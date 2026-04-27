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The best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online are Eneba, Codashop, and the HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center, though the risks involved vary by platform, as do the overall options that would be best for you. Oneiric Shards are the premium currency in Honkai: Star Rail, primarily used to convert into Stellar Jades for Warps on limited character and Light Cone banners. As these can’t be earned through standard gameplay, finding the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online is essential for players looking to maximize their pulls while minimizing costs.

As these cannot be earned through standard gameplay, finding a reputable source is essential for players looking to maximize their pulls while minimizing costs. This guide evaluates 10 different providers based on price, delivery speed, and buyer protection to ensure you get the best value without compromising your account safety.

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Our Top Picks for the Best Websites to Buy Oneiric Shards

Below is a scannable list of our top-rated platforms, each a strong candidate for the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online, catering to specific player needs ranging from maximum savings to official partnership safety.

Eneba – Best Overall Platform for Honkai: Star Rail Oneiric Shards Codashop – Best Official HoYoverse Top-Up Partner HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center – Safest Official Source (Direct HoYoverse) Razer Gold – Best Official Partner With Bonus Promotions Eldorado.gg – Best Marketplace Escrow G2G.com – Best G2G.com Shield Option LootBar – Best for Discounted Oneiric Shards SEAGM – Best for Southeast Asian Players Offgamers – Best Gift Card Code Option MTCGAME – Best Multi-miHoYo-Game Top-Up Platform

Best Oneiric Shards Websites Reviewed

The best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online aren’t just about the lowest price; the delivery method is the most critical factor for your account’s longevity. When selecting a top-up provider, prioritize safety first.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Platform for Honkai: Star Rail Oneiric Shards]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (enter UID + server at checkout) ToS Risk LOW – standard top-up via UID, no password required Starting Price From $14.99 for 980 Oneiric Shards + 110 Bonus Tested Delivery Time ~1-5 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback available

Eneba uses direct top-up delivery, meaning you enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server at checkout, and Oneiric Shards are credited within minutes. Eneba never needs your account password. This makes Eneba one of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online for reliable, low-risk top-ups. Eneba‘s miHoYo-linked top-up infrastructure (via Razer Gold partnership) ensures reliable delivery with full PayPal and credit card buyer protection, solidifying its place as a leading top-up provider.

Delivery Method in Practice: The checkout process is a Direct Top-Up – You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and select your server at checkout. Oneiric Shards are credited to your account within 1-5 minutes. Eneba never asks for your account password. As one of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online, the platform offers a competitive range of products and accepts payment via credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Honest Caveats: Pricing can vary significantly by region and current promotions, so verify current pack prices before purchasing. While it’s a highly-rated top-up option, accuracy is key: readers must ensure they select the correct server – Asia, Europe, America, or TW/HK/MO – and enter the correct UID, as a wrong UID or server selection will result in the shards going to the wrong account. Eneba provides 24/7 live chat and email support for any order-related queries.

Pros Cons ✅ Automated 1-5 minute delivery



✅ No account password required



✅ Full PayPal and credit card buyer protection



✅ miHoYo-linked top-up infrastructure ❌ Prices vary by region and promotion



❌ UID accuracy is buyer’s responsibility



❌ Must select correct server (Asia, Europe, America, or TW/HK/MO)



❌ Pricing requires regional verification

★ Best Overall Platform for Honkai: Star Rail Oneiric Shards Eneba Shop at Eneba

2. Codashop [Best Official HoYoverse Top-Up Partner]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (official HoYoverse partner) ToS Risk ZERO – official HoYoverse top-up partner Starting Price $14.99 for 980 Oneiric Shards + 110 Bonus Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated official API) Buyer Protection Yes – Codashop protection and 30+ payment methods

Codashop is an official HoYoverse partner for Honkai: Star Rail top-ups, making it one of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online if safety is your main concern. You enter your UID and server, complete payment, and Oneiric Shards are credited instantly via the official HoYoverse API. As an official partner, Codashop is the safest third-party option available among all third-party sites.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is a Direct Top-Up (official partner), where you enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server at Codashop.com, select your Oneiric Shard pack, and complete payment. Oneiric Shards are added instantly via the official HoYoverse API. No password is required, it’s truly a top choice if you need instant delivery. The platform is available in over 30 countries and supports local payment methods including credit card, e-wallets, and local transfers.

Honest Caveats: Pricing is typically at official rates, meaning savings are minimal, which is the trade-off for maximum safety when selecting a top-up platform. Regional availability is excellent, with support for 30+ local payment methods. Codashop is endorsed by HoYoverse.

