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How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with Google Pay in 2026

Here’s how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with Google Pay: visit a participating top-up website, select your UC package, provide the required account details, and approve the payment with your saved card. Midasbuy offers Google Pay in supported markets, while retailers like Eneba provide direct UC top-ups using your Player ID. This guide explains the purchasing options, payment requirements, fees, country availability, and solutions to common checkout problems.

You can also purchase UC directly inside PUBG Mobile on Android, although that transaction uses Google Play billing instead. The distinction is important because payment availability, account settings, and refund procedures differ between the two services. Whichever route you choose, confirm that the currency is intended for your version of PUBG Mobile and the correct game account.

Important Things to Know Before Buying PUBG Mobile UC with Google Pay

A successful Google Pay transaction is only part of the process. You also need a compatible UC product and the correct account information to receive your currency. Here are five things worth checking before checkout:

Google Pay requirements: You’ll need an eligible payment method saved to your Google account and a website that accepts Google Pay. You may also need to complete additional verification before the payment goes through.

You’ll need an eligible payment method saved to your Google account and a website that accepts Google Pay. You may also need to complete additional verification before the payment goes through. Google Pay vs. Google Play: Google Pay handles payments at participating online checkouts, while Google Play processes in-app purchases on Android. They’re different payment experiences, and Google Play balance cannot be used directly at a Google Pay website checkout.

Google Pay handles payments at participating online checkouts, while Google Play processes in-app purchases on Android. They’re different payment experiences, and Google Play balance cannot be used directly at a Google Pay website checkout. Game version: Make sure the UC product supports your version of PUBG Mobile. Global-version top-ups aren’t intended for regional versions such as PUBG Korea or Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Make sure the UC product supports your version of PUBG Mobile. Global-version top-ups aren’t intended for regional versions such as PUBG Korea or Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Player ID accuracy: Your numeric Player ID determines which account receives the UC. Copy it directly from your PUBG Mobile profile and double-check the digits before paying. Successfully delivered top-ups generally cannot be transferred to another account.

Your numeric Player ID determines which account receives the UC. Copy it directly from your PUBG Mobile profile and double-check the digits before paying. Successfully delivered top-ups generally cannot be transferred to another account. Product type: Direct UC top-ups deliver currency to your game account without requiring a redemption code. Other products may provide redeemable codes with separate activation instructions, so review the delivery method before purchasing.

Once you’ve confirmed your payment setup, game version, and Player ID, you’re ready to purchase your UC. The next section walks you through the process from selecting a package to confirming payment.

How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with Google Pay

You can buy PUBG Mobile UC with Google Pay through Midasbuy, Tencent’s official recharge store for PUBG Mobile, in regions where the payment method is supported. You’ll need your Player ID and an eligible payment method saved to your Google account. Here’s how to complete your UC purchase.

Step 1: Find your PUBG Mobile Player ID

Launch PUBG Mobile and tap your avatar in the upper-left corner of the lobby to open your profile. Locate your numeric Player ID and copy it. Keep it handy, as you’ll need this number to receive your UC.

Step 2: Open the official top-up store

Visit Midasbuy.com and select your country or region if prompted. Find PUBG Mobile among the available games and open its UC top-up page.

Step 3: Choose your UC package

Browse the available UC amounts and select your preferred package. Enter your Player ID in the designated field and double-check the digits against your in-game profile to ensure the currency reaches the correct account.

Step 4: Select Google Pay

Proceed to checkout and choose Google Pay from the available payment methods. If the option doesn’t appear, Google Pay may not be supported for your country or selected purchase.

Step 5: Authorize your payment

Review the final purchase total and select your preferred saved payment method if prompted. Complete any required authentication through Google Pay, your device, or your bank, then confirm the transaction.

Step 6: Check your UC balance

Once the payment is confirmed, return to PUBG Mobile and check your UC balance. If the currency hasn’t arrived, review your order status and verify the Player ID before attempting another payment.

💡 Extra tip: You can also purchase PUBG Mobile UC through Eneba, which accepts Google Pay at eligible checkouts. Compare compatible UC top-ups and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Review the final checkout total to see which option offers better value.

Google Pay Fees and Limits for PUBG Mobile UC

Google Pay doesn’t charge additional fees for standard online purchases, but that doesn’t necessarily mean every PUBG Mobile UC transaction costs exactly what’s advertised. Retailers and payment providers may apply their own charges, so here’s what you should know before checkout:

Google Pay fees: Google Pay doesn’t impose a separate buyer fee for standard online payments. However, the retailer handling your purchase may charge additional fees.

Google Pay doesn’t impose a separate buyer fee for standard online payments. However, the retailer handling your purchase may charge additional fees. Service fees: Some retailers add service fees to cover transaction processing and related services. For example, Eneba transactions include service fees of around 3–3.5% of the product subtotal, although the exact rate can vary.

Some retailers add service fees to cover transaction processing and related services. For example, Eneba transactions include service fees of around 3–3.5% of the product subtotal, although the exact rate can vary. Currency conversion: If your payment currency differs from your card’s billing currency, your bank may apply foreign transaction fees or exchange rate adjustments. Some issuers charge around 2–3%, while others charge nothing.

To understand your actual spending, compare the final checkout totals rather than just the advertised UC prices. Remember to account for any additional bank charges that might not appear in the retailer’s order summary.

Troubleshooting Google Pay Payments for PUBG Mobile UC

If your Google Pay purchase isn’t going through, the problem may involve the retailer’s checkout, your saved payment method, or transaction verification. Some issues can also occur after payment, particularly with direct UC top-ups. Here’s how to resolve the most common problems.

