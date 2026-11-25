Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding cheap COD Points comes down to which store you pick. The same points pack can sit at different prices depending on which site you visit. Whether you’re buying a seasonal Battle Pass, operator bundles, or weapon blueprints in Call of Duty, the best place to buy COD Points should be convenient, trustworthy, and affordable.

We compared ten stores on their listed COD Points price, the packs you can buy, how the code reaches your account, and existing payment protection measures.

If you want to getting COD Points cheap, a low price tag isn’t the only thing to consider: you need to ensure the code works and the seller stands behind it. We also discuss whether the methods violate any Terms of Service (ToS), which could get your account penalized or banned.

Top Picks for the Cheapest COD Points Sites

Each store below earns its spot on our list for a different reason, so the cheapest COD Points for your account depend on your platform and how you like to pay.

Eneba: Best for self-redeemed Xbox codes with card protection Instant Gaming: Best for a clearly priced 2,400-point Xbox pack Bitrefill: Best for crypto or card payment on Xbox gift cards Gamivo: Best for large Xbox points bundles Gameseal: Best for small 500-point Xbox top-ups Loaded: Best for a simple gift card checkout Dundle: Best for prepaid Xbox codes sent by email Kinguin: Best for Battle.net points codes on PC Eldorado.gg: Best for marketplace orders with money-back protection U7BUY: Best for regional Xbox points orders

How These COD Points Sites Were Compared

Every store here was judged on the same five things: the listed COD Points price and the pack it buys, the delivery method, the protection behind the payment, promised delivery speed, and whether the region and platform fit your account.

Cheapest COD Points Sites Reviewed

1. Eneba [Best Overall Website to Buy Cheap COD Points]

Stat Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox Live key by email ToS Risk None Listed Price €5.48 for 500 COD Points Delivery Time Instant on automated listings, by email Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; 24/7 support

Buying cheap COD Points on Eneba means picking a pack, paying, and redeeming the key yourself. The 500 Call of Duty: Warzone Points Xbox Live key is listed at €5.48 with a global region tag. Nothing about your login changes hands, and the points land on the platform printed on the listing.

Read the total before you confirm, and use the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers. PayPal and card chargebacks are part of the transaction, along with 24/7 customer support if it doesn’t work. Since this key is an Xbox one, the balance stays there, which makes it a strong fit for console players who want cheap COD Points without a seller ever touching the account.

Pros Cons ✅ Self-redeemed keys keep your login private



✅ Automated email delivery on most listings



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks plus 24/7 support ❌ Checkout fees can lift the final total



❌ Platform-locked points stay on Xbox



❌ Seller stock shifts prices between listings

Self-Redeemed Xbox Codes Eneba 4.9 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Best for console players who want cheap COD Points without handing over an account login. Shop Now

2. Instant Gaming [Best Listed Price for Xbox Points Packs]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Self-redeemed Microsoft Store code by email ToS Risk None Listed Price $13.17 for 2,400 COD Points Delivery Time Instant delivery on in-stock keys Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

The 2,400-point pack offered by Instant Gaming is the best-listed price for Xbox Points. The platform offers 2,000 points plus 400 bonus, listed at $13.17. You redeem the code on your Microsoft account, and the same page lists sizes from 500 up to 13,000 points if you need a different amount. Bonus points are discussed in the description, so you know exactly what the pack contains.

PayPal and card chargebacks cover the payment, but make sure to match your Xbox platform and the listing’s region to your account before making a purchase. This option suits players who plan a purchase ahead of a Battle Pass launch, but because this pack can go out of stock, anyone hunting for cheap COD Points on a deadline should keep a second store open in another tab.

