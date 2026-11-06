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How to Buy COD Points with Crypto in 2026

Buying COD Points with crypto is possible through third-party retailers that accept cryptocurrency for prepaid codes or platform gift cards. Official Call of Duty stores on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Battle.net don’t generally offer direct crypto checkout, making compatible digital codes a practical alternative.

The process involves a few extra considerations. Besides choosing the right game and platform, you’ll need to confirm that your cryptocurrency, payment network, and wallet match the retailer’s checkout requirements. A mistake during a blockchain transfer can be difficult to recover from, so getting these details right matters.

This guide covers the essentials first, followed by purchasing instructions, payment troubleshooting, and code redemption.

Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with Crypto

Paying with cryptocurrency works differently from using a card or digital wallet at an official game store. You’re typically purchasing a prepaid product from a third-party retailer, which introduces a few additional requirements worth understanding.

Prepaid codes vs. platform gift cards: A compatible COD Points code provides currency through its supported redemption process. A platform gift card adds store credit that you can use to buy eligible currency packs separately.

A compatible COD Points code provides currency through its supported redemption process. A platform gift card adds store credit that you can use to buy eligible currency packs separately. Game and platform compatibility: Check which Call of Duty title and gaming platform the product supports. Console and PC codes aren’t interchangeable with Call of Duty: Mobile purchases.

Check which Call of Duty title and gaming platform the product supports. Console and PC codes aren’t interchangeable with Call of Duty: Mobile purchases. Regional restrictions: Prepaid codes may have activation requirements tied to specific countries or platforms. Review the listing carefully, including products labeled “GLOBAL.”

Prepaid codes may have activation requirements tied to specific countries or platforms. Review the listing carefully, including products labeled “GLOBAL.” Crypto wallet requirements: Your wallet or exchange must support the cryptocurrency and blockchain network requested at checkout. You’ll also need sufficient funds to cover applicable transaction fees.

Your wallet or exchange must support the cryptocurrency and blockchain network requested at checkout. You’ll also need sufficient funds to cover applicable transaction fees. Minimum purchase requirements: Some retailers only enable cryptocurrency payments when your cart reaches a certain amount. Check the minimum order value before proceeding.

Once you’ve found a compatible product and confirmed your payment options, the remaining steps involve completing the transfer and redeeming your purchase.

How to Buy COD Points with Crypto

To purchase COD Points with crypto, you’ll need a retailer that accepts cryptocurrency for compatible prepaid products. Eneba is one of the marketplaces offering this payment option on eligible orders, alongside other retailers selling gaming codes and gift cards.

The checkout process varies slightly between retailers, but the main steps are similar. Here’s how to buy COD Points with crypto.

Step 1: Confirm your gaming platform

Identify where you intend to use your COD Points, whether that’s Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net. Your platform determines which prepaid products you can redeem.

Step 2: Find a compatible prepaid code

Browse COD Points codes or eligible platform gift cards through a retailer accepting cryptocurrency. On Eneba, compare available offers and check the supported game, platform, and activation region before adding a product to your cart.

Step 3: Check crypto payment availability

Proceed to checkout and look for the cryptocurrency payment option. Some retailers require a minimum cart value or impose regional restrictions, so confirm that your order meets the requirements before continuing.

Step 4: Select your cryptocurrency

Choose from the supported assets and payment networks displayed at checkout. Make sure your wallet or exchange supports the selected combination, and provide any additional information requested by the payment processor.

Step 5: Review the payment invoice

Check the amount, receiving address, blockchain network, and payment deadline. Account for any transaction or withdrawal fees that could affect the amount received by the payment processor.

Step 6: Complete the crypto transfer

Open your wallet or exchange and send the requested amount using the exact network and address provided. Include a memo or destination tag if required. Review every detail before confirming the transaction.

Step 7: Confirm your order and retrieve the code

Wait for the payment processor and retailer to confirm your transaction. Once the order is completed, retrieve your code from the order page or confirmation email. Follow the provided redemption instructions to receive your COD Points.

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Troubleshooting Crypto Payments for COD Points

Cryptocurrency payments sometimes take longer to process or fail because of network mismatches, incorrect transfer amounts, or checkout restrictions. Checking your transaction details can help identify the issue before you attempt another payment.

Crypto Payment Option Missing

Check whether the retailer supports cryptocurrency for your order and region. Some payment options also require a minimum cart value. If crypto isn’t displayed, review the checkout requirements or contact the retailer before proceeding.

Cart Value Below the Minimum

Some retailers restrict crypto payments on smaller purchases. Check the minimum order amount shown at checkout and compare it with your cart total. Consider another payment method if your intended purchase doesn’t meet the requirement.

Crypto Transfer Pending

Open your wallet or exchange transaction history and check whether the transfer has been broadcast. You can use the transaction hash to review its status on the appropriate blockchain explorer. If the transfer is confirmed but your order remains unpaid, contact payment support with the transaction details.

Wrong Network or Incorrect Payment Amount

Compare the cryptocurrency, blockchain network, and transferred amount with your invoice. If you used the wrong network or sent insufficient funds, contact the payment processor immediately. Recovery isn’t guaranteed, and sending another transfer without instructions could complicate the issue.