Google Pay Option Missing

The retailer may not offer Google Pay in your country or for the selected product. Review the available payment methods at checkout and confirm that you’re using a participating website. If Google Pay isn’t listed, try another retailer or an accepted payment alternative.

Saved Card Isn’t Available

Visit payments.google.com, sign in to your Google account, and open Payment methods. Check whether your preferred card is listed and its details are current. Add another eligible card if needed, then return to checkout and reopen Google Pay.

Google Pay Payment Declined

Make sure your card has sufficient funds or available credit, and verify that its billing information is correct. Check for notifications from your bank, particularly if you’re making an international purchase. If the decline persists, contact your issuer or use another eligible card.

Google Pay Authentication Failed

Follow the verification prompts shown during checkout and complete any additional bank authorization. If Google requests payment verification, visit payments.google.com and check for alerts. Review your order status before attempting another payment.

Payment Pending but No UC

A pending payment doesn’t necessarily mean your order was completed. Check the retailer’s purchase history and look for a confirmation email. If the transaction remains unresolved, contact the retailer with your order reference rather than placing another order immediately.

Payment Completed but UC Missing

Open PUBG Mobile and confirm that you’re signed in to the account associated with your purchase. Compare the Player ID on your receipt with your game profile, then restart the game and check your balance. Contact the retailer with your order details if the UC still hasn’t arrived.

UC Delivered to the Wrong Player ID

Contact the retailer immediately with your order number and the Player ID used during checkout. However, successfully delivered UC generally cannot be transferred to another account or refunded due to an incorrect ID. Always double-check the number before confirming future purchases.

Google Pay Availability for PUBG Mobile UC by Country

Google Pay availability varies across official PUBG Mobile top-up checkouts. The table covers 10 relevant gaming markets and identifies where Tencent’s Midasbuy explicitly lists Google Pay, as well as countries where support remains unconfirmed.

Country Google Pay Support Notes United States 🟩 Midasbuy lists Google Pay for PUBG Mobile UC purchases. Indonesia 🟨 Midasbuy lists QRIS, DANA, and GoPay. Google Pay remains unconfirmed. Turkey 🟨 Cards, bank transfers, and local carriers are listed. Google Pay remains unconfirmed. Pakistan 🟨 Midasbuy lists Easypaisa, JazzCash, and cards. Google Pay remains unconfirmed. Brazil 🟨 PIX, Mercado Pago, and other local options are listed. Google Pay remains unconfirmed. Philippines 🟨 Midasbuy highlights GCash and other local methods. Google Pay remains unconfirmed. Malaysia 🟨 Boost and Touch ‘n Go are featured. Google Pay checkout support remains unconfirmed. Saudi Arabia 🟩 Midasbuy explicitly lists Google Pay alongside local payment options. Egypt 🟩 Midasbuy lists Google Pay alongside cards and local payment services. Thailand 🟨 A previous Midasbuy promotion listed Google Pay, but current checkout support is unconfirmed.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Confirmed support: Google Pay is explicitly listed on an official regional PUBG Mobile UC purchasing page.

Google Pay is explicitly listed on an official regional PUBG Mobile UC purchasing page. 🟨 Unconfirmed support: Google Pay isn’t verified for the current regional checkout, even if other payment methods are offered.

These statuses reflect published payment information, not guaranteed transaction approval. Your actual options may depend on the selected product, account country, and checkout.

If you’re comparing purchasing options, Eneba also accepts Google Pay for PUBG Mobile UC top-ups. Browse compatible Global-version offers and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Review the final total, including service fees, before completing your purchase.

Alternative Payment Methods for PUBG Mobile UC

Google Pay isn’t your only option for purchasing PUBG Mobile UC. Official channels like Midasbuy and third-party retailers offer other payment methods, although availability varies by country and checkout. Here’s how the alternatives compare.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Buyers who prefer using their PayPal balance, linked card, or bank account. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Apple users who want a convenient checkout with biometric authentication. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buyers who prefer spending supported digital assets and understand network fees. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Buyers who want to spend prepaid wallet funds or eligible cashback. Credit Card Official + Third-party Buyers who prefer straightforward card payments without funding a separate wallet.

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PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward PUBG Mobile UC Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future PUBG Mobile UC purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Top Up PUBG Mobile UC with Your Player ID

Your PUBG Mobile Player ID works as the delivery address for a direct UC top-up. Unlike your username, it’s a unique numeric identifier that tells the retailer exactly which account should receive the currency. Here’s how to use it when purchasing a top-up with Google Pay.

Launch PUBG Mobile and tap your avatar in the upper-left corner to open your player profile. Find your numeric Player ID and copy it directly from your profile. Don’t confuse it with your character name. Choose a UC top-up that matches your game version and region from a retailer accepting Google Pay. Paste your ID into the Player ID field and carefully compare the digits with your in-game profile. Select Google Pay at checkout, review your order details, and authorize the purchase. Return to PUBG Mobile after payment confirmation and check whether the purchased UC has reached your account.

You don’t need to share your PUBG Mobile password or redeem a separate code for a direct top-up. However, the Player ID must be correct, since successfully delivered UC generally cannot be moved to another account.

For your next purchase, you can explore PUBG Mobile UC offers on Eneba and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Choose a compatible package, check the final price, and keep your Player ID ready for checkout.

Get PUBG Mobile UC Cheaper with Google Pay on Eneba

Eneba offers competitive PUBG Mobile UC top-ups that you can purchase using Google Pay. Browse available packages and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final checkout total, including service fees, with official store prices to see whether you can save on your next UC purchase.

Beyond potential savings, Eneba lets you compare different UC amounts and review product details before purchasing. Choose a top-up compatible with your game version, enter your Player ID, and pay securely with an eligible card saved to your Google account. Your UC will be delivered directly to the specified game account once the order is completed.

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