Pros Cons ✅ ZERO ToS risk (official partner)



✅ Instant delivery via official API



✅ Supports 30+ local payment methods



✅ Endorsed by HoYoverse ❌ Pricing is typically at official rates



❌ Minimal savings available



❌ Trade-off for maximum safety is lack of price flexibility



❌ Discounts are rarely offered

★ Best Official HoYoverse Partner for Oneiric Shards Codashop Shop at Codashop

3. HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center [Safest Official Source (Direct HoYoverse)]

Delivery Method Official Top-Up (via HoYoverse account login) ToS Risk ZERO Starting Price At full official price ($14.99 baseline) Tested Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes (Direct publisher support)

The HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center is the direct publisher source for Oneiric Shards, making it the safest of all the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. You log in with your HoYoverse account and purchase directly, meaning no UID entry is needed as your account is auto-detected. This method carries ZERO ToS risk and provides instant delivery. The primary differentiator here is absolute highest trust.

Delivery Method in Practice: The method is Official Top-Up – You log into your HoYoverse account at hsr.hoyoverse.com/payment, select your Oneiric Shard pack, and complete payment. Oneiric Shards are credited instantly. No UID entry is needed as your account is auto-detected via HoYoverse login. Payment is accepted via credit/debit card, PayPal, and platform payment methods.

Honest Caveats: There are typically no discounts available compared to the in-game store; purchases are made at the full official price. For readers prioritising account safety above all else, this is the definitive recommendation for absolute security.

Pros Cons ✅ Absolute highest trust (direct publisher)



✅ ZERO ToS risk



✅ Account auto-detected (no UID needed)



✅ Accepts payment via PayPal and platform methods ❌ Typically no discounts available



❌ Pricing is at full official rates



❌ No incentive bonuses or promotions offered



❌ Offers less value than discounted third-party sites

★ Safest Official Source for Oneiric Shards HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center Shop at HoYoverse

4. Razer Gold [Best Official Partner With Bonus Promotions]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (official, via UID or Razer Gold wallet) ToS Risk ZERO – official miHoYo partner Starting Price Region-dependent (Equivalent to official rates) Tested Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes (Razer Gold buyer protection system)

Razer Gold is an official miHoYo partner for Honkai: Star Rail. It supports direct top-up via UID or your Razer Gold wallet. Razer Gold runs occasional bonus Shard promotions, making it one of the few official platforms where you can get extra value, and a strong contender for the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online when a bonus is active.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is a Direct Top-Up (official). You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server, select your pack, and complete payment. Oneiric Shards are credited instantly via the official miHoYo API. Payment is supported via credit/debit card, PayPal, and the Razer Gold wallet. Razer Gold is considered a highly safe platform due to its official partner status. Razer Gold is an official miHoYo partner in multiple regions.

Honest Caveats: Razer Gold runs occasional bonus Shard events, so you must always verify active promotions before purchasing to ensure you receive any bonus shards. Don’t rely on ongoing bonuses as these events are temporary. Delivery is instant and protected by Razer Gold‘s buyer protection system, making it one of the reliable top-up sites.

Pros Cons ✅ ZERO ToS risk (official partner)



✅ Occasional bonus Shard events



✅ Instant delivery



✅ Supports Razer Gold wallet payment ❌ Bonus promotions are occasional



❌ Must verify active promotions before buying



❌ Pricing may be equivalent to official rates outside of promotions



❌ Savings are not guaranteed

★ Best Official Partner With Bonus Shard Promotions Razer Gold Shop at Razer Gold

Delivery Method Marketplace Top-up (via UID and server, from individual seller) ToS Risk LOW-MED (seller reliance) Starting Price Potential for deeply discounted prices Tested Delivery Time 15 minutes to 2 hours (varies) Buyer Protection Yes (TradeShield escrow system)

Eldorado.gg is a marketplace where individual sellers offer top-ups, making it a viable alternative to automated top-up platforms. Delivery methods vary, so you should always prefer listings that only require your UID and server.

Delivery Method in Practice: The method is a Marketplace top-up: You purchase from an individual seller who tops up your Honkai: Star Rail account via your UID and server. Delivery takes 15 minutes to 2 hours. Eldorado.gg‘s TradeShield escrow system holds your payment until delivery is confirmed.

