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How To Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Cheap in 2026

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is FromSoftware’s action-adventure set in a reimagined Sengoku-era Japan, built around a sword-wielding shinobi rather than the studio’s usual knights. The GOTY Edition bundles the base game with its post-launch bonus content in one package.

You play Wolf, a one-armed shinobi left for dead after a crushing defeat and brought back to finish one duty: protecting Kuro, the young lord whose blood hides the secret to immortality. Wolf cuts through rival clans and supernatural guardians across Ashina while hunting the people after that bloodline.

Picking it up now is easy on the wallet too. Enter HUB15 at checkout and get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition cheap, right off the regular price.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Overview

The story takes place in a fictionalized late-1500s Japan, where the Ashina clan’s war-torn domain draws the attention of rival lords, foreign invaders, and hidden powers alike. Wolf serves the Ashina clan as a shinobi bound to one task: guarding Kuro, the last heir of an ancient bloodline tied to immortality. When Ashina Castle falls and Kuro is taken, Wolf loses his sword arm and very nearly his life.

A mysterious sculptor fits Wolf with a prosthetic arm built for combat, exploration, and survival, while a strange power tied to Kuro’s bloodline pulls him back from death itself. From there, Wolf sets out to track down Kuro’s captors, a list that grows to include rival generals, foreign conquerors, and older, stranger things living in Ashina’s shrines and mountains, each guarding a piece of the truth behind the Dragon’s Heritage.

Every encounter rewards sharp sword duels over loot grinding, and the cast around Wolf, from battle-worn generals to isolated hermits and wandering monks, fills out a region shaped by decades of civil war. The closer Wolf gets to the truth behind Kuro’s bloodline, the more the line between duty and rebellion starts to blur, and the more Ashina itself feels like a character in its own right.

Supporting characters add weight to Wolf’s mission: Owl, the shinobi who raised him, Genichiro Ashina, the clan’s reluctant heir turned rival, and the Sculptor, whose own history ties back to the same bloodline Wolf is sworn to protect. Each one complicates what looks like a simple rescue, and each has a personal stake in what happens to Kuro’s bloodline once the war ends.

Game Info Details Genre Action-Adventure Release date 2019-03-22 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 90/100 (PC) Developer FromSoftware Publisher Activision Protagonist Wolf

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Best Features

Swap between an axe, a flame vent, a spear, and other prosthetic attachments, each built to counter a different type of enemy or boss. Each tool opens up a different way to handle the same fight, so a boss that stalls one playstyle can often be solved with the right attachment.

Posture-Based Sword Combat

Fights are won by breaking an opponent’s stance through deflects and precise strikes, not by chipping away at a health bar the way most action games expect. It rewards patience and timing over button mashing, not raw reflexes.

Grappling Hook Verticality

A grappling hook lets Wolf scale rooftops, cliffs, and castle walls to scout enemies or slip past them entirely. Ashina’s levels are built around that vertical movement as much as the ground paths, rewarding players who scout before engaging.

Death and Resurrection Mechanic

Wolf can revive once on the spot after a killing blow, turning a losing fight into a second chance mid-combo. Using it too often spreads Dragonrot, a sickness that affects the friendly characters around him, so timing a resurrection matters as much as timing a strike.

Cheaper Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Key Price

Buy the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action-adventure without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon HD 7950

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

How To Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Cheaper at Eneba

Getting a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition discount on Eneba starts with browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account library. Add the key to your cart once you’ve confirmed it’s the right match, then head to checkout to review the order summary before paying. Double-check that the currency and storefront region match where you plan to redeem the key.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15. The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition discount should show up in your order total right away, so check the updated price before you pay.

Pick a payment method and complete the order after you confirm your billing details match the account you’re using. Your key shows up on your account or order page shortly after. Redeem it through the matching storefront, like Steam or the Microsoft Store, so you can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition cheap without hunting down a separate sale or waiting on a seasonal discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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