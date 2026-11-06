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How to Buy COD Points with Eneba Wallet in 2026

With Eneba Wallet, you can buy COD Points by using your available balance to pay for a compatible prepaid code or platform gift card on Eneba. Since official Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Battle.net stores use their own payment systems, you’ll complete your purchase on Eneba and redeem the product through its supported platform. This guide covers wallet setup, purchasing instructions, common payment issues, and code redemption.

One advantage of Eneba Wallet is the convenience of spending funds you’ve already added or received through eligible rewards, without needing another payment method when your balance covers the order. Just make sure your chosen product matches your game, platform, and region, as these details determine where you can use your purchase.

Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with Eneba Wallet

A funded wallet gets you through payment, but the product’s activation conditions determine whether you can use the purchase. Account setup and redemption requirements deserve a quick look before checkout. These are the details that matter most before you pay.

Wallet setup: Eneba Wallet requires a registered account, registration with the payment service Hyperwallet, and enough funds to cover your purchase.

Eneba Wallet requires a registered account, registration with the payment service Hyperwallet, and enough funds to cover your purchase. Platform restrictions: The COD Points you buy can only be used on the platform where you bought them. Match the code to your Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net account.

The COD Points you buy can only be used on the platform where you bought them. Match the code to your Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net account. Game compatibility: Console and PC codes don’t work in Call of Duty: Mobile. Check the supported title in the product description as well as the platform.

Console and PC codes don’t work in Call of Duty: Mobile. Check the supported title in the product description as well as the platform. Activation region: A wallet without regional restrictions doesn’t make every code region-independent. Third-party product listings have their own activation requirements, including products labeled “GLOBAL.”

A wallet without regional restrictions doesn’t make every code region-independent. Third-party product listings have their own activation requirements, including products labeled “GLOBAL.” Product type: A direct COD Points code adds points after redemption. A platform gift card adds store credit, which you then spend on a separate points purchase.

With those checks covered, here’s how to buy COD Points with Eneba Wallet.

How to Buy COD Points with Eneba Wallet

Your Eneba account is where you’ll manage the entire purchase, from selecting a compatible product to accessing your completed order. The process involves preparing your wallet, checking the product details, and completing payment before redeeming your code.

Follow these steps to buy COD Points with Eneba Wallet.

Step 1: Sign in to your Eneba account

Visit Eneba and log in to the account containing your wallet funds. If you’re new to the marketplace, register first. You can then access your account balance and review your available funds.

Step 2: Prepare your wallet balance

Complete the required Hyperwallet registration and make sure you have enough eligible funds for your purchase. Add funds through the supported options if needed (including through Eneba gift cards). If your balance includes cashback, check that you’ve claimed the reward and review its spending restrictions.

Step 3: Find a compatible COD Points product

Browse the available COD Points offers and choose a product that matches your game and gaming platform. Pay attention to the activation region and redemption instructions, especially if you’re buying a prepaid code rather than a platform gift card.

Step 4: Review your cart

Add your chosen product to the cart and proceed to checkout. Review the quantity, platform compatibility, and final total, including any service fees. Check that your usable wallet funds can cover the required payment amount.

Step 5: Select Eneba Wallet

Choose Eneba Wallet as your payment method and click Continue to complete the purchase. If you’re using cashback, enable the Use Eneba wallet balance option where applicable. You may also be able to use Combined payment to cover the remaining amount with another accepted method.

Step 6: Retrieve your purchased code

Once payment is confirmed, open your completed order to access the code and its activation instructions. Keep your receipt for reference, and redeem the code through its supported platform to receive your COD Points.

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Eneba Wallet Fees and Limits for COD Points

Your Eneba Wallet balance can cover eligible purchases, but the amount you can spend depends on your available funds and any applicable restrictions. To understand the actual cost of your COD Points purchase, here are a few things worth checking:

Checkout fees: Review any service or payment fees included in your final order total. Your available wallet funds should cover the full amount required at checkout.

Review any service or payment fees included in your final order total. Your available wallet funds should cover the full amount required at checkout. Wallet funding: Additional charges may apply depending on how you add funds to your wallet. Check the terms of your selected funding method before proceeding.

Additional charges may apply depending on how you add funds to your wallet. Check the terms of your selected funding method before proceeding. Currency conversion: If you’re funding your wallet in another currency, your payment provider may apply an exchange rate or conversion fee.

If you’re funding your wallet in another currency, your payment provider may apply an exchange rate or conversion fee. Cashback limits: Eneba Cashback can cover up to 30% of an eligible order, with a minimum of €5 and a maximum of €10 per purchase. The 30% portion must also meet the €5 minimum for cashback to apply. These amounts may vary by account currency.

Eneba Cashback can cover up to 30% of an eligible order, with a minimum of €5 and a maximum of €10 per purchase. The 30% portion must also meet the €5 minimum for cashback to apply. These amounts may vary by account currency. Account limits: Wallet top-ups may be subject to daily or monthly limits. You can contact Eneba Support if you need to request an adjustment.

It’s worth checking your usable balance against the final checkout total, especially if you’re planning to spend cashback. Regular wallet funds and cashback follow different rules, so knowing how much you can actually use helps you plan your purchase.

Troubleshooting Eneba Wallet Payments for COD Points

Your Eneba Wallet purchase can run into issues during checkout, code delivery, or redemption. Finding out where the problem occurred makes it easier to choose the right solution without spending more than necessary. Here are some common issues and how to resolve them.

Eneba Wallet Option Missing

Check that you’re signed in to your Eneba account and have completed the required Hyperwallet registration. Payment options can also depend on the product, seller, and region. If Eneba Wallet still doesn’t appear at checkout, contact Eneba Support for assistance.

