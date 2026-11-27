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You can find cheap Shark Cards through key stores, gift card shops and marketplaces selling PC, Xbox, and PlayStation codes, though the lowest headline price rarely tells the whole story. Eneba covers PC keys with a GLOBAL Megalodon listing, Loaded bundles the Enhanced edition with a Great White card, and Dundle keeps a full Xbox tier list on one page.

This guide reviews 10 retailers, their card prices, delivery methods, and buyer protection. Prices were read on November 24, 2026, and they move with stock, seller offers, and timed sales, so treat every figure here as a snapshot of that day.

Top Picks for the Cheapest Shark Cards Sites

These 10 stores cover the cheapest Shark Cards options across PC and console, each with a different strength: a named tier in stock, a bundle that includes the game, or a payment method the others don’t take. Use the list to shortlist two or three that match your platform, then read the reviews for the conditions attached.

Eneba – Best for GLOBAL PC keys you redeem yourself

Loaded – Best for a PC bundle with the base game

Dundle – Best for Xbox Megalodon cards in stock

SEAGM – Best for US Xbox denominations

Instant Gaming – Best for Xbox One bundles when stocked

Gameseal – Best for ROW PC keys on a budget

Gamivo – Best for comparing suppliers on one bundle

Kinguin – Best for US PC Microsoft Store keys

G2A – Best for choosing your card tier

CoinGate – Best for paying with crypto

How These Shark Cards Sites Were Compared

A low advertised price isn’t the whole story with cheap Shark Cards, since the tier, the platform, and the checkout extras all change what lands in your character’s bank.

Pricing and pack value: Each review sets the listed Shark Cards price against the GTA$ that card credits. What keeps Shark Cards cheap is the cash per dollar, not the size of the discount badge, and bundles, fees, and subscriptions all shift that sum.

Each review sets the listed Shark Cards price against the GTA$ that card credits. What keeps Shark Cards cheap is the cash per dollar, not the size of the discount badge, and bundles, fees, and subscriptions all shift that sum. Delivery method: The reviews separate self-redeemed codes from marketplace seller orders and from any method that asks for account access, since only one of those puts your login at risk.

The reviews separate self-redeemed codes from marketplace seller orders and from any method that asks for account access, since only one of those puts your login at risk. Buyer protection: Refund routes, support, and dispute handling matter when a code fails. Marketplace cover is noted where it exists, including the ones sold as paid add-ons.

Refund routes, support, and dispute handling matter when a code fails. Marketplace cover is noted where it exists, including the ones sold as paid add-ons. Stock and delivery speed: A good price on an out-of-stock tier isn’t a deal. Automated delivery, seller waits, and restock alerts all get flagged.

A good price on an out-of-stock tier isn’t a deal. Automated delivery, seller waits, and restock alerts all get flagged. Platform and region compatibility: GTA Online cards split by platform, console generation, and activation region, so each review checks what the listing says about where the code redeems.

Cheapest Shark Cards Sites Reviewed

Every store below is judged on the same things: the card it sells, what that card costs, and what happens after you pay. Reading them together makes the cheapest Shark Cards offers easier to separate from the ones that only look cheap.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Website to Buy Cheap Shark Cards]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed digital code ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $92.75 / Megalodon Card (PC) Delivery Time Typically instant Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; 24/7 support

Eneba is a practical first stop for cheap Shark Cards on PC. Its Megalodon Shark Cash Card key for the Rockstar Games Launcher was $92.75, sold as a GLOBAL listing and shown in stock. A smaller option sits beside it: the Premium Online Edition bundle with a Great White Shark Card at $13.45, which brings the base game as well.

Checkout works like any digital key order. Pay, collect the code from your Eneba account, then redeem it in the Rockstar Games Launcher through the avatar menu’s Redeem Code option. Your game login stays private, and PayPal Plus card chargebacks sit behind the order alongside 24/7 support.

The HUB10 code takes an extra 10% off eligible offers, although a service fee at checkout can eat into that saving, so read the final total. This suits PC players who want cheap Shark Cards without a seller back-and-forth. Make sure the listing says GLOBAL and PC before you pay.

Pros Cons ✅ GLOBAL PC key redeemed in the Rockstar Games Launcher



✅ Megalodon and bundle options in one place



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks with 24/7 support ❌ Service fee added at checkout



❌ Seller prices and stock can move



❌ PC only on the featured key

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2. Loaded [Best PC Bundle With the Base Game]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar Games Launcher code ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $13.99 / Great White Bundle (PC) Delivery Time Instant digital delivery Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Loaded, formerly CDKeys, prices its PC bundles aggressively for cheap Shark Cards shoppers. The Enhanced edition plus Great White Shark Card key was $13.99, listed against $70.09 on the same page. The pack includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack alongside the card’s GTA$1,500,000. Whale and Megalodon bundle variants appear too.