Pros Cons ✅ Clear pack pricing with bonus points spelled out



✅ Self-redeemed Microsoft Store codes keep the account yours



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks ❌ Popular packs sell out, leaving email alerts



❌ Xbox-only redemption on this listing



❌ Region restrictions apply to some keys

Clear Xbox Pack Pricing Instant Gaming 4.4 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Suits Xbox players who want a mid-size points pack and can wait for a restock. Shop Now

3. Bitrefill [Best for Paying With Crypto and Cards]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox gift card code by email ToS Risk None Listed Price $4.99 for 500 COD Points Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Support can replace or refund eligible failed orders; crypto payments can’t be reversed

Cheap COD Points on Bitrefill come as an Xbox gift card, with the whole ladder priced in dollars: $4.99 for 500 points, $9.99 for 1,100, $19.99 for 2,400, $39.99 for 5,000, $74.99 for 9,500 and $99.99 for 13,000. The code arrives by email, and you enter the 25-character string at redeem.microsoft.com or through Redeem Code on your console.

Cards and wallets work alongside crypto, but crypto payments can’t be reversed once sent, and the refund route runs through support replacing or refunding eligible orders. These cards redeem on Microsoft accounts only, so cheap COD Points from here only work for Xbox players, and the dollar amounts make the COD Points price easy to hold against a console store’s own figure.

Pros Cons ✅ Every pack priced openly from 500 to 13,000 points



✅ Instant email delivery of a 25-character code



✅ Crypto, card and wallet payments ❌ Crypto payments can’t be reversed



❌ Xbox and Microsoft accounts only



❌ Dollar amounts may not match your local currency

Crypto or Card Checkout Bitrefill 4.0 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. A good fit for Xbox players who want fixed dollar prices and flexible payment options. Shop Now

4. Gamivo [Best for Large Xbox Points Bundles]

Stats BoxGAMIVO Detail Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox key, marked Instant Delivery ToS Risk None Listed Price Varies by listing Delivery Time Instant delivery, as labelled on the listing Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; an optional SMART subscription can be pre-selected in the cart

Gamivo groups its points into bigger bundles, and the listing we linked here pairs Modern Warfare 2 with 21,000 points as an Xbox One and Series key marked Instant Delivery. Smaller 2,400-, 5,000-, and 9,500-point options sit on the same page, and the content needs Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone on Xbox before the points can be used. Activation is key-based, so the redemption happens on your own account.

This deal for cheap COD Points also has an optional SMART subscription can be pre-selected, and unticking it keeps the total to the code itself. PayPal and card chargebacks still apply, and the region note matters because the page shows activation in the United States under a Global tag. Players who want cheap COD Points in one large purchase will find these pack sizes useful, but this bundle may run out of stock, forcing gamers to wait for a restock.

Pros Cons ✅ Large points bundles alongside smaller packs



✅ Instant delivery labelled on the key listing



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks ❌ SMART subscription can be pre-selected in the cart



❌ Big bundle unavailable when the page was read



❌ Base game required on Xbox before points work

Big Xbox Points Bundles Gamivo 4.6 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Useful for Xbox players buying a season’s worth of points in a single key. Shop Now

5. Gameseal [Best for Small Xbox Top-Up Codes]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox Live key by email ToS Risk None Listed Price Varies by listing Delivery Time Shown at checkout; email alert when stock returns Buyer Protection Gameseal buyer support

Gameseal keeps their bundle small and specific: a 500-point Xbox Live key labelled GLOBAL for Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. That size covers a modest top-up, and since it’s a key, you redeem it on your own Microsoft account and the points appear on that platform. The title list on the page saves you guessing which games the balance supports.

That current bundle is sold out, but it’s a page to watch for cheap COD Points when the key is finally back in stock. Buyer support through Gameseal is an option if a key fails, but you should still be careful when choosing a payment method at checkout. Region and platform still need to match your account before you pay. For players who only want a small amount of cheap COD Points between Battle Passes, the 500-point size keeps you from paying for points you won’t spend.

Pros Cons ✅ Small 500-point key for modest top-ups



✅ Several Call of Duty titles named on the listing



✅ Self-redeemed so your login stays private ❌ Out of stock when the listing was read



❌ Refunds run through store support



❌ Xbox platform lock on the points

Small Xbox Point Packs Gameseal 4.3 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Handy for players who want a modest Xbox top-up without buying a large points bundle. Shop Now

6. Loaded [Best Straightforward Gift Card Checkout]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Prepaid points gift card; check the listing for platform and delivery ToS Risk None if you redeem the code yourself Listed Price Varies by listing Delivery Time Shown at checkout Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Loaded, the store many players still know as CDKeys, keeps a dedicated Call of Duty Points gift card section, which makes browsing for cheap COD Points a short job. You choose a pack, pay and redeem the code yourself on the account you play on. The listing tells you which platform and region the card belongs to, so read that line before adding it to the cart, since a gift card is tied to both.

