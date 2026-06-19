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The best ways to gift Lattices to a friend in Marvel Rivals cover three reliable options, with the gift card code route sitting at the top of the list every time. You buy a Lattice code from a trusted seller to gift Lattices, send Lattices to a friend, and they redeem it on their own account without either of you sharing a password or logging into each other’s profiles; if you want to send Lattices to a friend, you have a few secure paths to explore.

The gift card method is the safest and most universal way to give Lattice, acting as a Marvel Rivals gift, because your friend redeems the code themselves and no account access is shared at any point. Knowing which are the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend is what this article’s all about, and I’ll walk through all of them below. Finding the right Marvel Rivals gift is easier than you think.

Can You Gift Lattices Directly In-Game?

The short answer is no. Many players are curious about the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend, but unfortunately Marvel Rivals does not let you send Lattices to a friend directly from your wallet to theirs. There’s no peer-to-peer currency transfer in the current game. What the game does offer, however, is a skin gifting feature, introduced in Season 2, which acts as a Marvel Rivals gift option.

You can buy store skins and bundles using your own Lattice and have them sent directly to a friend on your friends list. This feature is a fantastic Marvel Rivals gift for any player. This is a meaningful step forward from pure “buy for yourself only” stores, and it covers most cosmetics players actually want. Choosing to send Lattices to a friend via a skin is a great way to personalize your gift.

If you are wondering how to give Lattices using the in-game feature, here’s what you need to know about this Marvel Rivals gift option:

You must be at least Level 10 on your own account before the gifting option unlocks. Always check your level before planning a Marvel Rivals gift.

on your own account before the gifting option unlocks. Always check your level before planning a Marvel Rivals gift. You’re capped at five gifts per day across your entire account. Keep this limit in mind when preparing your Marvel Rivals gift.

across your entire account. Keep this limit in mind when preparing your Marvel Rivals gift. Gifting only accepts Lattice – the premium real-money currency. You can’t use Units (the free in-game currency) for gifts.

Battle Pass skins, ranked rewards, and event rewards cannot be gifted. Only items available in the open store are eligible. This is a key restriction for any Marvel Rivals gift.

Once you send a gift, it cannot be refunded.

So while you can’t send Lattices to a friend in their raw form to spend however they like, you can cover the cost of a specific skin or bundle yourself and have it delivered straight to their in-game account. This in-game system makes it simple to send Lattices to a friend in the form of a specific character outfit.

If you’d rather give them the freedom to choose, the gift card code route is your answer. You pick a Lattice denomination, buy the code from a trusted seller like Eneba, and send the code to your friend. They redeem it on their own account and spend it on whatever they’re after.

This is the method I recommend for most gifting situations, because it gives your friend full flexibility without requiring any account access from either side. Evaluating the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend helps you make an informed choice, so read on for more.

The Best Ways to Gift Lattices, Step by Step

Every method for giving Lattice to a friend works differently, and the right choice depends on how close you are to the person, what they actually want, and how much control you want over the final gift. The best ways to gift Lattices to a friend are ranked below, from most reliable and lowest-risk down to the option you should only use with someone you completely trust.

Regardless of the occasion, learning how to send Lattices to a friend ensures they can enjoy the latest content.

1. Gift Card Code [Best and Safest]

Best For Almost everyone – universal, flexible, and zero account access required. Safety Level High. Your friend redeems the code on their own account. No one touches anyone else’s login.

This is the method I’d suggest in nearly every situation when you want to gift Lattices, as it is consistently ranked as one of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend, and it’s the one that stands up best when you’re buying for a friend, a relative, or even a colleague who plays Marvel Rivals. Buying a Lattice gift card code is one of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend because it decouples the purchase from the redemption completely.

Here is how to give Lattices using this method:

Go to a trusted seller. Eneba is my go-to for Marvel Rivals Lattice codes – you get a verified digital code, instant delivery, and the purchase goes through a proper checkout with buyer protection. You can find the full range of options covered in our guide to the best websites to buy Marvel Rivals Lattice online. Choose the Lattice denomination that fits your budget. Common options run from small starter packs up to larger bundles – I cover what each amount buys in the “How to Pick the Right Amount” section below. Complete your purchase. You’ll receive a digital code via email or your account dashboard. No account login for Marvel Rivals is needed at any point during your purchase. Send the code to your friend however you like – a message, an email, tucked inside a birthday card, or through whatever app you normally use to talk. Your friend opens Marvel Rivals, goes to the top-up or store section, and enters the code on their own account. Lattice credit to their wallet within minutes, and they spend them on whatever they want.