The store sells the key itself, so there’s no seller to pick. After payment, you get a Rockstar Games Launcher code, redeem it on your own account, and the GTA$ lands in your character’s bank. The listing showed stock and activation in the United States, with PayPal and card chargebacks behind the order.

Because this is a bundle, part of what you pay covers the game, so it only pays off if you want that edition too. Players hunting cheap Shark Cards for an existing PC account should price a standalone card as well, and check the PC (WW) label against their own region before checkout.

Pros Cons ✅ $13.99 bundle with the Enhanced base game



✅ Direct sale, no seller to choose



✅ Whale and Megalodon variants listed ❌ Bundle price includes a game you may own



❌ Activation depends on region



❌ Discount pricing shifts with stock

PC Bundles With The Game Loaded 4.7 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Suits PC players who want the Enhanced edition and a Great White card in one purchase. Shop Now

3. Dundle [Best for Cheap Shark Cards on Xbox]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox code ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $81.09 / Megalodon Card (Xbox) Delivery Time Instant delivery by email Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Dundle keeps a full Xbox tier list on one page, which makes it easy to shop for cheap Shark Cards by amount. The Megalodon card was $81.09 and in stock, while Tiger at $5.00, Bull at $10.04, Great White at $17.53, and Whale at $41.36 were all marked out of stock. Every tier is labelled globally redeemable.

You buy a prepaid code, and Dundle sends it by email, ready to redeem on your own Xbox account. No login changes hands, and PayPal or card chargebacks cover the payment. The page also spells out Rockstar’s limits, including the daily GTA$10,000,000 ceiling and the 24- to 48-hour wait some accounts hit before more funds are credited.

Stock is the catch, since the smaller tiers are the ones that sell out, so the cheap Shark Cards tier you wanted may not be buyable today. It suits Xbox players after a big top-up right now. Check that the tier is in stock and confirm your console generation before paying.

Pros Cons ✅ Megalodon in stock at a clear price



✅ Five Xbox tiers on one page



✅ Instant email delivery, no login sharing ❌ Four tiers out of stock



❌ Xbox only on this page



❌ Rockstar’s credit limits still apply

Xbox Megalodon Cards In Stock Dundle 4.2 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Fits Xbox players who want a Megalodon top-up today and can wait on the smaller tiers. Shop Now

4. SEAGM [Best for US Xbox Card Denominations]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox code from your store account ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $18.99 / Great White Card (Xbox, US) Delivery Time Code issued to your SEAGM account Buyer Protection PayPal and chargebacks; SEAGM buyer support

SEAGM sells US Xbox cards by denomination, a straightforward route to cheap Shark Cards if your account is American. Great White was US$18.99 next to a struck-through $19.99, Whale US$47.49 against $49.99, and Megalodon was US$94.99 against $99.99. The Great White checkout also showed a US$1.00 discount.

Pick the denomination, pay, and the code appears under My Cards in your SEAGM account, where you enter your SEAGM password to reveal it. That’s the store login, not your game account, so your Xbox credentials stay with you. PayPal and chargebacks apply, and the quantity limit runs from 1 to 10.

Discounts here are small, so cheap Shark Cards from SEAGM are more about availability and payment choice than a deep cut. It suits US Xbox players who want a named tier without marketplace sellers. Match the US region label to your account and read the final total before you confirm.

Pros Cons ✅ Three Xbox tiers with prices shown



✅ Code stored in your account for retrieval



✅ PayPal checkout and buyer support ❌ Small discounts against its own list prices



❌ US Xbox accounts only



❌ Store password needed to reveal the code

US Xbox Cards By Denomination SEAGM 4.5 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. A steady pick for US Xbox players who want a named tier without marketplace sellers. Shop Now

5. Instant Gaming [Best Xbox One Bundle When Stocked]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Microsoft Store code ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $13.11 / Great White Bundle (Xbox One) Delivery Time Instant, when stock is available Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Instant Gaming prices a console bundle for cheap Shark Cards hunters rather than a single card. Its Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card pack for Xbox One was $13.11, marked down from $49.00. It also adds the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack with its own GTA$1,000,000 on top of the card’s GTA$1,500,000. Whale and Megalodon bundle versions sit nearby.

