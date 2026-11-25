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Figuring out how to buy FC Points starts with where you play, since EA SPORTS FC 27 sells its premium currency in the game and through your platform’s store. FC Points pay for Ultimate Team packs, Ultimate Draft entries, Evolution slots, and the Season Pass, plus Amps and Street Appearance items in The Grounds. Ultimate Team Coins are earned by playing and can’t be bought.

Payment is where the routes differ. The in-game store passes you to your platform’s checkout, while the EA app, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic each list their own options, and retailers such as Eneba sell prepaid codes you redeem yourself. Every method below covers where it works, the steps, and what to keep in mind before you pay.

How to Buy FC Points: Overview of Payment Methods

Choosing where to buy FC Points matters as much as the payment method, because the store you buy from decides which options appear at checkout.

Payment Method Where It Works for FC Points Good to Know Credit or Debit Card The in-game store, PlayStation Store, Steam, and Eneba Debit cards work the same way; billing country should match the store region PayPal PlayStation Store and Steam in many regions, plus Eneba Account holders in the US must be 18 or older Apple Pay PlayStation Store in supported countries, and Eneba in Safari Not listed by Steam, and it doesn’t work on Android Google Pay Store checkouts that offer it, and Eneba on any device Rarely listed by the console and PC stores Gift Cards and Codes Platform gift cards fund the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Steam wallet; EA app codes come from Eneba Codes are tied to a platform, and the EA app key is for PC Crypto Eneba checkout No official store takes it, and a minimum cart total applies Eneba Wallet Eneba checkout only Needs Hyperwallet registration and funds before you buy

Knowing how to buy FC Points on your own platform saves a wasted trip to checkout: cards and PayPal cover the widest range of official stores, while Apple Pay and Google Pay depend more on the store and your country. Eneba accepts every method listed here for an EA app code, which suits PC players and anyone paying with crypto or a wallet balance.

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How to Buy FC Points With a Credit Card

A credit card is the one method every route here accepts, so it’s the simplest place to start, and debit cards work the same way provided they’re enabled for online purchases. At PlayStation Store checkout, you’ll see Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover in the US, with Maestro, Elo and Hipercard showing up in other markets, while Steam lists much the same brands plus JCB. The store inside EA SPORTS FC 27 sends you to your platform’s checkout, and Eneba takes cards for an EA app code.

Open Ultimate Team from the main menu and enter the Store. Switch to the FC Points tab. Choose the FC Points bundle you want. Confirm the payment through your platform’s checkout, adding card details if none are saved. Return to Ultimate Team and check your FC Points balance.

Buying this way keeps everything on one profile, since the purchase and the currency land on the same platform account. Make sure the card’s billing country matches your store region, because a mismatch is a common reason for a refused payment. A pending authorization on your statement isn’t a second charge and drops off once the payment settles. Anyone who wants a ceiling before a pack-opening session can set the weekly purchase limit under Ultimate Team, Club, Settings, Playtime, which applies to card payments like any other.

How to Buy FC Points With PayPal

PayPal covers two of the biggest storefronts for FC Points. It’s available at PlayStation Store checkout in the US, UK, and Germany, and Steam offers it in most regions, although PlayStation doesn’t list it everywhere, so your own checkout is the place to confirm. Eneba offers PayPal for anyone buying an EA app code, on desktop or mobile.

Sign in to your platform’s store on the console or its website. Search for FC Points and pick the listing for your game version. Select the bundle and continue to payment. Choose PayPal and log in to your account. Approve the payment, then return to the store for confirmation. Launch the game and open Ultimate Team to see the points.

Linking a bank account or card to PayPal beforehand saves a half-finished checkout, since the approval window closes if nothing is funding the account. Standard purchases without currency conversion carry no buyer fee, and US account holders need to be 18 or older. Learning how to buy FC Points through PayPal also keeps your card number off the store’s file, which helps on a console the whole family uses.

How to Buy FC Points With Apple Pay

Apple Pay is one of several ways to pay for points, and it works wherever a checkout supports it on an Apple device. PlayStation Store offers it in the US, UK, Germany, and India, so console players on an iPhone or a Mac can use it directly. Steam doesn’t list it, which leaves cards and PayPal for PC purchases there, while Eneba offers Apple Pay in Safari for an EA app code.

Open the PlayStation Store website in Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Sign in to the account linked to your console. Find the FC Points bundle for your game version and add it to the cart. Choose Apple Pay at checkout. Confirm with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Start the game and check the balance in Ultimate Team.

The card behind Apple Pay needs to be in your Wallet first, and the store still applies its own region rules to the order. Apple Pay adds no fee of its own, so the amount you approve is the amount the store charges.

