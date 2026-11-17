Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Buy Riot Points with a Credit Card in 2026

Here’s how to buy Riot Points with a credit card: use your platform’s official store, select a pack, and pay by card, provided that option appears at checkout. Compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers give you another route. To make things easier, this guide covers the essentials first, then walks you through the purchasing process, common payment issues, and code redemption.

While the process itself is fairly straightforward, choosing the right product is just as important. A search for LoL RP may bring up different regional cards, so match the product to your account before paying.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with a Credit Card

A few account and billing details help you choose a compatible purchase and avoid a rejected payment. Your account region, accepted card network, and product restrictions matter more than the country label in a search result. Here’s what you should know.

Game compatibility: Choose Riot Points for the PC version of League of Legends. League of Legends: Wild Rift uses its own currency, so PC prepaid cards won’t fund that mobile game.

Platform compatibility: Your purchase belongs to the PC game and the account receiving it. Make sure the signed-in account is the one you intend to fund.

Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: Direct store purchases add currency without redemption. A prepaid currency code needs activation; a platform gift card adds store credit that you then spend on an eligible purchase.

Credit Card requirements: Use a card network accepted in your account region, with enough available funds or credit. Debit cards work the same way at checkout, subject to your bank’s authorization.

Regional restrictions: Cash codes and prepaid cards are region-locked. Read the activation restrictions for your account even when a product title includes “Global.”

These details help you separate payment compatibility from code compatibility. Once both match your account, you can choose a pack and complete checkout.

How to Buy Riot Points with a Credit Card

Buy Riot Points directly through the League of Legends in-game store or an official Riot purchasing page where available in your region. This guide walks you through choosing a pack, checking your account, paying by credit or debit card, and confirming that the points reach your balance.

Step 1: Open the official store

Launch the PC League of Legends client and open the store. If you’re purchasing through an official Riot website, sign in and use the purchasing option offered for your account region.

Step 2: Choose your currency pack

Select a pack that covers your planned purchase, taking your existing balance into account. If you’re looking to buy LoL RP for a specific item, compare the required currency with the pack total before continuing.

Step 3: Review your account

Make sure the account name and region match the profile you want to fund. A saved browser session can belong to a different account from the one open in your client.

Step 4: Select the card option

Choose credit or debit card from the available payment methods. Enter the card number, expiry date, security code, and requested billing details exactly as your issuer records them.

Step 5: Authorize the payment

Review the billing currency and final total, then approve any bank authentication request. Keep the checkout open until it returns an order result, and save your receipt.

Step 6: Check your balance

Return to the client and review your Riot Points balance. Currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours; check purchase history before paying again if it hasn’t appeared.

💡 Extra tip: Prepaid codes let you purchase now and redeem separately on a compatible account. Eneba offers Riot Points codes and accepts credit and debit cards; try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, after checking the product’s activation region.

Credit Card Fees and Limits for Riot Points

When learning how to buy Riot Points with credit card payments, consider the checkout price, billing currency, applicable taxes, and your card issuer’s terms. There is no universal credit card surcharge across all purchasing routes, so check the seller’s checkout and your card agreement before paying.

Purchase fees: A store’s card fee and a retailer’s service charge are separate things. Review any checkout charges before you authorize payment.

Currency conversion: Some issuers charge 2%–3% for foreign transactions, while others charge 0%. Your card agreement determines which rate applies and how conversion is handled.

Taxes: Applicable taxes depend on your location and the seller’s checkout. Use the final payable total when comparing purchasing routes.

Spending limits: Your available credit, bank transaction limits, and account purchase controls can restrict payment. There’s no universal limit for every cardholder.

Funding source: Credit card interest applies if you carry a balance. Paying by debit card instead draws on available bank funds, subject to your bank’s terms.

For example, a $20 Riot Points purchase could cost $20 or more once all applicable charges are included. Comparing the final checkout total across purchasing options helps you understand the actual cost before committing to a payment.

Troubleshooting Credit Card Payments for Riot Points

Having trouble buying Riot Points with a credit card? The issue may involve regional payment availability, your card issuer, or payment authentication. Check your order status before trying again to avoid a duplicate charge.