Payment Invoice Expired

Crypto invoices may have payment deadlines because exchange rates and processing conditions can change. If your invoice expires before payment is confirmed, check the order status and request a new invoice through the retailer. Avoid reusing an expired payment address.

Payment Completed but COD Points Missing

First, confirm that your retailer order was completed and your prepaid code was delivered. If you’ve already redeemed the code, check your Call of Duty balance on the supported platform. Keep your receipt and transaction details when contacting retailer or platform support.



Crypto Availability for COD Points by Country

Your location affects exchange access, withdrawal rules, and retailer payment options. The currencies below are local reference currencies, not a claim that a game store accepts crypto or that your invoice will use that currency.

Country Crypto Support Notes United States 🟩 Crypto-funded Xbox gift cards available. Match the US account region. United Kingdom 🟩 PlayStation gift cards available through crypto retailers. UK accounts required. Germany 🟩 Crypto-funded PlayStation and other gaming gift cards available. France 🟩 PlayStation gift cards available. Check account region compatibility. Canada 🟩 Crypto-funded Xbox gift cards available for Canadian accounts. Brazil 🟩 Xbox and PlayStation gift card options available through crypto retailers. Australia 🟩 Crypto-funded Xbox gift cards available for Australian accounts. Mexico 🟩 Xbox gift cards available. Check Mexican account compatibility. Spain 🟩 Crypto-funded PlayStation gift cards available for Spanish accounts. Indonesia 🟨 Domestic crypto payments are prohibited. Check local rules and eligible alternatives.

Note: Green indicators confirm an available crypto-funded platform gift card route through a third-party retailer. Direct COD Points code availability and payment eligibility can differ between retailers. Always check the product, checkout options, and applicable local regulations.

You can also browse compatible prepaid COD Points codes on Eneba, where cryptocurrency is offered for eligible orders. Check the available payment methods and the code’s activation requirements before purchasing.

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Crypto Fees and Limits for COD Points

The final cost of buying COD Points with crypto can exceed the retailer’s advertised price. Blockchain fees, exchange charges, and minimum payment requirements can all affect how much cryptocurrency you need to complete the transaction.

Network fees: Blockchain transfers can involve transaction fees that fluctuate with network activity and demand.

Blockchain transfers can involve transaction fees that fluctuate with network activity and demand. Exchange withdrawal fees: Your exchange may charge additional fees or impose minimum withdrawal amounts when sending cryptocurrency to a payment processor.

Your exchange may charge additional fees or impose minimum withdrawal amounts when sending cryptocurrency to a payment processor. Currency conversion: Purchasing or exchanging cryptocurrency may involve conversion charges and exchange-rate spreads.

Purchasing or exchanging cryptocurrency may involve conversion charges and exchange-rate spreads. Minimum order requirements: Some retailers require a minimum cart value for cryptocurrency checkout. Eneba’s crypto checkout, for example, requires a cart total higher than $11.21 . Check the minimum displayed for your order.

Some retailers require a minimum cart value for cryptocurrency checkout. Eneba’s crypto checkout, for example, requires a cart total higher than . Check the minimum displayed for your order. Payment deadlines: Crypto invoices may expire after a specified period. Transfers that arrive late or with insufficient funds can require manual resolution.

Review the total amount your payment processor must receive, including any transfer costs, before confirming the transaction.

How to Redeem a COD Points Code

Prepaid COD Points codes purchased from third-party retailers require redemption through the supported gaming platform. The process depends on your product, so check the retailer’s activation instructions before getting started.

Here’s how to redeem your COD Points code:

Open your retailer’s completed order and retrieve the purchased code. Review the activation instructions to identify the correct gaming platform and redemption website. Visit the official redemption page and sign in to the account linked to your Call of Duty profile. Enter the provided code and review the product and account details. Confirm redemption and complete any additional instructions. Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your updated COD Points balance.

If you purchased a platform gift card, redeem it to the appropriate store account first. You can then use the available store credit toward eligible COD Points purchases.

For your next purchase, browse compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check product compatibility and activation requirements before completing your order.

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Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points

If cryptocurrency isn’t available for your purchase, other payment methods can help you complete the transaction. You can buy COD Points through an official platform store or purchase compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.

Payment Method Where Available Notes Credit Card Official + Third-party Pay through supported platform stores or retailers. PayPal Official + Third-party Available at participating platform and retailer checkouts. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Supported by select official online stores and retailers. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Available at select online checkouts and participating retailers. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Use eligible wallet funds to purchase compatible prepaid codes.

Note: Payment availability varies by platform, country, and retailer. Check the supported methods at checkout and confirm any prepaid code’s activation requirements before buying.

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Get COD Points Cheaper with Crypto through Eneba

Shop compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare available products and review the final checkout cost, including crypto transaction fees, to find the best deal for your purchase.

Choose a code that matches your game, platform, and activation region, then select cryptocurrency if it’s available for your order. Make sure your cart meets the minimum payment requirement, complete the transaction using the supported network, and retrieve your code once payment is confirmed.

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