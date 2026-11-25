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How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with Crypto in 2026

Figuring out how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with crypto is simple once you find a retailer that takes it, since the official Midasbuy top-up store doesn’t offer crypto checkout. A direct top-up sends UC to your player ID after you pay. The sections below cover what to check, how to pay, what to do if a payment fails, and how to top up with your player ID.

The PUBG Mobile UC you purchase stays tied to the account behind that ID, so a mistyped number sends it somewhere else. This route covers the Global version of PUBG Mobile only.

Your cryptocurrency and network need to match the invoice. That extra minute of checking matters, since a mistaken blockchain transfer can be difficult to recover.

Important Things to Know Before Buying PUBG Mobile UC with Crypto

Paying with cryptocurrency means buying through a retailer instead of the game’s own checkout, and a player-ID top-up leaves less room for correction than a card payment. Here’s what to check before you complete your purchase.

Global version compatibility: The Eneba Global UC product supports the Global version of PUBG Mobile. Korean and other regional editions aren’t supported by this listing.

The Eneba Global UC product supports the Global version of PUBG Mobile. Korean and other regional editions aren’t supported by this listing. Crypto payment route: Eneba’s published payment guidance doesn’t establish native crypto checkout. You need a supported third-party gift card provider or a crypto-funded payment card.

Eneba’s published payment guidance doesn’t establish native crypto checkout. You need a supported third-party gift card provider or a crypto-funded payment card. Eneba Wallet requirements: Redeeming an Eneba gift card requires an Eneba account and Hyperwallet registration. Confirm these requirements before purchasing a prepaid balance.

Redeeming an Eneba gift card requires an Eneba account and Hyperwallet registration. Confirm these requirements before purchasing a prepaid balance. Player ID accuracy: Direct top-ups use your numeric player ID. Check every digit because the UC is credited to the account associated with the submitted ID.

Direct top-ups use your numeric player ID. Check every digit because the UC is credited to the account associated with the submitted ID. Country and payment restrictions: Crypto payment services, gift card availability, and supported checkout methods differ between countries. Check local regulations and the provider’s current terms.

Sorting these details out first keeps your currency on the account you actually play on. With that settled, the payment itself moves quickly.

How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with Crypto

Since the official Midasbuy store doesn’t offer crypto checkout, the route is a retailer that accepts cryptocurrency for a direct player-ID top-up, and Eneba is one of them. Here’s how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with crypto from start to finish.

Step 1: Confirm your game version

Open the Global version of PUBG Mobile that you installed from the App Store or Google Play. Regional versions have their own accounts, so make sure the one you play is the version the top-up supports.

Step 2: Choose your UC amount

Pick the PUBG UC package that matches what you plan to spend in-game. On Eneba, compare the available top-up amounts and check that the listing says Global before you continue.

Step 3: Enter your player ID

Copy the numeric ID from your in-game profile and paste it into the player ID field. Read the digits back against your profile, since this is the detail that decides where the currency lands.

Step 4: Select crypto at checkout

Choose the cryptocurrency option and confirm your cart meets the minimum shown for that payment method. Then pick the asset and network your wallet or exchange can actually send.

Step 5: Review the payment invoice

Check the amount, receiving address, blockchain network, and deadline. Account for transfer and withdrawal fees so the processor receives the full amount requested.

Step 6: Send the transfer

Open your wallet or exchange and send the exact amount on the invoice’s network, adding a memo or destination tag if one is required. Review every field before you approve it.

Step 7: Wait for confirmation and check your balance

Once the network confirms the transfer, the retailer completes your order and the top-up goes to your player ID. Launch the game and check the balance, keeping the order confirmation for your records.

💡 Extra tip: Eneba lists several PUBG Mobile UC top-up amounts for Global accounts, so you can match the package to your next in-game purchase. Crypto is supported at checkout, and you can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers before you pay.

Crypto Fees and Limits for PUBG Mobile UC

Several charges can sit between the listed price and what it costs to buy PUBG UC with crypto, and none of them come from the game itself. Network conditions, your exchange’s own terms, and the retailer’s minimum all play a part.

Blockchain network fees: Crypto providers charge a network-related transaction fee when you send funds. The amount depends on the blockchain, transaction conditions, and provider.

Crypto providers charge a network-related transaction fee when you send funds. The amount depends on the blockchain, transaction conditions, and provider. Crypto exchange fees: Buying or converting Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC can involve trading fees and exchange-rate spreads.

Buying or converting Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC can involve trading fees and exchange-rate spreads. Gift card markup: A crypto gift card provider may sell an Eneba gift card above its face value. Compare the amount paid with the balance received.

A crypto gift card provider may sell an Eneba gift card above its face value. Compare the amount paid with the balance received. Eneba checkout fees: The selected seller and payment method can affect the final checkout total. Review the displayed price before confirming.

The selected seller and payment method can affect the final checkout total. Review the displayed price before confirming. Gift card limits: Check the provider’s minimum and maximum denominations, expiry date, and redemption restrictions. Eneba Wallet also requires Hyperwallet registration.

Check the provider’s minimum and maximum denominations, expiry date, and redemption restrictions. Eneba Wallet also requires Hyperwallet registration. Invoice deadlines: Crypto payment invoices can expire. Send the exact amount through the specified network before the deadline.

