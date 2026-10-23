How To Get Planet Zoo 2 Cheap in 2026

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Planet Zoo 2 continues Frontier Developments’ zoo management series. You start with an empty plot of land and decide everything from there, including the layout, the habitats, and which animals move in as the park grows. Every choice, from the first enclosure to the last gift shop, shapes how the zoo looks and runs later on.

There’s no scripted story to follow. Each save turns into its own long-term project, with new terrain tools, animal species, and park systems to work through across campaign scenarios or an open sandbox. Progress comes from the zoo itself: bigger habitats, happier animals, and a guest base that keeps growing along with it.

If you’ve been waiting to start your own zoo, the HUB15 discount code is the simplest way to get Planet Zoo 2 cheap right now.

Planet Zoo 2 Overview

Planet Zoo 2 sets every zoo on a blank plot that you shape into whatever kind of park you want, from a few modest paddocks to a sprawling multi-habitat destination. Expanded terraforming tools let you carve out cliffs, wetlands, and pools before a single animal arrives, so the land itself becomes part of the design process. Paths, shelters, and viewing areas all get built around the habitats rather than the other way around.

The animal roster widens to include species built for water and air alongside the usual land dwellers, so exhibits now stretch from reef tanks to open-air aviaries. Each species still comes with its own needs around diet, social groups, and enrichment, and getting a habitat right usually means watching how the animals actually use the space you’ve built. A poorly placed shelter or a too-small pool shows up fast in how an animal behaves.

There’s no cast of named characters here. The closest thing is your guest base and staff roster: families touring the paths, keepers tending enclosures, and vets stepping in when an animal needs attention. None of them carry a backstory. Keeping them satisfied is what turns a rough opening layout into a zoo people want to keep visiting, and an understaffed shift tends to show up quickly in falling guest numbers.

A campaign mode strings together zoo-building challenges tied to conservation goals, while sandbox mode drops every tool and every unlock in front of you from the start. Either way, the setting stays the same: one park, built and rebuilt over as many seasons as you want to keep playing. Nothing about the premise changes once you pick a mode, only how much is handed to you up front.

Game Info Details Genre Construction and Management Simulation Release date N/A Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 84/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Planet Zoo Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments

Planet Zoo 2 Best Features

Expanded Habitat Building

Shape terrain, water, and shelter for each exhibit instead of picking from fixed templates. New tools cover aquatic habitats and tall aviaries alongside the land-based enclosures from the first game.

Wider Animal Roster

Care for species that need open water or airspace alongside the traditional land animals, each with its own diet, social group, and enrichment needs. Watching an exhibit come together around one species is most of the appeal.

Deeper Park Management

Balance staff schedules, guest amenities, and a budget that scales with your zoo’s size. Guest feedback and keeper reports point to what the park needs before things fall apart.

Campaign and Sandbox Modes

Work through conservation-themed scenarios in campaign mode, or skip straight to sandbox mode with every tool unlocked from the start. Both modes track how your choices affect the animals in your care.

Cheaper Planet Zoo 2 Key Price

Buy the Planet Zoo 2 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this zoo management simulation without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Planet Zoo 2

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8 GB VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10, 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (12 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A770 (16 GB VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

How To Get Planet Zoo 2 Cheaper at Eneba

Getting a Planet Zoo 2 discount on Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Double-check these details before adding the key to your cart, since a mismatched region can cause problems when you try to redeem it later. Once everything lines up, add the key to your cart and head to checkout to get Planet Zoo 2 cheap.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 before you confirm your order. The discount should reflect in your order total right away, so check the updated price before paying. If it doesn’t show up immediately, refresh the order summary before you move on to payment.

Once payment goes through, your key appears on your Eneba account page, ready to redeem on the matching platform. The whole process from checkout to redemption takes just a few minutes, no matter which platform you’re building your zoo on. The savings from HUB15 apply automatically once the code is entered, so there’s no need to hunt for a separate Planet Zoo 2 discount or wait for a sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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