Buying on Mobile: iOS vs. Android

EA SPORTS FC 27 isn’t sold through a phone app store, so buying points on a phone means a store’s website or Eneba‘s. The Companion App sends PlayStation and Xbox players to their console’s webstore in a mobile browser, and buying through it is only available in the United States for console players, while PC players can use it in all regions. On iPhone and iPad, Apple Pay appears where the checkout offers it; on Android, Google Pay takes its place.

How to Buy FC Points With Google Pay

Google Pay is the narrowest of the wallet options at official checkouts, since neither PlayStation Store nor Steam lists it in most regions. Where a store does show it, the button sits alongside the card fields and behaves the same way. Eneba offers Google Pay on any device, so an Android phone or Chrome on desktop both work for buying an EA app code.

Open Eneba in Chrome and sign in. Add the FC Points pack for your platform to the cart. Go to checkout and select Google Pay. Pick the card saved to your Google account in the payment sheet. Approve the payment and wait for the order confirmation. Copy the code from your order and redeem it on EA.

Nothing extra is charged for using Google Pay, although the card behind it can still add a foreign transaction fee if the store bills in another currency. Make sure that card is current, because an expired one fails in the payment sheet before the store ever sees the order. Console players who don’t see Google Pay at checkout can load a platform gift card into the store wallet and pay from that balance instead.

How to Buy FC Points With Gift Cards and Codes

Two kinds of codes matter here. A platform gift card funds the wallet on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or Steam, and that wallet then pays for points in the game’s store. A code for FC Points itself skips the wallet step, and that’s what Eneba sells: the EA Sports FC 27 – 1050 FC Points EA App (PC) Key GLOBAL, listed at 12.75 USD and redeemed on EA. Anyone working out how to get FC Points without a card at checkout has these two routes, and prepaid codes also make the spend fixed rather than open-ended.

Redeeming an FC Points Code

Copy the code from your Eneba order. Open the EA app on PC and sign in to the EA Account you play with. Go to the redeem code option on your account. Enter the code exactly as shown, including any dashes. Confirm the redemption and wait for the success message. Launch FC 27 and open Ultimate Team to see the points.

Troubleshooting Codes and Gift Cards

Wrong platform or region – an EA app key delivers points on PC, so check the listing’s platform and region against the account you play on before you redeem.

an EA app key delivers points on PC, so check the listing’s platform and region against the account you play on before you redeem. Already redeemed – a code works once, and a second attempt will fail even on the same account, so check whether the points already landed.

a code works once, and a second attempt will fail even on the same account, so check whether the points already landed. A typo in the key – characters like O and 0 or I and 1 are easy to swap, and pasting the code from your order avoids the problem.

characters like O and 0 or I and 1 are easy to swap, and pasting the code from your order avoids the problem. Balance not showing yet – restart the game and review your purchase history first, since EA asks for proof of purchase and the code if points are still missing after 24 hours.

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How to Buy FC Points With Crypto

Crypto works through retailers, since no official store takes it for points. Eneba does, and its crypto checkout sells the same EA app code you’d buy with a card, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC among the common assets. The payment runs on an invoice with a fixed amount and a time window, so the flow is a little different from a card checkout.

Add the FC Points code to your Eneba cart and go to checkout. Select crypto, then choose the asset and the network you’re sending on. Copy the exact amount and the wallet address from the invoice. Send the transfer from your wallet before the invoice deadline. Wait for the network confirmation and the order to be marked as paid. Collect the code from your order and redeem it on the EA app.

A minimum cart total applies to crypto checkout, so one small pack may not qualify on its own. Double-check the network before you send, because a transfer sent on the wrong one can be difficult to recover from, and the invoice amount has to match exactly for the payment to register. Sending from an exchange that batches withdrawals can also eat into the deadline, so a wallet you control is the safer starting point.

How to Buy FC Points With the Eneba Wallet

The Eneba Wallet is a balance held on Eneba itself, built from top-ups and cashback, and it’s separate from any store wallet or EA account balance. Registered users can pay with it once they’ve registered with Hyperwallet, the payment service Eneba uses, and have enough funds in place before buying. Topping up is straightforward with an Eneba Gift Card: open Balance, select Redeem gift card, and enter the code.

Log in to Eneba. Add the FC Points code to your cart. Go to checkout. Select Eneba Wallet and press Continue. Turn on the Use Eneba wallet balance option if you’re spending cashback. Confirm the order and collect your code.

Already have funds sitting in the wallet? Cashback from earlier orders can cover part of a new purchase, with at least €5 collected before it becomes usable and a maximum of €10 applied per order, and those thresholds can differ slightly by account currency. Spending it works through Combined payment, where another method covers the main amount, or through the wallet with other funds behind it.

