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Most players who buy Shark Cards online shop at key marketplaces and gift card stores, and a safe checkout matters more than the lowest number on the page. Eneba sends PC codes you redeem yourself, Dundle emails Xbox codes straight after payment, and SEAGM holds US Xbox cards in your account.

This guide reviews 10 stores that sell Shark Cards, covering delivery methods, buyer protection, payment options, and listed prices. Listings were read on November 24, 2026, and prices move with seller stock, so treat every figure as a snapshot.

Top Picks for the Best Sites to Buy Shark Cards Online

These 10 stores cover GTA Shark Cards for PC and console, and each one earns its place for a different reason. Use the list to shortlist two or three sites, then read the reviews for the platform and protection details before you buy Shark Cards.

Eneba – Best for self-redeemed PC codes with buyer protection

Loaded – Best for a fixed-price game and card bundle

Dundle – Best for instant Xbox codes by email

SEAGM – Best for choosing a US Xbox card size

Instant Gaming – Best for Xbox One bundles when stock returns

Gameseal – Best for a low-priced ROW PC key

Gamivo – Best for comparing several sellers on one bundle

Kinguin – Best for a US Microsoft Store key on PC

G2A – Best for a wide choice of Megalodon sellers

CoinGate – Best for paying with crypto

How These Shark Cards Sites Were Chosen

A trustworthy store is more than a price, so the comparison weighs five things that shape what happens after you pay.

Delivery method and account safety: Every store here sells codes you redeem yourself, which keeps your login private. Any offer that asks for account credentials is a different product, and it carries a risk no discount cancels out.

Every store here sells codes you redeem yourself, which keeps your login private. Any offer that asks for account credentials is a different product, and it carries a risk no discount cancels out. Buyer protection: Refund terms, support access, and dispute routes decide how much cover you have if a code fails. Marketplace protection programs count too, including the ones that cost extra at checkout.

Refund terms, support access, and dispute routes decide how much cover you have if a code fails. Marketplace protection programs count too, including the ones that cost extra at checkout. Payment options: PayPal and card checkout give you a chargeback route, while crypto payments settle for good. The reviews name the methods each store’s own checkout offers.

PayPal and card checkout give you a chargeback route, while crypto payments settle for good. The reviews name the methods each store’s own checkout offers. Stock and delivery speed: A cheap listing means little when the tier you want is sold out. Automated delivery, seller-dependent waits, and restock alerts all affect how quickly the GTA$ arrives.

A cheap listing means little when the tier you want is sold out. Automated delivery, seller-dependent waits, and restock alerts all affect how quickly the GTA$ arrives. Price and region compatibility: The listed price is read against the pack it buys, since a bundle with the base game isn’t a stand-alone card. Platform, console generation, and activation region matter just as much.

Best Sites to Buy Shark Cards Online Reviewed

Each review looks at what the store actually sells, how the order and redemption work, and what to check before paying. Together they show where to buy Shark Cards for your platform without guessing at the small print.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Site to Buy Shark Cards Online]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed digital codes ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $92.75 / 10,000,000 GTA$ Delivery Time Typically instant Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; 24/7 support

Eneba is the easiest place to buy Shark Cards for PC, since its Megalodon listing is a Rockstar Games Launcher key you redeem on your own account. The global code starts at $92.75 for the Megalodon tier, worth GTA$10,000,000 at Rockstar’s current card values. A Premium Online Edition bundle with a Great White card costs $13.45 if you still need the base game.

Checkout takes PayPal or a card, both of which leave a chargeback route open, and 24/7 support handles orders that go wrong. The code appears in your Eneba account, so your Rockstar login stays private. Redeem it in the launcher, and the GTA$ lands in your character’s bank account.

Service fees appear at checkout, so read the final total before paying. The HUB10 code takes an extra 10% off eligible offers, which helps on a large card. Anyone planning to buy Shark Cards for a console should check the platform label first, since this listing is PC only.

Pros Cons ✅ Self-redeemed PC codes keep your Rockstar login private



✅ PayPal and card checkout with chargeback options



✅ 24/7 support for orders that go wrong ❌ Service fee added at checkout



❌ PC only on the Megalodon listing



❌ Seller prices shift with stock

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2. Loaded [Best for a Fixed-Price PC Bundle]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar Games Launcher key ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $13.99 / 1,500,000 GTA$ bundle (PC) Delivery Time Instant digital delivery Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Loaded, formerly CDKeys, is a tidy option if you want to buy Shark Cards and the game in one order. Its Enhanced bundle with a Great White Shark Cash Card is listed at $13.99, down from $70.09 on the same page, and the edition list names GTA$1,500,000 plus the Criminal Enterprise Starter contents.

The store sells the key itself, so there’s no seller lottery to work through. Payment by PayPal or card leaves a chargeback route open, and the Rockstar Games Launcher key is a worldwide PC product, with the page confirming activation in the United States.

Marketing copy on the page still quotes older card values, including an $8,000,000 Megalodon figure, so trust the edition list over the description. A console player looking to buy Shark Cards needs a different product entirely. Check the final total and the exact card tier before you pay.

Pros Cons ✅ Published bundle price with no seller comparison needed



✅ Edition list names the card and its GTA$ amount



✅ Worldwide PC key redeemable in the launcher ❌ Description quotes outdated card values



❌ Base game included, so it isn’t a stand-alone card



❌ PC only on this listing

Fixed Price On PC Bundles Loaded 4.7 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Suits PC players who want the game and a Great White card in one clearly priced key. Shop Now

3. Dundle [Best for Emailed Xbox Card Codes]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox code by email ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $81.09 / 10,000,000 GTA$ (Xbox) Delivery Time Instant, by email Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Dundle suits console players who buy Shark Cards for Xbox: its Megalodon Shark Card is listed at $81.09, marked globally redeemable with instant delivery. Smaller tiers appear on the same page, though the Tiger at $5.00, Bull at $10.04, Great White at $17.53, and Whale at $41.36 were all out of stock.

Codes arrive by email, ready to redeem, and PayPal or card payment gives you a dispute route if a code fails. Nobody needs your Microsoft password when you buy Shark Cards here, since you enter the code yourself on the console.

Stock is the catch, because only the dearest tier was available. The page also warns about waiting before redeeming further cards, which lines up with Rockstar’s holding cap on card funds. Check the GTA 5 Shark Cards region and console family on the listing before paying.

Pros Cons ✅ Instant email delivery on the in-stock card



✅ Five card tiers listed on one page



✅ Self-redeemed codes with no account access ❌ Four smaller tiers were out of stock



❌ Xbox only on this page



❌ Extra redemption waits once you hold a large balance

Instant Xbox Codes By Email Dundle 4.2 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Fits Xbox players who want a Megalodon code emailed straight after payment. Shop Now

4. SEAGM [Best for US Xbox Card Denominations]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Xbox code from your account ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $18.99 / 1,500,000 GTA$ (Xbox US) Delivery Time Code stored in your account after payment Buyer Protection PayPal and chargebacks; SEAGM buyer support

SEAGM stocks US Xbox denominations side by side, which makes it easy to buy Shark Cards at the size you actually need. Great White is $18.99, down from $19.99; Whale is $47.49, down from $49.99; and Megalodon is $94.99, down from $99.99. Each tier is priced separately, so comparing them takes seconds.

Checkout offers PayPal alongside other methods, and the code lands in your SEAGM account under My Cards, where your login password reveals it. Nothing touches your Xbox account, and buyer support handles orders that don’t arrive. A coupon field and SEAGM Credits appear at checkout too.

These are US Xbox products, so an account set to another region needs a different listing. Purchase limits run from one to ten units per order. If you plan to buy Shark Cards for a Series X|S, confirm the console generation on the product before checkout.

Pros Cons ✅ Three card sizes with clear per-tier pricing



✅ PayPal checkout and buyer support



✅ Codes stored in your account for easy retrieval ❌ US region only on these listings



❌ Console generation needs checking



❌ Purchase limits cap each order at ten units

Three US Xbox Card Sizes SEAGM 4.5 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Handy for US Xbox players who want to pick a card size and collect the code from their account. Shop Now

5. Instant Gaming [Best for Xbox One Bundle Stock Alerts]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Microsoft Store key ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price $13.11 / 1,500,000 GTA$ bundle (Xbox One) Delivery Time Instant when in stock Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks

Instant Gaming lists a Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card bundle for Xbox One through the Microsoft Store at $13.11, reduced from $49. The bundle carries GTA$1,500,000 plus the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, and Whale and Megalodon bundles appear as variants. The store label means the code activates as a console add-on.

Delivery is an instant digital key, and PayPal or card payment keeps a chargeback route open. The code goes onto your own Microsoft account, so you can buy Shark Cards here without sharing a password with anyone.

