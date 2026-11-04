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How to Buy COD Points with a Credit Card in 2026

If you’re checking how to buy COD Points with credit card payments, choose a points pack through the in-game store or your platform’s official online store, then enter your card details at checkout. The process is similar on Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, and Steam, although available payment options depend on your region and platform.

Purchased COD Points stay tied to their platform, while prepaid codes have separate activation requirements. Understanding these differences can help you avoid spending money on an incompatible product.

To help you avoid checkout mistakes, this guide covers the essentials before walking you through both purchasing routes, common payment issues, and code redemption.

Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with a Credit Card

Your purchase can succeed at checkout but still be unsuitable for where you play. Before spending your money, make sure you’ve covered these essentials.

Platform-specific balances: Purchased COD Points don’t transfer between platforms. Treat Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net and Steam as separate purchase destinations.

Purchased COD Points don’t transfer between platforms. Treat Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net and Steam as separate purchase destinations. Game compatibility: A console or PC code isn’t interchangeable with currency for Call of Duty: Mobile. Read the supported game information and don’t rely on just the COD Points name alone.

A console or PC code isn’t interchangeable with currency for Call of Duty: Mobile. Read the supported game information and don’t rely on just the COD Points name alone. Code restrictions: When buying prepaid codes, check activation instructions and account-region requirements. A “GLOBAL” label doesn’t remove a code’s platform restriction.

When buying prepaid codes, check activation instructions and account-region requirements. A “GLOBAL” label doesn’t remove a code’s platform restriction. Card readiness: Your card must support the transaction, with enough available funds or credit. Debit cards work the same way at supported card checkouts, but draw money from your bank account.

Your card must support the transaction, with enough available funds or credit. Debit cards work the same way at supported card checkouts, but draw money from your bank account. Account permissions: Family controls or spending restrictions can block purchases even when your bank approves your card.

Choose the destination first, then decide between a direct store purchase and a code for that same platform.

How to Buy COD Points with a Credit Card

Buying COD Points with a credit card follows a similar process whether you’re playing on a console or PC. You can complete the purchase inside the game or visit your platform’s official online store. Here’s how to get started using either method.

Step 1: Access the store

Choose whichever purchasing route works best for you:

In-game store: Launch Call of Duty on Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam. Sign in to your account, then open the Store and find the available COD Points packs.

Launch Call of Duty on Xbox, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Steam. Sign in to your account, then open the Store and find the available COD Points packs. Official online store: Visit your platform’s official store, such as PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Battle.net. Sign in to your gaming account and search for COD Points.

Step 2: Select a COD Points pack

Choose the amount of COD Points you want to purchase. Review the product description to confirm that the pack supports your game and platform.

Step 3: Check your account details

Make sure you’re purchasing the currency for the correct platform account. This is particularly important if you have multiple gaming profiles or share your console with someone else.

Step 4: Choose card payment

At checkout, select credit card from the available payment methods. Accepted card networks and payment options may vary by platform and country.

Step 5: Enter your billing details

Provide your card number, expiration date, security code, and billing address when requested. Make sure the information matches your bank’s records, especially if you’re using a previously saved card.

Step 6: Approve the purchase

Review the final price, including any applicable taxes or fees, before submitting your payment. Your bank may request additional verification through a banking app or one-time code.

Step 7: Confirm your purchase

Save your receipt and launch Call of Duty on the purchasing platform to check your updated COD Points balance. If the currency hasn’t appeared, review your transaction history before attempting another purchase.

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Troubleshooting Credit Card Payments for COD Points

A declined payment, failed verification, or missing balance can interrupt your COD Points purchase. The right solution depends on whether the problem comes from your bank, the platform store, or the transaction itself.

Credit Card Option Missing

Check the payment methods supported by your platform store and account region. Some card networks may be unavailable in certain countries. If card payment isn’t offered, choose another supported method or contact the store for clarification.

Payment Declined

Verify your card number, expiration date, security code, and billing address. Make sure you have sufficient available credit and that online transactions are enabled. If the information is correct, contact your bank to check for security blocks or international payment restrictions.

Bank Verification Failed

Your bank may require approval through its mobile app, a one-time password, or another authentication method. If verification fails, check your registered contact details and confirm whether the transaction was completed before trying again.

Pending Card Charge but No COD Points

A pending card authorization doesn’t necessarily mean your purchase was completed. Check your banking activity and the platform store’s order history. If the transaction remains unresolved, contact the retailer before submitting another payment.