That’s it. The best ways to gift Lattices to a friend don’t get much cleaner than this. No shared passwords, no account handovers, no risk of either account being flagged. It is truly a seamless Marvel Rivals gift. You stay out of their account entirely, and they get full flexibility over how they spend the currency. It really is the most convenient way to send Lattices to a friend without any technical hurdles.

One practical note: always match the region of the code to your friend’s account region before buying. A code tied to the US store may not redeem on a European account. Most major sellers like Eneba offer Global codes that work across regions – check the product description before purchasing to confirm compatibility.

Choosing this option is certainly one of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend for reliable results, mainly because digital codes allow you to send Lattices to a friend instantly across the globe.

2. Gift a Bundle or Skin In-Store [Fallback]

Best For When you know exactly which skin your friend wants and want to cover the cost yourself. Safety Level High. You pay with your own Lattice and the item goes straight to their account. No passwords involved.

Marvel Rivals’ in-game gifting system (added in Season 2) lets you pay for a store cosmetic from your own account and have it sent to a friend. This is another of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend. It works perfectly as a Marvel Rivals gift. This is one of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend when the Marvel Rivals gift is a specific skin rather than currency – it’s more personal, and your friend gets exactly what you chose for them.

If you want to know how to give Lattices as skins, here’s how to do it:

Launch Marvel Rivals and open the Store tab from the main menu. Browse until you find the skin or bundle you want to gift. Remember: only open-store items are eligible. Battle Pass skins and ranked rewards cannot be gifted. Select the item and look for the Gift button next to the price. If the Gift option isn’t showing, the item isn’t eligible for gifting. Choose your friend from your friends list as the recipient. Your account must be Level 10 or higher for this option to appear. Write an optional note if you want to add a personal touch. Confirm the gift. Your Lattice are deducted from your balance, and your friend receives a notification that a gift is on its way.

Keep the five-gift daily cap in mind. If you’re buying multiple items for one person, you may need to spread the gifts across more than one day. And once the gift is confirmed, there are no refunds – so double-check the item name and recipient before you hit confirm. Once they accept, you will have successfully managed to send Lattices to a friend directly through the store.

This method only works if you already have enough Lattice in your own account. If you need to top up first, the gift card code route in Method 1 gives you a cost-effective way to load up your wallet from a trusted seller like Eneba before heading into the store. This makes it a top contender among the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend.

3. Buy and Redeem Together [Fallback]

Best For Close family situations – a parent setting up an account for a child, for example. Safety Level Medium. Only use this with someone you trust completely. Never use it with a third-party service or a stranger.

Sometimes the person you’re gifting to is standing right next to you, so considering the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend is important, or they genuinely need help with how to give Lattices through the top-up process. In those cases, to gift Lattices directly on their device or account with their knowledge and consent is fine – the key word being consent. This is how most parents handle it when topping up for a younger player.

Here is how to send Lattices to a friend using this fallback method:

With your friend or family member present, open Marvel Rivals on their device (or log in to their account on yours, with their full knowledge and consent). Navigate to the in-game store or top-up section. Select the Lattice pack you want to purchase. Complete the purchase using your payment method. The Lattice credit directly to their account, and they can start spending them right away. Log out of their account immediately if you were using your device, and never save their credentials anywhere.

This method keeps the transaction inside the official Marvel Rivals or NetEase infrastructure, which is always the lowest-risk approach from a ToS (terms of service) standpoint. The only requirement is that the account owner is present, informed, and gives their explicit consent. This manual method ensures the Marvel Rivals gift is applied correctly. This manual top-up is a very direct way to send Lattices to a friend or family member.

If you’re doing this remotely or the account holder isn’t involved, switch to the gift card code method instead – it’s cleaner and safer for everyone. This is definitely one of the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend for family members.

What NOT to Do When Gifting

Knowing the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend is half the battle. Even when you know the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend, you must avoid these common mistakes. The other half is knowing what to avoid, because a few common mistakes can put your friend’s account – or your own – at real risk. A lot of the following tips apply when you gift Lattices or other game currencies; our best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online guide walks through a similar framework.

