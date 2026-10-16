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How To Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Cheap in 2026

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles two fan-favorite Naughty Dog adventures, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, rebuilt for PC and PlayStation 5. Both games keep the series’ blend of climbing, gunfights, and cinematic set pieces intact.

Uncharted 4 pulls Nathan Drake out of retirement when his brother Sam resurfaces chasing pirate captain Henry Avery’s fortune. The Lost Legacy follows Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross into India’s Western Ghats after the fabled Tusk of Ganesh.

Both adventures are worth owning together rather than hunting them down separately. HUB15 lets you get 15% off UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection cheap.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Overview

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End picks up on Nathan Drake’s quiet life with Elena Fisher, years after he traded treasure hunting for a legitimate salvage business and a family. That peace ends when his older brother Sam resurfaces with a decades-old debt tied to the pirate colony of Libertalia and the fortune supposedly buried there by Henry Avery.

The search for Avery’s treasure pulls Drake, Sam, and longtime partner Victor Sullivan from a Scottish estate to the back alleys of Madagascar, and eventually to a storm-wrecked island fortress deep in the jungle. Each location mixes vertical exploration, car chases, and firefights against a private military contractor hunting the same prize.

The Lost Legacy shifts the spotlight to Chloe Frazer, a skilled thief first introduced in Uncharted 2, who teams up with mercenary Nadine Ross for a job neither fully trusts the other on. Their target is the Tusk of Ganesh, hidden somewhere in India’s Western Ghats region and also wanted by warlord Asav.

Both stories trade the series’ earlier supernatural detours for grounded heists built on class, loyalty, and the pull of one last score. Together they close out Drake’s arc and give Chloe a story of her own, set across jungles, cliffside ruins, and a sprawling open area built for the collection’s PC release. That combination makes the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection discount worth grabbing for players who skipped either game the first time.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure Release date 2023-01-19 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Metacritic Rating 87/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Uncharted Developer Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Protagonist Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Best Features

Two Campaigns Rebuilt for PC

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy ship together with higher-resolution textures and PC-specific graphics options. You get both stories in one purchase instead of buying them apart.

Grapple, Climb, and Drive Across Huge Set Pieces

Drake’s grappling hook and piton climbing return alongside jeep chases and boat sections that span entire mountainsides. The traversal system turns cliffs and collapsing buildings into playgrounds rather than obstacles.

Ultra-Wide and High-Refresh PC Support

The PC version adds ultra-wide monitor support, uncapped framerates, and DLSS or FSR upscaling on top of the original visuals. Combat and cutscenes both benefit from the extra headroom.

Chloe Frazer Leads Her Own Heist

The Lost Legacy puts Chloe Frazer in charge for the first time, alongside Nadine Ross, across a large open region built for exploration between story beats.

Cheaper UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Key Price

Buy the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action-adventure double feature without breaking your wallet with the HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-4430, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 126 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 126 GB

How To Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Cheaper at Eneba

To get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking which edition and region match your account. PC players should confirm the key activates on Steam before adding it to the cart, to lock in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection discount on the right version.

Once you’ve selected the right listing, proceed to checkout and look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Enter HUB15 and apply it before finishing the order, then check the updated total to confirm the discount went through and matches the key’s final price.

After payment, your key is delivered to your account or order page depending on Eneba’s process for that listing. Redeem it through Steam, and both campaigns install as one package under a single library entry, ready to play without extra setup or additional downloads. The collection sits alongside your other Steam titles, so switching between Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy takes nothing more than closing one and launching the other.

The whole process takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and HUB15 applies the same discount every time, so there’s no need to wait for a separate sale to get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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