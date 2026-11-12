Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Buy Minecoins with Crypto in 2026

If you’re researching how to buy Minecoins with crypto, check the prepaid code’s platform compatibility before comparing prices. Even products labeled “Global” can have activation restrictions, while transferring cryptocurrency through an unsupported network may leave you unable to recover your funds.

You’ll also need to account for transaction fees, payment minimums, and invoice deadlines. These can affect your final cost and whether the retailer successfully processes your order.

This guide covers the purchasing process, crypto fees, regional availability, common payment issues, and code redemption, starting with the requirements you should check before checkout.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Minecoins with Crypto

Before purchasing a prepaid code, make sure it works with your Minecraft account and that your wallet supports the retailer’s payment requirements. These are the main details to check:

Game compatibility: You need Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to spend Minecoins in the Marketplace. Java Edition doesn’t support them, while PlayStation uses a separate currency called Tokens.

You need Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to spend Minecoins in the Marketplace. Java Edition doesn’t support them, while PlayStation uses a separate currency called Tokens. Platform compatibility: You can generally use Minecoins across supported Bedrock devices linked to the same Microsoft account. Since October 27, 2026, however, newly purchased Nintendo balances remain within the Nintendo ecosystem. Older balances are accessible through a Legacy Wallet.

You can generally use Minecoins across supported Bedrock devices linked to the same Microsoft account. Since October 27, 2026, however, newly purchased Nintendo balances remain within the Nintendo ecosystem. Older balances are accessible through a Legacy Wallet. Prepaid codes vs. gift cards: A compatible Minecoins code adds currency after redemption. Platform gift cards provide store credit, which you can then spend on eligible Minecoins packs.

A compatible Minecoins code adds currency after redemption. Platform gift cards provide store credit, which you can then spend on eligible Minecoins packs. Crypto requirements: Your wallet or exchange must support the payment processor’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network. You’ll also need enough funds to cover the transaction and any associated transfer fees.

Your wallet or exchange must support the payment processor’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network. You’ll also need enough funds to cover the transaction and any associated transfer fees. Regional restrictions: Check the code’s activation region and supported devices, even when it’s labeled “Global.” Local regulations and retailer restrictions may also affect whether you can pay with cryptocurrency.

Once you’ve checked these requirements, you can find a compatible product and complete the purchase through a participating retailer.

How to Buy Minecoins with Crypto

Third-party retailers are the practical route for purchasing Minecoins with cryptocurrency, since official Minecraft stores don’t offer direct crypto payments. Eneba is one such retailer, offering cryptocurrency payments on eligible orders. Here’s how to buy Minecoins with crypto.

Step 1: Find a retailer accepting crypto

Visit a third-party marketplace that sells Minecoins prepaid codes and supports cryptocurrency payments, such as Eneba. Browse the available products and choose a listing that suits your purchase.

Step 2: Choose a compatible Minecoins code

Check the code’s currency amount, supported devices, and activation region. Make sure it works with your Minecraft: Bedrock Edition account, especially if you play on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

Step 3: Select cryptocurrency at checkout

Add your chosen code to the cart and proceed to checkout. Select cryptocurrency as your payment method. Keep in mind that crypto checkouts may have minimum purchase requirements, so review the amount displayed for your order.

Step 4: Choose your cryptocurrency and network

Select an available cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC, depending on the payment processor. Match the blockchain network shown at checkout with the one supported by your sending wallet or exchange.

Step 5: Review the payment invoice

Check the recipient address, exact amount, and payment deadline. If the processor requires a destination tag or memo, include it. Account for withdrawal fees and processing delays before proceeding.

Step 6: Send your payment

Transfer the requested amount using the specified network and receiving address. Verify both details carefully before confirming, since blockchain transactions generally cannot be reversed. Save the transaction hash for tracking.

Step 7: Retrieve your Minecoins code

Once the retailer confirms your payment, open your completed order and retrieve the code. Keep your receipt and follow the product’s redemption instructions. If your order is still pending, check its status before sending another payment.

💡 Extra tip: Compare compatible Minecoins offers on Eneba to find a code that suits your gaming platform and budget. You can also try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Remember to include checkout and network fees when comparing the final price.

Shop Minecoins Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



Crypto Fees and Limits for Minecoins

Your final purchase cost depends on the retailer’s charges, the cryptocurrency you use, and the blockchain network handling your transaction. Unlike standard card payments, crypto transfers may involve additional costs outside the checkout total.

Purchase fees: Retailers may charge service fees or applicable taxes. Review the order summary before completing payment.

Retailers may charge service fees or applicable taxes. Review the order summary before completing payment. Network fees: Blockchain fees vary by network and current activity. Some transactions also require a separate native cryptocurrency to cover gas fees.

Blockchain fees vary by network and current activity. Some transactions also require a separate native cryptocurrency to cover gas fees. Currency conversion: Buying or swapping crypto can involve trading fees and exchange-rate spreads. These charges depend on your exchange or wallet provider.

Buying or swapping crypto can involve trading fees and exchange-rate spreads. These charges depend on your exchange or wallet provider. Payment minimums: Some crypto checkouts require a minimum cart value. A previously tested Eneba checkout required a total exceeding $11.21, although the current threshold may differ.

Some crypto checkouts require a minimum cart value. A previously tested Eneba checkout required a total exceeding $11.21, although the current threshold may differ. Invoice deadlines: Payment processors set time limits for completing transfers. If your exchange takes too long or deducts withdrawal fees from the amount sent, your payment may not be recognized correctly.