The flow is the usual key purchase: pay, receive the code, redeem it through your own Microsoft Store account. Nothing needs your game login, and PayPal Plus card chargebacks stand behind the order. Region choices on the page include Europe, Turkey, and the United States, so the version you pick decides where it activates.

Availability is the sticking point. The listing showed a stock alert sign-up and a not available in your country notice, so cheap Shark Cards here depend on your region and restock. It suits Xbox One players who already want the Premium Edition. Set the country filter first, since Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S cards are separate products.

Pros Cons ✅ $13.11 Premium Edition bundle



✅ Three regional versions to choose from



✅ Self-redeemed Microsoft code ❌ Stock alert instead of a buyable listing



❌ Country restrictions on the page



❌ Xbox One generation for this pack

Xbox One Bundles With Starter Pack Instant Gaming 4.4 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Worth watching for Xbox One players who want the Premium Edition and a Great White card together. Shop Now

6. Gameseal [Best ROW PC Key on a Budget]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar Games Launcher code ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price €9.22 / Great White Card (PC, ROW) Delivery Time Instant after payment Buyer Protection Money-back guarantee through Gameseal support

Gameseal is one to check for cheap Shark Cards on a non-US PC account. Its Enhanced and Great White Shark Card listing showed €9.22 on a promotional line, against a €44.99 reference, with a second €10.85 line carrying payment fee and tax. The page counted only 13 units left at that price.

Delivery is instant after payment, and the code goes into the Rockstar Games Launcher on your own account, which keeps cheap Shark Cards a self-service job. Gameseal backs the order with a money-back guarantee its support team applies when a claim is justified, plus activation help if redemption stalls.

The two price lines are what to read carefully: fees and tax land on top, and the promotional figure depends on the offer running that weekend. For a ROW PC account, it’s a strong candidate. Check which line applies to your cart, and make sure the ROW key matches your account’s region.

Pros Cons ✅ ROW PC key for the Enhanced edition



✅ Instant delivery with activation support



✅ Money-back guarantee on justified claims ❌ Payment fee and tax added at checkout



❌ Two price lines to interpret



❌ Limited units at the promotional price

ROW PC Keys At Low Prices Gameseal 4.3 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Suits PC players outside the US who want an Enhanced Great White key at a low price. Shop Now

7. Gamivo [Best PC Megalodon Bundle From Many Sellers]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar key from a chosen supplier ToS Risk None: you redeem the key yourself Listed Price From €87.06 / Megalodon Bundle (PC) Delivery Time Automated key delivery Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; SMART subscription can be pre-selected

Gamivo puts several suppliers side by side on one PC bundle, which helps when you’re hunting cheap Shark Cards in bulk. The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack with a Megalodon Shark Card started at €87.06 from the lowest offer, while other suppliers on the same page asked €119.11 and €126.05. The bundle carries the starter content too, including the Maze Bank West office and GTA$1,000,000.

Choose a supplier, pay, and receive a Rockstar key to redeem yourself, with supplier ratings and activation notes on the page. PayPal and card chargebacks apply. The listing also flags countries where the product can’t be activated, so read that block before anything else.

The headline figure often belongs to SMART, the optional subscription that can be pre-selected in the cart, and the regular price sits higher. Cashback offers vary by supplier as well. If you want cheap Shark Cards for one purchase, uncheck the membership and compare the plain total.

Pros Cons ✅ Several suppliers on one bundle page



✅ Supplier ratings and activation notes



✅ Self-redeemed Rockstar key ❌ SMART subscription can be pre-selected



❌ Wide price spread between suppliers



❌ Country activation exclusions on the listing

Many Suppliers On One Bundle Gamivo 4.6 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Useful for PC players who want a Megalodon bundle and don’t mind comparing supplier offers. Shop Now

8. Kinguin [Best Marketplace Key for US PC Accounts]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Microsoft Store key from a seller ToS Risk Low: you redeem the key, though seller terms vary Listed Price $21.52 / Great White Bundle (PC, MS Store) Delivery Time Seller-dependent Buyer Protection Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout

Kinguin is a peer-to-peer marketplace for cheap Shark Cards on PC, and its featured pack is the Enhanced edition with a Great White Shark Card for US PC accounts on the Microsoft Store at $21.52. A second line showed $20.66 with a $0.86 saving, while the page’s $46.87 reference is the product’s market price at release, not a live one.

