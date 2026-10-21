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How To Get STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ Cheap in 2026

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ puts the podracing thrill of the saga into a full racing game, built by developer Fuse Games around repulsorlift craft and galaxy-wide circuits. Pilots familiar from Star Wars history sit alongside new rivals built just for the sport.

Courses wind through Tatooine canyons, Coruscant traffic lanes, and industrial worlds the films never lingered on long enough to race through. Career mode strings these circuits into a calendar of rising rivalries, while quick matches drop players straight into head-to-head heats.

Grab STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ cheap with the HUB15 code, which knocks the price down the moment you apply it at checkout.

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ Overview

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ sets its races across eras and planets spanning the wider saga, from Tatooine’s Boonta Eve canyons to Coruscant’s crowded traffic lanes. The roster draws pilots from both Jedi history and the galaxy’s criminal underworld. Each one flies a craft built around their own backstory. Fuse Games shaped the handling model around momentum and drift rather than raw top speed, so threading a repulsorlift craft through a narrow pass takes real timing.

Tracks shift mid-race with hazards tied to their setting: sandstorms cut visibility on desert routes, while industrial circuits throw moving cargo and turret fire into the mix. Shortcuts reward players who study a track’s layout past the obvious line, and the field splits apart by the final lap. Weather and hazard patterns repeat across a season, which rewards players for learning a course early. A handful of longer circuits stretch across two or three distinct zones in a single lap, so a craft tuned for sand dunes has to adjust fast once the surface turns to city plating.

The cast plays up rivalries built specifically for the sport rather than retreading saga plot points. Career-mode dialogue between racers gives each circuit its own running story. A handful of named pilots carry grudges from race to race, and each win against them unlocks harder events later in the calendar. Some of these rivals started out as background crowd racers in earlier seasons before earning a name and a signature craft of their own.

The career mode’s circuit calendar updates often, a good reason to get STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ cheap before new tracks land. Players chasing a STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ discount tend to time a purchase around those content drops rather than buying blind on launch day.

Game Info Details Genre Racing Release date 2026-10-06 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 88/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Star Wars Developer Fuse Games Publisher Secret Mode Protagonist N/A

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ Best Features

Galaxy-Spanning Track Roster

Race through Tatooine canyons, Coruscant traffic lanes, and industrial worlds pulled from across the saga’s timeline. Each course changes shape with a different hazard set, from sandstorms to turret fire.

Drift-Tuned Repulsorlift Handling

Craft respond to momentum and drift rather than straight-line speed, and players who learn a corner’s rhythm gain real control. Tuning options adjust grip and boost separately for each track type.

Rival Pilots With Their Own Grudges

Named racers carry rivalries across the career calendar. They block lines and trade hits as the season goes on, and a loss can reshape the next event’s lineup.

Quick Match Head-To-Head Heats

Step outside the career mode for direct races against the same roster of pilots and tracks. Heats start fast and skip the calendar and unlock requirements entirely.

Cheaper STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ Key Price

Buy the STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this racing game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 2060 / Intel Arc A580 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / Intel Arc B580 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: N/A

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ Cheaper at Eneba

To get STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and picking your platform, region, and edition. Checking those details against your own account avoids buying a key that won’t activate later. Once everything matches, add the listing to your cart and move toward checkout.

At checkout, look for the field reserved for a discount or promo code. Enter the HUB15 code there and apply it before you confirm payment, since that field can be easy to miss on a fast checkout. The order total should reflect the STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ discount once the code goes through, so check it before you pay. If the discount doesn’t show up right away, double-check that the code was typed exactly as HUB15 before you try again.

Choose a payment method and complete the transaction. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s standard delivery process shortly after, ready to redeem on the platform you selected. Add the game to your library from there and you’re set to start racing. The same steps apply for a key bought as a gift for someone else’s account, not just one you plan to redeem yourself.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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