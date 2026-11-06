Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Buy COD Points with PayPal in 2026

To buy COD Points with PayPal, head to the in-game store or your platform’s official online store and look for PayPal at checkout. Payment options vary across Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, and Steam, so it’s worth checking what’s supported in your region. This guide covers the purchasing process, common payment issues, and code redemption, starting with the essentials you should know before paying.

While the process itself is fairly straightforward, choosing the right product is just as important. COD Points purchased on one platform may not carry over to another, and prepaid codes come with their own redemption requirements. Knowing these differences upfront can help you avoid buying something you can’t use.

Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with PayPal

Before you proceed with your purchase, there are a few details worth checking beyond the payment method itself. These can affect how you receive and use your COD Points, so here’s what you should know.

Game compatibility: Check which Call of Duty title the product supports. Console and PC codes aren’t intended for Call of Duty: Mobile.

Check which Call of Duty title the product supports. Console and PC codes aren’t intended for Call of Duty: Mobile. Platform compatibility: The COD Points you purchase stay tied to the platform where you bought them. Your balance may not carry over to another platform, even when your accounts are linked.

The COD Points you purchase stay tied to the platform where you bought them. Your balance may not carry over to another platform, even when your accounts are linked. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: No need for redemption if you buy directly through your platform’s store. However, you must redeem prepaid codes separately on the supported platform.

No need for redemption if you buy directly through your platform’s store. However, you must redeem prepaid codes separately on the supported platform. PayPal funding: Make sure your selected funding source has sufficient funds. Your linked card or bank account can still decline a transaction even when your PayPal account is active.

Make sure your selected funding source has sufficient funds. Your linked card or bank account can still decline a transaction even when your PayPal account is active. Regional restrictions: Direct purchases follow your platform store’s regional settings. If you’re buying prepaid codes from third-party retailers, check the listing’s activation region and platform compatibility before paying.

With these essentials covered, you’re ready to move on to the purchasing process.

How to Buy COD Points with PayPal

You can buy COD Points officially through the in-game store or your platform’s official online store, provided PayPal is supported for your purchase. Both options follow a similar checkout process, although available payment methods may differ by platform and region.

Here’s how to buy COD Points with PayPal using either method.

Step 1: Access the store

There are two ways to get started:

In-game store: Launch Call of Duty on your preferred platform (Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam), sign in to your account, and open the Store to find COD Points.

Launch Call of Duty on your preferred platform (Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam), sign in to your account, and open the Store to find COD Points. Official online store: Visit your platform’s official store, such as PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Battle.net. Sign in to your account and search for COD Points.

Step 2: Select a COD Points pack

Choose the amount of COD Points you want to purchase. Review the pack’s description and make sure it’s compatible with your game and platform before proceeding to checkout.

Step 3: Review your account details

Confirm that you’re purchasing COD Points for the correct platform account. This is especially important if you use multiple gaming accounts or share your device with someone else.

Step 4: Choose PayPal as your payment method

At checkout, select PayPal if it’s available. Payment options depend on your platform and region, so you may need to use another supported method if PayPal isn’t listed.

Step 5: Authorize your PayPal payment

Sign in to PayPal if prompted, select your preferred funding source, and review the final amount, including any currency conversion fees. Approve the transaction to complete your purchase.

Step 6: Confirm your purchase

Save your receipt and launch Call of Duty on the platform where you purchased the points to check your updated balance. If the points haven’t appeared, review your purchase history and restart the game before attempting another payment.

💡 Extra tip: If you prefer buying prepaid codes, browse compatible COD Points offers on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the code matches your platform and activation region before purchasing.

Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



PayPal Fees and Limits for COD Points

Buying COD Points with PayPal may involve additional costs depending on your platform, payment currency, and funding source. Here’s what you should know before completing your purchase.

Purchase fees: PayPal generally doesn’t charge buyers a fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. However, applicable taxes or store checkout charges may affect the final price.

PayPal generally doesn’t charge buyers a fee for standard purchases without currency conversion. However, applicable taxes or store checkout charges may affect the final price. Currency conversion: If your purchase is billed in another currency, PayPal’s exchange rate may include a conversion fee. Review the exchange rate and final amount before approving your payment.

If your purchase is billed in another currency, PayPal’s exchange rate may include a conversion fee. Review the exchange rate and final amount before approving your payment. Spending limits: Activision doesn’t impose a general limit on purchased COD Points, but your PayPal account, linked card or bank, and platform spending controls may restrict individual transactions.

Always check your selected funding source and final checkout total before confirming your purchase.