Honest Caveats: Delivery time varies (15 minutes to 2 hours) as it involves a human seller rather than full automation. When comparing marketplace options, keep this variable delivery time in mind. Always ensure you only use listings requiring UID + server; never share your HoYoverse account password on any marketplace.

Pros Cons ✅ Payment held in escrow (TradeShield)



✅ Buyer protection until delivery confirmed



✅ Potential for deeply discounted prices



✅ Variety of individual sellers offer options ❌ Delivery time varies (15 mins to 2 hours)



❌ Delivery method varies by seller (must filter for UID-only)



❌ LOW-MED ToS risk (seller reliance)



❌ Not fully automated

★ Best Marketplace Escrow Eldorado.gg Shop at Eldorado.gg

6. G2G.com [Best Escrow-Protected Oneiric Shard Marketplace]

Delivery Method Marketplace Top-up (via UID, from individual seller) ToS Risk LOW-MED (marketplace nature) Starting Price Varies per seller (potential for discounted prices) Tested Delivery Time Varies by seller availability Buyer Protection Yes (G2G Shield escrow protection)

G2G.com functions similarly to Eldorado.gg, utilizing the G2G.com Shield to hold payments in escrow. This makes it another strong option for the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online via a marketplace. You should filter for Verified Sellers using UID-only top-up methods.

Delivery Method in Practice: The method is a Marketplace top-up: You purchase from an individual seller who tops up via your UID. G2G Shield holds payment in escrow until delivery is confirmed. The platform allows filtering for Verified Seller badges and ratings. Payment is accepted via credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Honest Caveats: Delivery speed varies by seller availability. As a marketplace, you must prefer UID-only listings and never share your HoYoverse account password on any marketplace or account credentials with any seller on the platform. When considering a marketplace purchase, filtering G2G sellers is key.

Pros Cons ✅ Payment held in escrow (G2G.com Shield)



✅ Option to filter for Verified Sellers



✅ Supports multiple payment methods including PayPal



✅ Escrow protection provides security against scam risk ❌ Delivery speed varies by seller availability



❌ Requires filtering for UID-only top-up listings



❌ LOW-MED ToS risk due to marketplace nature



❌ Not fully automated

★ Best Escrow-Protected Oneiric Shard Marketplace G2G.com Shop at G2G.com

7. LootBar [Best for Discounted Oneiric Shards]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (UID top-up) ToS Risk LOW – UID top-up, no password required Starting Price 10-25% off official prices Tested Delivery Time 1-5 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes (via PayPal and credit card protection)

LootBar is the best website to buy Oneiric Shards online for players prioritizing maximum savings, regularly offering 10-25% off official prices. It’s consistently ranked among top discount platforms due to its deep discounts. Like Eneba, it uses direct UID top-up with no password required.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is a Direct Top-Up; You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server at LootBar, select your Oneiric Shard pack, and complete payment. Shards are credited within 1-5 minutes. No password is required. For discounted purchases, LootBar remains one of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. Payment is accepted via credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Honest Caveats: LootBar discount rates can fluctuate, so always verify current discounts directly on the LootBar site before completing a transaction to ensure you receive the best possible value from any reputable site. Automated delivery is typically fast, with Shards credited within 1-5 minutes.

Pros Cons ✅ Best discount pricing (10-25% off)



✅ LOW ToS risk (UID top-up)



✅ Automated 1-5 minute delivery



✅ Accepts PayPal and cryptocurrency ❌ Discount rates fluctuate



❌ Requires checking current pricing for best value



❌ Limited transparency compared to official partners



❌ Discounts are not consistent

★ Best Discount Platform for Oneiric Shards LootBar Shop at LootBar

8. SEAGM [Best for Southeast Asian Players]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (Automated UID top-ups) ToS Risk LOW – low-risk delivery Starting Price Often below official rates Tested Delivery Time 1-5 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes (Supports local SEA payment methods)

SEAGM (South East Asia Games Market) is a major platform widely used across Southeast Asia for Honkai: Star Rail. It’s consistently listed among the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online for regional players. It provides automated UID top-ups at prices often below official rates. SEAGM is especially recommended for readers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is a Direct Top-Up: You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server at SEAGM, select your Oneiric Shard pack, and complete payment. Shards are credited within 1-5 minutes. No password is required. This low-risk delivery makes it a top choice for SEA region users. The platform supports local SEA payment methods like FPX and TNG e-wallet.

Honest Caveats: The platform is heavily focused on the Southeast Asian market, so international buyers should verify pricing and availability before completing a purchase when evaluating top-up platforms. Delivery is automated and fast.

