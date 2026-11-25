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How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with a Credit Card in 2026

Here’s how to buy PUBG Mobile UC with a credit card: open PUBG Mobile, copy your player ID, then open the in-game UC store or the official Midasbuy top-up page, and buy a pack with your card. Third-party retailers add another route, sending UC to the player ID you provide.

To make things easier, this section below covers the essentials to know before you make a purchase, then walks you through the purchasing process, common payment issues, and topping up with your player ID.

While the process itself is fairly straightforward, choosing the right product is just as important. The Global version of PUBG Mobile has its own accounts and stores, and a top-up sent to another player’s ID can’t be moved afterward.

Important Things to Know Before Buying PUBG Mobile UC with a Credit Card

A card payment for UC goes through in a few taps, but you still need to make sure the currency reaches the right account. Your game version, Player ID, and chosen checkout all matter. Here’s what you should know:

Game version: UC is version-specific. The Global version of PUBG Mobile uses its own accounts and stores, while PUBG Korea and other regional editions operate separately. A Global top-up won’t work with those versions.

UC is version-specific. The Global version of PUBG Mobile uses its own accounts and stores, while PUBG Korea and other regional editions operate separately. A Global top-up won’t work with those versions. Player ID accuracy: A direct top-up goes to the Player ID entered at checkout, and successfully delivered UC cannot be transferred to another account. Copy the ID directly from your in-game profile.

A direct top-up goes to the Player ID entered at checkout, and successfully delivered UC cannot be transferred to another account. Copy the ID directly from your in-game profile. Billing route: In-game purchases use Google Play billing on Android or Apple’s App Store billing on iPhone. You can also buy UC through Midasbuy, Tencent’s official recharge store, which accepts card payments in supported regions.

In-game purchases use Google Play billing on Android or Apple’s App Store billing on iPhone. You can also buy UC through Midasbuy, Tencent’s official recharge store, which accepts card payments in supported regions. Credit card requirements: Make sure your card is enabled for online and international purchases, with billing details matching your issuer’s records. Debit cards are also accepted at many checkouts.

Make sure your card is enabled for online and international purchases, with billing details matching your issuer’s records. Debit cards are also accepted at many checkouts. Regional restrictions: Accepted card networks vary by store and country, while some banks may decline international gaming transactions. The account region can also affect which payment options appear at checkout.

Checking these details before paying can prevent payment failures and incorrect top-ups. Once you’ve chosen the right purchasing route, you’re ready to complete your order.

How to Buy PUBG Mobile UC with a Credit Card

You can purchase PUBG Mobile UC with a credit card through the in-game store or Midasbuy, Tencent’s official top-up website. Both deliver currency directly to your game account, although the checkout process differs slightly. Here’s how to complete your purchase.

Step 1: Prepare your PUBG Mobile Player ID

Launch PUBG Mobile, tap your avatar to open your profile, and copy your numeric Player ID. You’ll need it for website top-ups, while in-game purchases automatically use your signed-in account.

Step 2: Open your preferred UC store

Choose one of the two official purchasing routes:

In-game store: Open PUBG Mobile on your phone and tap the UC icon to view the available packages.

Open PUBG Mobile on your phone and tap the icon to view the available packages. Midasbuy: Visit Midasbuy.com, select your country or region, and open the PUBG Mobile UC top-up page.

Step 3: Choose your UC package

Browse the available denominations and select your preferred amount. If you’re using Midasbuy, confirm that the product supports your game version and enter the Player ID you copied earlier.

Step 4: Select your credit card

Proceed to payment and choose the Credit/Debit Card option where available. For in-game purchases, select an eligible card through your Google Play or App Store billing settings.

Step 5: Authorize your payment

Review the total and billing currency before confirming. Your bank may ask you to enter a one-time password or approve the transaction in its banking app. Complete the verification and save your receipt.

Step 6: Check your UC balance

Return to PUBG Mobile after receiving payment confirmation and check your UC balance. If the currency hasn’t appeared, verify your order status and Player ID before making another purchase.

💡 Extra tip: You can also compare Global-version PUBG Mobile UC top-ups on Eneba and pay with your credit card. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, then review the final checkout total and product compatibility before purchasing.

Credit Card Fees and Limits for PUBG Mobile UC

Your final PUBG Mobile UC purchase cost depends on the retailer’s charges and your credit card’s terms. While paying by card doesn’t necessarily mean additional fees, certain costs can affect what you actually spend. Here’s what to consider:

Service fees: Some retailers apply a service fee at checkout. Most retailers included fees of around 3–3.5% of the product subtotal, although the exact amount may vary by order and payment method.

Some retailers apply a service fee at checkout. Most retailers included fees of around of the product subtotal, although the exact amount may vary by order and payment method. Foreign transaction fees: Some card issuers charge around 2–3% for international purchases, while others charge nothing. Your bank may also use its own exchange rate when converting currencies.

Some card issuers charge around for international purchases, while others charge nothing. Your bank may also use its own exchange rate when converting currencies. Credit card interest: If you carry a balance beyond your card’s interest-free period, your issuer may charge interest on the purchase. Paying your statement balance in full by the due date generally avoids purchase interest when a grace period applies.

The most useful comparison is between the final prices offered by different stores. Review the checkout total, check your card’s foreign transaction terms, and account for any interest if you won’t pay your statement in full.

