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How to Buy R6 Credits in 2026: Apple Pay, PayPal, and More

If you’re wondering how to buy R6 Credits, you have two main options. You can purchase credits directly through the Rainbow Six Siege in-game Shop or your platform’s official store, or buy compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.

Your available payment methods depend on your gaming platform, account region, and chosen retailer. This guide covers the different ways to pay for R6 Credits, how to complete your purchase using each method, and how to resolve common payment and redemption issues.

How to Buy R6 Credits: Overview of Payment Methods

Not sure how to buy R6 Credits with your preferred payment method? The table below shows where each option is available and what it’s best suited for.

Payment Method Where Available Best For Credit or Debit Card Official stores and third-party retailers Quick, direct purchases PayPal Ubisoft Store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and supported retailers Paying without sharing card details with the seller Apple Pay PlayStation Store and supported retailers Quick payments using Apple devices Google Pay Supported third-party retailers Paying with saved cards without entering card details manually Gift Cards and Codes Platform stores and third-party retailers Gifting, prepaid spending, and budgeting Crypto Supported third-party retailers Spending existing crypto funds Eneba Wallet Eneba only Spending existing wallet funds or eligible cashback

Payment options vary by platform, country, and retailer, so check what’s available at checkout. If you’re buying a prepaid code, make sure it matches your gaming platform and account region.

For example, you’ll need to redeem an R6 Credits Xbox code through your Microsoft account. Once the credits appear in-game, you can access them across supported platforms linked to the same Ubisoft account.

How to Buy R6 Credits With a Credit Card

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted across official stores, including the Ubisoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store. They’re a convenient option if you want to add credits directly to your gaming account without redeeming a code.

You can also use your card to purchase compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers like Eneba.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits with a credit card directly through the game:

Open the Shop from the Rainbow Six Siege main menu. Select the credits pack you want to purchase. Choose credit or debit card as your payment method. Enter your card details and billing address, or select a saved card. Confirm your payment and complete any additional bank verification. Return to the game and check your credits balance.

Make sure your billing details match those registered with your bank. If your payment fails, check your transaction history before trying again to avoid duplicate charges.

Depending on your card issuer, foreign transaction fees typically range from 1% to 3%, although some cards charge 0%. Retailers may also apply separate service fees, so review your final checkout total before confirming the purchase.

How to Buy R6 Credits With PayPal

You can use PayPal to buy R6 Credits through supported official stores and third-party retailers like Eneba. It’s a convenient option if you prefer paying with your PayPal balance or linked payment method without sharing your card details with the seller.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits with PayPal through the PlayStation Store:

Sign in to your PlayStation account on your console or the official website. Find the Rainbow Six Siege add-ons and select a credits pack. Choose PayPal as your payment method at checkout. Log in to your PayPal account and select your preferred funding source. Approve the payment and wait for the order confirmation. Launch the game and check your credits balance.

Keep in mind that PayPal availability varies by platform and country. If the option doesn’t appear at checkout, you can look for compatible prepaid codes from retailers that accept it.

For US accounts, PayPal charges 0% in purchase fees when no currency conversion is required. When PayPal handles the conversion, it typically applies a 4% currency conversion markup. For example, a $20 R6 Credits purchase would cost approximately $0.80 more.

Retailers may also charge separate service fees. Check your final checkout total and compare PayPal’s exchange rate with your card issuer’s rate if you have the option to choose between them.

How to Buy R6 Credits With Apple Pay

Apple Pay is available through the PlayStation Store in supported countries, including the US and UK, as well as third-party retailers like Eneba. It’s a convenient option if you already have a card saved in Apple Wallet, as you can authorize payments without manually entering your card details.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits with Apple Pay:

Add an eligible credit or debit card to Apple Wallet. Open the PlayStation Store on your console or through its official website. Find Rainbow Six Siege and select your preferred credits pack. Choose Apple Pay at checkout and follow the on-screen instructions. Authorize the payment using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Launch the game and check your credits balance.

Apple Pay charges 0% in additional purchase fees. Your linked card issuer may still charge foreign transaction fees, typically ranging from 1% to 3%. Separate retailer service fees may also apply.

You can also pay through supported browsers on non-Apple devices by scanning the payment code with your iPhone. If Apple Pay doesn’t appear at checkout, your chosen store, account region, or device may not support it.

How to Buy R6 Credits With Google Pay

Google Pay lets you pay with saved credit or debit cards through supported websites. It’s particularly convenient if you shop on an Android device or regularly use your Google account for online purchases.