Don’t share account login credentials with anyone

The most common mistake when looking at how to give Lattices is handing over a password so someone else can “top up” the account on your behalf. Even with the best intentions, credential sharing raises the ToS risk on any gaming account. NetEase can flag or suspend accounts for unauthorized access, and “my friend did it as a Marvel Rivals gift” is not a defense that protects the account. Keep logins private.

If you’re also looking to safely purchase currency for other games, our guide to the best sites to buy Robux online follows a similar logic to ensure secure transactions.

Avoid any third-party “gifting service” that asks for your friend’s password

Legitimate Marvel Rivals gift methods never require another player’s login credentials. If a service or individual is asking you for your friend’s password to gift Lattices, stop and walk away. Stay safe and only use verified methods to send Lattices to a friend.

This is a scam pattern, and the goal is almost always to steal the account, not to deliver currency. Accounts compromised this way are difficult and slow to recover, and any Lattice or skins stored on them are gone.

Watch region compatibility before buying a code.

A Lattice gift card or top-up code tied to one region may not work on an account registered in another. Before you buy, check whether the product listing says “Global” or specifies a region. Eneba and other reputable sellers clearly label regional vs. global codes – always read the description before purchasing. Mismatched codes can’t be refunded in most cases, and your friend ends up without their gift.

Ignore any offer promising “free Lattice”

No legitimate platform, content creator, or individual gives away Marvel Rivals currency for free in exchange for account credentials, a survey, or a download. These are phishing attempts designed to harvest accounts.

The only real ways to get Lattice are through official purchases, verified third-party top-up sellers, or in-game events with genuine currency rewards. If the offer sounds too good to be true, it is. Always stick to verified sources for your Marvel Rivals gift. Official channels are the only way to send Lattices to a friend without risking their account standing.

How to Pick the Right Amount

One of the most common questions around the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend is simply: how much should I buy? If you don’t play Marvel Rivals yourself and want to send Lattices to a friend, the pack sizes can feel arbitrary. Here’s a quick breakdown of what common denominations actually get you.

Marvel Rivals sells Lattice in several tiers through the official store and authorized resellers. Based on the current official store pricing:

Lattice Amount Approximate Cost What It Covers 100 Lattice ~$0.99 A small top-up; not enough for most skins on its own 600 Lattice ~$5.99 Enough for sprays, nameplates, or smaller cosmetics 1,200 Lattice ~$11.99 Covers most standard individual skins 2,400 Lattice ~$23.99 Covers a premium individual skin with some left over 6,000 Lattice ~$59.99 Covers a full bundle or multiple skins 11,680 Lattice ~$99.99 Largest standard pack; covers multiple bundles

The 1,200–2,400 Lattice range is the sweet spot for most gift-givers. It’s enough to cover at least one full skin, and it gives your friend some spending flexibility. If you’re shopping for a close friend who plays seriously, the 6,000 range lets them get a full bundle without needing to top up themselves. Knowing the prices helps you decide the value when you send Lattices to a friend.

If you’re buying from a third-party seller like Eneba, you’ll often find that prices per Lattice are slightly lower than the official store rate – meaning your friend gets more value per dollar you spend. That’s worth factoring in when you’re choosing a denomination.

For a broader comparison of where to buy Lattice at the best price, the best websites to buy Marvel Rivals Lattice online guide covers the top platforms side by side. By following these steps, you will master the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend.

Final Word: The Easiest Way to Gift Lattices

The easiest and most reliable approach across all the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend is to buy a Lattice code from a trusted seller, send Lattices to a friend via that code, and let them redeem it on their own account. It works regardless of region and gives your friend full control.

If you know exactly which skin your friend wants and your account is Level 10 or higher, the in-game gifting system is a genuinely nice option – it’s more personal and delivers the item directly. The “buy and redeem together” fallback is fine for family situations where you’re physically present and have explicit consent, but it’s not the right move for remote gifting or anyone you don’t know well.

Ultimately, your goal is to send Lattices to a friend in the way that makes them happiest. Choosing the right Marvel Rivals gift will make all the difference. For the vast majority of gifting situations, stick with the gift card code route. Buy from a reputable platform, match the region to your friend’s account, and send them the code with a note. That covers all the best ways to gift Lattices to a friend cleanly, safely, and reliably.

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