For example, a $15 code with $2 in combined checkout and transfer fees costs $17 overall. Comparing that total with other payment options gives you a clearer picture of whether crypto is worthwhile.

Troubleshooting Crypto Payments for Minecoins

Your payment can run into problems if the wallet, blockchain network, or retailer’s invoice details don’t match. Checking where the transaction stopped helps you identify the right solution without risking another transfer.

Crypto Payment Option Missing

Your selected order may not meet the retailer’s crypto payment requirements. Check the minimum cart value and payment options available in your region. If cryptocurrency isn’t displayed, contact the retailer or choose another accepted method.

Wallet or Exchange Transfer Blocked

Check whether your wallet has enough funds to cover network fees. Exchanges may also impose withdrawal limits, verification requirements, or temporary holds. Resolve these restrictions before starting another payment invoice.

Wrong Network or Incorrect Amount

Compare your transaction details with the original invoice, including the asset, blockchain network, and amount received. Contact the payment processor with your transaction hash if something doesn’t match. Don’t send additional funds until you’ve received instructions, as recovery isn’t guaranteed.

Crypto Invoice Expired

If your invoice expires before payment confirmation, review the transaction status on the blockchain. Contact the payment processor if you’ve already transferred funds. Never reuse an expired payment address without confirmation from support.

Payment Confirmed but Code Not Delivered

Check your retailer account and order confirmation before taking further action. If the blockchain shows a completed transfer but the retailer hasn’t delivered your code, contact its support team with your order reference and transaction hash.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

Confirm you’re using the correct redemption service and Microsoft account. Check the code’s activation region, supported devices, and entered characters. If the error continues, contact the retailer with the exact message and your order details.

Alternative Payment Methods for Minecoins

If crypto isn’t working for your purchase, you can choose another supported payment route. Some work directly through official platform stores, while others are available through third-party retailers.

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Pay with an eligible PayPal account and supported funding source. Regional restrictions apply. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Requires a supported Apple device and eligible billing setup or website checkout. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Android purchases use Google Play billing. Website checkouts must support Google Pay. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Use your available wallet balance toward eligible Minecoins products on Eneba. Credit Card Official + Third-party Use an accepted card and complete any required bank verification.

You can also earn rewards toward your next purchase through Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile gaming challenges to collect coins, then redeem them for available rewards such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit once you meet the requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Minecoins Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Minecoins purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players



Crypto Availability for Minecoins by Country

Your location affects access to crypto payments and compatible prepaid products. This table covers selected Minecraft markets and the third-party route, not official store acceptance or a guarantee that a particular code is available in your country.

Country Crypto Support Notes United States 🟩 Merchants may accept crypto, subject to payment-provider and applicable tax requirements. United Kingdom 🟩 Paying with crypto may trigger capital gains tax obligations. Germany 🟩 Crypto services operate under applicable EU MiCA rules. Check retailer eligibility. France 🟩 Crypto payment providers must comply with applicable EU requirements. Canada 🟩 Merchants may accept crypto, but payments can have tax implications. Australia 🟩 Crypto may be accepted by merchants. Tax obligations can apply when spending it. Brazil 🟩 Virtual asset services are regulated. Confirm retailer and processor support. Mexico 🟨 Financial institutions face crypto restrictions. Retailer acceptance remains unconfirmed. Spain 🟩 EU crypto regulations apply. Check your payment provider’s supported services. Türkiye 🟥 Direct and indirect payments using crypto assets are prohibited.

What the colors mean:

🟩 Potentially available: Merchant crypto payments may be permitted, but the retailer’s checkout availability isn’t guaranteed.

Merchant crypto payments may be permitted, but the retailer’s checkout availability isn’t guaranteed. 🟨 Unconfirmed: Payment restrictions or insufficient retailer-specific information require additional verification.

Payment restrictions or insufficient retailer-specific information require additional verification. 🟥 Restricted: Local regulations prohibit the use of cryptocurrency for payments.

These statuses concern local payment conditions, not verified Eneba checkout availability or code activation. Your chosen coin, network, and product region also affect whether the purchase can proceed.

Where crypto payments are permitted, Eneba offers another way to compare Minecoins prepaid-code prices. Check the available payment options and product requirements, then try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Shop Minecoins Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



How to Redeem a Minecoins Code

After receiving your prepaid Minecoins code, follow the redemption instructions provided with the product. Standard Minecoins codes generally use Minecraft’s official redemption page and your Microsoft account.

Here’s how to redeem your code:

Open your completed retailer order and retrieve the code. Review its supported platforms, activation region, and redemption requirements. Visit the official Minecraft redemption page. Follow the Minecoins redemption option and sign in to your Microsoft account. Enter the code in the designated field and confirm the redemption. Launch Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on a supported device and check your Marketplace balance.

Platform gift cards require a different process. Redeem them through the specified platform store, then use the resulting credit to purchase an eligible Minecoins pack.

For your next top-up, browse compatible Minecoins codes on Eneba and compare the available offers. You can also try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible purchases.

Shop Minecoins Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



Get Minecoins Cheaper with Crypto on Eneba

Eneba lets you purchase compatible Minecoins codes using cryptocurrency on eligible checkouts. Compare the available packs and apply the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Review the final total, including checkout and blockchain fees, to see whether you’re getting a better deal.

Choose a code that matches your gaming platform and activation region, then complete the crypto payment using the required asset and network. Once your order is confirmed, retrieve your code and redeem it through the official instructions.

Shop Minecoins Deals on Eneba Product region GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs