region. Remember that League of Legends: Wild Rift uses a separate currency system.

Step 2: Select a compatible card

Browse the available Riot Points cards on Eneba and check each product’s description before adding it to your cart. Confirm that the card is intended for League of Legends on PC and supports your account region. Also, review the denomination, delivery details, and redemption instructions so you know exactly what you’re purchasing.

Step 3: Review your cart

Check your cart total before proceeding to payment, as crypto purchases often have minimum spending requirements. On Eneba, for example, your cart must exceed $11.21 to qualify for crypto checkout. Since the 100 RP card falls below this threshold, consider a higher denomination or another payment method instead of adding products you don’t need.

Step 4: Choose your asset and network

At checkout, choose the cryptocurrency payment option and review the assets and networks currently displayed for your order. Select an option that your wallet or exchange supports. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC may be available, but the options can vary, so don’t assume every asset or network is supported.

Step 5: Review and pay the invoice

Match the receiving address, network, exact amount, and deadline in your wallet or exchange. Include any required memo or tag, and account for withdrawal fees so the processor receives the requested amount.

Step 6: Confirm the completed order

After sending the cryptocurrency, check your retailer order status and wait for the payment processor to confirm the transaction. A blockchain transaction showing as sent or confirmed doesn’t necessarily mean the retailer has completed your order yet. Once the order is marked as completed, open it and retrieve your prepaid Riot Points code.

Keep your order receipt and transaction hash in case you need to contact support. If the order remains pending, check its status before attempting another payment. Don’t send a second transfer unless the retailer or payment processor confirms that another payment is required.

Extra tip: Eneba lets you compare compatible prepaid Riot Points cards and pay with crypto once your cart meets the minimum. You can also try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check the final checkout total before sending your payment.

Crypto Fees and Limits for Riot Points

Your final cost depends on the retailer, payment processor, blockchain network, and wallet or exchange. Crypto has no universal purchase-fee rate, so review both the checkout total and the transfer preview before approving payment.

Purchase and network fees: Retailer service charges and blockchain transaction fees are separate. Network activity can affect the transfer cost.

Retailer service charges and blockchain transaction fees are separate. Network activity can affect the transfer cost. Currency conversion: Buying crypto or exchanging one asset for another may involve charges or an exchange-rate spread. Review the amount available after conversion.

Buying crypto or exchanging one asset for another may involve charges or an exchange-rate spread. Review the amount available after conversion. Taxes: Applicable taxes depend on your location and the retailer’s checkout. Use the final order summary when comparing offers.

Applicable taxes depend on your location and the retailer’s checkout. Use the final order summary when comparing offers. Spending limits: Retailer and exchange requirements can affect your order. Eneba, for instance, requires a crypto cart total higher than $11.21 , while your wallet or exchange may impose its own restrictions.

Retailer and exchange requirements can affect your order. Eneba, for instance, requires a crypto cart total higher than , while your wallet or exchange may impose its own restrictions. Withdrawal fees and deadlines: An exchange may deduct a withdrawal fee from the amount you send. Make sure the required payment can reach the processor within the invoice deadline.

For an illustrative $20 purchase, your overall outlay may exceed $20 once transfer charges apply. Comparing the retailer’s total with your wallet’s final debit shows what you’ll actually spend.

Troubleshooting Crypto Payments for Riot Points

Order status and transfer details usually reveal where a crypto purchase has stalled. Start with those records so you can resolve the issue without paying twice, and keep your receipt for support.

Crypto Payment Option Missing

Your cart may be below the retailer’s minimum or subject to checkout restrictions. On Eneba, make sure the total is higher than $11.21; the 100 RP card alone isn’t enough. If an eligible cart still has no crypto option, contact checkout support before proceeding.

Wallet Transfer Rejected

Your wallet or exchange may lack enough available funds for the payment and its fees. Check the spendable balance, selected network, and any withdrawal restriction shown by the provider. Resolve that message with the wallet or exchange before creating another transfer.