You buy from an individual seller, then redeem the key yourself in the Microsoft Store on your own account. The listing shows the seller’s rating history, and Kinguin runs fraud checks on payments. Your game password never enters the process.

Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout, so a cheap Shark Cards headline isn’t the full cost if you want that cover. Since this key activates through the Microsoft Store and carries a US label, PC players redeeming in the Rockstar Games Launcher need a different product. Match the store and region before paying.

Pros Cons ✅ US PC key with a named seller



✅ Seller rating history on the listing



✅ Self-redeemed Microsoft Store code ❌ Buyer Protection costs extra



❌ Reference price taken at release



❌ US and MS Store restrictions apply

Seller Keys For US PC Kinguin 4.5 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Fits PC players redeeming through the Microsoft Store who are comfortable picking a marketplace seller. Shop Now

9. G2A [Best for Choosing Your Card Tier]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar key from a seller ToS Risk Low: you redeem the key, though seller terms vary Listed Price $92.73 / Megalodon Card, 10,000,000 GTA$ (PC) Delivery Time Seller-dependent Buyer Protection Seller disputes and refunds; G2A Plus is a paid subscription

G2A has the widest tier spread for cheap Shark Cards on PC, which also makes it easy to compare the wrong products. Its listings include a Megalodon card of 10,000,000 GTA$ at $92.73 from 34 sellers, an older 8,000,000 GTA$ Megalodon at $69.30, a 1,250,000 GTA$ Great White at $14.12, and an Enhanced Great White bundle at $17.73. All are PC and GLOBAL listings.

Each product page lists the activation platform and region, and you redeem the Rockstar key yourself once the seller releases it. Disputes and refunds run through the seller with G2A mediating, and G2A Plus is a paid subscription that changes some advertised prices.

Those two Megalodon versions are the trap, since Rockstar’s current Megalodon tier is GTA$10,000,000 and the cheaper listing buys less cash. For cheap Shark Cards, read the GTA$ amount in the title, then check the seller and the regular checkout total without the membership.

Pros Cons ✅ Several card tiers with GTA$ amounts



✅ Many sellers per product



✅ Activation region shown per listing ❌ Older card tiers credit less GTA$



❌ G2A Plus is a paid subscription



❌ Seller-dependent delivery and disputes

Card Tiers With GTA$ Amounts G2A 4.2 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Handy when you want to compare Megalodon and Great White tiers from many PC sellers. Shop Now

10. CoinGate [Best for Paying With Crypto]

Delivery Method Digital gift card code by email ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $3.99 / $4.99 Card Value (Xbox) Delivery Time By email, usually about a minute Buyer Protection Support can replace or refund eligible failed orders; crypto payments can’t be reversed

CoinGate is the crypto route to cheap Shark Cards, selling Xbox gift cards by cash value: $4.99, $9.99, $19.99 and $99.99, all labelled Global. A timed 20% sale put the $4.99 card at $3.99, with the countdown shown on the page. That value is what the card carries, so check which tier it buys before assuming a saving.

Checkout takes cryptocurrency alongside credit cards, Binance Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay, and the code arrives by email, usually in about a minute. You redeem it on your own Xbox account, and support can replace or refund eligible failed orders.

Confirmed crypto payments can’t be reversed, so a wrong region or value is harder to undo than a card chargeback. The sale is time-limited too. It suits players holding crypto who want cheap Shark Cards without a bank card. Confirm the value and the region before you send funds.

Pros Cons ✅ Crypto, card and wallet payments



✅ Email delivery in about a minute



✅ Global Xbox card values ❌ Crypto transfers are irreversible



❌ Card value, not a named tier



❌ Timed sale pricing

Xbox Cards Paid With Crypto CoinGate 4.3 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. The pick when you want to spend crypto on an Xbox Shark Card you redeem yourself. Shop Now

How Shark Cards Get to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

Buying cheap Shark Cards means choosing a delivery method as much as a store, and the differences show up after payment. Here’s how each one reaches your character.

Delivery Method How It Works Account Access Risk Self-redeemed code A store sends a digital key that you enter on the stated platform yourself. Low. No login sharing required. Marketplace seller key An individual seller releases the code, which you then redeem on your own account. Low. No password required, though release timing varies. Value-based gift card You buy a card with a cash value and redeem it for the Shark Card that value covers. Low. No login sharing required. Official store purchase Buy in the game’s Store menu or through your platform’s store, and the GTA$ credits automatically. No third-party seller access. Login-based top-up A seller signs into your game account to add the currency for you. High. Requires account credentials.