Unlike Apple Pay, Google Pay isn’t listed as a supported payment method on the PlayStation Store in markets like the US and UK. You can still purchase compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers like Eneba if the option is available at checkout.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits with Google Pay on Eneba:

Add an eligible credit or debit card to your Google account. Choose an R6 Credits code that matches your gaming platform and region. Add the product to your cart and select Google Pay at checkout. Select your preferred saved card and review the payment details. Approve the payment and wait for your order confirmation. Retrieve the code from your order details and redeem it on the supported platform.

Under its US payment terms, Google Pay charges 0% in online purchase fees. You may still encounter foreign transaction fees from your card issuer or separate service fees from your chosen retailer.

You can use Google Pay through supported desktop and mobile browsers, so you don’t necessarily need an Android phone to complete your purchase.

How to Buy R6 Credits With Gift Cards and Codes

Gift cards and prepaid codes are great options if you want to control your spending, buy credits for someone else, or avoid linking a payment card to your gaming account.

There are two types of prepaid products you can use to buy R6 Credits:

Platform gift cards: PlayStation and Xbox gift cards add funds to your platform wallet, which you can then spend on credits packs.

PlayStation and Xbox gift cards add funds to your platform wallet, which you can then spend on credits packs. R6 Credits codes: Available from third-party retailers like Eneba, these codes add a specific amount of R6 Credits to your gaming account upon redemption.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits using either option:

Choose a platform gift card or an R6 Credits code. Check the product’s platform and regional activation requirements. Select your preferred denomination and complete your purchase. Retrieve the code from your order confirmation. Redeem the code on its supported platform. If you purchased a platform gift card, use your wallet balance to buy your desired credits pack.

Microsoft charges no additional fees for its standard Xbox gift cards. Third-party retailers may sell gift cards and credits codes above or below their face value, so compare the final prices before purchasing.

How to Redeem an R6 Credits Code

If you’ve purchased an R6 Credits Xbox code, follow these steps to redeem it:

Visit xbox.com/redeem in your browser. Sign in to the Microsoft account linked to your Ubisoft account. Enter your 25-character code and select Next. Review the product details and confirm redemption. Launch Rainbow Six Siege on your Xbox and check your credits balance.

Purchased credits can take up to 24 hours to appear. Rainbow Six Siege also supports cross-platform credit sharing through linked accounts, but you must still redeem your code on its designated platform.

Troubleshooting Codes and Gift Cards

Incorrect region: Check that your code supports your account’s registered region.

Check that your code supports your account’s registered region. Invalid code: Double-check the characters. Xbox codes contain 25 characters, while PlayStation Store gift card codes contain 12 digits.

Double-check the characters. Xbox codes contain 25 characters, while PlayStation Store gift card codes contain 12 digits. Already redeemed code: Check your redemption history and contact the retailer with your order details if necessary.

Check your redemption history and contact the retailer with your order details if necessary. Missing credits: If your balance hasn’t updated after 24 hours, contact Ubisoft Support with your transaction history and the name of the store you purchased from.

How to Buy R6 Credits With Crypto

Official gaming stores don’t typically accept cryptocurrency directly, but third-party retailers like Eneba offer crypto payments for eligible orders. It’s a useful alternative if you already hold digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or Tether (USDT) and want to spend them without converting them into traditional currencies first.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits with crypto on Eneba:

Choose an R6 Credits code that matches your gaming platform and region. Add the product to your cart and select cryptocurrency at checkout if available. Choose your preferred cryptocurrency and supported blockchain network. Send the exact amount to the payment address provided before the invoice expires. Wait for the transaction to clear and your order to be confirmed. Retrieve your code and redeem it on the supported platform.

Crypto payments may come with blockchain network fees, exchange withdrawal fees, and retailer service fees. These costs vary by cryptocurrency, network, and wallet provider.

Some retailers set minimum purchase requirements for crypto payments. During our checkout test on Eneba, the cart total had to exceed $11.21 to unlock this payment option. This threshold may vary by checkout.

Remember that cryptocurrency transactions are generally irreversible. Double-check the payment address, blockchain network, and amount before confirming the transfer.

How to Buy R6 Credits With the Eneba Wallet

Eneba Wallet lets you pay using your account balance without entering your banking details at checkout. You can fund it by redeeming Eneba gift cards or use cashback from eligible purchases, subject to redemption requirements.

Here’s how to buy R6 Credits using your wallet balance:

Sign in to your Eneba account. Purchase an eligible Eneba gift card if you need to add funds. Open Balance, select Redeem gift card, and enter your gift card code. Choose a compatible R6 Credits code and add it to your cart. Select Eneba Wallet at checkout and confirm your payment. Retrieve your purchased code and redeem it on the supported platform.

If you’ve collected cashback, you need a minimum balance of €5 to start using it. Cashback can cover up to 30% of an eligible order, with a maximum contribution of €10 per purchase. Use regular wallet funds or Combined payment to cover the remaining amount.