Pros Cons ✅ Best for Southeast Asian players



✅ Supports local SEA payment methods



✅ Automated UID top-ups



✅ Prices often below official rates ❌ Heavily focused on SEA market



❌ International buyers must verify availability and pricing



❌ Pricing and availability less consistent outside SEA



❌ Customer support is regionalized

★ Best for Southeast Asian Players SEAGM Shop at SEAGM

9. Offgamers (KXZ Gift Cards) [Best Gift Card Code Option]

Delivery Method eCard (Code received by email, redeemed officially) ToS Risk LOW – code redeemed officially Starting Price Slightly higher than direct top-up sites Tested Delivery Time Instant to 15 minutes Buyer Protection Yes (Supports PayPal, e-wallet, and credit/debit card)

Offgamers is unique for offering actual gift card codes (KXZ Gift Cards) for Honkai: Star Rail, distinguishing it from other best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. You receive a code by email and redeem it in-game or at the HoYoverse top-up center, avoiding UID entry at checkout. This eCard method is distinct from direct top-up and ensures Offgamers never accesses your account.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is eCard: You purchase a Honkai: Star Rail KXZ Gift Card. You receive the code by email. You redeem it at the HoYoverse top-up center or in the game’s top-up section. Offgamers never accesses your HoYoverse account. Delivery is instant to 15 minutes, making it a reliable option among the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

Honest Caveats: KXZ Gift Cards may be region-locked, so be sure to confirm the regional validity of the cards before purchasing. This regional check is important when choosing a gift card vendor. Offgamers supports payment via credit/debit card, PayPal, e-wallet, and cryptocurrency.

Pros Cons ✅ eCard delivery avoids UID entry entirely



✅ LOW ToS risk (code redeemed officially)



✅ Instant to 15-minute delivery



✅ Supports a variety of payment methods, including PayPal





❌ KXZ Gift Cards may be region-locked



❌ Buyer must confirm regional validity before purchase



❌ Not a direct top-up, requires an extra redemption step



❌ Prices can be slightly higher than direct top-up sites

★ Best Gift Card Code Option for Oneiric Shards Offgamers (KXZ Gift Cards) Shop at Offgamers

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (UID top-up) ToS Risk LOW – UID top-up Starting Price Competitive pricing (potentially lower in some regions) Tested Delivery Time 1-5 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes (Supports PayPal and credit/debit card)

MTCGAME is a dedicated platform for miHoYo games, supporting Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and Zenless Zone Zero. It is ideal for players who manage multiple accounts across various HoYoverse titles, making it one of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online for multi-game users.

Delivery Method in Practice: The process is a Direct Top-Up: You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID and server at MTCGAME, select your Oneiric Shard pack, and complete payment. Shards are credited within 1-5 minutes. Payment is accepted via credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency. This consistent delivery helps MTCGAME rank among the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

Honest Caveats: Pricing is competitive, but you should verify its competitive positioning against Eneba and LootBar for the best current value when evaluating the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. The platform is particularly useful for players who manage multiple HoYoverse games, as it supports Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero.

Pros Cons ✅ Best for multi-miHoYo-game players



✅ Automated 1-5 minute delivery



✅ LOW ToS risk (UID top-up)



✅ Supports Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero



❌ Must verify pricing against top competitors for best value



❌ Not consistently the cheapest option



❌ Less localized payment options compared to official partners



❌ Savings are less aggressive than LootBar

★ Best Multi-miHoYo-Game Top-Up Platform MTCGAME Shop at MTCGAME

How Oneiric Shards Gets to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

You’ve seen delivery methods referenced in each review above – here’s exactly what each one means for your account safety. Understanding these methods is key to finding the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk Direct Top-Up (UID) You enter your Honkai: Star Rail UID at checkout. Oneiric Shards are credited via third-party infrastructure. No password required. LOW Official Web Store Direct purchase via HoYoverse‘s official web page using your account login or UID. Same pricing as in-game. NONE Marketplace (UID) An individual seller credits your account using your UID. Payment is held in escrow until you confirm delivery. LOW-MED eCard / Redeem Code You receive a digital code by email and redeem it at the HoYoverse top-up center or in-game via settings. LOW

Direct Top-Up (UID) is the standard used by Eneba, LootBar, SEAGM, and MTCGAME. Official Partners like Codashop and Razer Gold use direct API links for maximum safety. Marketplace methods are utilized by Eldorado.gg and G2G.com.