For a $20 top-up, the amount leaving your wallet can end up above $20 once network and exchange charges are counted. Comparing the total the payment processor must receive tells you what you’re really paying.

Troubleshooting Crypto Payments for PUBG Mobile UC

Crypto payments can stall for reasons that have nothing to do with your game account, from an unmatched network to a cart below the retailer’s minimum. Working through the likely cause first saves you from sending a second transfer.

Crypto Payment Option Missing

Some retailers only enable cryptocurrency above a certain cart value, and support can vary by region. Check the payment list on the checkout page along with the minimum shown for your order. If crypto still isn’t listed, the retailer’s support team can confirm what applies to your account.

Cart Value Below the Minimum

On Eneba, crypto checkout needs a cart total higher than $11.21, so a small top-up may not qualify on its own. Choosing a larger UC package usually clears the threshold. Compare the amount at checkout with the minimum before you look for another cause.

Crypto Transfer Pending

Open your wallet or exchange history and confirm the transfer was actually broadcast. The transaction hash lets you follow confirmations on a blockchain explorer. Once the network confirms it but the order still shows unpaid, send that hash to the retailer’s payment support.

Wrong Network or Incorrect Amount

Compare the asset, network, and amount you sent with the invoice line by line. A mismatch needs the payment processor’s help, so contact them with your transaction hash before you send anything else. Recovery isn’t guaranteed on a blockchain transfer.

Payment Invoice Expired

Invoices carry a deadline because exchange rates move while you pay. If yours lapsed, check the order status and request a fresh invoice through the retailer instead of reusing the old address. Any funds already sent need support to trace them.

Payment Completed but UC Missing

Review your order history and the player ID you submitted, then look at your PUBG UC balance in-game before you pay again. A top-up sent to a different ID or a non-Global version won’t appear on your account. Keep your receipt and transaction hash when you contact the retailer.

Crypto Availability for PUBG Mobile UC by Country

Where you live shapes which exchanges you can use and what local rules say about paying with cryptocurrency. The table covers major PUBG Mobile markets and the regions with restrictions worth knowing, since no official store takes crypto directly.

Country Crypto Support Notes United States 🟩 Bitrefill offers crypto-funded USD Eneba gift cards Brazil 🟩 Match the top-up to a Global-version account before paying. Germany 🟩 Bitrefill offers EUR Eneba gift cards purchasable with supported cryptocurrencies. United Kingdom 🟩 Bitrefill offers GBP Eneba gift cards with crypto payment options. France 🟩 EUR Eneba gift cards are available through Bitrefill; confirm local redemption eligibility. Canada 🟩 Bitrefill offers CAD Eneba gift cards purchasable with supported cryptocurrencies. Mexico 🟩 Check local exchange access and the invoice’s network. India 🟨 The Indian edition runs as a separate version, so check yours first. Indonesia 🟨 Bank Indonesia prohibits cryptocurrency as a payment instrument. Turkey 🟨 Regulations prohibit using crypto assets directly or indirectly for payments.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Offered through third-party retailers.

🟨 Local rules restrict crypto payments, so check them first.

These statuses cover third-party retailers, because official stores don’t take crypto at checkout. Local rules and the game version your account runs on still decide whether a top-up reaches you.

Beyond payment support, the final checkout total is worth a look before you commit. On Eneba, you can top up PUBG Mobile UC by player ID for a Global account, pay with crypto, and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Alternative Payment Methods for PUBG Mobile UC

Crypto is only one of several ways to pay for PUBG Mobile UC. Buying inside the game uses App Store or Google Play billing, while retailers accept a wider mix of cards, wallets, and account balances.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Link a card or bank account first. Standard purchases without currency conversion generally carry no buyer fee. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Runs through Apple Account billing on iPhone and iPad in supported regions, with no added fee. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Android purchases use Google Play billing, funded by a card saved to your Google account. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Requires a funded balance. Cashback credit may carry additional spending restrictions. Credit Card Official + Third-party Debit cards work the same way. Your issuer may add foreign transaction charges or request bank verification.

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How to Top Up PUBG Mobile UC with Your Player ID

A direct top-up sends currency straight to the account behind your player ID, so there’s nothing to activate afterward. The ID is the only detail the retailer needs from your game account, which makes accuracy the whole job. Here’s how to complete your top-up:

Open PUBG Mobile and tap your profile to find your numeric player ID. Copy the ID exactly, including every digit. Choose your UC amount on the Eneba product page and paste the ID into the player ID field. Confirm the listing covers the Global version your account runs. Select crypto at checkout and send the invoiced amount on the network shown. Wait for the order to complete, then check your balance in game.

A top-up sent to the wrong player ID can’t be moved to another account, so compare the digits with your profile before you pay. If the balance hasn’t updated, review your order history and the ID you submitted before you try again, and keep your receipt.

For your next top-up, Eneba has PUBG Mobile UC amounts to compare for Global accounts. Try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers and check the final total before you send your payment.

Get PUBG Mobile UC Cheaper with Crypto on Eneba

Eneba lets you compare PUBG Mobile UC top-up amounts side by side, and you can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Weigh the final total, transfer fees included, against what the in-game store charges for the same amount.

Choose the package you need, enter your player ID, and select crypto at checkout. Keep the invoice’s asset, network, and deadline open while you send the payment, so the order confirms without a second attempt.

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