Availability is the sticking point: the page showed no stock for the selected country, with an email alert offered instead, plus regional variants for Europe, Turkey, and the United States. Console generation matters as well, since this is an Xbox One product. Set the alert and check the region before you buy Shark Cards here.

Pros Cons ✅ Bundle pricing well below the listed reference



✅ Instant key delivery when stock is available



✅ Email stock alert on sold-out variants ❌ Country restriction shown on the featured bundle



❌ Xbox One generation only on this product



❌ Stock gaps across the smaller variants

Xbox One Bundles With Alerts Instant Gaming 4.4 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Worth watching for Xbox One players who want a game and card bundle at a low price. Shop Now

6. Gameseal [Best for a Low-Priced ROW PC Key]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar Games Launcher key ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price €9.22 / 1,500,000 GTA$ (PC, ROW) Delivery Time Instant after payment Buyer Protection Gameseal buyer support; money-back guarantee

Gameseal prices a Rockstar Games Launcher key for the Enhanced edition with a Great White Shark Card at €9.22 in a weekend promotion, with €10.85 shown alongside plus payment fee and tax. The key is a ROW version, and the page counted only 13 units at that price.

Instant delivery follows payment, and the store advertises a money-back guarantee when support judges a refund justified, with activation support included. Redeeming the code yourself in the launcher means you can buy Shark Cards without handing over your Rockstar login.

Fees are the thing to watch, since the alternative price is quoted before payment fee and tax, and promotional stock runs out quickly. Compare the full checkout total before you buy Shark Cards here, and confirm that ROW activation covers your country.

Pros Cons ✅ Low promotional price on a PC card key



✅ Instant delivery with activation support



✅ Money-back guarantee on justified claims ❌ Payment fee and tax added to the shown price



❌ Limited promotional stock at that figure



❌ ROW activation still needs a country check

Low Weekend Price On PC Gameseal 4.3 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Suits PC players comfortable checking fees and ROW activation before they commit to a promotional key. Shop Now

7. Gamivo [Best for Comparing Sellers on One Bundle]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed code from marketplace sellers ToS Risk Low: you redeem the code, though seller terms vary Listed Price From €87.06 / Megalodon bundle (PC) Delivery Time Instant digital delivery Buyer Protection PayPal and card chargebacks; optional SMART subscription in the cart

Gamivo shows several sellers on one product page, so you can compare offers before you buy Shark Cards. Its Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card bundle starts at €87.06 from GameSaloon, with other offers at €91.64, €119.11 and €126.05. Cashback of up to 10% is advertised on the same offers.

Each seller carries a rating and its own terms, and SMART pricing takes a small percentage off for subscribers. PayPal and card chargebacks sit behind the order, and the code is yours to redeem, so no login changes hands.

The optional SMART subscription can be pre-selected in the cart, which is worth checking on a one-off purchase. Activation excludes Saudi Arabia on this bundle, and the pack mixes properties with the card. Confirm the exact GTA$ amount before you buy Shark Cards from any seller here.

Pros Cons ✅ Several sellers priced on one page



✅ Seller ratings and terms shown before checkout



✅ Cashback offers on top of the listed price ❌ SMART subscription can be pre-selected in the cart



❌ Country exclusions apply to this bundle



❌ Bundle contents mix currencies with properties

Several Sellers On One Bundle Gamivo 4.6 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Good for PC buyers who like comparing seller ratings and prices before choosing a Megalodon bundle. Shop Now

8. Kinguin [Best for a US Microsoft Store Key]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Microsoft Store key ToS Risk Low: you redeem the key, though seller terms vary Listed Price $21.52 / 1,500,000 GTA$ (PC, US MS Store) Delivery Time Seller-dependent Buyer Protection Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout

Kinguin lists a US PC Microsoft Store key for the Enhanced edition with a Great White Shark Card at $21.52, sold by a seller with 99.12% positive ratings across 69,394 reviews. A $20.66 option appears with $0.86 off, and the crossed-out $46.87 is a market reference price. It’s a game-plus-card bundle, not a stand-alone card.

Buying is a marketplace order: pick the seller, pay, then redeem the Microsoft Store code yourself. That keeps your login private when you buy Shark Cards here, although Buyer Protection is a paid add-on at checkout.

The key is a US product for the Microsoft Store on PC, so region and platform both need to match your account. Add the protection cost to the sticker price when comparing offers. Seller stock and prices move, so check the final total before paying.