Self-redeemed codes are what keep Shark Cards cheap without putting an account at risk, and where the balance lives depends on the platform. Purchased GTA$ moves only inside one console family, from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S when a profile migrates, and never between PlayStation and Xbox or from console to PC. On PC, cards bought since March 4, 2025 credit both GTA Online Legacy and Enhanced.

Activation still comes down to two labels on the listing. A code is tied to a region and, for console cards, a generation, since Xbox One and PS4 products are separate from the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 ones. Some keys redeem in the Microsoft Store and others in the Rockstar Games Launcher, so match both before you pay.

Shark Cards Price Comparison

The table lines up each store’s listed price against the card that price actually buys, so cheap Shark Cards offers can be judged on the same footing instead of by discount badge.

Website Pack Compared Listed Price Price per 1,000 Cards Eneba PC $92.75 N/A Loaded PC $13.99 N/A Dundle Xbox $81.09 N/A SEAGM Xbox, US $18.99 N/A Instant Gaming Xbox One $13.11 N/A Gameseal PC, ROW €9.22 N/A Gamivo PC €87.06 N/A Kinguin PC, MS Store $21.52 N/A G2A PC $92.73 N/A CoinGate Xbox $3.99 N/A

Price per 1,000 Cards = Listed Price ÷ Pack Size × 1,000. Figures leave out checkout fees and optional discounts. Prices in different currencies aren’t directly comparable.

Card tiers do most of the work here, and a lower Shark Cards price can still buy less GTA$. Eneba’s Megalodon key at $92.75 and G2A’s 10,000,000 GTA$ version at $92.73 sit almost level on PC, while Dundle’s $81.09 Megalodon is an Xbox product. Loaded’s $13.99 and Instant Gaming’s $13.11 buy Great White bundles that include the game, so they aren’t like-for-like with a bare card.

What the Shark Cards price column can’t show is everything attached to it. Gamivo’s €87.06 belongs to a bundle with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and may need SMART; Gameseal’s €9.22 line carries a payment fee and tax; and Kinguin’s Buyer Protection is a paid add-on. Euro listings aren’t directly comparable with dollar ones either. The cheapest Shark Cards headline is often the one with the most conditions, so compare the final checkout total for your platform.

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Is It Safe to Buy Shark Cards from Third-Party Sites?

Yes, buying cheap Shark Cards from a third-party store is workable, but the seller and the delivery method decide how much risk you carry. A code you redeem yourself keeps your account private, while the source of that code and the store’s refund route still deserve a look.

Two Types of Risk and How to Protect Against Each

The first is transaction and scam risk: an invalid code, a seller who never releases it, or a listing that isn’t what the title suggests. Seller ratings on Gamivo and Kinguin help you judge the source, and refund terms tell you what happens next. PayPal and card chargebacks add a second layer, while Kinguin’s Buyer Protection only applies if you pay for the add-on.

The second is account security and Terms of Service risk, which appears when a method needs your game login. Self-redeemed codes from Eneba, Dundle, SEAGM, and Gameseal never ask for it, and CoinGate’s gift card works the same way. Getting Shark Cards cheap is fine; handing a seller your password or authentication code isn’t, whatever the discount.

GTA Online Terms of Service Position

Rockstar sells Shark Cards in the game’s Store menu, in the Rockstar Store and Rockstar Games Launcher on PC, and as add-ons in the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Redeeming a prepaid code you bought from a retailer is normal retail behaviour, and the GTA$ credits to your character’s bank automatically once the code goes through.

Refunds are where the routes differ. Rockstar gives no refunds for Shark Cards or other virtual currency unless the content is defective or not received, so a code bought from a store follows that store’s refund policy instead. Rockstar also asks Steam buyers to wait at least 24 hours for missing GTA$ before contacting support with proof of purchase. Never give a seller your account login, and treat any offer that asks for one as a different product from cheap Shark Cards on a key.

Red Flags to Watch For

A doubtful listing rarely announces itself, so a few signals are worth watching when you shop for cheap Shark Cards on an unfamiliar site:

Free-currency generators: Pages promising GTA$ for surveys, downloads, or an account sign-in.

Pages promising GTA$ for surveys, downloads, or an account sign-in. Requests for passwords or codes: Sellers asking for your game login, authentication code, or recovery details.

Sellers asking for your game login, authentication code, or recovery details. Prices far below everyone else’s: A Megalodon listed at a fraction of what other stores charge, with no explanation.

A Megalodon listed at a fraction of what other stores charge, with no explanation. Unclear delivery: Listings that don’t say whether you get a code, which platform it activates on, or when it arrives.