PayPal and card chargebacks back the payment, which is the main reason to prefer a familiar storefront over an unknown seller. The checkout total is the number that counts, since fees and currency conversion can move it away from the shelf price. With no pack price shown on the page at the time of reading, comparing cheap COD Points here means opening the specific card you want and checking its amount, platform and region together.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated points gift card section that’s easy to browse



✅ Self-redeemed codes keep account details private



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks ❌ Pack prices need opening each listing



❌ Platform and region vary between cards



❌ Stock can change between visits

Simple Gift Card Checkout Loaded 4.7 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Suits buyers who want a familiar storefront and card protection on a points purchase. Shop Now

7. Dundle [Best for Prepaid Codes by Email]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Prepaid Xbox points code by email; confirm on the listing ToS Risk None Listed Price Varies by listing Delivery Time Shown at checkout Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Dundle works like a prepaid counter. Its Xbox points page sells codes in set amounts, you pay, and the code reaches your email for you to redeem on your Microsoft account. There’s no seller to message and no account access involved, which is the simplest path a cheap COD Points purchase can take. Confirm the amount and the platform on the listing itself, since prepaid codes are tied to both and can’t be moved afterwards.

PayPal and card chargebacks give you a route back if a code fails; that safety matters more than a small difference in the shelf price. Read the final total at checkout, because payment handling can add to the price depending on which method you pick. Since the page didn’t show a pack price when it was read, the useful comparison is the amount of points against the total you’re asked to pay. Dundle makes for a reasonable pick for cheap COD Points when you want an emailed code and nothing else.

Pros Cons ✅ Prepaid codes by email with no seller contact



✅ Set denominations make the amount clear



✅ PayPal and card chargebacks ❌ No pack price shown on the page when read



❌ Xbox-only redemption on this listing



❌ Checkout total can differ from the shelf price

Prepaid Codes by Email Dundle 4.2 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. A straightforward option for Xbox players who want an emailed code and card protection. Shop Now

8. Kinguin [Best Marketplace for Battle.net Points Codes]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Marketplace seller; PC Battle.net points code on this listing ToS Risk None if the listing is a code you redeem yourself Listed Price Varies by seller Delivery Time Usually minutes; seller-dependent Buyer Protection Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout

Kinguin‘s listing here is a 9,500-point pack for PC on Battle.net, which makes it one of the few options for players who don’t play on console. It’s a peer-to-peer marketplace, so several sellers can offer the same pack. After choosing one, you can redeem the code on your own Battle.net account once it arrives. The points then sit on that platform, exactly as they would after a purchase inside the game.

Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout rather than something included, so factor that choice into the COD Points price you’re comparing. Seller ratings and the region field on each offer tell you most of what you need, and a code you redeem yourself keeps your login out of the transaction. PC players looking for cheap COD Points in a large pack will find the 9,500 size convenient, provided the offer’s region matches the account.

Pros Cons ✅ Battle.net packs for PC players



✅ Several sellers on the same pack



✅ Self-redeemed codes keep the account private ❌ Buyer Protection costs extra at checkout



❌ Seller-dependent delivery and quality



❌ Region fields differ between offers

PC Battle.net Points Packs Kinguin 4.5 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Best suited to PC players who want a large Battle.net pack from a rated seller. Shop Now

9. Eldorado.gg [Best Peer-to-Peer Marketplace With Money-Back Protection]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Marketplace seller (method varies by listing) ToS Risk Low for a code you redeem; High if a seller asks for your login Listed Price Varies by seller Delivery Time Usually minutes; seller-dependent Buyer Protection TradeShield money-back protection, seller ratings and disputes

Eldorado.gg runs a dedicated COD Points category where individual sellers post their own offers, so the delivery method changes with every llisting. Some sell a code you redeem yourself, while others describe a top-up, and the listing text tells you which before you pay. TradeShield money-back protection sits behind orders, with seller ratings and a dispute route alongside it, which is more structured than a bare marketplace.

