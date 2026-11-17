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How to Buy Riot Points with Apple Pay in 2026

The first step to learning how to buy Riot Points with Apple Pay is checking your platform’s official store and making sure Apple Pay is available at checkout. Then, simply choose a pack and approve the payment. Another route is compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers. To help you avoid checkout mistakes, this guide covers the essentials and walks you through both purchasing routes, common payment issues, and code redemption.

Even after a successful payment, the product still needs to match your League of Legends account and region. Paying with Apple Pay doesn’t change a code’s activation restrictions, so make sure the product fits before you buy.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Riot Points with Apple Pay

Matching your account, payment setup, and purchase route helps you avoid a paid order you can’t use. A working Wallet card handles payment, while the product’s restrictions determine redemption. Here’s what you should know before learning how to buy Riot Points with Apple Pay.

Game compatibility: Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own balance, so these prepaid cards aren’t a mobile-game top-up.

Your Riot Points purchase is for League of Legends on PC. League of Legends: Wild Rift has its own balance, so these prepaid cards aren’t a mobile-game top-up. Platform compatibility: Redeem compatible cards through the PC client or Riot’s official redemption website. App Store and Google Play billing aren’t routes for adding currency to your PC account.

Redeem compatible cards through the PC client or Riot’s official redemption website. App Store and Google Play billing aren’t routes for adding currency to your PC account. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: A direct store purchase adds currency without redemption. A prepaid code needs activation, and its entire value goes to one game and one account.

A direct store purchase adds currency without redemption. A prepaid code needs activation, and its entire value goes to one game and one account. Apple Pay requirements: Website payments require an eligible card in Apple Wallet and a checkout that offers Apple Pay. Keep your supported Apple device ready for the requested approval.

Website payments require an eligible card in Apple Wallet and a checkout that offers Apple Pay. Keep your supported Apple device ready for the requested approval. Regional restrictions: Cash codes and prepaid cards are region-locked. Match the product’s activation restrictions to your Riot account region, including when a listing’s title contains “GLOBAL.”

These checks help you separate payment eligibility from product compatibility. Once both line up, you can choose the checkout that suits your account.

How to Buy Riot Points with Apple Pay

Start in the in-game store or your platform’s official store, provided Apple Pay appears at checkout. Riot’s payment options vary by region, so the checkout determines your available methods. Here’s how to buy Riot Points with Apple Pay through an eligible official checkout.

Step 1: Open the League client’s store

Sign in to League of Legends on PC and open the store, then choose Purchase RP.

Step 2: Choose your points pack

Select the amount that covers your planned purchase and review the displayed price. If you’re comparing options to buy LoL RP, compare the currency amount as well as the total so different packs don’t distort the comparison.

Step 3: Review your account

Make sure the signed-in Riot account is the one where you want the currency. Your payment card doesn’t determine the receiving account, so this is the point to catch an accidental login to another profile.

Step 4: Select Apple Pay where offered

Look through the payment methods shown for your region and choose Apple Pay if it’s available. A general “digital wallets” category doesn’t confirm a particular wallet, so follow the actual options on your checkout screen.

Step 5: Authorize the payment

Review the final total and selected card, then complete the approval requested by your device or bank. If the checkout interrupts the process, check your purchase history before starting another payment.

Step 6: Check your balance

Return to the client and check your LoL RP balance. Keep the receipt until the purchase is resolved. Currency should arrive instantly but can take up to 24 hours; review your order status before paying again if it hasn’t appeared.

💡 Extra tip: Prepaid codes offer a separate route that you should redeem; they don’t automatically go into your account. On Eneba, you can choose a compatible Riot Points code and pay with Apple Pay. Make sure its account-region restrictions fit, then try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Apple Pay Fees and Limits for Riot Points

Apple Pay adds no payment fee, so your final cost mainly depends on the store, billing currency, taxes, and card issuer. Looking at the complete order total helps you distinguish the wallet’s cost from charges attached to the purchase.

Purchase fees: Apple Pay charges 0% in additional payment fees. Any retailer service charge is separate and should appear in the checkout total.

Apple Pay charges in additional payment fees. Any retailer service charge is separate and should appear in the checkout total. Currency conversion: Some card issuers charge 2%–3% for foreign transactions, while others charge 0% . Review your card’s terms and the order’s billing currency before approval.

Some card issuers charge for foreign transactions, while others charge . Review your card’s terms and the order’s billing currency before approval. Taxes: Your location and the store processing the purchase determine applicable taxes. Use the final payment screen to see what you’ll actually pay.

Your location and the store processing the purchase determine applicable taxes. Use the final payment screen to see what you’ll actually pay. Spending limits: Your card’s available funds, issuer limits, and store account controls can affect approval. Apple Pay doesn’t replace those restrictions.