Listings that don’t say whether you get a code, which platform it activates on, or when it arrives. No dispute route: No refund terms, no reachable support, and no way to report a failed order.

Plenty of smaller stores are perfectly legitimate, so judge the listing instead of the logo. If a seller insists on signing into your account, pick another offer.

How to Choose the Best Shark Cards Site for You

Working out where to buy Shark Cards is a platform question first and a price question second. These five checks sort cheap Shark Cards offers into the ones that fit your account and the ones that only look good on the page.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

Start with what arrives after checkout. A self-redeemed code goes into your own account, while a marketplace order waits on a seller releasing it, and a login-based top-up asks for credentials you should keep.

Eneba’s Megalodon key redeems in the Rockstar Games Launcher through the Redeem Code option, and the code works once on that account. No store needs your game password to sell you a card, so treat any request for one as a reason to leave.

2. Price per Pack, Not Just the Starting Price

The GTA$ amount matters more than the percentage off, and the Shark Cards price per tier is what tells you the difference. G2A lists an 8,000,000 GTA$ Megalodon at version at $92.73, so the cheaper card buys less cash.

Rockstar also caps a character at GTA$50,000,000 from Shark Cards at once, with anything above that credited after you spend some. Buying Shark Cards cheap only works if the tier matches what you actually plan to spend in Los Santos.

3. Buyer Protection

Check how a store handles a code that fails before you need to find out. Eneba, Loaded, Dundle, SEAGM and Instant Gaming all sit behind PayPal and card chargebacks, while Gameseal runs a money-back guarantee through its support team.

Marketplace cover works differently. Kinguin’s Buyer Protection is a paid add-on, so factor it into the total, and remember that CoinGate’s crypto payments can’t be reversed once confirmed. Keep the order confirmation until the GTA$ shows in your bank.

4. Delivery Speed

Automated stores send a code within minutes, which suits a purchase you want to spend the same evening. CoinGate quotes about a minute by email, and Dundle sends its Xbox codes straight to your inbox.

Stock changes that picture. Instant Gaming’s bundle showed a restock alert instead of a buy button, and four of Dundle’s five tiers were out of stock. Marketplace orders on Kinguin and G2A depend on the seller, so read the delivery estimate before paying.

5. Region and Platform Compatibility

An attractive price is useless if the code won’t activate on your account. SEAGM’s cards are US Xbox products, Gameseal’s key is labelled ROW, and Instant Gaming asks you to pick between Europe, Turkey, and United States before checkout.

Platform matters just as much: Kinguin’s featured key redeems in the Microsoft Store, not the Rockstar Games Launcher, and Gamivo’s bundle lists countries where it can’t activate. Xbox One and PS4 cards are separate products from the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 ones, so match the generation too.

Final Verdict: Which Shark Cards Site Should You Use?

Eneba takes the top recommendation for cheap Shark Cards, mainly on PC. Its GLOBAL Megalodon key at $92.75 was in stock, the code redeems in the Rockstar Games Launcher without anyone touching your login, and PayPal plus card chargebacks stand behind the order. The Premium Online Edition bundle with a Great White card at $13.45 gives you a cheaper entry point if you also want the game.

Depending on your platform and how you like to pay, these stores are worth a look too:

For Xbox top-ups: Dundle had the Megalodon in stock at $81.09 with instant email delivery, provided you can wait on the smaller tiers.

Dundle had the Megalodon in stock at $81.09 with instant email delivery, provided you can wait on the smaller tiers. For US Xbox denominations: SEAGM prices Great White, Whale, and Megalodon separately, so you can buy the exact tier you need.

SEAGM prices Great White, Whale, and Megalodon separately, so you can buy the exact tier you need. For a US PC Microsoft Store key: Kinguin lists the Enhanced Great White pack at $21.52, with Buyer Protection sold separately.

Kinguin lists the Enhanced Great White pack at $21.52, with Buyer Protection sold separately. For crypto payments: CoinGate sells Global Xbox card values and takes Bitcoin alongside cards and wallets.

If you subscribe to GTA+ on PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC Enhanced, weigh its monthly GTA$500,000 and the 15 percent extra on GTA+ Shark Cards before buying a code elsewhere. That bonus can change which route is cheaper for you. Where to buy Shark Cards still starts with your platform, so settle that first and price second.

You can also browse Eneba’s Shark Cards selection and apply the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Just make sure the discounted total, fees included, still beats the cheapest Shark Cards alternative for your tier.

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