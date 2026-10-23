How To Get Pax Autocratica Cheap in 2026

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Pax Autocratica drops you into a future ruled by one government that crushed every rival and calls the result peace. Developer Multiverse frames it as a darkly satirical sci-fi story about the price of that kind of order.

It mixes indie-style simulation with direct action, and you’re up against a state that has already won everything worth winning. It launched into Steam Early Access in 2026, and Multiverse has kept adding systems and scenarios to the same world since.

If that premise has you curious enough to jump in, grabbing a key now is the simplest way to start. Use the HUB15 discount code at checkout and you can get Pax Autocratica cheap right away.

Pax Autocratica Overview

Pax Autocratica is set in a near-future society where a single regime has stamped out every form of opposition and rebranded the result as stability. Multiverse, the studio behind the game, built it around the gap between what an autocratic state promises and what actually happens to the people living under it. The game stays interested in that gap longer than most satire usually bothers to.

Rather than cast you as a lone rebel, the game puts you to work inside the system itself, where you handle the day-to-day machinery that keeps an authoritarian state running. Decisions ripple outward through the world in ways that reward close attention over blind obedience. Indie-style simulation sits alongside direct action, so the tone shifts between quiet bureaucratic dread and sudden, personal stakes. Small choices early on tend to surface again later, in forms you didn’t expect when you made them.

Since launching into Steam Early Access in 2026, Pax Autocratica has kept growing. Multiverse continues to add new systems and scenarios inside the same world, and the core setting, a state that calls its own control “pax,” stays consistent even as the specifics around it expand. Each update tends to dig further into how the regime justifies itself to the people living inside it.

The result is a world built on a joke that never quite lands as a joke. You are given real tools to push back against the regime’s machinery, and what you choose to do with them is left entirely up to you.

Game Info Details Genre Colony Sim, City Builder, FPS, Roguelite Release date August 10, 2026 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Multiverse Publisher Multiverse Protagonist The Leader (player-controlled ruler)

Pax Autocratica Best Features

A Satirical Take on Total Control

The regime you operate inside never admits it’s the villain of its own story, and that’s the joke. Propaganda, slogans, and official doublespeak run through every system you touch, and dark politics become something you interact with instead of just watching.

Simulation and Direct Action Side by Side

Pax Autocratica swaps between managing the machinery of a state and acting directly inside it, so the pace never settles into one gear for long. One moment you’re reading a policy memo, the next you’re dealing with the consequences of signing it. The shift between the two modes happens without a loading screen in between.

A Growing Early Access World

Multiverse has kept building on the game since its 2026 Early Access launch, and new systems and scenarios keep arriving without the core setting ever getting reset. Picking it up now means watching the world expand in something close to real time.

Cheaper Pax Autocratica Key Price

Buy the Pax Autocratica key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this game without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Pax Autocratica discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Pax Autocratica

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600x

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: 1080p: Nvidia GTX 1060 6G / RX 480 (6 GB+ of VRAM) | 1440p: Nvidia GTX 1070 8G / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8 GB+ of VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT Required)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8 GB+ of VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT Required)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

How To Get Pax Autocratica Cheaper at Eneba

To get Pax Autocratica cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. Once you’ve confirmed it’s the right key, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a discount code. Enter HUB15 and apply it before you finish the purchase. The order total should update once the code is accepted, so check the new total carefully before you pay. Confirm everything looks right before moving on to payment.

After the discount shows up correctly, choose your payment method and complete the order. Your key should arrive through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem on the matching platform. From there, follow the platform’s own steps to add Pax Autocratica to your library and start playing right away.

The whole process takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply automatically once the code is entered. There’s no need to wait for a separate Pax Autocratica discount or a seasonal sale when the code already gets you Pax Autocratica cheap today.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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