Comparing final checkout totals, including taxes and fees, provides a clearer picture of your costs than looking at advertised prices alone.

Troubleshooting Apple Pay Payments for Riot Points

While Apple Pay offers a smooth checkout experience, payment issues like missing options, card declines, or delayed Riot Points delivery can still occur. Now that you know how to buy Riot Points with Apple Pay, this troubleshooting section helps you identify the exact cause of your problem and provides clear, step-by-step solutions to fix it quickly.

Apple Pay Option Missing

The payment methods offered for your Riot account can vary by region. Look at the checkout’s actual choices, since a digital-wallet category alone doesn’t confirm Apple Pay. If it isn’t shown, choose another supported method or purchase a compatible prepaid code through an Apple Pay retailer.

Wallet Card Declined

A card restriction or insufficient available funds can deny approval even when the wallet opens normally. Check your selected Wallet card, available balance, and bank notifications for online or foreign-transaction restrictions. Contact your issuer if the card keeps declining, and review the order status before another attempt.

Apple Pay Authentication Failed

An unfinished device approval or bank verification can leave checkout incomplete. Follow the authentication request on the intended Apple device and review any issuer prompt. If the payment screen closes unexpectedly, check your order history before restarting checkout so you don’t create a duplicate purchase.

Payment Pending but No Riot Points

A pending authorization can appear before you have a completed order. Compare your card activity with the processing store’s purchase history and look for a receipt. If the status remains unclear, contact that store with your order reference before submitting another payment.

Payment Completed but Riot Points Missing

Check your purchase history and make sure you’re signed in to the account associated with the order before you try again. Restart the client and review your LoL RP balance; delivery can take up to 24 hours. If it remains missing after that, contact Riot for a direct purchase or the retailer for an undelivered code.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

A region mismatch, typing error, or previously used code can prevent redemption. Compare the product’s activation restrictions with your account region and enter the code exactly as shown. Contact the retailer with your receipt and error message if it still fails, keeping the complete code out of public posts.

Apple Pay Availability for Riot Points by Country

Your account region and selected checkout determine the payment choices you’ll see. The table separates countries where official-store Apple Pay support remains unconfirmed from countries where Apple doesn’t offer the service, so country availability isn’t mistaken for confirmed Riot checkout support.

Country Apple Pay Support Notes United States 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. South Korea 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. China 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. United Kingdom 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. Germany 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. France 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. Canada 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. Brazil 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. Australia 🟨 Unconfirmed on Riot Store. Turkey 🟥 Apple doesn’t offer Apple Pay in this country.

What the colors mean:

🟨 Support on Riot Store remains unconfirmed.

🟥 Unavailable across all relevant official platform stores.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for an individual transaction. Your device, account region, and selected store still matter.

A compatible prepaid product gives you another purchase route to compare alongside the official store. Eneba accepts Apple Pay, so review the code’s account-region restrictions and final total, then use HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Alternative Payment Methods for Riot Points

Apple Pay is one option alongside other ways to fund your purchase. Official store choices depend on your region, while retailers offer compatible prepaid products with separate redemption requirements. These alternatives differ in funding setup, approval, and possible additional charges.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Secure and protected payments Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Fast mobile app checkout Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Private digital global transactions Eneba Wallet Eneba only Instant Eneba store credit Credit Card Official + Third-party Direct billing earning rewards

If you’re not in a rush to buy Riot Points, you can also work toward rewards through Snakzy. Eligible mobile-game challenges earn coins toward available gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, which can help when you’re ready to buy LoL RP again.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Riot Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Riot Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Redeem a Riot Points Code

Apply your prepaid code to the correct Riot account because its full value goes to one account and one game. Have the order confirmation ready and make sure the activation region matches before submitting it.

Here’s how to redeem your Riot Points code:

Retrieve the code from your retailer’s completed order. Review its region restrictions and redemption instructions. Sign in to the intended account in the League of Legends PC client. Open the store and click the Account button. Select Redeem Codes. Enter the code exactly as it appears and press Submit. Check your currency balance after redemption.

Alternatively, you can use Riot’s official redemption page at shop.riotgames.com/redeem and follow its prompts. Keep the receipt until the currency appears in your intended account.

A platform gift card works differently from a direct Riot Points code: it adds credit to its named store, not automatically to Riot. Make sure that store credit supports your intended purchase before choosing it.

For your next prepaid purchase, compare compatible offers on Eneba with the region restrictions in view. Try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers and review the total before paying.

Get Riot Points Cheaper with Apple Pay on Eneba

Eneba lets you compare Riot Points code offers and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, fees included, with the official store to see how much you could save on the amount you need.

Choose a code for League of Legends on PC that matches your account’s activation region, then pay with Apple Pay. Keep the product restrictions alongside your order details so redemption is straightforward once you receive the code.

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