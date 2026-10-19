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How To Get The Blood of Dawnwalker Cheap in 2026

The Blood of Dawnwalker is the debut game from Rebel Wolves, a studio founded by veteran RPG developers. It’s a standalone story, not tied to an existing franchise, built around one character’s race against time.

You play as Coen, turned half-vampire after a plague tears through his homeland. He has a limited stretch of in-game days to save his family and town before the hunger inside him wins out, and every choice pushes that outcome one way or the other.

Combat blends grounded melee weapons with vampiric abilities that grow more tempting the longer Coen holds out, and a day-night cycle reshapes the map as the story unfolds. Use the HUB15 code at checkout to get The Blood of Dawnwalker cheap.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Overview

The story opens as Coen returns to his home region after years away, only to find a vampiric plague spreading through the population and his own family caught in its path. Half turned himself, he now carries the same hunger threatening everyone he loves, and he has a limited run of in-game days to find a cure before it consumes him completely.

Rebel Wolves built the world around a day-night cycle that visibly changes the map. Villagers follow different routines depending on the hour, threats shift after dark, and some paths only open at specific times. Side characters remember what Coen does and react to it later, so the people he saves or sacrifices shape how the rest of the story unfolds, and some of those consequences don’t surface until much later in the campaign.

Coen’s vampiric side grants him real advantages in combat and exploration, but relying on it too often pulls him closer to losing his humanity for good. That tension between saving his town and giving in to the curse sits at the center of nearly every major decision in the campaign, and it changes which allies stick around and which ones walk away.

The tone favors gothic horror over traditional high fantasy, and the sickness spreading through the land mirrors the moral rot Coen has to confront in the people around him. It plays out as a personal, close-quarters story about one man racing the clock to save what’s left of his home.

Game Info Details Genre Dark Fantasy Action RPG Release date September 2026 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 83/100 (PlayStation 5) Developer Rebel Wolves Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Protagonist Coen

The Blood of Dawnwalker Best Features

A Day-Night Clock That Reshapes the Map

Villages, quests, and threats shift depending on the in-game hour, so returning to the same street later can turn up a different encounter entirely. Side characters keep their own schedules, and missing a window closes some paths for good.

Vampiric Powers With a Real Cost

Coen can call on unnatural strength and speed in a fight, but relying on his vampiric side pulls him closer to losing himself. Combat rewards players who balance raw power against staying human.

Decisions That Follow You Home

Who Coen saves and who he leaves behind stays with the story long after the moment passes, and it changes which characters appear later and how they treat him. The town remembers, and so do the people in it.

A Plague-Stricken Gothic Setting

The world favors rot and dread over high fantasy spectacle, with a sickness spreading through the population that mirrors Coen’s own transformation. It sets a tone closer to horror than adventure.

Cheaper The Blood of Dawnwalker Key Price

Buy the The Blood of Dawnwalker key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this gothic vampire RPG without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your The Blood of Dawnwalker discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for The Blood of Dawnwalker

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400F / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10, DirectX12 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 4060 / Radeon RX 7600 XT / Intel Arc B580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10, DirectX12 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

How To Get The Blood of Dawnwalker Cheaper at Eneba

To get The Blood of Dawnwalker cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking which platform, region, and edition match your account. Picking the right version upfront saves you from buying a key you can’t redeem later, and it only takes a minute to confirm before you move on. If you’re unsure which edition to pick, the product page lists the exact details before you commit to a purchase.

Once you’ve found the correct listing, add it to your cart and move to checkout. Look for the discount code field, enter HUB15, and apply it before you finalize payment. The order total should update right away once the code is accepted, so you can see the savings reflected before you pay.

Confirm the discount is showing correctly, then pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can enjoy your The Blood of Dawnwalker discount right away and jump into the game. The whole process usually takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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