Pros Cons ✅ Detailed seller rating on the featured offer



✅ Self-redeemed key with no account access



✅ Alternative price shown with a small saving ❌ Buyer Protection costs extra at checkout



❌ US region and MS Store lock the product



❌ Reference price isn’t an official store price

Rated Sellers On MS Store Keys Kinguin 4.5 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Fits PC players who want a US Microsoft Store bundle and don’t mind adding paid buyer protection. Shop Now

9. G2A [Best for Choosing Among Megalodon Sellers]

Delivery Method Self-redeemed Rockstar key ToS Risk Low: you redeem the key, though seller terms vary Listed Price $92.73 / 10,000,000 GTA$ (PC) Delivery Time Seller-dependent Buyer Protection Seller disputes and refunds; G2A Plus is a paid subscription

G2A has the widest choice for anyone who wants to buy Shark Cards on PC: its Megalodon Shark Card at GTA$10,000,000 starts at $92.73 across 34 sellers, while a Great White bundle sits at $17.73. Older listings on the same page still advertise an 8,000,000 Megalodon and a 1,250,000 Great White.

Seller ratings, dispute handling, and refunds sit behind each offer, and you redeem the Rockstar key yourself. Offers are grouped by region, and a GLOBAL label still depends on the country list on the listing. G2A Plus is a paid subscription, so member pricing isn’t what every buyer pays.

Those older card amounts are the real trap, since Rockstar’s current values are GTA$10,000,000 for Megalodon and GTA$1,500,000 for Great White. Read the quantity in the title, then check the seller’s terms before you buy Shark Cards from the cheapest offer.

Pros Cons ✅ Dozens of sellers on the largest PC card



✅ Region grouping helps narrow the right key



✅ Dispute and refund routes on marketplace orders ❌ Outdated GTA$ amounts on some older listings



❌ G2A Plus is a paid subscription



❌ Delivery depends on the individual seller

Many Sellers On Megalodon Cards G2A 4.2 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. Useful when you want the largest PC card and a wide set of seller offers to compare. Shop Now

10. CoinGate [Best for Paying With Crypto]

Delivery Method Gift card code by email ToS Risk None: you redeem the code yourself Listed Price From $3.99 / $4.99 card value (Xbox) Delivery Time Usually about a minute by email Buyer Protection Support can replace or refund eligible failed orders; crypto payments can’t be reversed

CoinGate sells Xbox card gift codes in dollar values, with $4.99, $9.99, $19.99 and $99.99 denominations and a limited 20% promotion that brought the smallest to $3.99. Cards are marked global and delivered by email, usually within about a minute, and a countdown runs alongside the promotion.

Payment runs on cryptocurrency, credit cards, Binance Pay, Google Pay or Apple Pay, the widest checkout of the stores here. Redemption stays with you, which keeps account access out of the order when you buy Shark Cards.

The catch is reversibility: confirmed crypto payments can’t be reversed, although support can replace or refund eligible failed orders. Denominations are card values rather than stated GTA$ amounts, so match the value to the tier you want. Check the region before you buy Shark Cards with crypto.

Pros Cons ✅ Crypto, card and wallet payments in one checkout



✅ Email delivery usually within about a minute



✅ Four card values to choose from ❌ Crypto transfers can’t be reversed



❌ Card values don’t state a GTA$ amount



❌ Promotional pricing is time-limited

Crypto Checkout For Xbox Cards CoinGate 4.3 Ratings weigh price, delivery, buyer protection, and account safety. The pick when you want to spend crypto on an Xbox card code you redeem yourself. Shop Now

How Shark Cards Get to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

The way GTA$ reaches your character depends on what the store sells, and that difference matters when you buy Shark Cards from a third party.

Delivery Method How It Works Account Access Risk Self-redeemed code A store emails or displays a code you enter on the platform it belongs to. Low. No login sharing required. Marketplace seller code An individual seller supplies the key through the marketplace, which handles disputes. Low. The seller never needs your account. Bundle key with the base game One key activates the game plus the card contents on the stated platform. Low. You redeem everything yourself. Official store purchase Buying in the game or through your platform’s store credits GTA$ to your character directly. No third-party seller access. Login-based top-up A seller signs into your account to add funds for you. High. Requires account credentials.

Where the balance lives depends on the platform. Purchased GTA$ moves only within one console family when a profile migrates, from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S, and never between PlayStation and Xbox or from console to PC. On PC, cards bought since March 4, 2025 credit both GTA Online Legacy and Enhanced.

