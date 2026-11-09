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How to Buy COD Points with Apple Pay in 2026

You can buy COD Points with Apple Pay through your platform’s official store, provided the payment method is available at checkout. Simply choose a points pack, select Apple Pay if offered, and authorize the purchase. You can also buy compatible prepaid codes from third-party retailers that accept Apple Pay.

Keep in mind that Apple Pay only handles the payment. It doesn’t change where your COD Points can be used, as that depends on your gaming platform. Prepaid codes also come with their own activation rules, which can vary by game and region. It’s worth knowing these differences before you spend anything.

This guide covers both purchasing methods, payment availability, common checkout issues, and code redemption.

Important Things to Know Before Buying COD Points with Apple Pay

Official store purchases and prepaid products don’t follow quite the same rules. There are also a few requirements specific to Apple Pay, so here’s what you should know before choosing how to pay.

Game compatibility: Check which Call of Duty title your purchase supports. Console and PC codes aren’t intended for Call of Duty: Mobile.

Check which Call of Duty title your purchase supports. Console and PC codes aren’t intended for Call of Duty: Mobile. Platform compatibility: Purchased COD Points stay tied to their platform. Your balance won’t transfer between PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net, even when your accounts are linked.

Purchased COD Points stay tied to their platform. Your balance won’t transfer between PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net, even when your accounts are linked. Direct purchases vs. prepaid codes: Buying directly through your platform’s store adds the currency without redemption. Prepaid codes require separate activation, while platform gift cards add store credit that you can spend on eligible points packs.

Buying directly through your platform’s store adds the currency without redemption. Prepaid codes require separate activation, while platform gift cards add store credit that you can spend on eligible points packs. Apple Pay requirements: Apple Pay uses an eligible card saved in Apple Wallet. You’ll need a compatible device, a supported card, and a checkout that accepts the payment method.

Apple Pay uses an eligible card saved in Apple Wallet. You’ll need a compatible device, a supported card, and a checkout that accepts the payment method. Regional restrictions: Available payment methods vary by platform and country. Prepaid products also have activation requirements, so check the listed region and account compatibility before purchasing.

With these essentials covered, you’re ready to move on to the purchasing process.

How to Buy COD Points with Apple Pay

You can purchase COD Points through your game’s store or your platform’s official online store, provided Apple Pay is supported at checkout. If it isn’t available, another option is to buy compatible prepaid products from third-party retailers that accept Apple Pay.

Here’s how to buy COD Points with Apple Pay using either method.

Step 1: Open the store

You have two options:

Official store: Open Call of Duty on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net and find the COD Points section in the in-game Store. You can also visit your platform’s official online store and sign in to your account.

Open Call of Duty on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net and find the COD Points section in the in-game Store. You can also visit your platform’s official online store and sign in to your account. Third-party retailer: Visit a retailer selling compatible COD Points codes or platform gift cards, and check whether it accepts Apple Pay for your order.

Step 2: Choose your points pack

Choose the amount of COD Points you want. If you’re purchasing a prepaid product, review its game, platform, and activation region before adding it to your cart.

Step 3: Review your account details

Make sure you’re using the correct gaming account before proceeding. For direct purchases, the points will be associated with the platform account used at checkout. If you’re buying a prepaid code, confirm that it can be redeemed on your intended account.

Step 4: Select Apple Pay

At checkout, choose Apple Pay if it’s listed among the available payment methods. If the option doesn’t appear, check another supported checkout or participating retailer. Payment availability can differ by platform, region, and device.

Step 5: Authorize your payment

Review the final amount and your selected Apple Wallet card, then follow the payment instructions. Depending on your device, you may need to approve the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

Step 6: Confirm your purchase

Save your receipt and check your order confirmation. Direct purchases should add points to your account on the purchasing platform, while prepaid products provide a code you’ll need to redeem separately. If your points haven’t appeared, review your purchase history before you attempt another payment.

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Apple Pay Fees and Limits for COD Points

Apple Pay doesn’t charge additional purchase fees, but that doesn’t mean every transaction will cost exactly what’s advertised. Your platform, billing currency, and selected card can still affect the final amount.

Purchase fees: Apple Pay doesn’t charge buyers for standard purchases. However, applicable taxes or retailer checkout fees may increase the total.

Apple Pay doesn’t charge buyers for standard purchases. However, applicable taxes or retailer checkout fees may increase the total. Currency conversion: If your purchase is billed in a foreign currency, your card issuer may apply an exchange rate or conversion fee.

If your purchase is billed in a foreign currency, your card issuer may apply an exchange rate or conversion fee. Spending limits: Activision doesn’t impose a general limit on purchased COD Points, but your available funds, card issuer, and platform spending controls may restrict individual transactions.

