How To Get SILENT HILL: Townfall Cheap in 2026

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SILENT HILL: Townfall is the newest game in Konami’s long-running horror series, developed by Screen Burn, formerly No Code. The story unfolds in a new part of the franchise’s fog-covered world, away from the asylums and hospitals longtime fans already know.

A nameless protagonist wakes up in a town cut off from the outside world, and the fog hides more than empty streets. Every room holds a clue about what tore the town apart, and every noise down the hall might be worse than silence. Something about the way the town keeps shifting shape keeps even seasoned horror fans off balance.

The game launched this September to strong reviews for its atmosphere and sound design. The HUB15 code is the easiest SILENT HILL: Townfall discount going right now, so this is a good time to get SILENT HILL: Townfall cheap.

SILENT HILL: Townfall Overview

SILENT HILL: Townfall sends its protagonist into a town the outside world has already given up on. The fog rolls in fast and never fully lifts. Streets that should feel familiar stop making sense, and dread builds long before anything shows itself. Screen Burn built the game around that slow unease instead of quick scares.

The town itself holds the mystery. Boarded windows, abandoned cars, and handwritten notes left behind by people who never made it out all point toward something that happened before the story begins. Diaries, torn photographs, and half-finished letters fill in pieces of who lived here, and most of them raise more questions than they answer. Piecing together those fragments matters as much as surviving what still wanders the fog.

Other survivors appear along the way, and some are more trustworthy than others. Conversations stay short and guarded, and trust has to be earned one encounter at a time. The game keeps players unsure about who can be relied on and who has already given in to whatever the town has become.

Stealth counts more than firepower in this story. Supplies run thin, and every choice about when to hide, when to run, and when to fight carries weight. Resource runs force hard choices between healing up now or saving supplies for whatever waits in the next building. The town keeps changing its own rules enough that no room ever feels fully safe, even one the player has already cleared.

Game Info Details Genre Action Adventure, Survival Release date 2026-09-24 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Silent Hill Developer Screen Burn Publisher Konami

SILENT HILL: Townfall Best Features

Oppressive Fog-Bound Atmosphere

Screen Burn drapes every street in fog thick enough to swallow streetlights, and the sound design never lets you forget something is moving just out of sight. Even quiet hallways carry a low hum that never fully resolves into silence.

Guarded Survivor Encounters

Every stranger you meet in the fog has their own angle, and figuring out who to trust shapes how the rest of the story plays out. Some relationships pay off generously, others cost more than they’re worth.

Stealth-First Horror

Combat takes a back seat to hiding, running, and timing your moves. Supplies stay scarce enough that every encounter matters, and a single bad decision can cost far more than health.

A Town That Keeps Rewriting Itself

Rooms you already cleared shift when you’re not looking, and the map stops being something you can fully trust by the second act. Backtracking turns into its own kind of tension.

Cheaper SILENT HILL: Townfall Key Price

Buy the SILENT HILL: Townfall key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this psychological horror adventure without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for SILENT HILL: Townfall

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i7-8700K

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 6600

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 x64

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 75 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel i7-9700K

RAM: 32 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 10240 MB

OS: Windows 11 x64

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 75 GB

How To Get SILENT HILL: Townfall Cheaper at Eneba

To get SILENT HILL: Townfall cheap on Eneba, start by searching for the game and picking the listing that matches your platform. PC and PlayStation 5 keys are usually listed separately, so double-check the region and edition before adding anything to your cart. Browsing on mobile works just as well if you’d rather compare the SILENT HILL: Townfall discount from your phone first.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the discount code field. Enter HUB15 there and confirm it before finishing the order. The updated total should reflect the SILENT HILL: Townfall discount once the code is applied, so it’s worth glancing at the price breakdown before you pay. Keep an eye on the order summary too, since some listings bundle extra items that can change the final total.

Finish the payment with whichever method you normally use on Eneba. Your key arrives through your order page shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform. Most keys activate within minutes, though first-time redemptions can take a little longer depending on the platform you’re using. Follow the platform’s own redemption steps and the game will show up in your library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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