Activation rules are just as strict. Xbox One and PS4 cards are separate products from the Series X|S and PS5 versions, and a regional card only suits an account set to that region. Match the platform, the console generation, and the region on the listing before you pay.

How to Buy Shark Cards Online: Step by Step

Buying GTA Shark Cards from a third-party store takes a few minutes once you know which details to check.

Pick the listing that matches your platform. A Rockstar Games Launcher key suits PC, while an Xbox or PlayStation card is tied to that console family and its region. Read the GTA$ amount in the product title. Rockstar’s current values are Tiger 250,000, Bull 600,000, Great White 1,500,000, Whale 4,250,000, and Megalodon 10,000,000, so an older listing quoting a smaller figure is worth a second look. Check the store or seller and its protection. Look at ratings, refund terms, and support access, and note whether marketplace protection costs extra. Pay with a protected method. PayPal and cards leave a dispute route open, while a confirmed crypto transfer settles for good. Collect the code. It arrives by email, on the order page, or in your store account, depending on the retailer. Redeem it where the code belongs. For a Rockstar code, sign in to the Rockstar Games Launcher, select your avatar, choose Redeem Code, enter the code, select Check, confirm the items, and select Redeem. Console cards go through the console’s own store. Confirm the balance in-game. The GTA$ is deposited into your character’s bank account, and a character holds at most GTA$50,000,000 from cards at once, with the rest credited after you spend some.

The official route is straightforward as well. Cards are sold in the GTA Online Pause menu Store on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, in the Rockstar Store and the launcher on PC, and as add-ons in the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Rockstar gives no refunds for virtual currency unless the content is defective or not received, while a prepaid code from a retailer follows that retailer’s policy.

Shark Cards Price Comparison

The table below puts each store’s listed price on the same footing: a price per 1,000 GTA$, so a Megalodon and a Great White can be read side by side. It uses the prices from the reviews, without checkout fees or optional member discounts.

Website Pack Compared Listed Price Price per 1,000 Cards Eneba PC $92.75 N/A Loaded PC $13.99 N/A Dundle Xbox $81.09 N/A SEAGM Xbox US $18.99 N/A Instant Gaming Xbox One $13.11 N/A Gameseal PC, ROW €9.22 N/A Gamivo PC €87.06 N/A Kinguin PC, US MS Store $21.52 N/A G2A PC $92.73 N/A CoinGate Xbox $3.99 N/A

Price per 1,000 Cards = Listed Price ÷ Pack Size × 1,000. Figures leave out checkout fees and optional discounts. Prices in different currencies aren’t directly comparable.

Two things distort a straight reading. Bundles from Loaded, Instant Gaming, Gameseal, Gamivo and Kinguin include the base game or starter content, so part of the price buys something other than currency, and CoinGate quotes card values instead of a GTA$ amount. Euro and dollar figures also aren’t interchangeable.

The per-unit number also hides the wait and the risk. G2A and Kinguin orders depend on individual sellers; Instant Gaming and Dundle had stock gaps on smaller tiers, and Gameseal adds payment fees and tax to its advertised figure. Make sure the final checkout total, the platform, and the delivery estimate all work before you buy Shark Cards.

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Is It Safe to Buy Shark Cards from Third-Party Sites?

Yes, buying GTA Shark Cards from an established key store or gift card shop is reasonable, but the seller and the delivery method decide how much risk you take. A code you redeem yourself keeps your account credentials private, which removes the biggest danger straight away.

Two Types of Risk and How to Protect Against Each

The first is transaction and scam risk: an invalid code, a seller who never sends it, or an order that vanishes. Seller ratings, published refund terms, and a protected payment method are your cover here. SEAGM buyer support and Gameseal’s money-back guarantee give you somewhere to go, while PayPal and card chargebacks add a second route.

The second is account security and Terms of Service risk, which appears when a service wants to sign in as you. Every store reviewed here sells codes you redeem yourself, so no login needs to leave your hands. Keep your Rockstar password and authentication codes to yourself, and treat any request for them as a reason to walk away.

GTA Online Terms of Service Position

Redeeming a prepaid code you bought from a retailer is normal retail behavior, and buying in game or through your platform’s store is the official route. Shark Cards add GTA$ to your character’s bank account, and a Rockstar code works once and stays on the account that redeems it.