Orders paid with the wallet or with a discount code don’t earn new cashback, so it’s worth saving the balance for a purchase where the cashback matters less. The wallet only spends on Eneba, which makes it a poor fit if you were planning to buy inside the game.

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How to Buy FC Points for Someone Else

Getting points to another player works best as a code they redeem on their own account. Buy the EA app code, send them the key, and they add it to the EA Account they actually play with, which avoids any mix-up over profiles. A platform gift card does the same job for a console player, since they load it into their own wallet and buy the bundle themselves. A code is also the simplest answer to how to get FC Points onto a younger player’s account without handing over a card. Match the code to their platform, because an EA app key is for PC and nothing crosses between PlayStation and Xbox.

Spending Limits and Parental Controls

EA SPORTS FC 27 has its own weekly ceiling under Ultimate Team, Club, Settings, Playtime, which caps how much can be spent on points in a week. The platform stores add their own tools on top, so purchase approval, a password prompt at checkout, and monthly spending limits are worth setting before a child has access to a saved card. A prepaid code sidesteps most of that, since the amount is fixed at the moment you buy it.

Where to Buy FC Points Safely: Avoiding Scams

Buying through the game, your platform’s store, or an established retailer with buyer protection keeps the transaction recoverable, and that’s the short answer to where to buy FC Points. Eneba sits in that second group, with an order record and support behind every code, and EA’s own help pages point players to trusted retailers for prepaid points.

Free-currency generators – any site promising points for a username or a survey is after your account or your data, since points are only ever sold for money.

any site promising points for a username or a survey is after your account or your data, since points are only ever sold for money. Sellers asking for your EA Account login – a code never needs your password, and handing it over risks the whole account.

a code never needs your password, and handing it over risks the whole account. Prices far below every other listing – an outlier price usually means a stolen key, a wrong-region code, or nothing at all.

an outlier price usually means a stolen key, a wrong-region code, or nothing at all. No refund route – a seller with no support channel and no policy leaves you nowhere to go when a code fails.

a seller with no support channel and no policy leaves you nowhere to go when a code fails. Payment by gift card to a stranger – being pushed to pay in gift cards or direct crypto transfers removes any buyer protection.

Listings that name the platform, the region, and the exact pack size are the ones worth trusting, and Ultimate Team Coins are a separate case altogether because they’re earned in play and can’t be bought from anyone.

Common FC Points Purchase Problems and Fixes

Even when you use the correct payment method, buying FC Points can sometimes run into issues. Most problems come down to payment restrictions, account mismatches, or code redemption errors. Here are the common issues and how to fix them without risking another failed purchase.

Payment Declined

A declined payment usually comes down to the billing country not matching the store region, an expired card, or a bank blocking a gaming purchase. Check the details in your platform’s payment settings, then try again once, since repeated attempts can trigger a temporary block. Switching to PayPal or a prepaid code often clears the problem without a call to the bank.

Restart the game and review your purchase history before you attempt another payment, because a completed order can take a moment to reflect in the balance. Points bought on a console appear on that console’s profile, so make sure you’re signed in to the account that made the purchase. If nothing shows after 24 hours, EA asks for proof of purchase and the code.

Restart the game and review your purchase history before you attempt another payment, because a completed order can take a moment to reflect in the balance. Points bought on a console appear on that console’s profile, so make sure you’re signed in to the account that made the purchase. If nothing shows after 24 hours, EA asks for proof of purchase and the code.

Code Says Invalid

Work through the key character by character first, since a single mistyped symbol produces the same error as a dead code. Then check that you’re redeeming on the right platform, as an EA app key won’t activate on a console account. A code that’s already been redeemed can’t be used again, so contact the retailer with your order details if the error persists.

Wrong Platform or Region

Points stay where you buy them, and nothing moves between PlayStation and Xbox, while Nintendo Switch progress stays on Switch. Upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S on the same EA Account, keeps your balance intact. Check the platform and region on a listing before you pay, because that’s far easier than resolving it afterwards.

Before trying another purchase, confirm that the payment, account, platform, and region details all match. These quick checks can help you avoid duplicate charges, invalid codes, and delays when adding FC Points to your balance.

Which Way to Buy FC Points Is Best for You?

For a quick purchase before a session, a card or PayPal in the game’s store is the least friction, since the points land on the profile you’re already playing. Console players who like paying from a balance can load a platform gift card and buy the same bundles from the store wallet, which also keeps spending predictable.

PC players have more room to choose, and that’s where knowing how to buy FC Points as a prepaid code pays off: an EA app key from Eneba works with crypto, the Eneba Wallet, Apple Pay or Google Pay, whichever suits you. Gifting is easier this way too, because a code goes to another account without sharing any payment details.

Whichever route you pick, the HUB10 code takes an extra 10% off eligible offers at Eneba checkout, which is worth applying before you confirm the order.

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