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How To Get Pass the Fear Cheap in 2026

Pass the Fear is a top-down roguelike shooter from PlayMud Studio, built around fast runs through hostile arenas and a deep character build system. The game arrived on PC through Steam in 2026, after a demo period during Steam Next Fest introduced players to its bullet-hell combat ahead of launch.

Each run drops you into a new gauntlet of enemies and hazards, and dying sends you back to the start with new builds to try. The loop rewards players who experiment with different weapons and upgrades rather than repeating a single winning strategy run after run, and early reviews have pointed to the sheer number of build combinations as one of the game’s strongest hooks.

If you’re ready to grab a key, the HUB15 code is the simplest way to get Pass the Fear cheap before you jump into your first run, and the discount applies the same way no matter how long after launch you buy.

Pass the Fear Overview

Pass the Fear sets you loose in a shifting series of top-down arenas where every corner can hide another wave of enemies. The world uses a stripped-down horror atmosphere, with dim lighting and cramped spaces replacing any sense of safety between fights, and the layout of each arena changes enough between runs that memorizing a single path won’t get you far.

There’s no single hero guiding the story here. Instead, you shape your own survivor through a growing set of build options: weapons, perks, and upgrades that change how each run plays out. Two players can clear the same arena in completely different ways depending on the build they chose at the start, and the game leaves plenty of room to specialize in close-range bursts, crowd control, or pure speed.

Enemies grow tougher the farther you push into a run, and later waves fill the screen with bullet-hell patterns that demand quick dodges. Dying resets your progress for that run, but the build options you unlock carry over, so every attempt teaches you something for the next one, and later runs tend to open up faster than your first few tries did.

The constant threat of failure is the point. Pass the Fear is built around short, tense sessions rather than one long campaign, and that structure keeps each run easy to start without much setup. Most sessions end in well under fifteen minutes, so there’s rarely a reason not to try just one more.

Game Info Details Genre Top-down roguelike shooter Release date 2026-07-22 Platforms PC Developer PlayMud Studio Publisher Paras Games

Pass the Fear Best Features

Fast, Top-Down Bullet-Hell Combat

Every arena fills with enemy fire fast, and you have to read patterns and move with precision to survive. Fights stay short but demand constant attention, since one bad dodge can end a run.

Deep Character Build Options

Pick from a wide range of weapons, perks, and upgrades between runs. Mixing different combinations changes how you approach the same arena each time you go back in.

Roguelike Runs That Reward Repeat Attempts

Every run throws different enemy combinations and arena layouts at you, so dying is never the end of the road. Carried-over unlocks mean each new run starts a little stronger than the last.

Cheaper Pass the Fear Key Price

Buy the Pass the Fear key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this top-down roguelike shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Pass the Fear

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel I5-12600KF

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel I5-14400

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 3060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: windows 11

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Pass the Fear Cheaper at Eneba

To get Pass the Fear cheap on Eneba with the HUB15 discount code, start by browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Double check the listing details, then confirm the key works with your setup before adding it to your cart and moving on.

Move to checkout once the right listing is in your cart. Look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 there, then check that the discount shows up in your order total before you pay. That’s what gets you Pass the Fear cheap at checkout, and the lower total should appear right away once the code is applied.

After the discount applies, finish the purchase with your preferred payment method and review the final total one more time. Your key should show up through Eneba’s normal delivery process, ready to redeem on Steam so you can start your first run without delay. This Pass the Fear discount only takes a few seconds to apply, so there’s little reason to skip it, and you won’t need to track down a separate voucher or wait around for a storewide sale.

The whole process takes only a few minutes, and the Pass the Fear discount from HUB15 applies the moment you enter the code, so there’s no sale to wait for. Keep an eye on the order summary before you confirm payment, just to make sure the discounted price carried through correctly.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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