Insufficient Wallet Balance

Your available funds may not cover the final order total, especially after applicable service fees. Compare your usable balance with the checkout amount and add eligible funds if needed. If you’ve recently topped up your wallet, check that the transaction has been completed before trying again.

Cashback Isn’t Applying

Eneba Cashback can only cover up to 30% of an eligible order, subject to minimum and maximum redemption limits. Make sure you’ve claimed enough cashback and enabled Use Eneba wallet balance at checkout. You can also try Combined payment to cover the remaining amount with another accepted method.

Checkout Payment Failed

A browser issue or interrupted payment process may prevent your order from completing. Check your purchase history first, then try refreshing checkout or using another browser. Disabling VPNs or ad blockers temporarily may also help if they’re interfering with the payment process.

Wallet Charged but Code Missing

Open My Library or your Eneba purchase history to check the order status. A pending payment or temporary reservation doesn’t always mean the purchase was completed. If your funds were deducted but the code hasn’t arrived, contact Eneba Support with your order reference before placing another order.

Prepaid Code Won’t Activate

Review the product’s activation instructions and confirm you’re using the correct redemption page, gaming platform, and account region. If the code still fails, contact the retailer with your receipt and the error message. Keep the code private unless verified support specifically requests it.

Code Redeemed but COD Points Missing

Start by checking that you’re playing on the platform associated with the redeemed code. Restart Call of Duty and allow up to 24 hours for your balance to update. If the points still haven’t appeared, contact the relevant platform or Activision Support with your purchase and redemption details.

Unable to Fund Eneba Wallet

Wallet funding options may vary depending on your region and account eligibility. If you can’t add funds directly, consider purchasing a compatible Eneba Gift Card on Eneba. Once purchased, sign in to your account, open Balance, select Redeem gift card, and enter your code to add the funds.

Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points

You can also purchase COD Points using other payment methods, either directly through your PC or console’s official store or from a retailer selling compatible prepaid products. The available options depend on your gaming platform, region, and chosen checkout. Here’s how the main alternatives compare:

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Pay using your linked card, bank account, or PayPal balance, subject to regional availability and funding eligibility. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Requires a supported Apple device and eligible card. Payment authentication may use Face ID or Touch ID. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Uses an eligible saved payment method. Having a card in Google Wallet doesn’t guarantee checkout support. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Check the accepted cryptocurrency, network, and transaction fees. Crypto payments are generally irreversible. Credit Card Official + Third-party Your bank may require additional verification or charge foreign transaction fees for international purchases.

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Eneba Wallet Availability for COD Points by Country

Eneba Wallet is available to registered users in eligible countries, but the ways you can fund it may differ. Some accounts may support direct wallet top-ups, while others may need to rely on compatible Eneba Gift Cards to add funds.

The table focuses on this funding distinction, which matters when preparing your balance for a PC or console COD Points purchase.

Country Wallet Funding Notes United States 🟩 Direct wallet top-ups expected through eligible funding methods. United Kingdom 🟩 Direct funding expected, subject to account verification. Germany 🟩 Direct top-ups expected. Check any funding or conversion fees. France 🟩 Direct funding expected through supported payment providers. Canada 🟩 Direct top-ups expected, with available providers varying by account. Australia 🟩 Direct funding expected, depending on account eligibility. Spain 🟩 Direct top-ups expected through supported funding methods. Brazil 🟨 Gift-card funding may be needed if direct top-ups aren’t offered. Mexico 🟨 An eligible Eneba Gift Card may provide an alternative to direct funding. Indonesia 🟨 Direct funding reported unavailable. An eligible Eneba Gift Card provides an alternative.

Note:

🟩 You may be able to add funds to Eneba Wallet without purchasing a gift card.

🟨Direct top-ups may be unavailable, making an eligible Eneba Gift Card the practical alternative.

These are indicative funding routes, not guaranteed country-level availability. Payment options can also depend on your account setup and eligibility.

If direct funding isn’t available, you can purchase a compatible Eneba Gift Card and redeem it through your account’s Balance section to add wallet credit. Keep in mind that gift cards don’t necessarily bypass account verification requirements.

Once your wallet is funded, browse compatible COD Points offers on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check the product’s gaming platform and activation region before purchasing.

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How to Redeem a COD Points Code

Once you’ve purchased a compatible COD Points code on Eneba, you’ll need to activate it on the supported gaming platform. Each product comes with its own redemption requirements, so checking the instructions beforehand can help you avoid activation issues.

Here’s how to redeem your COD Points code:

Open your completed Eneba order and retrieve the purchased code. Review the product’s activation instructions to confirm its supported platform and region. Visit the official redemption page or store specified in the instructions, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net. Sign in to the correct gaming account linked to your Call of Duty profile. Enter your code in the designated field and confirm the redemption. Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your updated balance.

If you’ve purchased a platform gift card instead, redeeming it adds store credit rather than COD Points. You can then use that balance to purchase an eligible points pack through your platform’s store.

Planning another purchase? Browse compatible COD Points offers on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the product matches your gaming platform and activation region before paying.

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Eneba Helps You Save on COD Points with Eneba Wallet

Make your Eneba Wallet funds go further by shopping for compatible COD Points products on Eneba and trying the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare available deals with your platform’s official store, including any checkout fees, to see which option gives you better value.

Already have funds in your wallet? You can put them toward an eligible purchase without reaching for another payment method, provided your usable balance covers the total. Just choose a product that matches your game, platform, and activation region, then complete checkout and redeem your code.

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