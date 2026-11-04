How to Buy COD Points with a Credit Card in 2026
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To buy COD Points with a credit card, open your in-game store or platform's official online store, choose a pack, and pay by card where supported. Check the receiving account before confirming. If you prefer a prepaid code, buy platform-specific COD Points on Eneba. Review compatibility and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.
If you’re checking how to buy COD Points with credit card payments, choose a points pack through the in-game store or your platform’s official online store, then enter your card details at checkout. The process is similar on Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, and Steam, although available payment options depend on your region and platform.
Purchased COD Points stay tied to their platform, while prepaid codes have separate activation requirements. Understanding these differences can help you avoid spending money on an incompatible product.
To help you avoid checkout mistakes, this guide covers the essentials before walking you through both purchasing routes, common payment issues, and code redemption.
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Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with a Credit Card
Your purchase can succeed at checkout but still be unsuitable for where you play. Before spending your money, make sure you’ve covered these essentials.
- Platform-specific balances: Purchased COD Points don’t transfer between platforms. Treat Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net and Steam as separate purchase destinations.
- Game compatibility: A console or PC code isn’t interchangeable with currency for Call of Duty: Mobile. Read the supported game information and don’t rely on just the COD Points name alone.
- Code restrictions: When buying prepaid codes, check activation instructions and account-region requirements. A “GLOBAL” label doesn’t remove a code’s platform restriction.
- Card readiness: Your card must support the transaction, with enough available funds or credit. Debit cards work the same way at supported card checkouts, but draw money from your bank account.
- Account permissions: Family controls or spending restrictions can block purchases even when your bank approves your card.
Choose the destination first, then decide between a direct store purchase and a code for that same platform.
How to Buy COD Points with a Credit Card
Buying COD Points with a credit card follows a similar process whether you’re playing on a console or PC. You can complete the purchase inside the game or visit your platform’s official online store. Here’s how to get started using either method.
Step 1: Access the store
Choose whichever purchasing route works best for you:
- In-game store: Launch Call of Duty on Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam. Sign in to your account, then open the Store and find the available COD Points packs.
- Official online store: Visit your platform’s official store, such as PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Battle.net. Sign in to your gaming account and search for COD Points.
Step 2: Select a COD Points pack
Choose the amount of COD Points you want to purchase. Review the product description to confirm that the pack supports your game and platform.
Step 3: Check your account details
Make sure you’re purchasing the currency for the correct platform account. This is particularly important if you have multiple gaming profiles or share your console with someone else.
Step 4: Choose card payment
At checkout, select credit card from the available payment methods. Accepted card networks and payment options may vary by platform and country.
Step 5: Enter your billing details
Provide your card number, expiration date, security code, and billing address when requested. Make sure the information matches your bank’s records, especially if you’re using a previously saved card.
Step 6: Approve the purchase
Review the final price, including any applicable taxes or fees, before submitting your payment. Your bank may request additional verification through a banking app or one-time code.
Step 7: Confirm your purchase
Save your receipt and launch Call of Duty on the purchasing platform to check your updated COD Points balance. If the currency hasn’t appeared, review your transaction history before attempting another purchase.
If you’d prefer buying prepaid codes instead, browse compatible COD Points offers on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Check the code’s platform and activation requirements before purchasing.
Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba
Troubleshooting Credit Card Payments for COD Points
A declined payment, failed verification, or missing balance can interrupt your COD Points purchase. The right solution depends on whether the problem comes from your bank, the platform store, or the transaction itself.
Credit Card Option Missing
Check the payment methods supported by your platform store and account region. Some card networks may be unavailable in certain countries. If card payment isn’t offered, choose another supported method or contact the store for clarification.
Payment Declined
Verify your card number, expiration date, security code, and billing address. Make sure you have sufficient available credit and that online transactions are enabled. If the information is correct, contact your bank to check for security blocks or international payment restrictions.
Bank Verification Failed
Your bank may require approval through its mobile app, a one-time password, or another authentication method. If verification fails, check your registered contact details and confirm whether the transaction was completed before trying again.
Pending Card Charge but No COD Points
A pending card authorization doesn’t necessarily mean your purchase was completed. Check your banking activity and the platform store’s order history. If the transaction remains unresolved, contact the retailer before submitting another payment.
Payment Completed but COD Points Missing
Confirm that the order was completed and you’re using the correct platform account. Restart Call of Duty and check your balance again. Purchases can take up to 24 hours to appear. If your points are still missing, contact the store that processed the payment and provide your receipt.
COD Points Missing on Another Platform
Purchased COD Points generally remain on the platform where they were obtained. Sign in to Call of Duty through the purchasing platform to access your balance. Linking multiple platforms to the same Activision account doesn’t automatically combine their purchased currency balances.
Credit Card Availability for COD Points by Country
You can purchase COD Points using eligible credit cards through several official platform stores. Support varies by country, card network, and issuer. The table below highlights confirmed card support across selected Call of Duty markets.
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Country
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Credit Card Support
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Notes
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United States
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover.