Because the method varies, cheap COD Points here require one extra check from your end: choose offers where a code reaches you and you enter it yourself. Remember that anything asking for your login puts your account at risk. Seller ratings help you sort through offers, and TradeShield gives you somewhere to go if a delivery never lands. Prices move with seller stock, so the same pack can look different a day later, and cheap COD Points on a marketplace reward the buyer who reads the listing closely.

Pros Cons ✅ TradeShield money-back protection on orders



✅ Seller ratings and disputes for accountability



✅ Dedicated points category that’s easy to browse ❌ Delivery method varies by listing



❌ Prices shift with seller stock



❌ Some offers may involve account access

Money-Back Marketplace Protection Eldorado.gg 4.6 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Fits marketplace buyers who want a dispute route behind a seller’s points offer. Shop Now

10. U7BUY [Best for Regional Xbox Points Top-Ups]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Points order for Xbox Live; method shown per listing ToS Risk Low for a code you redeem; High if a login is requested Listed Price Varies by listing Delivery Time Shown at checkout Buyer Protection Refund if an order can’t be completed; 24/7 support

U7BUY‘s points page is built around filters: platform filters set to Xbox Live, region filterss covering Europe, Global, Mexico, Latin America and Saudi Arabia, and prices shown in US dollars with a lowest-price sort. This sorted layout makes it quick to find an offer for the region your account actually belongs to, which is where most failed redemptions start. Each listing states what you receive, so read it before ordering.

The store refunds an order it can’t complete and it also runs 24/7 support, which helps when a code doesn’t arrive at the moment you expected. Since it sells top-ups as well as codes, favour the offers where you redeem something yourself, and keep your login out of any order. Regional players who struggle to find matching stock elsewhere can find cheap COD Points here, provided the region and platform line up with the account. Sorting by price is a good start, though the cheapest COD Points on the list still need a region check.

Pros Cons ✅ Region filters for Europe, Global and Latin America



✅ Lowest-price sorting in US dollars



✅ Refund if an order can’t be completed, plus 24/7 support ❌ Top-up and code offers mixed together



❌ No pack price on the category page



❌ Account access may appear in some top-up offers

Regional Xbox Points Filters U7BUY 4.6 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection and account safety. Useful for players in regions where matching Xbox points stock is hard to find. Shop Now

How COD Points Gets to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

Cheap COD Points stay cheap if the code reaches the right account, and if additional charges don’t pile on.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk Self-redeemed code or gift card You buy a pack, the store emails a code, and you enter it on your own Microsoft, PlayStation or Battle.net account None: the seller never touches your account Official in-game or platform store You buy points inside Call of Duty or through your console or PC store, and the balance updates on that platform None: it’s the publisher’s own channel Login-based top-up A seller signs into your account to add points, which means handing over your password and any verification codes High: account sharing breaks the rules and can cost you the account

Region and platform decide whether any of this works. Activision ties points to the platform where you bought them, so an Xbox code won’t fund a PlayStation or Battle.net balance, and console or PC codes don’t work in Call of Duty: Mobile. Make sure the region and platform on the listing match your account before you pay, since cheap COD Points on the wrong platform leave you chasing a refund instead of a Battle Pass.

COD Points Price Comparison

Comparing cheap COD Points is easiest where a store publishes the pack and the amount together, and three of them did.

Store Listed Price Pack Delivery Eneba €5.48 500 COD Points Self-redeemed Xbox Live key by email Instant Gaming $13.17 2,400 COD Points (2,000 + 400 bonus) Self-redeemed Microsoft Store code by email Bitrefill $4.99 500 COD Points Xbox gift card code by email

The cheapest COD Points on a page can still cost more at checkout once a service fee, a paid protection add-on or a currency conversion lands on the total. Seller ratings and the region field explain most of the gap between two offers for the same pack, so read the COD Points price alongside them.