Keep in mind that purchases made using Eneba Wallet or a discount code don’t generate additional cashback. Review your available balance and final checkout total before completing your purchase.

How to Buy R6 Credits for Someone Else

The easiest way to buy R6 Credits for someone else is to purchase a compatible prepaid code from a third-party retailer and let the recipient redeem it on their account.

You can also buy a PlayStation or Xbox gift card if you’d prefer to let them choose their own credits pack. Just make sure you check their gaming platform and account region before purchasing either product.

Spending Limits and Parental Controls

If you’re buying credits for your child, you can manage their spending through your platform’s parental controls.

PlayStation: Set a monthly spending limit through Family Management. Child accounts have a default spending limit of $0.

Set a monthly spending limit through Family Management. Child accounts have a default spending limit of $0. Xbox: Add a fixed amount to your child’s Microsoft account or enable purchase approval through Microsoft Family Safety.

Avoid saving payment cards on shared accounts without enabling purchase restrictions. This helps prevent unauthorized purchases and keeps spending within your budget.

Avoiding Scams: Where to Buy R6 Credits Safely

You can safely buy R6 Credits through the in-game Shop, your platform’s official store, or reputable third-party marketplaces like Eneba. When comparing retailers, look for transparent pricing, verified customer reviews, accessible customer support, and clear refund policies.

Here are some common warning signs to watch out for:

Free credit generators: Avoid websites promising unlimited or free credits in exchange for completing surveys, downloading software, or providing account details.

Avoid websites promising unlimited or free credits in exchange for completing surveys, downloading software, or providing account details. Requests for account credentials: Legitimate prepaid code purchases don’t require you to share your gaming account password with the seller.

Legitimate prepaid code purchases don’t require you to share your gaming account password with the seller. Unrealistic prices: Be cautious of unusually cheap offers, especially from sellers without an established reputation.

Be cautious of unusually cheap offers, especially from sellers without an established reputation. Unclear refund policies: Check what protection you have if your purchased code is invalid or doesn’t match the product description.

Check what protection you have if your purchased code is invalid or doesn’t match the product description. Suspicious payment requests: Avoid sellers who ask you to complete payments outside the marketplace or send them unrelated gift card codes.

Before completing your purchase, double-check the product description, activation requirements, and final checkout price. Keep your order confirmation in case you need help with payment or redemption later.

Common R6 Credits Purchase Problems and Fixes

From declined payments to missing credits, several issues can interrupt your purchase. Here are the most common problems you may encounter when buying R6 Credits and how to resolve them.

Payment Method Not Available

Payment availability varies by gaming platform, account region, and device. Check your platform’s supported payment methods or try its official website instead of the in-game Shop. You can also purchase compatible prepaid codes from retailers that accept your preferred payment method.

Payment Declined

Check your available funds, card expiration date, and billing details. Your bank may also restrict online or international transactions.

Check your transaction history before retrying the payment to avoid duplicate charges. If the problem persists, contact your payment provider or switch to another available payment method.

R6 Credits Not Showing After Purchase

Purchased R6 Credits can take up to 24 hours to appear in your account. Restart the game, confirm you’re using the correct account, and check your purchase history.

If your credits are still missing after 24 hours, contact Ubisoft Support with a screenshot of your transaction history and the name of the store you purchased from.

Invalid or Already Redeemed Code

Double-check your code for typing errors. Xbox codes contain 25 characters, while PlayStation Store gift card codes contain 12 digits.

If you’ve entered the code correctly but still receive an invalid or already redeemed error, contact the retailer with your order number and a screenshot of the error message.

Wrong Platform or Region

Prepaid codes come with specific platform and regional activation requirements. For example, you cannot redeem an Xbox code directly through the PlayStation Store.

If you’ve purchased an incompatible code, contact the retailer before attempting redemption. Your eligibility for a refund or replacement depends on the retailer’s policy.

Which Way to Buy R6 Credits Is Best for You?

Still deciding how to buy R6 Credits? Choose a payment method that fits your gaming platform, budget, and purchasing needs.

Here’s what I’d recommend based on your purchasing needs:

For direct purchases: Use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal through supported official stores.

Use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal through supported official stores. For quick checkout: Use Apple Pay or Google Pay if your chosen store supports it.

Use Apple Pay or Google Pay if your chosen store supports it. For gifting and budgeting: Choose platform gift cards or compatible R6 Credits codes.

Choose platform gift cards or compatible R6 Credits codes. For spending digital assets: Use cryptocurrency through supported third-party retailers.

Use cryptocurrency through supported third-party retailers. For using existing rewards: Pay with your Eneba Wallet balance or eligible cashback.

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