Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you want to know how to buy NBA 2K VC, start with the store on the platform where you already play. You can spend the currency on MyPLAYER attributes, apparel, and animations in MyCAREER, as well as packs in MyTEAM.

You can also fund your platform wallet with a gift card, or buy a prepaid code from a retailer such as Eneba and redeem it yourself. Each route has its own payment options, and your game version decides which product will work.

To help you pick the right one, this guide covers purchase steps, fees, troubleshooting, payment methods, and code redemption.

Important Things to Know Before Buying NBA 2K VC

VC follows a few rules that affect where you can spend it and what you pay. Check these details first so your pack matches your account, game version, and plans for MyCAREER or MyTEAM.

Platform and version: VC stays with the platform and game you buy it for. NBA 2K26 VC doesn’t carry into NBA 2K27, and the Xbox console and Xbox on PC versions keep separate VC wallets.

VC stays with the platform and game you buy it for. NBA 2K26 VC doesn’t carry into NBA 2K27, and the Xbox console and Xbox on PC versions keep separate VC wallets. Direct purchase or code: A store purchase credits your account directly. A prepaid code needs redemption first, while a platform gift card adds wallet funds you can spend on a pack.

A store purchase credits your account directly. A prepaid code needs redemption first, while a platform gift card adds wallet funds you can spend on a pack. Mobile play: NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade is a separate game with no in-app purchases, so you can’t buy VC for it.

NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade is a separate game with no in-app purchases, so you can’t buy VC for it. Regional limits: In Belgium, Brazil, and South Korea, you can’t spend VC on MyTEAM packs. Season passes and the Deluxe and Ultra editions are also unavailable there.

In Belgium, Brazil, and South Korea, you can’t spend VC on MyTEAM packs. Season passes and the Deluxe and Ultra editions are also unavailable there. Seller safety: Use your platform’s store or an established retailer. Avoid free VC generators, accounts sold with VC, and anyone who asks for your login.

Once you’ve confirmed your version and platform, you’re ready to choose a pack. Here’s how to buy NBA 2K VC through the official stores.

How to Buy NBA 2K VC

You can buy VC inside NBA 2K27 or through the online store for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Nintendo. Both official routes add the currency to your signed-in account.

Step 1: Sign in

Launch NBA 2K27 on the platform you play and sign in to your usual account. You can also open that platform’s online store.

Step 2: Open the VC packs

Go to the in-game store, or search your platform’s store for NBA 2K VC packs listed for NBA 2K27.

Step 3: Choose a pack

Select the amount you need. Check that the pack matches NBA 2K27 and the platform you play on.

Step 4: Pick a payment method

Use a saved card, your wallet balance, or another method your store offers. You can add a new one in the store’s payment settings.

Step 5: Approve the purchase

Review the total, confirm the payment, and keep your receipt.

Step 6: Check your balance

Return to the game while online and check your VC. Restart the game if the balance hasn’t refreshed.

💡 Extra tip: A prepaid code, also called a 2K VC gift card, is another way to get VC. Eneba sells NBA 2K27 VC keys for Xbox Series X|S, and you can pay by card, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, crypto, or the Eneba Wallet. Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Shop NBA 2K VC Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

NBA 2K VC Fees and Limits

Your final cost depends on pack size, platform, billing currency, taxes, and payment method. Larger packs cost more upfront but give you more VC per dollar.

Official pack prices: US list prices are $1.99 for 5,000 VC, $4.99 for 15,000, $9.99 for 35,000, $19.99 for 75,000, $49.99 for 200,000, $99.99 for 450,000, and $149.99 for 700,000.

US list prices are $1.99 for 5,000 VC, $4.99 for 15,000, $9.99 for 35,000, $19.99 for 75,000, $49.99 for 200,000, $99.99 for 450,000, and $149.99 for 700,000. Season passes: The $9.99 Pro Pass lets you earn up to 45,000 VC as you progress. The $19.99 Hall of Fame Pass includes 15,000 VC immediately.

The $9.99 Pro Pass lets you earn up to 45,000 VC as you progress. The $19.99 Hall of Fame Pass includes 15,000 VC immediately. Taxes and conversion: Your store may add local taxes, and your card issuer may charge a fee for foreign currency payments.

Your store may add local taxes, and your card issuer may charge a fee for foreign currency payments. Spending limits: Your bank or family settings may cap transactions. Crypto orders on Eneba must also meet a minimum cart total.

