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If you’re looking up how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with Eneba Wallet, start by redeeming an Eneba Gift Card to fund your account. Then, choose a UC pack on Eneba, enter your PUBG Mobile Player ID, and pay with your wallet balance. Your UC will go directly to your game account without requiring a separate redemption code. This guide covers everything from funding your wallet to completing the top-up, managing fees, and resolving common payment issues.

The most important thing is making sure you’re topping up the right account. Eneba’s direct UC top-up supports the Global version of PUBG Mobile, and successful transactions cannot be redirected to another player. Knowing these restrictions upfront will help you avoid purchasing mistakes.

Important Things to Know Before Buying PUBG Mobile UC with Eneba Wallet

Your Eneba Wallet takes care of the payment, but receiving your UC depends on choosing the correct game version and entering accurate account details. Here’s what you should check before placing an order:

Wallet funding: You’ll need a registered Eneba account with enough funds to complete your purchase. Redeem an Eneba Gift Card to add regular wallet credit, which you can spend on eligible products.

You’ll need a registered Eneba account with enough funds to complete your purchase. Redeem an Eneba Gift Card to add regular wallet credit, which you can spend on eligible products. Game version: Eneba’s Global UC top-up works with the Global version of PUBG Mobile. It doesn’t support PUBG Korea or other regional versions, so confirm which version you’re playing.

Eneba’s Global UC top-up works with the Global version of PUBG Mobile. It doesn’t support PUBG Korea or other regional versions, so confirm which version you’re playing. Player ID: Your numeric Player ID identifies the account receiving the UC. Find it in your PUBG Mobile profile and double-check every digit before submitting the order.

Your numeric Player ID identifies the account receiving the UC. Find it in your PUBG Mobile profile and double-check every digit before submitting the order. Direct top-ups: UC purchased through the direct top-up service goes straight to the specified game account. You won’t receive a separate code to redeem, and you don’t need to provide your game password.

UC purchased through the direct top-up service goes straight to the specified game account. You won’t receive a separate code to redeem, and you don’t need to provide your game password. Cashback restrictions: Regular wallet credit and cashback follow different spending rules. Cashback can only cover part of an eligible purchase, so you’ll need another accepted payment source or sufficient regular wallet funds for the rest.

Once you’ve confirmed your game version and Player ID, you’re ready to prepare your wallet balance. The next section explains how to fund your account and complete the top-up through Eneba.

How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with Eneba Wallet

You can buy PUBG Mobile UC directly on Eneba using your wallet balance. Here’s how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with Eneba Wallet:

Step 1: Find your PUBG Mobile Player ID

Launch PUBG Mobile and tap your avatar to open your player profile. Locate the numeric Player ID displayed there and copy it. Keep the game open or save the ID somewhere accessible so you can enter it accurately during checkout.

Step 2: Create or access your Eneba account

Go to Eneba.com and select Log in in the upper-right corner. If you don’t have an account yet, click Register and complete the signup process. You’ll use this account to store your wallet funds and manage your purchases.

Step 3: Fund your Eneba Wallet

Search for Eneba Gift Cards and choose a denomination that suits your budget. Complete checkout using an available payment method, then retrieve your gift card code from My Library or your confirmation email. Click your account icon and open Balance. Select Redeem gift card from the left-hand menu, enter your purchased code, and press Apply. Check your updated balance to confirm the funds have been added.

Step 4: Choose your UC package

Search for PUBG Mobile UC on Eneba. Open the Global top-up page and select your preferred UC amount. Make sure the product supports your game version, then enter your Player ID in the designated field and check it carefully.

Step 5: Complete your wallet payment

Proceed to checkout and review the selected UC amount, account details, and total price, including any service fees. Choose Eneba Wallet as your payment method and click Continue. If you’re using eligible cashback, enable Use Eneba wallet balance and make sure the remaining amount is covered.

Step 6: Confirm your UC has arrived

Once your order is completed, reopen PUBG Mobile and check your UC balance. The currency should appear in the game account associated with the Player ID you entered. Keep your order confirmation until you’ve received the correct amount.

💡 Extra tip: Before completing your UC top-up, try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the updated checkout total with the in-game store’s price to see whether the discount offers better value.

Eneba Wallet Fees and Limits for PUBG Mobile UC

The amount you spend on PUBG Mobile UC may be affected by the cost of funding your wallet and any charges added during checkout. You should also distinguish regular wallet funds from cashback, since each has different spending conditions. Here are the main considerations:

Service fees: Eneba does not charge service fees for purchases by Eneba Wallet.

Eneba does not charge service fees for purchases by Eneba Wallet. Wallet funding: Adding funds can carry charges from whichever method you use, and a payment provider may apply its own exchange rate if you fund your wallet in another currency.