Is It Safe to Buy COD Points from Third-Party Sites?

Buying points outside the game is common and usually uneventful, and keeping COD Points cheap doesn’t require taking a risk with your account.

Two Types of Risk and How to Protect Against Each

Scam risk is the more obvious one: you pay and nothing arrives, or the code turns out to be already used. Your payment method serves as a line of defense here, since PayPal and card chargebacks let you claim the money back, while a crypto transfer leaves you dependent on the store’s own support and refund policy.

ToS risk is quieter and more expensive. It comes from how the points get added, not from where you bought them, so a seller who signs into your account to top it up breaks the rules even if the points arrive perfectly. Choosing cheap COD Points in the form of a code you redeem yourself removes that risk entirely, which is why the delivery column matters more than a small difference in price.

Call of Duty Terms of Service Position

Redeeming a code for cheap COD Points is normal player behaviour: you enter it on your own Microsoft, PlayStation or Battle.net account, exactly as you would with a card from a shop. Buying through the in-game store or your platform’s store is the publisher’s own channel, so nothing about that is in question either.

It only becomes problematic with account sharing. Handing a seller your password or verification codes gives away control of the account, and that’s the behaviour that gets accounts penalised. Activision also ties points to the platform where you buy them and sets no limit on how many you can purchase, so there’s no reason to use a login-based offer to buy COD Points in bulk.

Red Flags to Watch For

A few patterns show up whenever cheap COD Points turn into a lost payment, and they’re easy to spot:

Free COD Points generators or hacks, which exist to steal logins or run surveys

Any seller asking for your password, email access or verification codes

Prices far below every other store for the same pack, with no explanation

No refund route, no buyer protection and no way to reach a human

Listings that won’t name the platform or the region of the code

How to Choose the Best COD Points Site for You

Five checks turn a list of stores into a decision, and none of them take long.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

Start with what the listing says you receive. A code or gift card you redeem yourself is the safest shape for cheap COD Points, because the seller never needs your password and you control when the points land.

2. Price per Pack, Not Just the Starting Price

A store’s headline number often belongs to the smallest pack, so compare the amount of points you actually want. Buying COD Points cheap gets easier once the checkout total, including any fee or protection add-on, is the number you compare.

3. Buyer Protection

PayPal and card chargebacks give you an outside route, Kinguin‘s Buyer Protection is a paid add-on you can choose at checkout, and Eldorado.gg‘s TradeShield covers orders with a money-back route. Crypto payments can’t be reversed, so if you pay that way, make sure the store discusses how it replaces or refunds failed orders before you send anything.

4. Delivery Speed

Automated listings email a code within minutes, which is how most cheap COD Points orders arrive, while marketplace orders wait on a seller who may be asleep in another time zone. Activision notes that purchases can take up to 24 hours to appear, so a missing balance doesn’t always mean a failed order.

5. Region and Platform Compatibility

Points stay on the platform where you bought them, so cheap COD Points on the wrong platform are worth nothing at all. Region tags deserve the same attention: a GLOBAL label can still carry activation limits, as Gamivo‘s page shows with its United States note. Match both lines to your account before paying, and the question of where to buy COD Points gets a lot simpler.

Final Verdict: Which COD Points Site Should You Use?

Eneba is the best website to buy cheap COD Points for most players: you redeem the Xbox key yourself, automated listings send it by email, and PayPal or a card gives you a chargeback route if a code fails. The 500-point key at €5.48 EUR also keeps your first order small while you get used to a store, and 24/7 support is there if a redemption goes awry.

Bitrefill wins on transparency, with every pack from 500 to 13,000 points priced in dollars and crypto accepted alongside cards. Instant Gaming showed the lowest listed price for a 2,400-point Xbox pack at $13.17, provided you catch it in stock.

Whatever you choose, buy COD Points as a code you redeem yourself, match the region and platform to your account, and read the final checkout total before confirming. The cheapest COD Points are the ones that land on the right account and stay there.

Shop COD Points Deals on Eneba GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB10 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs