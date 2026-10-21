How To Get Starsand Island Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Starsand Island is a cozy life simulation game from developer Seed Sparkle Lab, set on a sun-washed tropical island drawn in a style inspired by Japanese animation. Players arrive as a newcomer to the island and slowly turn an empty plot into a working home base while getting to know the locals.

The days revolve around farming, crafting, and fishing, with island events and seasonal changes shaping what there is to do. Relationships with the island’s residents grow over time through shared activities and story quests, giving the simulation a social thread alongside its sandbox systems.

Starsand Island launched into early access in February 2026 and reached its full 1.0 release later that year, drawing a steady following of cozy-game fans. HUB15 makes it simple to get Starsand Island cheap, knocking the price down before you even step onto the island.

Starsand Island Overview

Starsand Island drops you on a small, sun-bleached island that’s more sandbox than story campaign. There’s no grand threat to fight off, just an overgrown plot of land, a handful of neighbors, and a slow season-by-season build-up of a life you shape yourself. The island itself acts as the main character, changing look and mood as the in-game calendar turns, with new areas opening up as your plot and your standing with the locals both grow.

Day to day, you’re clearing land, planting crops, fishing off the docks, and crafting furniture and tools to expand what your homestead can do. Decorating and laying out your own plot is as much a part of the loop as the farming itself, and the island rewards players who like tinkering with their space between errands. Co-op support lets a second player drop into the same island, so the early building and farming grind can be split between friends instead of handled solo.

The island’s residents each carry their own storyline, unlocked through a heart-based relationship system. Spend time with someone like Pastelle or Lunelle and new quest chapters, dialogue, and small island secrets open up. Tourist characters pass through as well, giving the island a sense of a place other people actually visit, and ongoing updates keep adding new story beats and quality-of-life fixes for the people who already live there.

None of this is paced to rush you. Starsand Island is built around returning to it regularly rather than finishing it in one sitting, with new seasons and events giving players a reason to keep checking back on their plot. That slow pace makes finding a Starsand Island discount before you commit worth doing, since this is a game meant to be played for months rather than a weekend.

Game Info Details Genre Life Simulation Release date 2026-08-18 Platforms PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Metacritic Rating 67/100 (PC) Developer Seed Sparkle Lab

Starsand Island Best Features

Build and Grow Your Own Island Plot

Clear brush, plant crops, and expand a starting plot into a working homestead through each in-game season. Crafting unlocks new furniture and tools as your island plot grows.

Heart-Based Relationships With Island Residents

Spend time with neighbors like Pastelle and Lunelle to unlock their personal story quests. Each relationship adds new dialogue, small secrets, and reasons to stick around the island.

Drop-In Co-Op With a Friend

Bring a second player onto your island to split the early farming and building workload. Progress carries over for both players as the homestead takes shape.

Fishing, Crafting, and Seasonal Island Events

Cast a line off the docks, craft tools from gathered materials, and catch seasonal events as the weather turns. Each change in season brings new resources and new things to do around the island.

Cheaper Starsand Island Key Price

Buy the Starsand Island key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this life sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Starsand Island

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i3-2120 / AMD A10-8750 or similar

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon R9 M375X or similar

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 or later

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or similar

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or similar

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 or later

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

How To Get Starsand Island Cheaper at Eneba

To get Starsand Island cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the storefront and selecting the correct platform, region, and edition for your account. Confirm the listing matches what you actually own or plan to play on before adding anything to your cart, since the wrong region can cause activation problems later.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the discount code field. Enter HUB15 exactly as written and apply it before finishing your purchase, then check that the order total reflects the lower price before you move on to payment.

After the discount applies, choose a payment method and complete the transaction. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after payment, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can add Starsand Island to your library and start building out your own plot.

HUB15 applies automatically at checkout once it’s entered correctly, so there’s no need to track down a separate Starsand Island discount or wait around for a seasonal sale. The code works the same way across platforms, so it’s worth applying even if you’re buying a key for a friend.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next