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How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with PayPal in 2026

If you’re wondering how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with PayPal, you start with either the in-game store or PUBG Mobile‘s official top-up site. Pick a pack and pay with PayPal if the checkout lists it. Third-party retailers are another option, topping up your account by player ID.

Keep in mind that your player ID and game version decide where the UC actually lands, so a top-up for the Global version won’t reach a PUBG Korea account. Checking that first saves you from a payment you can’t undo.

This guide covers the essentials first, followed by purchasing instructions, payment troubleshooting, and topping up with your player ID.

Important Things to Know Before Buying PUBG Mobile UC with PayPal

A smooth top-up depends on your account details as much as your payment method, since the currency follows the player ID you enter. These are the details that matter most before you pay.

Game version: Player ID top-ups sold by third-party retailers cover the Global version of PUBG Mobile, while PUBG Korea and other regional versions run separately. Match the offer to the version you actually play.

Player ID top-ups sold by third-party retailers cover the Global version of PUBG Mobile, while PUBG Korea and other regional versions run separately. Match the offer to the version you actually play. Player ID and account: The currency follows the numeric ID entered at checkout, so copy it from your in-game profile and keep your game login private.

The currency follows the numeric ID entered at checkout, so copy it from your in-game profile and keep your game login private. Billing route on mobile: In-game purchases on iPhone and Android go through the App Store or Google Play, which means PayPal needs to be set as the payment method there. A website checkout takes PayPal only where it displays it.

In-game purchases on iPhone and Android go through the App Store or Google Play, which means PayPal needs to be set as the payment method there. A website checkout takes PayPal only where it displays it. PayPal funding: An eligible account with a linked card, bank account, or balance covers the payment. In the United States, PayPal account holders must be at least 18.

An eligible account with a linked card, bank account, or balance covers the payment. In the United States, PayPal account holders must be at least 18. Regional restrictions: Payment options and top-up offers vary by country, and some products only apply to accounts in certain regions.

Sorting these out beforehand keeps your currency on the right account and your checkout free of surprises. From there, the purchase itself takes only a few minutes.

How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with PayPal

Most players buy UC either in the in-game store or on PUBG Mobile‘s official top-up website, Midasbuy. Both add currency straight to your account, although the payment options each shows depend on your region. Here’s how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with PayPal through either route.

Step 1: Open your chosen store

Two routes work here:

In-game: Launch PUBG Mobile and open the UC purchase section, which bills through the App Store or Google Play on your device.

Launch PUBG Mobile and open the UC purchase section, which bills through the App Store or Google Play on your device. Top-up website: Follow the official PUBG Mobile site to Midasbuy and select your country or region.

Step 2: Choose your UC pack

Pick the PUBG UC amount that covers what you plan to spend, then read the product details before you continue. Pack sizes and totals differ between the two routes, so compare them while you’re there.

Step 3: Confirm the account or player ID

On the website, enter the numeric player ID from your in-game profile and read it back digit by digit. An in-game purchase uses the account already signed in on that device, so make sure it’s the one you play on.

Step 4: Select PayPal

Choose PayPal from the payment options if the checkout offers it in your region. On iPhone or Android, the payment runs through your Apple Account or Google Play billing, so PayPal has to be saved there first.

Step 5: Approve the payment

Sign in to PayPal, check the funding source and billing currency, and confirm the amount. Keep the order confirmation once the payment goes through.

Step 6: Check your UC balance

Return to the game and give the balance a moment to refresh, restarting PUBG Mobile if needed. If nothing has arrived, review your purchase history and order status before you attempt another payment.

💡 Extra tip: Buying outside the game works a little differently, since a retailer top-up sends UC to the player ID you supply instead of billing through your app store. Eneba offers PUBG Mobile UC top-ups for the Global version with PayPal at checkout, and you can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Match the offer to your game version before you pay.

PayPal Fees and Limits for PUBG Mobile UC

The final total depends on the billing currency, your funding source, and any tax the seller adds. PayPal‘s own buyer fees are the simplest part of that picture.

Purchase fees: PayPal‘s U.S. fee schedule lists a 0% buyer fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. Retailer service charges and taxes sit outside that.

PayPal‘s U.S. fee schedule lists a buyer fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. Retailer service charges and taxes sit outside that. Currency conversion: When PayPal converts your payment, the same schedule lists a 4% spread on its base exchange rate. Rates in other countries can differ, so read the conversion details before you approve.

When PayPal converts your payment, the same schedule lists a spread on its base exchange rate. Rates in other countries can differ, so read the conversion details before you approve. Taxes: Sales tax or VAT depends on the seller and your billing country, and it shows up in the checkout total.

Sales tax or VAT depends on the seller and your billing country, and it shows up in the checkout total. Spending limits: Your account status, funding source, and any platform purchase controls set the ceiling, so there isn’t one universal amount for every buyer.

Your account status, funding source, and any platform purchase controls set the ceiling, so there isn’t one universal amount for every buyer. Funding source: A linked card can carry its own foreign transaction charge or issuer restriction even when PayPal adds nothing.

For a $20 top-up billed in your own currency, you could pay exactly $20 when no taxes or retailer charges apply. A converted payment adds about $0.80 at that spread, which is why the final checkout total tells you more than the pack price alone.

