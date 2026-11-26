Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you want to know how to buy Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet, start by adding funds to your wallet using an Eneba Gift Card, copying your in-game UID, and purchasing a compatible Lattice top-up on Eneba. Once payment is complete, the currency goes directly to your game account without requiring a redemption code.

Eneba Wallet lets you pay using funds you’ve already added to your account. However, the UID you enter determines where your Lattices are delivered, so it’s important to check your account details before making a purchase. Below, you’ll find the key checks first, then the buying steps, fixes for common payment problems, and how to top up with your player ID.

Important Things to Know Before Buying Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet

Your wallet balance covers the payment, while the product details decide where the Lattices land and what you can spend them on. A minute spent on those details saves a support ticket later. Here are a few essentials worth checking before you reach checkout.

Wallet funding: You’ll need a registered Eneba account and enough wallet funds to complete your purchase. Redeem an Eneba Gift Card to add credit before checkout.

You’ll need a registered Eneba account and enough wallet funds to complete your purchase. Redeem an Eneba Gift Card to add credit before checkout. Official vs. third-party purchases: You can buy Lattices through the game’s official platform stores or NetEase’s GamesClub. Eneba offers a separate direct top-up route, where you pay with your wallet balance and provide your UID.

You can buy Lattices through the game’s official platform stores or NetEase’s GamesClub. Eneba offers a separate direct top-up route, where you pay with your wallet balance and provide your UID. UID accuracy: Your UID is the unique number identifying your Marvel Rivals character. Copy it directly from the game and double-check every digit, since the top-up is delivered to the character associated with that number.

Your UID is the unique number identifying your Marvel Rivals character. Copy it directly from the game and double-check every digit, since the top-up is delivered to the character associated with that number. Platform and account compatibility: Check the product’s supported platforms and activation region. If you’ve linked accounts for cross-progression, confirm you’re using the UID of your intended primary character. Linking accounts doesn’t merge different characters’ data.

Check the product’s supported platforms and activation region. If you’ve linked accounts for cross-progression, confirm you’re using the UID of your intended primary character. Linking accounts doesn’t merge different characters’ data. Cashback restrictions: Cashback cannot cover an entire eligible order. You’ll need regular wallet funds or another accepted payment method for the remaining amount, subject to cashback spending limits.

Getting these details right keeps your funds working for the account you actually play on. With that settled, the purchase itself takes only a few minutes.

How to Buy Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet

You can purchase Marvel Rivals Lattices on Eneba using funds from your Eneba Wallet. Have your in-game UID ready, as you’ll need it to complete a direct top-up. Here’s how to buy Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet.

Step 1: Find your Marvel Rivals UID

Launch Marvel Rivals and click the Avatar icon in the upper-right corner of the main screen. Your numeric UID will appear in your profile. You can also find it in the bottom-left corner of the main screen. Copy the number for checkout.

Step 2: Sign in to Eneba

Visit Eneba.com and click Log in in the upper-right corner. If you don’t have an account, select Register and complete the signup process. Make sure you’re using the account where you want to keep your wallet funds.

Step 3: Purchase an Eneba Gift Card

Search for Eneba Gift Cards and select a denomination that covers your intended Lattices purchase. Complete the payment using an available method, then retrieve your gift card code from My Library or your confirmation email.

Step 4: Add funds to your Eneba Wallet

Click your account icon and select Balance. From the dashboard, choose Redeem gift card in the left-hand menu, enter your gift card code, and click Apply. Your redeemed funds will appear in your wallet balance.

Step 5: Choose your Lattices package

Search for Marvel Rivals Lattices on Eneba and open the direct top-up listing. Select your preferred amount and check the supported platform and activation region. Enter your UID in the designated field, then verify every digit against your in-game profile.

Step 6: Complete your purchase

Proceed to checkout and review your selected package, UID, and final order total. Choose Eneba Wallet as your payment method and click Continue. If you’re using eligible cashback, enable Use Eneba wallet balance and make sure the remaining amount is covered.

Step 7: Check your Lattices balance

After your order is confirmed, launch Marvel Rivals and check your Lattices balance. The currency should be credited directly to the character associated with your UID. Keep your order confirmation in case you need assistance with delivery.

💡 Extra tip: You can try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers when purchasing Lattices on Eneba. Compare the discounted total with the in-game price to see whether you’re getting a better deal.

Eneba Wallet Fees and Limits for Marvel Rivals Lattices

When deciding how to buy Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet, remember that wallet payments avoid the usual service fee. However, funding your wallet may still involve additional costs. Cashback also follows separate spending rules, so here’s what you should consider before purchasing.

Service fees: Purchases paid entirely with Eneba Wallet avoid Eneba’s usual service fee of around 3–3.5%. However, buying the Eneba Gift Card used to fund your wallet may involve a service fee at checkout.

Purchases paid entirely with Eneba Wallet avoid Eneba’s usual service fee of around 3–3.5%. However, buying the Eneba Gift Card used to fund your wallet may involve a service fee at checkout. Gift card pricing: An Eneba Gift Card adds its stated credit value to your wallet, but its selling price may differ from that amount. Compare the card’s price and face value before purchasing.

An Eneba Gift Card adds its stated credit value to your wallet, but its selling price may differ from that amount. Compare the card’s price and face value before purchasing. Currency conversion: If you buy a gift card in a different currency, your card issuer or payment provider may apply exchange rate adjustments or foreign transaction fees.

