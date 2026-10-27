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How To Get Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC Cheap in 2026

Rare’s Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC puts you and up to three crewmates on a ship with nothing decided but open water ahead. It’s a shared-world pirate adventure built on sailing, treasure hunting, and whoever you run into along the way.

Trading companies hand out the voyages: Gold Hoarders want buried treasure, the Order of Souls wants skeleton captains hunted, and the Merchant Alliance pays for safe cargo. Tall Tales chapters tie it together and trace the Pirate Lord’s legend toward the Shores of Gold.

Rival ships, sea creatures, and sudden storms turn even a short voyage into something unpredictable. HUB15 lets you get 15% off Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC cheap.

Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC Overview

Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC places you in a persistent pirate sandbox called the Sea of Thieves, a sprawling archipelago of islands, shipwrecks, and open ocean shared by every crew sailing that server. You pick a ship size, gather up to three crewmates, and set out from an outpost with nothing decided for you beyond the horizon. Outposts tie the map together, where you restock, sell loot, and plan the next voyage.

The world runs on trading companies rather than a single hero’s story. The Gold Hoarders send you digging for buried chests, the Order of Souls wants skeleton captains hunted down, the Merchant Alliance pays for safe cargo runs, and the Hunter’s Call rewards fishing and foraging instead. Emissary flags add bonus rewards for flying a company’s colors, though it paints a target on your ship for rival crews.

Running through all of it is the Tall Tales campaign, a string of narrative voyages that trace the legend of the Pirate Lord and the mythical Shores of Gold. Each new chapter adds another piece to the game’s folklore, built through scripted voyages rather than a single linear story. Later chapters add new islands, factions, and twists, so the mythology keeps expanding well past the opening voyages.

Nothing about a session is scripted once you’re on the water. A rival galleon, a kraken mid-voyage, or a sudden storm can turn a routine supply run into the story you end up telling afterward, and that unpredictability is the setting’s real draw. Even outposts play out differently depending on who else has docked there, from friendly trades to tavern ambushes.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure Release date 2018-03-20 Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Developer Rare Publisher Xbox Game Studios

Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC Best Features

Shared-World Pirate Sailing

Crew up with up to three other players and take a sloop, brigantine, or galleon out onto open water. Jobs split up naturally: someone steers, someone reads the chart, and someone patches the hull when a storm hits.

Trading Company Voyages

Four trading companies send you after different goals: the Gold Hoarders want buried treasure, the Order of Souls wants skeleton captains, the Merchant Alliance wants cargo delivered intact, and the Hunter’s Call rewards fishing and cooking.

Ship-to-Ship Combat and Sea Monsters

Broadside cannon fire, boarding parties, and sudden encounters with a kraken or megalodon turn a quiet crossing into a fight to keep the ship afloat.

Island Exploration and Treasure Hunting

Riddle-based maps, sea forts, and skeleton forts send you digging through jungles and shipwrecks for loot, with reputation and gold for every trading company you work for.

Cheaper Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC Key Price

Buy the Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this pirate sandbox without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 470

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC Cheaper at Eneba

To get Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC cheap at Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking that the platform and region match the account you plan to play on. PC key delivery runs through Steam or the Microsoft Store depending on the listing, so confirm which one you’re buying before adding it to your cart. If you already own the base game on one storefront, double check the key type lines up so you’re not buying a duplicate copy.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. Review the updated total before paying to confirm the code applied correctly, since this is where the price adjusts for the Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition PC discount. If the field won’t accept it, clear any extra spaces and try again before contacting support.

Once payment goes through, your key lands on your Eneba order page. Redeem it through Steam or the Microsoft Store, let the client install the game, and you’re ready to crew up and sail. Keep an eye on your inbox too, since Eneba sends a confirmation once the order and key are ready.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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