Wrong Network or Invoice Expired

A mismatched network or expired invoice needs help from the payment processor. Compare the transfer with the original invoice and contact support with the transaction hash if you’ve already sent funds. Recovery can be difficult, so wait for instructions before sending more.

Payment Pending but No Riot Points

A pending transfer means the retailer may still be waiting for payment confirmation. Compare your wallet history with the order status, and remember that a delivered prepaid card still needs redemption. If the blockchain confirms payment but the order remains unpaid, contact retailer support with the invoice reference.

Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing

First check your completed order for the code, then confirm you’ve redeemed it on the intended account. If your LoL RP balance is still missing, review your purchase and redemption history before buying again. Currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours; contact Riot Support with your receipt if it remains missing afterward.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

A region mismatch, typing error, or previously redeemed code can prevent activation. Make sure you’re using the right account and enter the code exactly as shown. For an invalid or already-used message, contact the retailer with the order number and error text, keeping the full code private.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

Crypto is one way to buy LoL RP, alongside other retailer payment options and region-dependent payments in Riot’s store. The alternatives below help you compare funding and authentication requirements, while the methods actually offered in the official store appear at checkout.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Paying with a PayPal balance or linked payment method. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Quick checkout on supported Apple devices. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Fast payments using saved payment details. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Spending existing Eneba Wallet funds. Credit Card Official + Third-party Direct card payments without a digital wallet.

Another option is earning rewards toward a later purchase through Snakzy. Eligible mobile-game challenges earn coins you can exchange for available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit once you reach the redemption minimum.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Crypto Availability for Riot Points by Country

Your country affects access to crypto payment services, while your account region determines which card you can redeem. This table describes the third-party purchasing route and local restrictions, not direct crypto support in Riot’s store or availability of a particular card.

Country Crypto Support Notes United States 🟩 Crypto payments are generally permitted, but exchange access can vary by state. United Kingdom 🟩 Certain crypto service providers must register with the FCA. Germany 🟩 Crypto service providers must comply with EU MiCA authorization rules. France 🟩 Crypto service providers require MiCA authorization following the July 2026 transition. Canada 🟩 Crypto exchange and transfer services must register with FINTRAC. Brazil 🟩 Crypto providers are regulated by Brazil’s Central Bank. Australia 🟩 Virtual asset service providers must register with AUSTRAC. Mexico 🟨 Banks and fintechs face restrictions on customer-facing crypto services. South Korea 🟨 Crypto services are regulated, but third-party checkout support remains unconfirmed. China 🟥 Mainland China prohibits cryptocurrency-related business transactions.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Offered through third-party retailers.

🟨 Local rules restrict crypto payments, so check first.

🟥 Local regulations prohibit cryptocurrency payments.

These statuses cover retailer routes, not official-store crypto acceptance. Your payment eligibility and the card’s activation region still need separate checks. A regional match matters as much as the payment option when choosing a prepaid card. On Eneba, you can pay with crypto for an eligible cart, review account compatibility, and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Your prepaid card needs to be activated on the account where you want the currency. Have the full code ready and make sure its region matches before submitting it. Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Retrieve the code from your completed retailer order. Review the product’s region restrictions and redemption instructions. Sign in to your intended League of Legends PC account. Open the store in the client. Click the Account button and select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit. Check your updated currency balance.

For web redemption, you can use shop.riotgames.com/redeem instead of the client. A Riot currency card credits your game account, while a platform gift card adds store credit that you’ll spend separately on an eligible purchase.

For a later top-up, Eneba offers prepaid cards you can compare by denomination and account region. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, with the final checkout total guiding your choice.

Get Riot Points Cheaper with Crypto on Eneba

Eneba offers prepaid Riot Points cards to compare, plus the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare your total, including checkout and transfer charges, with the official store’s price to see how much you could save.

Choose a card for the correct game and account region, then pay with crypto through an eligible cart. Make sure the minimum is met without adding products you don’t need, since a larger order isn’t automatically better value.

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