Refunds are where the two routes differ. Rockstar refunds virtual currency only when the content is defective or not received, and asks Steam buyers to wait at least 24 hours before contacting Rockstar Support with proof of purchase. A code from a retailer follows that retailer’s policy instead, so never hand a seller your account login.

Red Flags to Watch For

Suspicious offers rarely announce themselves, so a few checks are worth making before you buy Shark Cards from an unfamiliar site.

Free-currency generators: Any site promising GTA$ for surveys, downloads or a sign-in is not selling a card at all.

Any site promising GTA$ for surveys, downloads or a sign-in is not selling a card at all. Requests for passwords or codes: A genuine code seller never needs your Rockstar login or authentication codes.

A genuine code seller never needs your Rockstar login or authentication codes. Prices far below everyone else’s: An unexplained figure well under comparable listings usually signals a problem with the product.

An unexplained figure well under comparable listings usually signals a problem with the product. Unclear delivery or platform details: Listings that don’t say how the code arrives or which platform it activates on leave you guessing.

Listings that don’t say how the code arrives or which platform it activates on leave you guessing. No dispute route: A store without refund terms, reachable support or a way to report a failed order gives you no recourse.

If a seller insists on account access, choose another offer.

How to Choose the Best Site to Buy Shark Cards

A good purchase fits your platform, arrives when you want it, and leaves your account alone. These five checks help you buy Shark Cards from the right store the first time.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

Start with what lands in your inbox. A code you enter yourself is the simplest outcome, while a service that offers to sign in and add funds puts your credentials at risk.

Every store here works with codes, so no login needs to change hands. Eneba’s PC key is redeemed in the Rockstar Games Launcher under Redeem Code, and an Xbox card from Dundle goes onto your own Microsoft account.

2. Price per Pack, Not Just the Starting Price

The card tier behind the price matters more than the headline number, especially where bundles are involved. A game-plus-card bundle isn’t comparable with a stand-alone card at a similar price.

Gamivo shows the spread clearly: the same Megalodon bundle runs from €87.06 to €126.05 across sellers. Add Gameseal’s payment fee and tax, or Gamivo’s SMART subscription, before deciding which offer is genuinely cheaper.

3. Buyer Protection

Check how a store handles a code that doesn’t work, and who you contact when it happens. Marketplace orders need a dispute process, since the seller and the platform are different parties.

SEAGM pairs PayPal with its own buyer support, while Kinguin’s Buyer Protection is a paid add-on, so factor that cost in. Keep the order confirmation until the GTA$ shows in your character’s bank.

4. Delivery Speed

Automated stores send codes within minutes, which suits a purchase you want to use the same evening. Marketplace orders follow the seller’s schedule instead.

CoinGate quotes about a minute by email, and Dundle marks its in-stock card as instant. G2A and Kinguin orders are seller-dependent, and Instant Gaming offered a stock alert rather than a code on the featured bundle.

5. Region and Platform Compatibility

An attractive price is useless if the code won’t activate on your account. Region, platform, and console generation all need to line up with what the listing says.

SEAGM’s cards are US Xbox products, Gameseal’s key is a ROW PC version, and Kinguin’s is a US Microsoft Store key. Since GTA 5 Shark Cards for Xbox One are separate from the Series X|S versions, check that label too.

Final Verdict: Where Should You Buy Shark Cards Online?

Eneba is the best site to buy Shark Cards online for most players, because its Megalodon listing is a PC code you redeem yourself, backed by PayPal and card chargebacks plus 24/7 support. The $92.75 starting price sits in the same range as the largest PC card elsewhere, and the $13.45 Premium Online Edition bundle covers anyone who still needs the game.

Other stores win on specific needs:

For an instant Xbox code: Dundle emails its Megalodon Shark Card straight after payment, with no account access involved.

Dundle emails its Megalodon Shark Card straight after payment, with no account access involved. For a choice of US Xbox tiers: SEAGM prices Great White, Whale and Megalodon separately and stores the code in your account.

SEAGM prices Great White, Whale and Megalodon separately and stores the code in your account. For a fixed-price PC bundle: Loaded publishes one price with an edition list that names the card and its GTA$ amount.

Loaded publishes one price with an edition list that names the card and its GTA$ amount. For crypto checkout: CoinGate takes cryptocurrency, Binance Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay on emailed Xbox card codes.

Whichever store you pick, match the platform, region, and card tier before paying, then read the checkout total with fees included. You can also browse Eneba’s Shark Cards selection and apply the HUB10 code for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

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