Activision doesn’t impose a general limit on purchased COD Points, but your available funds, card issuer, and platform spending controls may restrict individual transactions. Card terms: Using Apple Pay doesn’t change your card’s conditions. Credit card interest may still apply if you carry an unpaid balance.

Always review the final checkout total and your selected card before authorizing the purchase.

Troubleshooting Apple Pay Payments for COD Points

Having trouble completing your COD Points purchase with Apple Pay? The issue could be related to checkout availability, your card, or payment authorization. Here’s how to identify the problem and get your purchase back on track.

Apple Pay Option Missing

Your platform’s store may not support Apple Pay in your region or on your current device. Check the available payment methods for your account and try the official online checkout if supported.

Wallet Card Declined

Open Apple Wallet and make sure your selected card is active and has sufficient funds or available credit. Your bank may also block certain online or international transactions. Check for any notifications from your issuer, then contact your bank or try another eligible card if the payment keeps failing.

Apple Pay Authentication Failed

If Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode verification fails, follow the prompts on your device and make sure you’ve completed any additional bank verification. If you’re paying through a browser or console, check that you’ve approved the payment on the correct Apple device. Review your order history before trying again.

Payment Pending but No COD Points

A pending card authorization doesn’t necessarily mean your order went through. Check your platform’s purchase history and look for a confirmation email. If the payment remains pending without a completed order, contact the store that processed your transaction before attempting another purchase.

Payment Completed but Points Missing

First, confirm that you’re signed in to the platform account used for the purchase. Restart Call of Duty on that platform and check your balance again. Purchased points may take up to 24 hours to appear. If they’re still missing afterward, contact the processing store with your receipt and transaction details.

Alternative Payment Methods for COD Points

If Apple Pay isn’t working for your purchase, you still have several options. You can choose another payment method through your platform’s official store or purchase compatible prepaid products from third-party retailers.

Payment Method Where Available Notes PayPal Official + Third-party Select it where your platform or retailer lists it at checkout. Google Pay Official (limited) + Third-party Use it only at checkouts that display support. Cryptocurrency Third-party retailers Buy compatible prepaid products through a retailer accepting crypto. Eneba Wallet Eneba only Spend eligible wallet balance on compatible products on Eneba. Credit Card Official + Third-party Credit and debit cards work through supported store and retailer checkouts.

Note: Payment availability varies by platform, country, and retailer. You can also use eligible platform gift cards or store credit to purchase COD Points.

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Apple Pay Availability for COD Points by Country

Apple Pay support for COD Points varies by gaming platform and country. While some official stores accept it, others may not offer it for your region or device. The table covers selected Call of Duty markets, highlighting confirmed support and restrictions across official platform stores.

Country Apple Pay Support Notes United States 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. United Kingdom 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Germany 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. France 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Canada 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Australia 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Mexico 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Spain 🟩 PlayStation supports Apple Pay. Brazil 🟨 Neither PlayStation nor Steam lists Apple Pay. Indonesia 🟨 Not listed on PlayStation. Other official routes remain unconfirmed. Philippines 🟨 Not listed on PlayStation. Other official routes remain unconfirmed.

Note:

🟩 Available on at least one relevant official platform store.

🟨 Unavailable on specified platforms, while support on other official platforms remains unconfirmed.

These statuses reflect published payment support, not guaranteed availability for every purchase. Your options may differ by platform, account region, and checkout.

If your platform doesn’t offer Apple Pay, you can also compare compatible prepaid COD Points codes on Eneba. Check the available payment methods and activation requirements for your order, then try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

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How to Redeem a COD Points Code

Purchased COD Points should appear in your account without redemption if you buy directly through your platform’s store. Prepaid codes work differently, as you’ll need to activate them separately on the supported platform.

Here’s how to redeem a COD Points code:

Open your retailer’s order confirmation and retrieve your purchased code. Check the product’s redemption instructions to identify the correct platform and redemption website. Visit the official redemption page and sign in to the account linked to your Call of Duty profile. Enter the code in the designated field and review the product and account details. Confirm redemption and follow any additional instructions provided. Launch Call of Duty on the supported platform and check your COD Points balance.

Keep in mind that platform gift cards work differently from prepaid COD Points codes. They add store credit, which you can use to purchase eligible points packs separately.

For your next purchase, browse compatible COD Points codes on Eneba and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Just make sure the product matches your platform and activation region before completing your order.

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Get COD Points Cheaper with Apple Pay on Eneba

If you’re still comparing how to buy COD Points with Apple Pay, check compatible offers on Eneba and try the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Compare the final price, fees included, with your official store to see how much you could save.

Choose a code that matches your game, platform, and activation region, then select Apple Pay if it’s available at checkout. Once your payment is confirmed, retrieve the code from your order and redeem it through the supported platform.

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