Troubleshooting Credit Card Payments for PUBG Mobile UC

Card payments for UC usually clear in seconds, and most interruptions come from the issuer, the store’s billing settings, or a mistyped player ID. Working through the checks below helps you fix the problem without paying twice.

Credit Card Option Missing

The store may not accept cards in your country, or the checkout may list local methods first. In the app, open your App Store or Google Play payment settings and make sure a card is saved to the account you’re signed in to. On a website, scroll through the full payment list before switching methods.

Saved Card Declined

An expired card, a changed billing address, or an issuer block on cross-border gaming payments can stop the charge. Check the details and your available credit, then approve any alert your bank sent. If it still fails, try another card or ask your issuer why the transaction was refused.

Credit Card Authentication Failed

Verification steps such as a one-time code or an in-app approval can time out before you finish them. Request a fresh code and complete the approval while the checkout is still open. If the page stopped responding, check your card statement and order history before you try again.

Payment Pending but No UC

A pending authorization means the issuer has reserved the amount without the order being completed. Compare the status in your store’s order history with the charge on your statement. Contact the store with your order reference if it stays unresolved, and hold off on a second payment.

Payment Completed but UC Missing

Confirm you’re looking at the same account you bought for, then restart PUBG Mobile and check the balance again. On a website top-up, the player ID on the order decides where the currency goes, so compare it with your profile. Send the receipt to the store’s support if the UC still hasn’t arrived.

Top-Up Sent to the Wrong Player ID

UC delivered to another account can’t be moved to yours, so the ID on the order is the first thing to check. Contact the seller as soon as you notice, with the order number and both IDs. Keeping the confirmation makes that request easier to trace.

Credit Card Availability for PUBG Mobile UC by Country

Card acceptance depends on the store handling your payment and the country your account belongs to. The table lists the card networks Google Play and the App Store publish for major PUBG Mobile markets, which covers in-game purchases billed through your phone. Website checkouts show their own options at payment.

Country Credit Card Support Notes United States 🟩 Midasbuy accepts credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Indonesia 🟩 Midasbuy offers card payments alongside QRIS and local wallets. Turkey 🟩 Midasbuy supports cards, bank transfers, and local payment options. Brazil 🟩 Midasbuy lists credit and debit cards alongside PIX and other local methods. Philippines 🟩 Midasbuy lists card payments for PUBG Mobile UC. Malaysia 🟩 Midasbuy lists credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Saudi Arabia 🟩 Midasbuy supports cards alongside STC Pay and other regional methods. United Kingdom 🟩 Midasbuy lists card payments among its supported methods. Germany 🟩 Midasbuy lists credit, debit, and prepaid cards for UC purchases. Mexico 🟩 Midasbuy supports cards alongside OXXO and other regional payment options.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Confirmed support: Credit or debit card payment is listed through at least one relevant official purchasing route.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed approval for every card or transaction. Your card network, issuer, and account region may still affect whether payment succeeds.

A note for Indian players: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is separate from PUBG Mobile Global. The availability of credit cards in India doesn’t mean a Global-version UC top-up will work with BGMI.

Beyond payment availability, comparing the final UC price is also worthwhile. Browse compatible PUBG Mobile UC offers on Eneba, pay with your credit card, and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check the checkout total and product requirements before purchasing.

Alternative Payment Methods for PUBG Mobile UC

If you’d rather not pay by credit card, there are other ways to purchase PUBG Mobile UC. Available options depend on whether you’re using an official checkout or a third-party top-up service. Here’s how the alternatives compare.

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Buyers who prefer paying with eligible PayPal funds, linked cards, or bank accounts. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Apple users who want to authorize payments using an eligible saved card and compatible device. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Buyers who prefer paying through Google Pay at supported online checkouts without manually entering card details. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buyers familiar with cryptocurrency networks, transfer fees, and payment deadlines. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Buyers who want to pay using existing wallet funds or eligible cashback without charging their card again.

You can also earn rewards toward a future UC top-up through Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile game challenges, collect coins, and exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward PUBG Mobile UC Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future PUBG Mobile UC purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How to Top Up PUBG Mobile UC with Your Player ID

Your PUBG Mobile Player ID identifies the account receiving a direct UC top-up. Unlike your in-game username, it’s a numeric identifier that needs to match the intended recipient exactly. Here’s how to use it when purchasing UC.

Launch PUBG Mobile and tap your avatar in the lobby to open your profile. Find your numeric Player ID and copy it directly from the game. Choose a compatible Global-version UC top-up and locate the Player ID field on the product page. Paste your ID into the field and carefully compare every digit with your in-game profile. Review the selected UC amount, account details, and payment information before confirming the purchase. Once your order is completed, return to PUBG Mobile and check your UC balance.

A direct top-up doesn’t require a separate redemption code. The purchased UC is delivered to the account associated with the Player ID provided, so successfully delivered currency generally cannot be transferred to another player.

For your next top-up, you can compare Global-version PUBG Mobile UC packages on Eneba and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Review the final price and keep your Player ID ready for checkout.

Get PUBG Mobile UC Cheaper with a Credit Card on Eneba

Eneba lists PUBG Mobile UC top-up offers for the Global version, and the HUB10 code takes an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final total, fees included, with the in-game store’s price to see how much you could save.

Choose the UC amount you need, enter your player ID at checkout, and pay with your credit card. Since the currency goes straight to the account you specify, matching that ID to your Global-version profile is the one detail to get right.

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