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How To Get Servant of the Lake Cheap in 2026

Servant of the Lake is the newest point-and-click adventure from Rusty Lake, the studio behind the Cube Escape series and The Past. It keeps the same surreal, puzzle-box style while moving the story to a secluded countryside estate far from the usual city backdrops.

You arrive at the Vanderboom estate for a three-day stay and end up hired as a servant with duties that go far beyond cleaning and cooking. Each task reveals another piece of the estate’s buried history.

The mystery builds slowly through small objects and quiet details instead of jump scares. HUB15 makes it simple to get Servant of the Lake cheap, cutting the price before you even reach the gates.

Servant of the Lake Overview

Servant of the Lake opens with a carriage ride through the fog toward the Vanderboom estate, an old countryside manor built beside a lake that the locals avoid after dark. The estate is grand but worn, filled with locked rooms, odd machines, and portraits that seem to watch you move through the halls. Every corner holds a small clue about the house’s past.

You take on the role of a newly hired servant for a three-day weekend at the estate, and the chores quickly turn into something stranger than expected. Simple duties like lighting lamps and tending the garden lead you toward objects and notes that point to secrets the Vanderboom family has kept for generations. By the second day, it’s clear the job description left out most of what actually happens inside these walls.

The lake itself sits at the center of the story, and the household treats it with a mix of reverence and fear. Carved symbols and locked shrines tied to the water turn up throughout the estate, and the deeper you look, the clearer it becomes that the Vanderbooms owe the lake more than they want to admit. Local legends about the water hint at a debt stretching back further than anyone currently living at the estate.

The cast stays small, in keeping with other Rusty Lake games, and each person carries a piece of the puzzle. A withdrawn head of household, staff who know more than they say, and the lake itself all shape a story that treats its setting like a character in its own right. By the end of the stay, the estate feels less like a backdrop and more like the true subject of the mystery.

Game Info Details Genre Point-and-click adventure Release date 2026-08-13 Platforms PC, Android Metacritic Rating 79/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Rusty Lake Developer Rusty Lake Publisher Rusty Lake

Servant of the Lake Best Features

A Mystery Told Through Small Details

Notes, objects, and offhand remarks slowly build the picture of what happened at the Vanderboom estate. Nothing gets explained outright, so paying attention to the smallest prop pays off later.

Three Days Inside the Vanderboom Estate

The story unfolds across a three-day stay, and each day brings its own chores, discoveries, and quiet unease. The short timeframe keeps the pacing focused instead of padded out.

Sound Design Built for the Quiet Moments

Ambient creaks, distant water, and sparse music fill the silence between puzzles. The audio does as much to unsettle you as anything you actually see on screen.

Puzzles Tied to the Estate’s Own Logic

Solutions grow out of the house itself: a key hidden in a drawer, a code scratched into a windowsill, a mechanism built into the furniture. Working them out means learning how the Vanderbooms thought, not just finding the right combination.

Cheaper Servant of the Lake Key Price

Buy the Servant of the Lake key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this point-and-click mystery without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Servant of the Lake discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Servant of the Lake

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: 2.4GHz Dual Core

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: N/A

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 or later

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Servant of the Lake Cheaper at Eneba

To get Servant of the Lake cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store for the Servant of the Lake key and picking the platform and region listing that matches your account. Check the edition carefully before you commit, since the wrong region can cause activation issues later. Add it to your cart once you’ve confirmed it’s the right listing, then head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15 before you finalize the order. The field usually sits near the order summary, and the lower total should show up right away once the code is applied, which is really all it takes to get Servant of the Lake cheap at checkout.

Pick your payment method and complete the purchase after the discount shows correctly. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can start exploring the Vanderboom estate. Follow the platform’s own instructions to add the game to your library.

This whole process takes only a few minutes, and the HUB15 discount applies automatically once you enter it, so there’s no need to wait for a separate sale to land this Servant of the Lake discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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