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United Kingdom
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🟩 / Supported
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Major cards are accepted. Bank authentication may apply.
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Germany
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
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France
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation also accepts Carte Bancaire.
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Canada
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
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Brazil
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation also accepts Elo and Hipercard.
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Australia
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation supports major cards. Overseas fees may apply.
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Mexico
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation lists Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover.
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Spain
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
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Indonesia
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🟩 / Supported
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PlayStation accepts Visa, Mastercard, and JCB.
Note: 🟩 status indicate confirmed card support on at least one official platform store, primarily based on PlayStation’s regional payment lists. Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net also support eligible card payments, but availability and card requirements vary by region and checkout.
If your card isn’t accepted through an official store, you can explore compatible prepaid COD Points codes on Eneba. Depending on your region and order, available payment methods may include credit cards, digital wallets, and local payment services. Compare your options, check product compatibility, and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.
Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba
Credit Card Fees and Limits for COD Points
The price displayed for a COD Points pack may differ from your final credit card cost. Your bank’s fees, billing currency, and spending restrictions can affect the transaction, so it’s worth checking these details before paying.
- Purchase fees: Your bank may charge foreign transaction fees for international purchases. Applicable taxes or retailer checkout charges may also affect the final price.
- Currency conversion: If your purchase is billed in another currency, your card issuer or payment provider may apply an exchange rate and conversion charges.
- Credit card interest: Carrying an unpaid statement balance can result in interest charges, depending on your card agreement.
- Spending limits: Activision doesn’t impose a general purchase quantity limit on COD Points, but your available credit, issuer restrictions, and platform spending controls can affect individual transactions.
Review your final checkout total and card terms before approving payment to avoid unexpected costs.
How to Redeem a COD Points Code
Buying COD Points directly through your platform’s store adds currency to your account without requiring a redemption code. If you purchased a prepaid code from a third-party retailer, however, you’ll need to redeem it separately through the supported platform.
Here’s how to redeem a COD Points code:
- Open your retailer’s order confirmation and retrieve your purchased code.
- Check the product’s redemption instructions to identify the correct platform and redemption website (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net).
- Visit the official redemption page and sign in to the account linked to your Call of Duty profile.
- Enter the code in the designated field and review the product and account details.
- Confirm the redemption and complete any additional instructions provided.
- Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your COD Points balance.
Platform gift cards work differently from prepaid COD Points codes. They add store credit that you can spend separately on eligible currency packs and other purchases.
For your next purchase, explore compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the product matches your game, platform, and activation region before buying.
Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba
Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points
A credit card isn’t your only option for purchasing COD Points. You can use other supported payment methods through your platform’s official store or purchase compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.
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Payment Method
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Where Available
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Notes
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Official + Third-party
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Pay through supported platform stores or code retailers.
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Official (limited) + Third-party
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Available on select official online checkouts and participating retailers.
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Official (limited) + Third-party
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Supported by select online checkouts and participating retailers.
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Third-party retailers
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Buy compatible prepaid codes from retailers that accept crypto.
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Eneba only
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Use your available wallet balance for compatible COD Points codes.
Note: Payment methods vary by region, platform, and retailer. You may also be able to use an eligible debit card at supported card checkouts. Always check the payment options and product compatibility before placing your order.
If you’re looking for ways to save up for a future COD Points purchase, you can also use rewards from Snakzy. Complete eligible mobile game challenges to earn coins, then exchange them for available rewards, such as gift cards, once you meet the redemption requirements.
Play eligible mobile games to earn coins toward gift cards or Eneba Wallet credit for a future COD Points purchase. Redemption minimums apply.
Get COD Points Cheaper with a Credit Card through Eneba
Shop compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, including any service fees, with your platform’s official store to find out whether you can save on your purchase.
Select a code that supports your game, platform, and activation region, then choose credit card payment. After completing any required bank verification, retrieve your purchased code and redeem it through the supported platform.
Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba
FAQs
Open your platform’s official online store or a compatible prepaid code retailer through your phone’s browser. Choose a COD Points pack and select credit card payment if available. Purchasing a console or PC code on your phone doesn’t make it compatible with Call of Duty: Mobile.
Yes. Eligible debit cards can be used at supported platform stores and retailer checkouts. Unlike a credit card, a debit card draws funds from your linked bank account. Your bank must still approve the transaction.
Yes. You can purchase a compatible prepaid COD Points code for your friend to redeem. Confirm their gaming platform, game version, and account region before buying, then share the unused code.
Yes, if you’re using a trusted checkout and have secured your account. Saving your card is optional. On shared devices, consider disabling saved payments and enabling purchase authentication to prevent unauthorized transactions.
Most standard checkouts don’t support splitting one purchase between two cards. Some platforms may allow you to combine available store credit with another payment method, so check the payment options before confirming.
Refund eligibility depends on the retailer’s policy and whether the code has been revealed or redeemed. Keep your receipt, review the seller’s refund conditions, and contact support before using the code if you need a refund.