Adding funds can carry charges from whichever method you use, and a payment provider may apply its own exchange rate if you fund your wallet in another currency. Cashback limits: Cashback covers up to 30% of an eligible order, with a minimum of €5 collected and a maximum of €10 used per order. The 30% portion itself has to reach €5, and these amounts can differ slightly by account currency.

Cashback covers up to of an eligible order, with a minimum of collected and a maximum of used per order. The 30% portion itself has to reach €5, and these amounts can differ slightly by account currency. Available funds: Your usable balance sets what you can spend on a single order, since wallet funds have to cover the checkout total. Cashback and regular funds follow different rules.

Troubleshooting Eneba Wallet Payments for PUBG Mobile UC

A failed UC top-up doesn’t always mean there’s something wrong with your payment. Sometimes the issue comes from wallet funding, checkout details, or the game account receiving the currency. Identify the problem first and check your order status before attempting another purchase.

Eneba Gift Card Code Isn’t Working

Open Balance > Redeem gift card and reenter your code, checking for incorrect characters or extra spaces. Confirm that the card is valid for your account and hasn’t already been redeemed. If Eneba rejects it again, contact support with the error message and purchase details.

Eneba Wallet Doesn’t Appear at Checkout

Check that you’re signed in to the Eneba account where your funds are stored. Return to checkout and look through the available payment options. If Eneba Wallet remains unavailable, contact Eneba support to review your account’s wallet setup and eligibility.

Insufficient Funds for Your UC Purchase

Your wallet might have enough credit for the listed UC price but not the final amount after checkout charges. Compare your available balance with the total displayed at payment. You can purchase and redeem another Eneba Gift Card to cover the difference.

Cashback Won’t Apply to Your Order

Confirm that you’ve claimed at least €5 in cashback and that 30% of the eligible order price meets the minimum requirement. Enable Use Eneba wallet balance during checkout. You’ll also need regular funds or Combined payment to cover the remaining amount.

Payment Failed or Order Status Is Unclear

Visit your Eneba purchase history and check whether the order was completed or remains pending. If no order appears, review your wallet balance before trying again. Contact Eneba support if funds were deducted but the purchase wasn’t confirmed.

UC Was Sent to the Wrong Player ID

Eneba cannot transfer UC between game accounts or refund a successfully delivered top-up made using an incorrect Player ID. Contact support if you need the order reviewed, but don’t assume the currency can be recovered. Always copy your ID directly from your PUBG Mobile profile to prevent this issue.

PUBG Mobile UC Hasn’t Appeared

Check that you’re signed in to the Global PUBG Mobile account associated with the Player ID used for the order. Restart the game and review your balance again. If the UC still hasn’t arrived, check your Eneba order status and contact support with your purchase reference and Player ID.

Alternative Payment Methods for PUBG Mobile UC

You can also purchase PUBG Mobile UC using other payment methods. Depending on your device and region, these may be available through the game’s official purchase channels or retailers offering direct top-ups. Here’s how the main alternatives compare.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Buyers who prefer using an eligible PayPal balance, linked bank account, or card. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Apple users who prefer authorized payments through their supported devices. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Android users who prefer paying with a saved eligible payment method. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buyers who want to spend supported digital assets and understand network fees. Credit Card Official + Third-party Buyers who want to pay directly with an eligible card without purchasing wallet credit first.

For a future UC top-up, you can also earn rewards through Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile game challenges, collect coins, and exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward PUBG Mobile UC Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future PUBG Mobile UC purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Top Up PUBG Mobile UC with Your Player ID

Your PUBG Mobile Player ID is the information Eneba uses to identify where your UC should be delivered. You don’t need to activate a separate currency code, but you do need to enter the correct ID. Here’s how to complete a direct top-up safely.

Launch PUBG Mobile and tap your avatar to open your player profile. Find the numeric Player ID displayed in your profile and copy it. Visit Eneba’s PUBG Mobile UC top-up page and select your preferred UC package. Confirm that the product supports the Global version of PUBG Mobile. Paste your Player ID into the required field and verify every digit. Review the account details, complete checkout with Eneba Wallet, and check your UC balance after payment.

Remember that UC delivered to an incorrect Player ID cannot be transferred to another account. If you’re topping up for someone else, ask them to share their ID directly and confirm it before completing the order.

When you’re ready for another purchase, explore the available UC packages on Eneba and compare their final prices. You can also try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, giving you another way to find value when topping up your game account.

Eneba Helps You Save on PUBG Mobile UC with Eneba Wallet

Eneba offers direct PUBG Mobile UC top-ups that you can purchase using your wallet balance. Compare the available packages and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Review the discounted checkout total, including any service fees, against official purchase options to determine which gives you better value.

Another benefit is the convenience of paying with funds you’ve already added to Eneba Wallet, without entering your card information again. You can choose a UC amount that suits your budget and send it directly to a compatible Global-version account using its Player ID. Explore the available offers and find the right top-up for your next in-game purchase.

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