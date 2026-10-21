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How To Get Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Cheap in 2026

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy continues the acclaimed survival series in a plague-ravaged vision of medieval France, where a desperate family fights to survive. Swarms of rats, a crumbling kingdom, and constant pursuit define the atmosphere that built the franchise’s reputation.

The story follows a new stretch of the saga and mixes stealth, resourceful puzzle-solving, and tense close-quarters survival against soldiers and the rat tide alike. Players creep through overrun villages and collapsing estates and rely on fire, improvised tools, and quick wits rather than brute force.

If you’ve been waiting to get Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy cheap, now’s a good time. The HUB15 discount code gets you 15% off at checkout, so there’s no need to wait on a seasonal sale to pick it up.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Overview

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set in a 14th-century France gutted by war and plague, where the line between history and horror blurs with every swarm of rats that pours through a ruined village. The series has always used that setting to put ordinary people in impossible situations, and this entry keeps that same grim, desperate tone. Candlelight and firelight become as important as any weapon, since both the dark and its residents turn deadly fast.

At the center of the story is a family trying to stay one step ahead of soldiers, disease, and the rats themselves. Much of the journey plays out across collapsing towns, flooded crypts, and abandoned manors, each one hiding both supplies and fresh danger. Every new location adds its own version of the same problem: find a way through before the light runs out.

The rats remain the series’ signature threat. They swarm in the dark, scatter from fire and light, and punish any plan that leaves a torch unlit for too long. Human enemies add a second layer of pressure, so careful routes through guarded checkpoints beat a head-on fight every time. Both threats push the same lesson: preparation matters more than force.

Between the chase sequences and quieter exploration, the game leaves room to piece together what happened to the land and its people. The result is a story about survival rather than heroics, paced so the dread builds in the quiet stretches between each close call.

Game Info Details Genre Action-Adventure Release date 2026-08-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 84/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) A Plague Tale Developer Asobo Studio Publisher Focus Entertainment

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Best Features

Rat Swarms That Hunt as One

The rats don’t just chase. They flow around corners and pour through gaps in the dark, so every torch and lantern nearby needs constant attention. Losing your only light source turns a careful retreat into a dead sprint.

Combat favors slings, fire pots, and traps built from scavenged materials rather than head-on confrontation. Every encounter rewards reading the room before reacting to it.

A Kingdom Falling Apart in Real Time

Overrun villages, flooded crypts, and abandoned estates chart the collapse of the region as the family moves through it. Environmental storytelling fills in details no character ever has to say aloud.

Tense, Close-Quarters Survival

Guarded checkpoints and patrol routes demand patience. Cover and timing matter more than any weapon in your hands.

Cheaper Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Key Price

Buy the Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival adventure without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i3-12100

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: 6 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 6.6

FREE DISK SPACE: 75 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5-12400F

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: 8 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 6.6

FREE DISK SPACE: 75 GB

How To Get Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the listing and picking the right platform, region, and edition for your account. Double-check those details before adding the key to your cart, since the wrong region can cause headaches at redemption. A quick look at the listing page confirms everything matches before you move on.

From the cart, head to checkout and look for the field for a promo or discount code. Enter HUB15 there and apply it before you finalize anything, then confirm the discount shows up in your updated order total. If it doesn’t appear right away, double-check that the code was typed exactly as HUB15.

Once the price reflects the HUB15 discount, choose a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem on the matching platform and add to your library. Most orders are ready within minutes of payment going through.

The whole process takes only a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and it’s one of the simplest ways to get Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy cheap without tracking down a separate Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy discount or waiting for a seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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