Troubleshooting PayPal Payments for PUBG Mobile UC

Most PayPal problems come down to billing settings, a declined funding source, or an account mismatch. Working through the order status first tells you which one you’re dealing with.

PayPal Option Missing

The store handling your payment may not offer PayPal in your country. On iPhone or Android, open your Apple Account or Google Play payment settings and make sure PayPal is saved there, since in-game purchases use that billing. On a top-up website, review the payment list for your selected region before choosing another method.

PayPal Funding Source Declined

Check the balance and expiry date on the card or bank account behind the payment. Some issuers block online or international charges, so look for a bank alert and approve the merchant if asked. Switching to another eligible funding source usually settles it.

PayPal Approval Failed

An interrupted login or an unfinished security check can stop the payment partway through. Open PayPal and clear any pending verification, then compare your Activity feed with the store’s order history before you try again. If the checkout keeps timing out, contact the store with your order reference.

Payment Pending but No UC

A pending authorization means the money is reserved, not that the top-up finished. Compare the status in PayPal Activity with the order status in the store and give it time to settle. If it stays unresolved, contact the store with your receipt so you don’t end up paying twice.

Payment Completed but UC Missing

Make sure you’re checking the account tied to the player ID or store login you used, then restart PUBG Mobile and look at the balance again. Review your purchase history before you attempt another payment, since a second order won’t speed up a delayed delivery. Keep the confirmation and send it to the store’s support if the currency still hasn’t arrived.

Top-Up Sent to the Wrong Player ID

A top-up delivered to another account can’t be moved, so the digits you entered are what matters. Compare the ID in your order confirmation with the one in your in-game profile. If they differ, contact the seller straight away with your order number and both IDs.

PayPal Availability for PUBG Mobile UC by Country

PayPal support depends on the store and your account country, and mobile billing follows whichever list the App Store or Google Play publishes for your region. The table covers major PUBG Mobile markets so you can see where that route is open.

Country PayPal Support Notes United States 🟩 The App Store and Google Play support PayPal. Indonesia 🟨 Not listed on the App Store and Google Play. Unconfirmed on Midasbuy. Brazil 🟩 Google Play supports PayPal. Turkey 🟨 Not listed on the App Store and Google Play. Unconfirmed on Midasbuy. Philippines 🟩 Google Play supports PayPal. Malaysia 🟨 Not listed on the App Store and Google Play. Unconfirmed on Midasbuy. Mexico 🟩 The App Store and Google Play support PayPal. Nepal 🟨 Not listed on the App Store and Google Play. Unconfirmed on Midasbuy. Vietnam 🟨 Not listed on the App Store and Google Play. Unconfirmed on Midasbuy. Germany 🟩 The App Store and Google Play support PayPal.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Available on at least one relevant official platform store.

🟨 Unavailable on specified platforms, while support on other official platforms remains unconfirmed.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for an individual transaction. Your device, account region, and selected store still matter.

Cost is worth comparing alongside availability, since the same amount of UC can carry different charges at different checkouts. Eneba lists PUBG Mobile UC top-ups for the Global version, takes PayPal, and lets you try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Alternative Payment Methods for PUBG Mobile UC

PayPal is one of several ways to pay for PUBG Mobile UC. Your platform’s store may list other methods at checkout, while retailers accept a wider set when you buy PUBG UC by player ID. Here’s how they compare.

Payment Method Where Available Best For Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Runs through Apple Account billing on iPhone and iPad, or a website checkout that shows the button. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Android purchases use Google Play billing with a saved card, and no separate wallet login is needed. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Check the accepted coin, blockchain network, and transfer deadline. Crypto payments are generally irreversible. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Needs a funded balance before checkout, and cashback credit may carry its own spending rules. Credit Card Official + Third-party Complete any bank verification requested, and watch for foreign transaction charges on cross-border orders.

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How to Top Up PUBG Mobile UC with Your Player ID

A player ID top-up sends UC straight to the account you name at checkout, with nothing to activate afterward. Copy the ID from your in-game profile before you start so the digits are exact. Here’s how to top up your account:

Open PUBG Mobile and tap your profile icon to find your numeric player ID. Copy the ID exactly as it appears, without extra spaces or characters. Open the Eneba top-up page and choose the UC amount you want. Enter your player ID in the field provided and read it back against your profile. Select PayPal at checkout and approve the payment in your PayPal account. Wait for the order to complete, then launch the game and check your UC balance.

A top-up sent to the wrong account can’t be moved to another one, which is why the ID deserves a second look before you approve. If the balance has not been updated, check your purchase history and the order status before you try again.

For your next top-up, Eneba has PUBG Mobile UC amounts to compare for the Global version. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers and see how the total compares with your in-game store.

Get PUBG Mobile UC Cheaper with PayPal on Eneba

Eneba lists PUBG Mobile UC top-ups in several amounts, and the HUB10 code takes an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final total, fees included, with what your in-game store charges for the same amount, since the lower headline price isn’t always the lower checkout price.

Choose a top-up that matches the Global version of PUBG Mobile, enter your player ID, and pay with PayPal. The UC reaches that account once the order completes, so keep the confirmation until your balance updates.

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