Oneiric Shards Price Comparison: Cost Per 1,090 Oneiric Shards

The official store rate for the 980+110 pack is $14.99, which serves as the baseline for evaluating the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. When you’re comparing the cost-per-unit, you’re essentially finding the cheapest option among the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

Provider Spend* Currency Amount Delivery Method ToS / Legitimacy Risk HoYoverse Official Top-Up Center $14.99 980 + 110 Bonus Direct Top-Up Minimal (fully safe) Codashop $14.99 980 + 110 Bonus Direct Top-Up Low (authorized reseller in many regions) Razer Gold Region-dependent (~equivalent $14.99) 980 + 110 Bonus Wallet Top-Up Low–Medium (payment layer, not direct seller) SEAGM ~$14.99 (varies slightly by region) 980 + 110 Bonus Direct Top-Up Low–Medium (reseller routing variability) MTCGAME ~$14.99 or lower in some regions 980 + 110 Bonus Direct Top-Up Low–Medium (regional sourcing dependence) OffGamers (KXZ Gift Cards) ~$14.99 980 + 110 Bonus Gift Card / Top-Up Low–Medium (card source dependent) LootBar ~$14.99 980 + 110 Bonus Direct Top-Up Low–Medium (limited transparency) Eneba ~$14.99 (varies) 980 + 110 Bonus Marketplace (seller-dependent) Medium (depends on seller method) G2G.com ~$14.99 (varies per seller) 980 + 110 Bonus Marketplace (seller-dependent) Medium–High (seller-dependent sourcing) Eldorado.gg ~$10.19 1090 Shards (listing varies) Marketplace (seller-dependent) Medium–High (high variability / arbitrage risk)

* Prices vary by region and current promotions. Always verify before purchasing.

Is It Safe to Buy Oneiric Shards From Third-Party Websites?

Buying from third-party sites is common, but it’s important to distinguish between Scam Risk and ToS Risk when selecting the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Scam Risk (Financial): This occurs when a site takes your payment but doesn’t deliver the shards. Protect yourself by using PayPal or credit cards, which allow for chargebacks if an order is unfulfilled.

This occurs when a site takes your payment but doesn’t deliver the shards. Protect yourself by using PayPal or credit cards, which allow for chargebacks if an order is unfulfilled. ToS Risk (Account): This refers to the risk of your account being banned by HoYoverse. Platforms that ask for your account password for top-up are high-risk and should be avoided. All platforms on this list use UID-only top-ups, which keeps the ToS risk LOW.

Red Flags to Watch For

“Free Oneiric Shards generator” claims – these are 100% scams designed to steal login credentials or install malware.

Prices more than 40% below the official store price with no clear explanation.

Sites that ask for your game account password.

Cryptocurrency-only payment with no buyer protection or dispute policy.

How to Choose the Best Oneiric Shards Website for You

When choosing the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online, follow these criteria in order of importance. This buyer’s guide helps you navigate the options to find the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online for your specific needs.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

Always confirm that the platform only requires your UID and server at checkout. Any platform asking for account credentials should be avoided immediately, as this is the primary way to disqualify non-compliant options from the list of best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

2. Cost Per 1,090 Oneiric Shards

Don’t just look at the starting price; compare the cost-per-unit. Use the official store’s $14.99 rate as your benchmark for calculating potential savings.

3. Buyer Protection

Ensure the site supports PayPal or major credit cards. Avoid crypto or bank transfers on unfamiliar sites, as these offer no recourse if the top-up never arrives.

4. Delivery Speed and Method Reliability

Automated delivery is consistently faster, typically under 5 minutes. Marketplace sellers can take longer as they rely on a human being to process the order.

Final Verdict: Which Oneiric Shards Website Should You Use?

The best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online each suit a different type of buyer, and the right pick depends on whether you prioritize account safety, maximum savings, or a straightforward first purchase. Here’s the short version by buyer type:

Safest Option: For the lowest account risk, use Codashop – they’re an official partner and Oneiric Shards are credited via the official API.

Best Value: For the best cost-per-1,000-units rate, LootBar currently leads with regular discounts.

Best for First-Time Buyers: For your first purchase, Eneba combines low ToS risk, PayPal buyer protection, and a simple automated checkout.

Ultimately, Eneba is our top-rated choice for the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online. The key to using any of the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online safely is sticking to UID-only top-ups.

★ Best Overall Oneiric Shards Website Eneba Try Eneba

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