If you buy a gift card in a different currency, your card issuer or payment provider may apply exchange rate adjustments or foreign transaction fees. Cashback limits: You need at least €5 in collected cashback to use it. Cashback covers 30% of an eligible order, up to €10 per purchase, and that 30% contribution must reach the €5 minimum. The thresholds may vary slightly depending on your account currency.

You need at least €5 in collected cashback to use it. Cashback covers 30% of an eligible order, up to €10 per purchase, and that 30% contribution must reach the €5 minimum. The thresholds may vary slightly depending on your account currency. Cashback eligibility: Orders paid fully or partially with Eneba Wallet don’t earn new cashback. Purchases using discount codes are also ineligible for new cashback rewards.

Eneba Wallet isn’t restricted to specific regions, provided you can register and make purchases on Eneba. However, individual Lattices top-ups may have their own regional or account restrictions. Check your gift card costs, usable balance, and product compatibility before confirming a purchase.

Troubleshooting Eneba Wallet Payments for Marvel Rivals Lattices

If your Eneba Wallet purchase isn’t going through, start by checking whether the problem involves your wallet funds, checkout, or Lattices delivery. The solutions below can help you identify the issue without risking duplicate payments.

Eneba Gift Card Won’t Redeem

Sign in to Eneba and open Balance > Redeem gift card. Enter the code again, checking for incorrect characters or extra spaces, then click Apply. If it still fails, review the card’s activation requirements and contact Eneba support with your purchase details.

Redeemed Funds Aren’t Showing

Return to Balance and check whether your gift card redemption was successful. Make sure you’re using the account where you redeemed the card. If the credit hasn’t appeared, contact Eneba support with the redemption confirmation and gift card purchase reference.

Eneba Wallet Option Missing

Confirm that you’re signed in to the account holding your wallet funds. Return to checkout and review the available payment methods. If Eneba Wallet still isn’t displayed, contact Eneba support to check your account’s payment eligibility.

Insufficient Wallet Balance

Your available funds may not cover the full purchase amount. Compare your regular wallet balance with the final order total, then redeem another Eneba Gift Card if necessary. Remember that cashback cannot cover an entire eligible order.

Cashback Isn’t Applying

Check that you’ve collected at least €5 in cashback and that 30% of your eligible order reaches the required minimum. Enable Use Eneba wallet balance at checkout, then use sufficient regular wallet funds or Combined payment to cover the remainder.

Wallet Charged but Order Missing

Open your Eneba purchase history and check for a completed or pending transaction. If your wallet balance was reduced without an order appearing, contact Eneba support with your payment reference. Avoid placing another order until you’ve confirmed what happened.

Lattices Haven’t Arrived

Check whether the order is marked as completed, then compare the UID on your purchase with the one displayed in Marvel Rivals. Restart the game and check your balance again. If the currency still hasn’t appeared, contact Eneba support with your order number and UID.

Lattices Sent to the Wrong UID

Contact Eneba support immediately with your order details and the UID you entered. Successfully delivered top-ups generally cannot be moved to another character, so recovery may not be possible. Always copy the UID directly from your game profile before purchasing.

Alternative Payment Methods for Marvel Rivals Lattices

Knowing how to buy Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet gives you one option, but you can also pay by card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency through supported retailers. Official in-game stores use their own supported methods. Here’s how the options compare:

Payment Method Where Available Best For PayPal Official + Third-party Buyers who prefer paying with their PayPal balance or an eligible linked card or bank account. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Apple users who want to authorize payments through a compatible device. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Buyers who prefer using an eligible saved payment method without entering card details manually. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buyers familiar with digital assets, blockchain networks, and transaction fees. Credit Card Official + Third-party Buyers who want to pay directly by card without adding funds to a separate wallet.

You can also work toward your next Lattices purchase through Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile game challenges to earn coins, then exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit, once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward Marvel Rivals Lattices Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future Marvel Rivals Lattices purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

How to Top Up Marvel Rivals Lattices with Your Player ID

Your Marvel Rivals UID identifies the character that receives your Lattices. It’s especially important if you play across multiple platforms, since linked accounts can use the same primary character. Here’s how to make sure your top-up reaches the right account.

Launch Marvel Rivals and click the Avatar icon in the upper-right corner to open your profile. Find your numeric UID and copy it exactly as displayed. You can also locate it in the bottom-left corner of the main screen. If you use cross-progression, confirm you’re viewing the intended primary character before copying its UID. Open a compatible Marvel Rivals Lattices top-up on Eneba, select your preferred amount, and paste the UID into the required field. Double-check the UID, product compatibility, and order details before completing payment with Eneba Wallet. Once the order is confirmed, return to Marvel Rivals and check your Lattices balance.

Unlike a prepaid code, a direct top-up doesn’t require separate activation. Your purchased Lattices are credited to the character identified by your UID. If the currency doesn’t appear, check your order details before attempting another purchase.

For your next top-up, explore compatible Lattices packages on Eneba and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final checkout price to see which package offers better value.

Eneba Helps You Save on Marvel Rivals Lattices with Eneba Wallet

Eneba lets you compare Marvel Rivals Lattices offers and find competitive prices for your next top-up. You can also try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers, then compare the discounted total with the in-game store’s price to see whether you’re getting a better deal.

Beyond potential savings, Eneba gives you a choice of Lattices packages and lets you pay using funds you’ve already added to Eneba Wallet. There’s no need to enter your card details again, and your purchase goes directly to the character associated with your UID. Browse the available offers and choose one that fits your account and budget.

FAQs