How To Get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Cheap in 2026

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You can get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap and follow Claire Redfield into captivity on an isolated island. Her escape with Moira Burton connects to a second investigation led by Barry Burton and a mysterious child named Natalia.

This survival-horror game combines ammunition management with partner abilities and over-the-shoulder shooting. A cheaper copy suits you if you want a campaign with local cooperative play and a separate Raid mode to revisit after the story.

Eneba sells Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap, check the key’s platform and account-region restrictions. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Overview

Claire and Moira’s ordeal begins after an attack on a TerraSave gathering leaves them imprisoned far from help. Their escape depends on cooperation inside an unfamiliar island prison, where wrist devices monitor their fear and infected captives roam the halls. Barry later arrives to search for his daughter, but his journey follows a different trail through the same territory. Buying Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap gives you both sides of this connected mystery.

The island stretches beyond prison corridors into settlements and industrial spaces, with evidence of the people who once lived there. You search each area for supplies before committing to another fight, because ammunition and healing items have immediate practical value. Locked routes and environmental obstacles give your partner a role outside combat rather than leaving them behind during exploration. Returning locations gain a different atmosphere when another pair reaches them under changed circumstances.

Claire handles firearms while Moira uses her flashlight to expose useful objects and disrupt enemies. Barry’s partnership with Natalia changes how you identify nearby threats, since the child can sense creatures that are difficult to spot through ordinary observation. Their contrasting abilities shape the route through encounters and give each character a purpose. The relationships also give the story its personal stakes without requiring you to know every earlier series entry.

Solo play lets you switch between partners, while local cooperative play assigns their different responsibilities to separate players. Raid mode replaces the campaign’s investigation with repeatable combat challenges, character progression, and equipment rewards. Its shorter missions suit sessions where you want to experiment with weapons instead of continuing the story. When comparing a Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Steam key, read the contents list for the included episodes and extras rather than assuming every add-on accompanies every listing.

Game Info Details Genre Survival horror, action-adventure Release date 2015-11-16 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 74/100 (PC) Franchise Resident Evil Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Protagonist Claire Redfield, Moira Burton, Barry Burton, Natalia Korda

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Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward compatible with your intended storefront and account region before choosing an offer.

To get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap this way, start with an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account. Pick a mobile game you want to play rather than treating every advertised activity as an identical opportunity.

A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Read the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms before you claim it. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

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Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Best Features

Partners With Different Abilities

Claire and Barry handle firearms, while Moira and Natalia contribute tools or perception that their partners lack during exploration and fights. Getting Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap is appealing if you enjoy switching roles in solo play or sharing those responsibilities through local cooperative play.

Connected Island Investigations

The two character pairs travel through connected locations at different points in the story, so your understanding of the island develops across both perspectives. Documents and environmental details provide context for its experiments without requiring every discovery to arrive through a cutscene or a lengthy conversation.

Ammunition Worth Conserving

A limited supply of ammunition encourages you to search rooms and consider how to approach enemies before opening fire. Partner abilities create opportunities to stagger threats or expose them, so a careful approach can preserve resources you may need later in a chapter.

Raid Mode Progression

Raid mode offers combat missions with character levels, weapon drops, and skills to develop beyond the campaign’s escape story. Its shorter objectives give you a separate reason to return when you would rather improve a loadout than work through another stretch of exploration.

Cheaper Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Key Price

Buy the Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) key at a cheaper price for good value on this survival-horror package. For a Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) discount without breaking your wallet, enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the listing’s contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) is available for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The linked product is a Steam key for PC, not a console entitlement. Buying Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap on one platform does not grant access on another, so match the listing to your intended device.

Compare your processor, graphics card, and memory with the requirements below before purchasing for PC. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. Leave room for the installation and check your controller setup if you plan to share local cooperative play.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 74. Its partner mechanics and separate Raid progression give you two distinct reasons to play on a compatible system.

System Requirements for Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition)

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 / AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS / AMD Radeon HD 3850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 23 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD Phenom II X4 3.0 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 6850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 23 GB

How To Get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) Cheaper at Eneba

To get Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap, read the platform, region, and edition details before adding the listing to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and review the included content rather than relying on the cover image alone. Read the seller information and any activation instructions, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout after those details match your buying plan.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding to payment. Verify that checkout accepts HUB15 and that the adjustment appears in the order details, because a Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) discount depends on the order meeting the current conditions. If it is rejected or the result is unclear, review the terms before paying and remember that opening a product link does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary, including the selected product and final payable total, before choosing your payment method. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key and retain the confirmation in case you need activation help later. Sign in to the correct Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before downloading the game.

Buying Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Deluxe Edition) cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep the order details for activation assistance, and check the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming a fixed delivery time. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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