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How To Get STAR WARS Zero Company™ Cheap in 2026

STAR WARS Zero Company™ is Bit Reactor’s turn-based tactics take on the Clone Wars, built with Respawn Entertainment and set in the galaxy’s long running conflict. The studio pairs classic squad tactics with a Star Wars setting fans have wanted in this genre for years.

You lead the title’s Zero Company, a small unit of soldiers, scoundrels and a Jedi thrown together for missions regular Republic forces can’t risk. Each mission sends the squad behind enemy lines, where positioning and squad composition decide the outcome more than raw firepower.

If you want to get STAR WARS Zero Company™ cheap, HUB15 cuts the price down at checkout and hands you the STAR WARS Zero Company™ discount without any extra searching around.

STAR WARS Zero Company™ Overview

STAR WARS Zero Company™ takes place during the Clone Wars, in a stretch of the conflict where the Republic can no longer win every fight with open force. Zero Company exists for the missions nobody else can take, dropped onto occupied worlds and Separatist strongholds with no backup waiting nearby and no official record of the unit ever being there.

The squad itself is the game’s centerpiece. A Jedi Knight, clone troopers pulled from different regiments, a bounty hunter and other outsiders fill out the roster, and each one brings a distinct role to the turn-based battles: some soldiers hold a line, others break through cover, and a few specialize in support from a distance. Their backgrounds rarely line up, and the friction between a by-the-book clone commander and a hired gun who answers to nobody runs through a good part of the writing.

Missions move between tense firefights and quieter stretches where the squad plans its next move, scouts a map, or manages gear between engagements. The galaxy around Zero Company feels lived-in rather than background scenery, from Separatist droid patrols to the Republic’s own uneasy command structure, and from forest outposts to the industrial interiors of larger strongholds.

Across the campaign, the squad’s choices affect which worlds they can reach and how prepared they are once they get there, so every mission connects directly to the planning that came before it. The roster grows alongside the story, and the relationships between its members shift depending on who gets pulled into which fight.

Game Info Details Genre Turn-based tactics Release date 2026-08-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 85/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Star Wars Developer Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment Publisher Electronic Arts Protagonist N/A

STAR WARS Zero Company™ Best Features

Turn-Based Squad Tactics

Plan each move on a grid-based battlefield where cover, flanking and turn order decide the outcome. Every unit’s position matters as much as its gear going into a fight, and a single rushed turn can undo several careful ones.

A Squad Built From Clone Wars Outsiders

Command a mixed roster of clone troopers, a Jedi and hired guns, each with a distinct role in combat. Their abilities interact with one another, so swapping between units changes how a fight plays out, and building a squad around a specific plan pays off more than relying on any single soldier.

Missions Behind Enemy Lines

Take on operations the regular Republic army can’t touch, from droid-held outposts to Separatist supply lines. Each mission briefing sets the stakes before the squad ever lands, and the terrain on the ground often forces a different plan than the one drawn up beforehand.

A Galaxy at War Setting

Move through Clone Wars locations built around the conflict’s larger battles, where droid forces and Republic command both shape what the squad faces next. The unit’s outsider status colors how other factions treat it, from open hostility to reluctant cooperation.

Cheaper STAR WARS Zero Company™ Key Price

Buy the STAR WARS Zero Company™ key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this turn-based tactics game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for STAR WARS Zero Company™

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel ARC B580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11 (Windows 11 Recommended)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 32 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 7800 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 10240 MB

OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11 (Windows 11 Recommended)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get STAR WARS Zero Company™ Cheaper at Eneba

Getting STAR WARS Zero Company™ cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing. Browse the available keys for the game, check that the platform, region and edition match your account, then add the one you want to your cart.

Head to checkout once you’re ready to buy. Look for the discount code field before you confirm the order, enter HUB15 there, and apply your STAR WARS Zero Company™ discount before you move on to payment. The updated total should reflect the code once it’s accepted, so take a second to double check it against your cart before you pay.

Pick your payment method and complete the purchase. Your key arrives through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem through the EA App so the game is set up to download. HUB15 is already factored into what you paid by the time you get there, and the whole process from checkout to a redeemed key usually takes just a few minutes.

If you’ve bought keys on Eneba before, none of this should feel unfamiliar. HUB15 is the only addition to the usual flow.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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