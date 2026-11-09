How To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Cheap in 2026

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Getting Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap brings three of Lara Croft’s adventures together, with Egyptian tombs and a murder investigation among their settings. The collection revisits The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness with updated presentation.

These single-player action-adventures suit returning fans and patient newcomers who enjoy exploring without constant guidance. Puzzles and deliberate platforming remain central, so modern graphics do not turn the original adventures into modern game designs.

Eneba offers Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered as a Steam key below the official price, with further savings when you enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying. Before buying Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap, check the key’s platform and activation region against your account. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Overview

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered collects three adventures that cover a turbulent stretch of Lara Croft’s life. The Last Revelation sends Lara into an Egyptian catastrophe after her discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a threat connected to the god Set. The campaign links its archaeological premise to elaborate tombs and mechanisms that require observation rather than a quick sprint toward an objective. Getting Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap gives you this campaign alongside two distinct follow-ups.

Chronicles changes the structure by presenting episodes from Lara’s past, each with its own location and circumstances. You explore enclosed spaces through careful jumps and environmental puzzles, with switches and inventory items often opening routes that were inaccessible earlier. Taking time to understand a room can be more useful than immediately searching for an enemy to shoot. These adventures retain their original layouts, so the remastered visuals do not remove the need to learn how their spaces connect.

The Angel of Darkness moves toward an urban mystery after Lara becomes a suspect in the murder of her former mentor, Werner Von Croy. Paris and Prague bring a different atmosphere to Lara’s investigation, and dialogue has a larger role than in the earlier entries. Kurtis Trent also appears as a playable character during parts of the adventure. The shift gives the collection variety, though each game has its own approach to movement and progression.

The remaster lets you switch between original and updated graphics, and it includes modern and classic control options. Photo mode gives you time to inspect the restored environments outside the usual pace of exploration. Combat sits alongside traversal and puzzle solving rather than replacing them as the main attraction. A Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered key suits players who want these older adventures preserved with presentation updates, not rebuilt into entirely different games.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure Release date 2025-02-14 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 70/100 (PC) Franchise Tomb Raider Developer Aspyr Publisher Aspyr Protagonist Lara Croft; Kurtis Trent in parts of The Angel of Darkness

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Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that matches your intended game storefront and account region before planning a purchase around it.

To get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap this way, start with an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so confirm that your account qualifies before spending time on an activity. Pick a mobile game you want to play, and check the milestones rather than assuming every session earns rewards.

A gift card works at the storefront for which it was issued, subject to its redemption terms. A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check regional restrictions, and treat Snakzy as an unconfirmed direct route if its catalog has no compatible reward.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so compare the effort with your own buying plans. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.

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Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Best Features

Three Distinct Lara Adventures

The collection combines The Last Revelation’s Egyptian expedition with the episodic structure of Chronicles and the urban investigation of The Angel of Darkness. Buying Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap gives you access to all three, so you can revisit a favorite or explore the chapters you previously missed.

Switch between the original presentation and remastered graphics to compare familiar rooms with their updated appearance as you explore. The underlying layouts remain recognizable, which suits returning players who want to revisit remembered routes without losing the option to see how those spaces originally looked.

Classic And Modern Controls

Choose classic tank controls or the modern control option, then spend some time practicing movement before tackling demanding jumps. The choice changes how you direct Lara, but it does not remove the need to judge distances and understand the movement rules of each adventure.

Photo Mode For Exploration

Photo mode lets you pause for a closer look at Lara and the environments instead of rushing through every chamber. It gives the restored character models and scenery room to stand out, and you can compose screenshots during your return to these older locations.

Cheaper Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Key Price

Buy the Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered key at a cheaper price for good value on this action-adventure collection. Get a Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered discount without breaking your wallet: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the listing’s stated contents.

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Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The linked product is a Steam key for PC. Buying Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap for Steam does not grant access to a console version.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before you buy. Results depend on your hardware and graphics settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. Check your available storage and operating system as well as your graphics card, since the age of the original games does not determine this remaster’s requirements.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 70. The collection is best approached as a return to Lara’s earlier adventures, with their original exploration style still central to the experience.

System Requirements for Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i3 / AMD FX-4100

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GT 620 1 gb / Radeon HD 8670D

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10+ (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDA RTX 2080 / Radeon RX 6750

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10+ (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Cheaper at Eneba

To get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the included content rather than assuming every similarly named product contains the same games. Read the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the matching Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Steam key to your cart and proceed to checkout.

At checkout, manually enter HUB15 in the discount field, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and that the adjustment appears in the order details, since a Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered discount depends on the order meeting the current conditions. If the discount is rejected or acceptance is unclear, review the terms before payment, and remember that opening a product link does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary and compare the final Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered price with the contents and restrictions you checked on the listing. Once the order is correct, choose your payment method and follow Eneba‘s instructions to retrieve the key after purchase. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before downloading the collection to your PC.

Getting Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep your order confirmation and listing details for activation help, and check the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming a fixed turnaround or treating payment confirmation as the key itself. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

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