At the time of writing, Eneba listed 35,000 VC for Xbox Series X|S from $8.63, compared with the $9.99 official US price. Prices change, and taxes or fees can shift your final total.

Troubleshooting NBA 2K VC Purchases

Most purchase problems involve payment details, account mix-ups, or the wrong product. Find your issue below and try the matching fix.

Payment Declined

Check that your card is active, has enough funds, and matches your account’s billing region. Your bank may also block gaming or international payments. Contact the bank or switch to another method.

NBA 2K VC Not Showing After Purchase

Delivery can take a few hours. Restart the game and check your purchase history on the same account. If nothing arrives within 24 hours, open a 2K Support ticket with your platform ID, region, 2K Account email, missing VC amount, and receipt.

Code Says Invalid or Used

Check all 25 characters of an Xbox code for typos, such as 0 and O or 8 and B. Make sure you’re redeeming it through Xbox. If it shows as already used, send the retailer your order number.

Wrong Platform or Game Version

A code only works with the product named on its listing. Contact the seller before you redeem a mismatched code, because VC can’t move to another platform or NBA 2K title afterward.

MyTEAM Packs Unavailable

2K blocks VC pack purchases for players in Belgium, Brazil, and South Korea. MyTEAM Points and free packs still work in those countries.

Payment Methods for NBA 2K VC

When you decide how to buy NBA 2K VC, you have several ways to pay. Official stores add VC directly using your platform account. Retailers sell prepaid products that you redeem afterward.

Payment Method Where Available Best For Credit or Debit Card Official + Third-party Quick checkout with a card saved to your platform account. PayPal Official (varies by country) + Third-party Paying without giving the store your card details. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Approving payments with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Google Pay Third-party Using a saved Google Account card at a supported checkout. Gift Cards and Codes Official + Third-party Sending VC as a gift or capping what you spend. Cryptocurrency Third-party Buying a VC code with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Spending gift card credit and eligible cashback on a code.

Keep these method-specific rules in mind:

Platform stores: The US PlayStation Store accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Cash App Pay. Steam, Microsoft, and Nintendo have their own lists, which vary by country.

The US PlayStation Store accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Cash App Pay. Steam, Microsoft, and Nintendo have their own lists, which vary by country. PayPal : A US account requires the holder to be 18 or older. Currency conversion may add to the cost of an international payment.

A US account requires the holder to be 18 or older. Currency conversion may add to the cost of an international payment. Apple Pay and Google Pay : Each uses a card saved to your wallet. Apple Pay adds no fee of its own, and your card’s usual terms apply.

Each uses a card saved to your wallet. Apple Pay adds no fee of its own, and your card’s usual terms apply. Cryptocurrency: On Eneba, send the exact amount on the network named in your invoice before the deadline. Transfers are difficult to reverse.

On Eneba, send the exact amount on the network named in your invoice before the deadline. Transfers are difficult to reverse. Eneba Wallet: Register with Hyperwallet and add funds with an Eneba Gift Card. Cashback requires at least €5 collected, covers 30% of an order up to €10, and applies only when that 30% reaches €5.

Saving toward your next pack? Snakzy lets you earn coins through eligible mobile game challenges and exchange them for rewards, such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, once you meet the redemption minimum.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward NBA 2K VC Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for your next VC code. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

How to Redeem an NBA 2K VC Code

A prepaid code adds VC only after you redeem it on the matching platform account. The NBA 2K27 VC keys on Eneba are for Xbox Series X|S, so use the Microsoft account you play that version on.

Open your Eneba order and copy the 25-character code. Sign in to the Microsoft account you use for NBA 2K27. Go to xbox.com/redeem, or choose the redeem option on your console, in the Microsoft Store, or in the Xbox PC app. Enter the code and check the product and account on screen. Confirm the redemption. Launch NBA 2K27 on your Xbox Series X|S and check your VC balance.

A VC code delivers the game currency. A platform gift card adds money to your store wallet, which you then spend on a pack. When you’re ready to top up, choose your pack size from the listings below.

Shop NBA 2K VC Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Get NBA 2K VC Cheaper on Eneba

If you play on Xbox Series X|S, you can compare NBA 2K27 VC keys from marketplace sellers on Eneba and pay with your preferred method. Apply HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, then compare the final total with your platform store.

If you’re still comparing how to buy NBA 2K VC, pick the pack that fits your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM plans and check the listing’s region. Keep your order details until the VC appears.

Shop NBA 2K VC Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs