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How To Get Stick It to the Stickman Cheap in 2026

Stick It to the Stickman throws you into a scrappy action game built around taking down a faceless, oppressive figure known only as the Stickman. It’s the kind of premise that turns a simple brawler into an outlet for anyone who wants to push back against an unfair system.

The setup keeps things loose: short runs and physics-based combat, with a tone that favors absurd humor over heavy lore. Drop-in co-op lets a friend join the beatdown, and the stages invite repeat runs.

If stickman-smashing chaos sounds like your kind of fun, there’s no reason to pay full price for it. HUB15 knocks the cost down and makes it easier to get Stick It to the Stickman cheap right now.

Stick It to the Stickman Overview

Stick It to the Stickman puts a simple idea front and center: a lone fighter squares off against an authority figure represented as a towering, faceless stick figure, and every level is another excuse to knock that figure down a peg. The game uses slapstick, ragdoll-style combat instead of precise technical fighting mechanics, so bodies, props, and scenery all react to every swing. Fights spill into chaos fast.

Levels are built around short, replayable bursts rather than long story missions, which keeps the pace brisk for players who want a quick session over a sprawling campaign. Drop-in co-op lets a second player jump in and pile onto the Stickman, so solo frustration turns into a shared laugh instead, and a cleared stage is as much about the mess you left behind as the win itself.

The tone stays irreverent throughout. Environments and enemies are rendered in a loose, cartoonish style that matches the game’s willingness not to take itself seriously, and the levels pack in plenty of destructible scenery to throw around mid-fight.

The appeal sits in the moment-to-moment feeling of smashing through obstacles and bosses that keep getting in your way, not in a twist ending or a long plot to track. That low-commitment, high-chaos pitch is a big part of why a Stick It to the Stickman discount is worth grabbing while you can, and it’s an easy way to get Stick It to the Stickman cheap before the next sale cycle rolls around.

Game Info Details Genre Roguelite, Beat ‘Em Up, Action Release date September 23, 2026 (Full Release) Platforms PC (Windows, macOS) Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Free Lives Publisher Devolver Digital

Stick It to the Stickman Best Features

Stickman Boss Battles

Take on a towering stick-figure authority across a series of escalating confrontations, each one messier and more chaotic than the last.

Physics-Driven Combat

Swing, grapple, and ragdoll your way through fights where momentum carries as much weight as timing or precision. Objects and enemies alike get knocked around by the same rules, so a well-aimed throw can do as much damage as a direct hit.

Drop-In Co-Op

Bring a friend along to pile on the tougher fights together instead of taking every hit solo. A second set of hands makes it easier to keep the Stickman off balance while you scramble for an opening.

Replayable Short Levels

Jump into bite-sized stages built for quick sessions, so a few spare minutes is all you need to get a run in.

Cheaper Stick It to the Stickman Key Price

Buy the Stick It to the Stickman key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this stickman-smashing action game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Stick It to the Stickman

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 570 / Arc A380

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 x64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-11800 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Geforce RTX 2080 / Radeon RX 6600 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 x64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

How To Get Stick It to the Stickman Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Stick It to the Stickman cheap at Eneba starts with picking the right listing for your platform, region, and edition. Browse the store, confirm the key matches your account setup, and add it to your cart once you’ve found the right match. Taking a moment here saves you a headache later, since the wrong region or edition can’t be swapped after purchase.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 before you finalize the order. The discount should show up in your total right away, so double check the updated price before you pay. Review your payment details one more time, then confirm the purchase.

Once the order goes through, your key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process, and from there it’s a short trip to your Steam library. Redeem it through Steam’s own activation flow, let the download finish, and you’re ready to start smashing. The whole process usually takes only a few minutes from checkout to launch, and you can start a run the same evening you buy it.

Using HUB15 is the simplest way to land a Stick It to the Stickman discount without waiting around for a separate sale or a seasonal promotion.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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