Payment Completed but COD Points Missing

Confirm that the order was completed and you’re using the correct platform account. Restart Call of Duty and check your balance again. Purchases can take up to 24 hours to appear. If your points are still missing, contact the store that processed the payment and provide your receipt.

COD Points Missing on Another Platform

Purchased COD Points generally remain on the platform where they were obtained. Sign in to Call of Duty through the purchasing platform to access your balance. Linking multiple platforms to the same Activision account doesn’t automatically combine their purchased currency balances.

Credit Card Availability for COD Points by Country

You can purchase COD Points using eligible credit cards through several official platform stores. Support varies by country, card network, and issuer. The table below highlights confirmed card support across selected Call of Duty markets.

Country Credit Card Support Notes United States 🟩 / Supported PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover. United Kingdom 🟩 / Supported Major cards are accepted. Bank authentication may apply. Germany 🟩 / Supported PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, and Amex. France 🟩 / Supported PlayStation also accepts Carte Bancaire. Canada 🟩 / Supported PlayStation supports Visa, Mastercard, and Amex. Brazil 🟩 / Supported PlayStation also accepts Elo and Hipercard. Australia 🟩 / Supported PlayStation supports major cards. Overseas fees may apply. Mexico 🟩 / Supported PlayStation lists Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover. Spain 🟩 / Supported PlayStation accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Amex. Indonesia 🟩 / Supported PlayStation accepts Visa, Mastercard, and JCB.

Note: 🟩 status indicate confirmed card support on at least one official platform store, primarily based on PlayStation’s regional payment lists. Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net also support eligible card payments, but availability and card requirements vary by region and checkout.

If your card isn’t accepted through an official store, you can explore compatible prepaid COD Points codes on Eneba. Depending on your region and order, available payment methods may include credit cards, digital wallets, and local payment services. Compare your options, check product compatibility, and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

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Credit Card Fees and Limits for COD Points

The price displayed for a COD Points pack may differ from your final credit card cost. Your bank’s fees, billing currency, and spending restrictions can affect the transaction, so it’s worth checking these details before paying.

Purchase fees: Your bank may charge foreign transaction fees for international purchases. Applicable taxes or retailer checkout charges may also affect the final price.

Your bank may charge foreign transaction fees for international purchases. Applicable taxes or retailer checkout charges may also affect the final price. Currency conversion: If your purchase is billed in another currency, your card issuer or payment provider may apply an exchange rate and conversion charges.

If your purchase is billed in another currency, your card issuer or payment provider may apply an exchange rate and conversion charges. Credit card interest: Carrying an unpaid statement balance can result in interest charges, depending on your card agreement.

Carrying an unpaid statement balance can result in interest charges, depending on your card agreement. Spending limits: Activision doesn’t impose a general purchase quantity limit on COD Points, but your available credit, issuer restrictions, and platform spending controls can affect individual transactions.

Review your final checkout total and card terms before approving payment to avoid unexpected costs.

How to Redeem a COD Points Code

Buying COD Points directly through your platform’s store adds currency to your account without requiring a redemption code. If you purchased a prepaid code from a third-party retailer, however, you’ll need to redeem it separately through the supported platform.

Here’s how to redeem a COD Points code:

Open your retailer’s order confirmation and retrieve your purchased code. Check the product’s redemption instructions to identify the correct platform and redemption website (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net). Visit the official redemption page and sign in to the account linked to your Call of Duty profile. Enter the code in the designated field and review the product and account details. Confirm the redemption and complete any additional instructions provided. Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your COD Points balance.

Platform gift cards work differently from prepaid COD Points codes. They add store credit that you can spend separately on eligible currency packs and other purchases.

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Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points

A credit card isn’t your only option for purchasing COD Points. You can use other supported payment methods through your platform’s official store or purchase compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers.

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Pay through supported platform stores or code retailers. Apple Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Available on select official online checkouts and participating retailers. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Supported by select online checkouts and participating retailers. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buy compatible prepaid codes from retailers that accept crypto. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Use your available wallet balance for compatible COD Points codes.

Note: Payment methods vary by region, platform, and retailer. You may also be able to use an eligible debit card at supported card checkouts. Always check the payment options and product compatibility before placing your order.

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Get COD Points Cheaper with a Credit Card through Eneba

Shop compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, including any service fees, with your platform’s official store to find out whether you can save on your purchase.

Select a code that supports your game, platform, and activation region, then choose credit card payment. After completing any required bank verification, retrieve your purchased code and redeem it through the supported platform.

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