Credit Card Option Missing

An incorrect billing address, insufficient funds, or an issuer restriction can cause your card to be declined. Check that your billing details match your bank’s records and review any notifications from your issuer. If the payment still fails, ask your bank whether online or international transactions are restricted before trying again.

Card Declined

An incorrect billing address, insufficient funds, or an issuer restriction can stop payment. Check your details and bank notifications, then ask your issuer about online or international purchase restrictions before another attempt.

Credit Card Authentication Failed

A pending card authorization doesn’t necessarily mean the purchase is complete. Check your bank activity and Riot purchase history, and keep your receipt or order reference. If the order remains unresolved, contact the store that processed the payment before attempting another purchase.

Payment Pending but No Riot Points

A pending card authorization can appear before the store completes your order. Compare your bank activity with purchase history and keep the receipt or order reference, then contact the processing store if the status remains unresolved.

Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing

Check your purchase history and make sure you’re signed in to the correct League of Legends account. Then restart the client and check your Riot Points balance again. If the points still haven’t arrived after 24 hours, contact Riot Support with your receipt and account details.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

An activation error may mean the code’s region doesn’t match your account or that some characters were entered incorrectly. Check the product’s activation restrictions and redemption instructions, then contact the retailer with the error message and order reference if the problem continues.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

If your credit card isn’t working or isn’t available at checkout, you may be able to use another payment method to purchase LoL RP. Official store options vary by region, while third-party retailers offer additional ways to purchase compatible Riot Points codes.

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Use an eligible PayPal balance, linked card, or bank account. Available funding options vary by region. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Requires a checkout that explicitly supports Apple Pay and an eligible card in Apple Wallet. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Requires an eligible saved payment method and a checkout that supports Google Pay. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Check the accepted cryptocurrency, blockchain network, and transaction fees before paying. Crypto payments are generally irreversible. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Requires available Eneba Wallet funds, which are separate from your Riot Points balance.

If you’d rather save toward your next Riot Points purchase, Snakzy offers another way to earn rewards. Complete eligible mobile game challenges to collect coins, then exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Credit Card Availability for Riot Points by Country

Credit card support for Riot Points varies by country and the payment options available through your account. The table below highlights selected markets and the card networks listed for each one. Check your regional checkout before purchasing, as available options may differ.

Country Credit Card Support Notes United States 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. United Kingdom 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. Germany 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. France 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. Canada 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. Brazil 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Amex, Diners Club, Aura, Hipercard, and Elo. Australia 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. Mexico 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Japan 🟩 Riot accepts Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. Indonesia 🟩 Riot supports credit and debit cards.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Available on at least one relevant official purchasing route.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for an individual transaction. Your available options may still depend on your account region and the checkout you use.

Once you’ve confirmed which payment options are available in your region, you can also compare compatible prepaid Riot Points codes on Eneba. Check that the code matches your PC account and activation region, then compare the final checkout total. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Once you’ve purchased a prepaid Riot Points code, you’ll need to redeem it on the correct League of Legends account to receive your points. Check the code’s regional restrictions first, as each code must be compatible with your account.

Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Open your retailer’s order confirmation and retrieve your purchased code. Check the product’s activation restrictions and redemption instructions. Sign in to the League of Legends PC account you want to receive the points. Open the in-game store. Click the Account button. Select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and click Submit. Check your Riot Points balance to confirm the redemption.

You can also use Riot’s official redemption page at shop.riotgames.com/redeem. Keep in mind that platform gift cards work differently from prepaid Riot Points codes. They add store credit, which you can use to purchase eligible points separately.

When you’re ready for another top-up, browse compatible Riot Points codes on Eneba and choose one that matches your account and region. You can also try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers at checkout.

Get Riot Points Cheaper with a Credit Card on Eneba

Eneba gives you Riot Points offers to compare, plus HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, including checkout fees and any issuer charges, with the official store before deciding where to purchase.

Choose a code for the PC game that matches your account’s activation region, then pay with your credit or debit card. Keep the order confirmation so your code and purchase details are ready when you need them.

FAQs