Troubleshooting PayPal Payments for COD Points

PayPal payments can fail for several reasons, from missing checkout options to account restrictions. Identifying the issue first can help you resolve it and avoid duplicate purchases.

PayPal Option Missing

Payment methods vary by platform, store region, and account. Check whether your platform’s official store supports PayPal in your country. If the option isn’t available, you’ll need to choose another supported payment method.

Funding Source Declined

Open your PayPal Wallet and check your selected card or bank account for insufficient funds, expired details, or verification requirements. If your bank is blocking the payment, contact your issuer or try another eligible funding source.

PayPal Approval Keeps Failing

Check your PayPal account for security verification requests or account limitations. If you’re purchasing through a website and the approval page fails to load, return to the store and reopen checkout. Check your order history before trying again.

Pending PayPal Payment but No COD Points

A pending PayPal authorization doesn’t necessarily mean your purchase was completed. Check your PayPal Activity and platform store’s purchase history for confirmation. If the transaction remains pending, contact the store’s support team before you attempt another payment.

Payment Completed but Points Missing

Confirm that your purchase was completed and you’re signed in to the correct platform account. Restart Call of Duty on the purchasing platform and check your balance again. Purchases may take up to 24 hours to appear. If your points are still missing, contact the store that processed the payment and provide your receipt.

Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points

If PayPal isn’t available for your COD Points purchase, you can explore other payment methods through your platform’s official store or buy compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers. Each option has different payment requirements, so check where your preferred method is accepted.

Payment Method Where Available Notes Apple Pay Official + Third-party Available on select PlayStation and Xbox online checkouts, plus participating retailers. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Available on select Xbox online checkouts and participating retailers. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Purchase compatible prepaid codes from retailers that accept crypto. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Use your available wallet balance to buy compatible COD Points codes. Credit Card Official + Third-party Pay directly through supported platform stores or retailers.

Note: Payment availability varies by platform, country, and retailer. Check the options shown at checkout and confirm that any prepaid code matches your gaming platform and activation region.

If you’re looking for ways to save up for your next COD Points purchase, you can also use rewards from Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile game challenges to earn coins, then exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards, once you meet the redemption requirements.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Rewards Toward COD Points Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future COD Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players



PayPal Availability for COD Points by Country

PayPal availability for COD Points varies by platform and country. The table covers selected Call of Duty markets, highlighting confirmed payment support through official platform stores and important regional restrictions.

Country PayPal Support Notes United States 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. United Kingdom 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. Germany 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. France 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. Brazil 🟩 Xbox lists PayPal. PlayStation and Steam (BRL) don’t. Australia 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. Mexico 🟩 PlayStation supports PayPal. Steam (MXN) doesn’t. Spain 🟩 PlayStation and Steam support PayPal. India 🟨 Unavailable on PlayStation and Steam (INR). Unconfirmed on Xbox and Battle.net. Indonesia 🟨 Unavailable on PlayStation and Steam (IDR). Unconfirmed on Xbox and Battle.net.

Note:

🟩 available on at least one official store.

🟨 unavailable on the specified platforms, while support on the remaining platforms remains unconfirmed.

🟥 unavailable across all official routes.

These statuses reflect published payment support at official platform stores. Available options for individual COD Points purchases can vary by account, region, and checkout.

If your platform store doesn’t offer PayPal, you can compare compatible prepaid COD Points codes on Eneba. Depending on your region and order, payment options may include PayPal, credit cards, digital wallets, and local payment services. Check the code’s platform, activation requirements, and available payment methods before purchasing. Don’t forget to add the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



How to Redeem a COD Points Code

If you purchased COD Points directly through your platform’s store, your currency should be added to your account without needing a redemption code. However, prepaid codes purchased from third-party retailers require separate activation.

Here’s how to redeem a COD Points code:

Open your retailer’s order confirmation and retrieve your purchased code. Check the product’s redemption instructions to identify the correct platform and redemption website (Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam). Visit the official redemption page and sign in to the account linked to your Call of Duty profile. Enter the code in the designated field and review the product and account details. Confirm the redemption and follow any additional instructions provided. Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your COD Points balance.

Keep in mind that platform gift cards work differently from prepaid COD Points codes. Gift cards add store credit, which you can use to purchase eligible COD Points packs separately.

For your next purchase, browse compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check the product’s activation requirements before completing your order.

Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba



Get COD Points Cheaper with PayPal on Eneba

Browse compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final checkout price, including service fees, with your platform’s official store to see how much you could save.

Choose a code that matches your game, platform, and activation region, then select PayPal if it’s available at checkout. Once your payment is confirmed, retrieve the code from your order and redeem it through the supported platform.

Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs